“Suns Out, Buns Out”: Dax Shepard Stuns By Sharing X-Rated Photo Of Wife Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling together at a formal event, highlighting Suns Out Buns Out moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Suns Out, Buns Out”: Dax Shepard Stuns By Sharing X-Rated Photo Of Wife Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard found an uncanny way to celebrate his wife Kristen Bell’s Emmy Nomination. And perhaps their clothes were not invited to the party.

The 44-year-old actress scored her first Emmy nomination for her performance in the popular Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

“Oh my God, Dax,” actress Gwyneth Paltrow exclaimed in the comments of Dax’s photo, marking the milestone moment.

Highlights
  • Kristen Bell received her first Emmy Nomination for her role in the Netflix show ‘Nobody Wants This.’
  • Her husband Dax Shepard found a cheeky way to celebrate the milestone moment.
  • “This may or may not have been a part of her training,” he wrote in the caption, sharing a picture of her in the buff.
  • Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev commented on the photo.
    Dax Shepard found an uncanny way to celebrate his wife Kristen Bell’s Emmy Nomination

    Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling together at an event, highlighting suns out buns out photo buzz.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Kristen’s nomination for the Best Comedy Actress category at the 2025 Emmys was announced earlier this month.

    She shares the coveted category with fellow stars Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

    “Most sentimental tribute ever posted by a proud husband!” read a fan comment online

    Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling together in a casual indoor setting, sharing a relaxed moment.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

    In the acclaimed series Nobody Wants This, Kristen plays the role of Joanne, who unexpectedly falls in love with a rabbi named Noah, played by Adam Brody.

    Her husband, Dax, celebrated the Emmy nomination by sharing a photo of her without any clothes on, except for the blue socks on her feet.

    Kristen Bell smiling indoors, wearing a white t-shirt and light blue shirt, related to Suns Out Buns Out shared by Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

    The actress appeared to be doing the downward dog position while basking in the sun in their backyard.

    “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the comedian wrote in the caption.

    “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” he added.

    Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev commented on the photo

    Kristen Bell posing outdoors in a playful stance with one leg raised, showcasing a casual moment shared by Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    Dax Shepard shares an X-rated photo of wife Kristen Bell, highlighting Suns Out Buns Out moment on Instagram.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    Netizens joined actress Gwyneth in expressing their amusement in the comments section.

    “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!” commented actress Nina Dobrev.

    “So impressive. Both the quads and the willingness to be nakey!!” said one fan, while another quipped, “Her publicist is calling.”

    “You don’t see a full moon on a sunny day very often. Congratulations superstar!” read another comment.

    Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell sitting at a kitchen counter with a mug and phone, casual moment captured.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    Another commented, “Couples that play together stay together!”

    Dax previously revealed that his family, which includes daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, are not “hung up” on being undressed in their house.

    “We’re not hung up on n*d*ty in my family,” he said on his Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year.

    Dax once said on his Armchair Expert podcast that his family is not “hung up” on being undressed in their household

    Dax Shepard taking a selfie on a wooden deck showing tattoos and casual attire in a relaxed outdoor setting.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    Comment by Gwyneth Paltrow reacting to Dax Shepard sharing an X-rated photo of wife Kristen Bell on social media.

    Comment on social media post humorously comparing Kristen Bell's photo to Britney Spears' naked dancing routine, referencing Dax Shepard's x-rated share.

    Dax and Kristen struck up a romance in 2007 and have been married since 2013.

    The actor spoke about his wife’s Emmy-nominated role in Nobody Wants This and the chemistry she shared with her co-star Adam, who is married to Leighton Meester and shares two children with her.

    Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell smiling for a selfie near water at sunset, showcasing a relaxed and intimate moment.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    While appearing on the panel at the New Yorker Film Festival in 2024, Dax was asked about the “incredible chemistry” he shares with his wife.

    “Not as good as her and Brody,” he joked.

    The power couple have been married since 2013, and share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9

    Kristen Bell smiling in a parking garage wearing denim jacket and holding hands with a child in similar outfit.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    He claimed Kristen and Adam’s onscreen kiss was the “very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film.”

    “And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’ No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that,” he quipped.

    Dax Shepard shirtless in bed with kids, sharing a candid moment highlighting the suns out buns out vibe.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell / Instagram

    The Veronica Mars actress also acknowledged Dax’s appreciation for her onscreen chemistry with her co-star.

    “Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she told E! News last October.

    “My husband said the same thing,” she continued. “Watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”

    The two stars have spoken about watching their partner’s onscreen kisses

    Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell posing on a pickleball court holding paddles during a sunny outdoor game.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    Comment on social media defending Kristen Bell, mentioning she clearly has socks on, related to Suns Out Buns Out photo by Dax Shepard.

    No matter how the chemistry is with their onscreen co-stars, Kristen said nothing will come in the way of the “foundational trust” she has with her years-long husband.

    “Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he’s committed to our family,” she told E! News in February.

    “I know he’s coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father,” she added.

    Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling together in a nighttime city setting with suns out buns out vibe.

    Image credits: daxshepard / Instagram

    She also said Dax knows “there’s no real threat” with Adam.

    “If you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry,” she said about her onscreen flame. “We bicker all the time. We’re like an old granny and grampy. It’s not hot and heavy on set at all.”

    Netizens had wild reactions to Dax Shepard’s photo of Kristen Bell

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by user r_nicole33 reacting to a controversial photo shared by Dax Shepard of Kristen Bell.

    Comment asking about being a permission or forgiveness husband in response to Dax Shepard sharing an X-rated photo of Kristen Bell.

    Instagram comment by user eeemcb, reacting humorously with laughing emoji to a post featuring Kristen Bell.

    Comment by user mistergarf praising incredible form with a red heart icon, related to Kristen Bell X-rated photo shared by Dax Shepard.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment reacting humorously to Dax Shepard's X-rated photo of wife Kristen Bell.

    Comment on social media post by user soohoo716 asking if someone lost a bet.

    Comment from Nina reading suns out buns out emoji and praising Emmy in a social media post with 1,537 likes.

    Instagram comment by megan_laffey_photography reacting to a photo, mentioning no accidental reflections on big glass doors.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reacting with laughter and a warning related to a provocative photo shared by Dax Shepard.

    Comment from interrelateproject about couples playing together, related to Dax Shepard sharing an X-rated photo of Kristen Bell.

    Comment reading "Gettin that Vit D" with sun and peach emojis, referencing Dax Shepard's X-rated photo of Kristen Bell.

    Comment by user pepy3 saying The dog spotting her is with a fire emoji, highlighting attention on Kristen Bell's photo shared by Dax Shepard.

    Comment on social media post humorously mistaking a playful photo for a child, related to Dax Shepard Kristen Bell x-rated photo buzz.

    Comment on social media post showing user sopicar’s message about an unimpressed dog next to a woman, highlighting humorous reaction.

    Social media comment expressing high standards, reacting to a Suns Out Buns Out photo shared by Dax Shepard of Kristen Bell.

    Dax Shepard shares stunning X-rated photo of wife Kristen Bell during outdoor yoga session.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    tambovtsev-igor avatar
    Glasofruix
    Glasofruix
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They seem to be having fun as a couple, nothing wrong with that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
