After the red carpet was dusted off and rolled out for the 2025 Emmys, stars arrived in glittering gowns and sharp suits for television’s biggest night.

But there were also plenty of boundary-pushing fashion choices made at the 77th annual awards ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 14.

Sydney Sweeney brought a touch of Old Hollywood glam to the red carpet, while Jenna Ortega’s outfit reminded people of their grandma’s chandelier.

One actress admitted she couldn’t breathe in her dress, while another said her name was embroidered on the inside of her gown. 

Here are the best, worst, and wildest outfits from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

#1

Jenna Ortega

Celebrity posing on the red carpet in a bold embellished top and black skirt showing fashion highlights at the 2025 Emmys.

Jenna Ortega continued riding the skin-baring trend, wearing a top that reminded people of Christmas ornaments and chandeliers.

The Wednesday star wore a black skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, but her outfit’s centerpiece was a Givenchy top designed by Sarah Burton.

The jewelled top arrived in a box that was shaped like a coffin, style journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi said.

“It is made of extra-large jewels and not much else,” including some “very precariously taped tape,” Zanna said during Live From E!: 2025 Emmys.

The same jewel top was worn by Anne Hathaway earlier this year for a Vogue magazine spread.

“This is awful,” one netizen said about Jenna’s Emmys 2025 look, while another quipped, “She looks like a chandelier or a table lamp.”

“Hobby Lobby has Christmas ornaments that look like this right now!!!” read one comment.

Another asked, “Did she run out of time and had to choose between putting on eyebrows or throwing on a chandelier to come out on stage?”

“I feel like drawing on her eyebrows lol,” commented another.

“She's wearing my grandma's chandelier,” one said. 

Her outfit also had one fan asking, “Is it me or does everyone look really anxious & awkward walking the red carpet this year.”

Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #2

    Brittany Snow

    Blonde woman wearing a sparkling pink gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Brittany Snow admitted on the red carpet that she couldn’t breathe in her glittering light pink Wiederhoeft gown.

    “I am strapped into this thing like within an inch of my life,” she told ET. “I can’t breathe. There’s a corset. I did have duct tape around me at one point, but it was making my skin go into a rash. So we took off the duct tape.”

    One netizen said the dress “looked less boring on the runway somehow.”

    Others claimed she was giving “uncanny valley” vibes, referring to the unsettling feeling one gets when something looks almost human but isn’t. 

    “Her face is giving me a little uncanny valley, but she looks great otherwise,” one said, to which another replied, “I can’t tell if it’s that or she’s just super uncomfortable.”

    “Take me to your leader! Brittany, are you in there??” another commented. 

    But others called her outfit “one of the best looks of the carpet.”

    “My fav dress of the night,” another said.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #3

    LISA

    Woman in a flowing pink gown with high slit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys showcasing best-dressed fashion looks.

    Lisa enjoyed her first trip to the Emmys on Sunday after making her acting debut in The White Lotus.

    Fans said the K-pop star was “giving modern Disney princess energy” with her tulle pink gown and Christian Louboutin heels.

    “She looks like a Disney princess,” one said, while another wrote, “She's never boring on a red carpet i love it always serves 10s across with her outfits, makeup and hair.”

    “Damn, whoever is dressing her.. deserves a raise and all expenses paid vacation,” one said. 

    Others said her outfit looked like “Cotton candy.”

    “She looks like candy floss,” read one comment.

    Savion Washington/Getty Images Report

    #4

    Selena Gomez

    Actress wearing a red gown with a flowing train on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys.

    Selena Gomez created one of the evening’s most buzzing entries, wearing a scarlet halter-neck gown by Louis Vuitton.

    Her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, planted a kiss on her cheek as they posed together on the red carpet.

    The Only Murders in the Building actress was crowned the “best dressed of the night” by one fan online.

    “Oh my goodness she looks like an angel,” another said.

    “Can't wait to see her as a bride, she is stunning! the dress is impeccable!” read another comment.

    But others felt her stylists could have done more to add some oomph to her look.

    “There are other colors besides red black white ... All I see selena in the same colours…” one said.

    Another wrote, “She's beautiful, but I wanted to know why her team doesn't try harder? Like, it's the biggest award show on TV and she went with that hair up, kind of weak, even for her.”

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage Report

    #5

    Hunter Schafer

    Woman in a red gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys event.

    John Shearer/WireImage Report

    #6

    Cristin Milioti

    Woman in an elegant red gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Cristin Milioti wore a custom Danielle Frankel gown that featured a sculptural neckline and a dramatic train that followed her on the red carpet.

    When asked to tell a secret about her outfit, the actress told ET: “It has my name embroidered on the inside, and it’s like [an] armor.”

    The actress, who won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday for her role of Sofia Falcone from The Penguin, said she could imagine her character wearing the same dress.

    “Love her gown!!” one netizen commented on Cristin’s outfit.

    “Congratulations, she looks perfect,” another said.

    John Shearer/WireImage Report

    #7

    Sydney Sweeney

    Woman in a red satin gown posing on the red carpet, showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a strapless, cleavage-baring neckline for television's biggest night.

    Many praised the Old Hollywood vibe it brought to the red carpet, calling it “such a beautiful dress.”

    “Old Hollywood glamour! Love it!!! Beautiful,” read one comment.

    Another said it was a “10 out of 10.” 

    But many couldn’t look past the recent controversy surrounding Sydney after her viral American Eagle ad campaign.

    “I'm so over her,” one said, while another asked, “Who let them put Sydney Sweeney on my screen?”

    “Nobody to throw a tomato at that Sydney Sweeney,” said another.

    Nevertheless, fans asserted, “Sydney Sweeney sizzled on the 2025 Emmys carpet in a red gown.”

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    hermom504
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    It is far too small in the chest area, which is unfortunate as it takes away from the dress.

    #8

    Catherine Zeta-Jones

    Woman in a sheer black gown posing on the red carpet showcasing the best-dressed at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones kept the sheer-dressing trend alive as she returned to the Emmys after a four-year hiatus.

    The Chicago actress went braless underneath her semi-sheer black Yara Shoemaker Couture gown from the designer's fall/winter 2025 collection.

    “Catherine is so classy,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Wow Catherine.”

    “But damn Catherine Zeta Jones still got it tho,” one fan said. 

    Another wrote, “I never would have known that was Catherine-Zeta Jones, had they not announced her name. I guess I just did not recognize her.”

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #9

    Scarlett Johansson

    Actress in a strapless pale yellow gown on the red carpet showing fashion highlights at the 2025 Emmys event.

    “Wrong dress,” a fan declared after Scarlett Johansson waltzed onto the red carpet with her husband Colin Jost.

    The Jurassic Birth Rebirth actress, 40, was dressed in a textured strapless gown. But not too many people were a fan of the butter-yellow shade.

    Her comedian husband, meanwhile, wore a classic tux and bow tie. 

    “They look like great wedding guests,” one commenter joked, while another asked, “Why is the hair so fricking flat? Could have made a difference.”

    “She is so obsessed with wearing this butter color and it doesn’t do anything for her,” one said.

    “Why does he always look befuddled on red carpets,” asked another.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    hermom504
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    In red this would have been amazing, the yellow washes her right out.

    #10

    Angela Bassett

    Woman in a sparkling strapless gown holding a clutch at the 2025 Emmys showcasing best-dressed fashion moments.

    Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Report

    #11

    Pedro Pascal

    Man in an off-white double-breasted suit and sunglasses posing on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmys best-dressed event.

    The heart emojis came gushing online after Pedro Pascal stunned in an all-white outfit.

    The Materialists actor was dressed in Céline from head to toe, wearing a sharp double-breasted ivory suit and a white cotton poplin shirt.

    His sunglasses and white sneakers were also designed by the French label, but Pedro’s relaxed, lovable charm was all him.

    “Pedro looks stunning in that all white ensemble,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Pedro just being effortlessly cool.”

    “I’ve fallen in love again,” one said.

    “He is beautiful,” commented another.

    One fan said Pedro posing for the cameras was their “favorite moment on the carpet!”

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #12

    Kathy Bates

    Elderly woman in elegant brown gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Kathy Bates has had years of experience on the red carpet, and it showed at the Emmys 2025.

    But while she effortlessly posed for the cameras, her dress wasn’t enough to impress some netizens.

    With two Emmy awards and 15 nominations to her name, Kathy wore a dark floor-length Vera Wang gown and accessorized with some jewelry from Rahaminov Diamonds.

    The actress has been struck with massive speculation related to Ozempic use after she debuted her weight loss transformation at the 2024 Emmys.

    “People say, ‘Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this,” she told Variety last week.

    She said she set out on her weight loss journey after being diagnosed with diabetes, which she said her mother and father lost their lives to.

    “When they said ’diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight,” she told the outlet. “And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off.”

    While Kathy looked comfortable in her skin, some netizens were left yawning with her Emmys 2025 outfit on the red carpet.
     
    “What a bland color for a beautiful lady,” one said, while another wrote, “Love her. Love the dress. Hate the color.”

    “What’s with her hair? It looks so severe,” one said.

    “She looks like she might break your ankles with a sledge hammer,” another quipped.

    Francis Specker/CBS Report

    #13

    Sarah Paulson

    Actress in a black feathered gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Sarah Paulson comfortably nestled on the red carpet in a voluminous outfit that was covered entirely in feathers.

    The American Horror Story actress wore a Marc Jacobs off-the-shoulder gown and completed her look with a choker and black shoes.

    “Is she nesting?” one commenter asked online, while another wrote, “Chicken Rooster.”

    “I need wtv she’s on,” said another.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    #14

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    Woman in a one-shoulder blue gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #15

    Mariska Hargitay

    Woman in a red velvet gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Mariska Hargitay channeled Old Hollywood glam with a red velvet strapless gown by Elie Saab.

    Some fans felt the Law & Order: SVU star’s ensemble evoked the style of her mother, Hollywood bombshell Jayne Mansfield.

    Many called Mariska’s look “gorgeous” and called her the “Best dressed!” 

    “Love that she doesn’t get plastic surgery. Gorgeous,” one said, while another wrote, “Her mom would be proud.”

    “She is a natural beauty. She is glamorous like her Mom,” read another comment.

    But another said, “Sorry nothing like her mother.”

    “Was never really a fan of hers but it is so refreshing to see this woman age gracefully and not touch her face like the rest of Hollywood,” read another comment. 

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage Report

    #16

    Meghann Fahy

    Woman in elegant black velvet dress on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Francis Specker/CBS Report

    #17

    Chris Perfetti

    Man in patterned suit and sunglasses posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed and fashion moments at the 2025 Emmys

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    #18

    Gwendoline Christie

    Person posing on the red carpet in a white suit at the Emmys showcasing best-dressed fashion at 2025 Emmys event.

    Gwendoline Christie ditched gowns and chose to suit up for the Emmys 2025.

    The actress was dressed in a Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford design. Some thought the made-to-measure pink sequin double-breasted suit was “too basic.”

    “She's gorgeous but that suit is making her head look TINY,” read another comment. 

    On the other hand, fans called her “the queen” and said, “Only she could pull this off Amazing!”

    Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage Report

    #19

    Bronwyn Newport

    Woman in a glittering dress with feathered sleeves smiling on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    John Shearer/WireImage Report

    #20

    Fiona Dourif

    Woman in a black sheer gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed and fashion disasters at the 2025 Emmys.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    #21

    Katherine Lanasa

    Woman in an elegant white gown with a blue bow and clutch posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #22

    Megan Henderson

    Woman in a sequined cut-out gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys event.

    C Olivera/Variety Report

    #23

    Rose Abdoo

    Woman in a colorful patterned dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #24

    Bowen Yang

    Person wearing a sleeveless white top and black pants posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #25

    Lainey Wilson

    Woman wearing embellished sheer pants and a white flowing top with a cowboy hat at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Lainey Wilson said she was “feeling fancy” as she made her debut on the Emmys red carpet this year. 

    The country singer wore a cream high-neck chiffon halter top with flowy panels, paired with sheer trousers that were covered with crystals and metallic embroidery.

    She topped off the outfit with a cowboy hat and jewelry from Sterling Forever.

    Fans said she didn’t just look amazing, she looked “ahhhmazing.”

    “Such a doll,” one fan said, while another called her “So beautiful!”

    “Wow! Beautiful inside & out!” one commented. 

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #26

    Mark Indelicato

    Person wearing a bright yellow plaid suit with white shoes on the red carpet showcasing Emmy fashion highlights.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    #27

    Megan Stalter

    Woman in casual white t-shirt and jeans posing with sunglasses and a cease fire bag at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #28

    Michelle Williams

    Actress in a white flowing gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #29

    Nikki Boyer

    Woman wearing a metallic textured strapless dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #30

    Nischelle Turner

    Woman in a green satin gown posing on the red carpet among best-dressed and fashion disasters at the 2025 Emmys event

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #31

    Parker Posey

    Person in a tiered pink gown with fluffy sleeves and statement necklace posing at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Parker Posey made quite the entrance at the 2025 Emmy Awards, wearing a ruffled lavender lace Valentino gown that one netizen described as “lampshade couture.”

    Her Sabyasachi jewelry deserves a special mention, as her necklace alone boasted a 45-carat pear-shaped emerald with 50 carats of aquamarine and diamonds.

    Fans had mixed reactions to her appearance, with one saying, “You’re a darling.”

    But another called her “the most overhyped actress in all of history.”

    “The way I hated her acting on White Lotus pairs perfectly with my feeling about this look,” read one comment.

    “Looks like a 70s nightgown inspo gone terribly wrong,” one said.

    “It’s giving vintage prom vibes,” another wrote.

    Another said, “Love Parker but this dress is truly ugly. Toilet paper cozy couture.”

    “This is just terrible,” another simply said.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #32

    Ryan Ken

    Person wearing bright orange ruffled outfit and colorful jacket posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #33

    Samantha Riley

    Woman in a strapless black gown posing with a black handbag at the 2025 Emmys red carpet fashion event.

    John Shearer/WireImage Report

    #34

    Sam Nivola

    Young man on the red carpet wearing tailored black suit and floral waistcoat, showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #35

    Shannon Murphy

    Woman in a pink dress with butterfly details and colorful tulle shawl posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #36

    Sharon Horgan

    Woman in a sheer black gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys, showcasing best-dressed and fashion disasters.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #37

    Taylor Dearden

    Celebrity wearing a black strapless dress posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #38

    Timothy Simons

    Man wearing a stylish black suit with shorts and boots posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #39

    Zanna Roberts Rassi

    Woman in a white top and dark denim skirt posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #40

    Zuri Hall

    Woman in a glossy maroon gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys showcasing best-dressed fashion highlights.

    John Shearer/WireImage Report

    #41

    Colman Domingo

    Man wearing a light blue embellished blazer and brown pants posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Fans cheered on as Colman Domingo looked dapper in a powder-blue Valentino suit with crystal embroidery.

    The Four Seasons actor chose a fringe scarf, Boucheron jewelry and an Omega watch to complete his look.

    One said it was “probably [his] best red carpet fit” so far.

    “Love his style,” one said, while another said, “He always brings it.”

    “I have never seen anyone look so stunning in clothes. He is so beautiful,” read another comment.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #42

    Lauren Graham

    Woman in a black floral sheer gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion moments at the 2025 Emmys.

    Lauren Graham had a red carpet reunion with her Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel.

    Fans were ecstatic as the onscreen mother-daughter duo posed together. They also presented the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series during the show.

    Lauren was dressed in an Akris poppy evening gown next to Alexis, who opted for a strapless silver gown.

    “Love Lauren’s dress!” one said, while another claimed, “Lauren has a different face.”

    “Both so beautiful 25 yrs later!” one fan said.

    “Wow they both look incredible!” another agred.

    “Lauren looks younger than Alexis omg,” one said. 

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #43

    Owen Cooper

    Young male winner holding Emmy trophy on red carpet, wearing black outfit showcasing best-dressed fashion at 2025 Emmys.

    One of the youngest stars to pose on the red carpet had the biggest night at the 2025 Emmys. 

    Owen Cooper, 15, looked smart and dapper as he made history by being the youngest actor to win the Best Supporting Actor in the Limited Series category for his role as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show Adolescence.

    “What a great start to his career for this guy, I'm so happy for him, I wish him the best,” one fan commented online.

    Many agreed that his award was “well deserved.” 

    But one commented, “Deserved but please change your stylist.”

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #44

    Kristen Bell

    Actress in a stylish black and embellished gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys best-dressed event.

    Kristen Bell walked the red carpet in a Giorgio Armani Privé backless gown embroidered with sequins and crystals all over its white silk tulle.

    The Nobody Wants This star had some fun on the red carpet with her husband Dax Shepard, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo to match Kristen’s elegant look.

    Fans called them a “gorgeous couple” and said, “They are couple goals.”

    “She is so pretty,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Absolutely love both of them and how real they are.”

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #45

    Adam Scott

    Man wearing stylish high-waist trousers and navy blazer on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #46

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Woman in a pink and red gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed looks at the 2025 Emmys fashion event

    Aimee Lou Wood made her Emmys debut this year, celebrating her first Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus.

    Her Alexander McQueen gown featured a strapless pale pink satin design with a train that dragged along with her on the red carpet.

    A pair of baby pink heels and red nails completed her look.

    “She looks gorgeous,” one fan commented.

    Another wrote, “Gorgeous! I love her so much.”

    “Pretty in pink,” another said. 

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    hermom504
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Wrong color for her, maybe an inversion of the colors would have worked in her favor

    #47

    Brad Carpenter

    Man with extensive tattoos wearing a sheer purple suit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion event.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #48

    Bridget Everett

    Woman in a green floral ruffled dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys showcasing best-dressed fashion.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    #49

    Isa Briones

    Person wearing a lime green gown posing on the red carpet showcasing best-dressed fashion at the 2025 Emmys event.

    Michael Buckner/Variety Report

    #50

    Lexi Love

    Fashion standout in glittery pink bodysuit and oversized bow on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys fashion highlights.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

