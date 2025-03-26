Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Never Expected This From Benny”: Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Stuns With His Take On Treating Women
Celebrities, News

“Never Expected This From Benny”: Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Stuns With His Take On Treating Women

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has raised the bar!

The music producer, 37, dropped a masterclass on how to treat a woman right during an appearance with Selena on the March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast. 

Fans were both stunned and smitten by Benny’s pearls of wisdom and his revelations about how he treats his fiancée.

RELATED:

    Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco spoke about their relationship on the Jay Shetty Podcast

    Selena Gomez's fiancé in elegant attire, smiling at an event, highlighting his views on treating women.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    The newly engaged couple’s podcast appearance came as they promoted their new collaborative album I Said I Love You First.

    The album was released on March 21 and gives “fans a unique window into their relationship,” according to a press release.

    Couple embracing at sunset, capturing a tender moment in a serene outdoor setting.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    As Benny and Selena sat opposite life coach Jay for the podcast, the music producer spoke about the importance of communicating with and listening to a partner.

    “People’s biggest problem, especially men, [is] that you don’t listen,” he said.

    The music producer spoke about the importance of people listening to their partners

    Benny in a white suit and floral coat, standing with a woman in a sparkling gown, showcasing elegance and style.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs,” and all that a partner needs to do is listen to them, he continued.

    “If a girl is getting frustrated with you on something, she’s definitely told you multiple times” what the problem is, he added. “You’re just not paying attention.”

    Selena Gomez and fiancé discussing relationships on a podcast, microphones in front of them.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    In the same interview with Jay, the Only Murders in the Building actress spoke about the little ways in which Benny makes her feel loved.

    “Just hearing from him one time check in with me and say, ‘I love you and I hope the day is going well,’” she said, “I just feel safe and I’ve never felt that before.”

    She spoke about the importance of feeling like a “unit” in a relationship.

    Benny made her feel like they were a “unit”a feeling she felt in a relationship for the first time

    Selena Gomez's fiancé, wearing a colorful shirt, shares views on treating women during a podcast interview.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    “If you feel like you’re in a situation that doesn’t feel like you’re a unit that makes it scarier,” the Who Says singer said.

    Fans swooned over Benny’s relationship advice about the importance of listening to a partner, with one saying, “OMG I LOVE HIM!!!”

    Selena Gomez in a podcast studio, microphone labeled "On Purpose," discussing her fiancé Benny’s views on treating women.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    “Every interview I watch of benny, makes me realize why Selena fell in love with him,” one said, while another wrote, “I see why she likes him.”

    “Bro! This man going up in the hot scale just with this mentality,” another wrote.

    “Never ever ever expected this from Benny,” a social media user said

    Selena Gomez's fiancé shares his views on treating women, speaking into a microphone, dressed casually.

    Image credits: Jay Shetty Podcast

    Tweet reaction mentioning Benny's unexpected actions, dated March 25, 2025.

    Image credits: kim_Aps24

    Tweet praising Selena Gomez’s fiancé, emphasizing positive qualities in treating women.

    Image credits: crimesofpassi0n

    The more he talks, the more i respect him,” said another. “Very well-spoken.”

    “Ok i want someone like benny in my life or its a big NO,” one said.

    The couple were friends for years until they started dating in 2023

    A couple embracing on a beach, showcasing Benny's approach to treating women with respect and care.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “He’s clearly got a beautiful soul. i might fall for him too,” one said.

    “He’s soo perfect for her. He’s healing her and putting back together every little piece of her that’s been broken,” said another. “I love them.”

    Selena Gomez's fiancé embraces her warmly, showcasing a loving interaction.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Other comments took a different tone and even dragged Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber into the discussion.

    “He called justin a ‘manchild’ in 100 different languages,” one said.

    “Salena [sic] is the decision maker & wears the pants in the relationship,” another said. “Just say it.”

    Another wrote, “Bro trying to talk to all men on how to treat a woman cuz he got selena gomez for a year… lets see if it lasts 5 to 10 years first hombre.”

    Fans agreed that Benny was “perfect” for the Only Murders in the Building actress

    @itsbennyblancofunny guys get hot girls♬ Sunset Blvd – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

    “Dudes a sad excuse of a man,” one critic said.

    “If I know I’m gonna be on camera I can tell you exactly what you wanna hear. Actions speak louder than words,” they continued.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    The couple first crossed paths in 2015, when Benny co-produced Same Old Love with his friend-turned-fiancée.

    They remained friends until 2023 and went public in 2024.

    Selena and Benny had plenty of sweet things to say about their relationship.

    The star couple revealed the very first thought they have when they wake up every morning

    A couple shares a kiss, highlighting Selena Gomez's fiancé and his perspective on treating women.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Benny revealed that the first thought they both have every morning is how to make each other’s day special.

    “When I wake up I think to myself, I’m like, ‘how can I make Selena’s day better,’” he said during their chat with Jay.

    “Like how, what can I do in my day to make her day better because that makes my day,” he continued.

    “I know when Selena wakes up, the first thing she is thinking is ‘how can I make his day better,’” he continued. “And we have such a give and take.”

    He went on to say that they never “yell” at each other but simply have discussions and are not hesitant to give each other space.

    Fans were smitten after hearing about Benny’s sweet relationship habits

    Tweet by user @jones_everly stating "Emotional intelligence is hot," referencing treating women.

    Image credits: jones_everly

    Tweet praising Benny, Selena Gomez's fiancé, for his admirable views on treating women.

    Image credits: RiRaniia

    Tweet discussing Selena Gomez's fiancé on treating women, highlighting respect and listening in relationships.

    Image credits: foxxcix

    Tweet reacting to shocking remark about Justin, highlighting Selena Gomez's fiancé's stance on treating women.

    Image credits: vesperamyst

    Tweet by Goddess Voyd responding to @Selenertime, timestamped March 25, 2025, gaining 55 likes.

    Image credits: goddessvoyd

    Tweet about Benny's way of treating women, receiving positive public attention.

    Image credits: CaspeRMineK

    Tweet about Selena Gomez's fiancé being misunderstood despite treating women well.

    Image credits: cinnarollfish

    Tweet about Selena Gomez's fiancé, suggesting why she likes him beyond looks.

    Image credits: nasakarlee

    Tweet reaction about Selena Gomez’s fiancé and his views on treating women.

    Image credits: dilreba_13

    Tweet praising Benny for his lovely attitude towards women, highlighting his beautiful soul.

    Image credits: drewnadd

    Tweet praising Selena Gomez's fiancé for emotional maturity and treatment of women, dated March 25, 2025.

    Image credits: fairy_perrita

    Tweet praising Benny, Selena Gomez’s fiancé, as well-spoken and earning respect.

    Image credits: sadie_413

    Tweet praising Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny for his approach to treating women.

    Image credits: peachesxcheez

    Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny on women's treatment; labeled "the BARE minimum.

    Image credits: bigdaddyankee

    Tweet about Selena Gomez being the decision maker in her relationship, suggesting she takes charge.

    Image credits: BiggClayMusic

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    lamurphy avatar
    LA Murphy
    LA Murphy
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Benny Blanco is the ultimate dude, period. More adorable after he lost the unibrow.

