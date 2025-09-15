ADVERTISEMENT

After the red carpet was dusted off and rolled out for the 2025 Emmys, stars arrived in glittering gowns and sharp suits for television’s biggest night.

But there were also plenty of boundary-pushing fashion choices made at the 77th annual awards ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 14.

Sydney Sweeney brought a touch of Old Hollywood glam to the red carpet, while Jenna Ortega’s outfit reminded people of their grandma’s chandelier.

One actress admitted she couldn’t breathe in her dress, while another said her name was embroidered on the inside of her gown.

Here are the best, worst, and wildest outfits from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.