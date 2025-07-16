Gwyneth Paltrow Horrifies Fans With Her Trash-Handling Skills In New Cooking Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest “boyfriend breakfast” video on Instagram has stirred up controversy, not for the meal she made, but for where some of her discarded ingredients went.

In the now-viral clip, the Goop founder appeared to discard raw egg whites directly onto the floor while preparing lobster benedict for her husband Brad Falchuk.

Highlights Gwyneth Paltrow sparked backlash after she posted a video of her cooking a dish for her husband.

Fans accused her of seemingly dumping egg whites straight onto the floor.

Some defended her, stating that she likely had an under-the-counter bin off-camera.

The actress’ cooking video prompted stunned reactions across social media.

Gwyneth was making lobster benedict, but some fans only saw her dropping egg whites on the floor

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

The 52-year-old actress and lifestyle entrepreneur filmed herself cooking a gourmet breakfast over the weekend.

The scene seemed almost homey at first, with Gwyneth preparing food in her pajamas.

She captioned the Instagram video, “Paleo lobster benedict for a Hamptons-inspired #boyfriendbreakfast this morning,” while Phoenix’s 2009 song Girlfriend played in the background.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

But one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment caught the eye of social media users. As the actress cracked eggs into a strainer to separate the yolks, Gwyneth appeared to tip the leftover whites off to the side.

Based on the video, at least, it looked like the actress poured the discarded egg whites straight onto the floor, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

“Did I just see Gwyneth empty the remnants of the egg whites onto the floor?” one shocked commenter wrote. “Tell me I didn’t just see that.”

Another added, “Where did the whites go? It looked like she threw them on the floor.”

Others turned the confusion into comedy. “Totally pour my egg whites on the floor too,” one commenter joked.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

A different commenter suggested that maybe she has someone to clean up after her: “She may have a servant on standby for cleanup.”

While many expressed disbelief or disgust, a portion of her audience offered more grounded theories.

Some insisted that she likely had an under-the-counter bin that just happened to be off-camera.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

“It must be the under-the-counter bin. Nevertheless, I was entertained,” one user wrote.

“I’m sure there is a trash bin pull-out. But I’m still not understanding why she is tossing out the egg whites versus the egg yolks,” another stated.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Despite the strange moment, most viewers stayed to watch her complete the dish, which featured poached eggs and lobster over paleo English muffins.

The comment section became a mix of brunch envy and kitchen criticism, a typical blend for aGwyneth Paltrow Instagram post.

Her “boyfriend breakfast” social media posts have been raising eyebrows among netizens

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth’s apparent egg white gaffe wasn’t the first time one of her cooking videos has gone viral for something unexpected.

Last month, she shared a tearful moment while chopping onions, joking that meal prep had made her emotional.

In another video, Gwyneth stirred something on the stove while seeminglytopless, prompting her 21-year-old daughter,Apple, to throw some sass towards her in the comments.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

“Did I steal your shirt by accident or….” Apple wrote, prompting Gwyneth to respond with a laughing-crying emoji.

Gwyneth’s longtime “boyfriend breakfast” tradition is dedicated to husband Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

The couple doesn’t share any biological children, but they co-parent each other’s kids from previousrelationships.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Brad has two children with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, while Gwyneth shares Apple and 18-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin.

She recently opened up about food, fitness, and ditching perfection

In April, Gwyneth spoke about her evolving relationship with food on her Goop podcast.

After years of sticking to a strict Paleo diet, she confessed that she had loosened her food choices recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

She also stated that she was “getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese — there, I said it — and a little pasta.”

A source close to the actress also told DailyMail.com that Gwyneth is embracing a more relaxed lifestyle and has “let go of chasing perfection.”

“Gwyneth doesn’t take herself as seriously anymore,” the insider said. “She’s confident in who she is and is enjoying the success she’s worked hard for.”

Netizens shared their takes on Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent apparent cooking gaffe on social media

