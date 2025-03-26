“Never Expected This From Benny”: Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Stuns With His Take On Treating Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has raised the bar!

The music producer, 37, dropped a masterclass on how to treat a woman right during an appearance with Selena on the March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast.

Fans were both stunned and smitten by Benny’s pearls of wisdom and his revelations about how he treats his fiancée.

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco spoke about their relationship on the Jay Shetty Podcast



Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The newly engaged couple’s podcast appearance came as they promoted their new collaborative album I Said I Love You First.

The album was released on March 21 and gives “fans a unique window into their relationship,” according to a press release.

Image credits: selenagomez

As Benny and Selena sat opposite life coach Jay for the podcast, the music producer spoke about the importance of communicating with and listening to a partner.

“People’s biggest problem, especially men, [is] that you don’t listen,” he said.

The music producer spoke about the importance of people listening to their partners

Image credits: selenagomez

“A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs,” and all that a partner needs to do is listen to them, he continued.

“If a girl is getting frustrated with you on something, she’s definitely told you multiple times” what the problem is, he added. “You’re just not paying attention.”

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

In the same interview with Jay, the Only Murders in the Building actress spoke about the little ways in which Benny makes her feel loved.

“Just hearing from him one time check in with me and say, ‘I love you and I hope the day is going well,’” she said, “I just feel safe and I’ve never felt that before.”

She spoke about the importance of feeling like a “unit” in a relationship.

Benny made her feel like they were a “unit” — a feeling she felt in a relationship for the first time

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

“If you feel like you’re in a situation that doesn’t feel like you’re a unit that makes it scarier,” the Who Says singer said.

Fans swooned over Benny’s relationship advice about the importance of listening to a partner, with one saying, “OMG I LOVE HIM!!!”

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

“Every interview I watch of benny, makes me realize why Selena fell in love with him,” one said, while another wrote, “I see why she likes him.”

“Bro! This man going up in the hot scale just with this mentality,” another wrote.

“Never ever ever expected this from Benny,” a social media user said

Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

Image credits: kim_Aps24

Image credits: crimesofpassi0n

“The more he talks, the more i respect him,” said another. “Very well-spoken.”

“Ok i want someone like benny in my life or its a big NO,” one said.

The couple were friends for years until they started dating in 2023

Image credits: selenagomez

“He’s clearly got a beautiful soul. i might fall for him too,” one said.

“He’s soo perfect for her. He’s healing her and putting back together every little piece of her that’s been broken,” said another. “I love them.”

Image credits: selenagomez

Other comments took a different tone and even dragged Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber into the discussion.

“He called justin a ‘manchild’ in 100 different languages,” one said.

“Salena [sic] is the decision maker & wears the pants in the relationship,” another said. “Just say it.”

Another wrote, “Bro trying to talk to all men on how to treat a woman cuz he got selena gomez for a year… lets see if it lasts 5 to 10 years first hombre.”

Fans agreed that Benny was “perfect” for the Only Murders in the Building actress

“Dudes a sad excuse of a man,” one critic said.

“If I know I’m gonna be on camera I can tell you exactly what you wanna hear. Actions speak louder than words,” they continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The couple first crossed paths in 2015, when Benny co-produced Same Old Love with his friend-turned-fiancée.

They remained friends until 2023 and went public in 2024.

Selena and Benny had plenty of sweet things to say about their relationship.

The star couple revealed the very first thought they have when they wake up every morning

Image credits: selenagomez

Benny revealed that the first thought they both have every morning is how to make each other’s day special.

“When I wake up I think to myself, I’m like, ‘how can I make Selena’s day better,’” he said during their chat with Jay.

“Like how, what can I do in my day to make her day better because that makes my day,” he continued.

“I know when Selena wakes up, the first thing she is thinking is ‘how can I make his day better,’” he continued. “And we have such a give and take.”

He went on to say that they never “yell” at each other but simply have discussions and are not hesitant to give each other space.

Fans were smitten after hearing about Benny’s sweet relationship habits

Image credits: jones_everly

Image credits: RiRaniia

Image credits: foxxcix

Image credits: vesperamyst

Image credits: goddessvoyd

Image credits: CaspeRMineK

Image credits: cinnarollfish

Image credits: nasakarlee

Image credits: dilreba_13

Image credits: drewnadd

Image credits: fairy_perrita

Image credits: sadie_413

Image credits: peachesxcheez

Image credits: bigdaddyankee

Image credits: BiggClayMusic

