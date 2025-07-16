“Suns Out, Buns Out”: Dax Shepard Stuns By Sharing X-Rated Photo Of Wife Kristen Bell

ADVERTISEMENT

Dax Shepard found an uncanny way to celebrate his wife Kristen Bell’s Emmy Nomination. And perhaps their clothes were not invited to the party.

The 44-year-old actress scored her first Emmy nomination for her performance in the popular Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

“Oh my God, Dax,” actress Gwyneth Paltrow exclaimed in the comments of Dax’s photo, marking the milestone moment.

Kristen’s nomination for the Best Comedy Actress category at the 2025 Emmys was announced earlier this month.

She shares the coveted category with fellow stars Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

“Most sentimental tribute ever posted by a proud husband!” read a fan comment online

In the acclaimed series Nobody Wants This, Kristen plays the role of Joanne, who unexpectedly falls in love with a rabbi named Noah, played by Adam Brody.

Her husband, Dax, celebrated the Emmy nomination by sharing a photo of her without any clothes on, except for the blue socks on her feet.

The actress appeared to be doing the downward dog position while basking in the sun in their backyard.

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the comedian wrote in the caption.

“This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” he added.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev commented on the photo

Netizens joined actress Gwyneth in expressing their amusement in the comments section.

“Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!” commented actress Nina Dobrev.

“So impressive. Both the quads and the willingness to be nakey!!” said one fan, while another quipped, “Her publicist is calling.”

“You don’t see a full moon on a sunny day very often. Congratulations superstar!” read another comment.

Another commented, “Couples that play together stay together!”

Dax previously revealed that his family, which includes daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, are not “hung up” on being undressed in their house.

“We’re not hung up on n*d*ty in my family,” he said on his Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year.

Dax once said on his Armchair Expert podcast that his family is not “hung up” on being undressed in their household

Dax and Kristen struck up a romance in 2007 and have been married since 2013.

The actor spoke about his wife’s Emmy-nominated role in Nobody Wants This and the chemistry she shared with her co-star Adam, who is married to Leighton Meester and shares two children with her.

While appearing on the panel at the New Yorker Film Festival in 2024, Dax was asked about the “incredible chemistry” he shares with his wife.

“Not as good as her and Brody,” he joked.

The power couple have been married since 2013, and share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9

He claimed Kristen and Adam’s onscreen kiss was the “very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film.”

“And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’ No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that,” he quipped.

The Veronica Mars actress also acknowledged Dax’s appreciation for her onscreen chemistry with her co-star.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she told E! News last October.

“My husband said the same thing,” she continued. “Watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”

The two stars have spoken about watching their partner’s onscreen kisses

No matter how the chemistry is with their onscreen co-stars, Kristen said nothing will come in the way of the “foundational trust” she has with her years-long husband.

“Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he’s committed to our family,” she told E! News in February.

“I know he’s coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father,” she added.

She also said Dax knows “there’s no real threat” with Adam.

“If you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry,” she said about her onscreen flame. “We bicker all the time. We’re like an old granny and grampy. It’s not hot and heavy on set at all.”

Netizens had wild reactions to Dax Shepard’s photo of Kristen Bell

