Gwyneth Paltrow Asked Intimacy Coordinator To "Step Back" During Steamy Timothée Chalamet Scenes
Celebrities, News

Gwyneth Paltrow Asked Intimacy Coordinator To “Step Back” During Steamy Timothée Chalamet Scenes

Gwyneth Paltrow is making her return to “serious acting,” but behind the scenes of her latest film, she made a surprising request that’s sparking conversation.

Even though they filmed “a lot of” intimate scenes with co-star Timothée Chalamet, the actress chose not to work too closely with an intimacy coordinator for her new movie.

Highlights
  • Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she chose not to work with an intimacy coordinator during scenes with Timothee Chalamet.
  • Paltrow said that she is returning to "serious acting" with the new film.
  • Paltrow shared there are "a lot of" intimate scenes in the movie.
    Gwyneth Paltrow is set to star with Timothée Chalamet in a new, steamy movie

    Blonde woman in black blouse at event, related to intimacy coordinator topic.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Timothée Chalamet wearing a black suit and white shirt, looking at the camera in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

    Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress revealed her experience on the set of Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme and her part in the upcoming movie. 

    The A24-produced movie stars Chalamet as a ping-pong star competing overseas, while Paltrow stars as the wife of a rival professional who has an affair with Chalamet’s character. 

    “This woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were,” Paltrow said. 

    “They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both,” she told Vanity Fair.

    Paltrow said that they “have a lot of s-x in this movie”

    Gwyneth Paltrow seated in elegant attire on a Vanity Fair cover.

    Image credits: vanityfair

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

    Marty Supreme went viral on social media during production after paparazzi took photos of Chalamet and Paltrow making out while filming a scene on set. 

    The photos were shared on social media, getting mass reactions. According to Paltrow’s interview, the two stars will be getting even more hot and heavy in the film. 

    “I mean, we have a lot of s-x in this movie,” Paltrow, 52, shared. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

    Image credits: IMDB

    Young man with curly hair sitting in a room, wearing a white t-shirt and pink pants, related to intimacy scene discussion.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    During her intimate scenes with Chalamet, 29, Paltrow crossed paths with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in her career.

    “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” she said. 

    When she was asked by the intimacy coordinator if she would be comfortable with a specific move during filming, Paltrow said, “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’”

    “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” she added. 

    “I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

    Paltrow called Chalamet “a thinking man’s s-x symbol”

    Film scene with actors in costume, close to a camera, filming a steamy scene, with the intimacy coordinator stepping back.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Gwyneth Paltrow sitting on a sofa in a beige outfit with green background.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Referring to their age difference, Paltrow joked that she told Chalamet, “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” before filming their intimate scenes

    The Shakespeare in Love actress also acknowledged how much she enjoyed working with the Dune star, calling him “a thinking man’s s-x symbol.” 

    “He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” the Oscar winner added.

    The Oscar winner said that the upcoming movie will be her first ‘serious role’ after her long hiatus

    Actors embrace in a passionate scene on a brick wall, reflecting the dynamics of intimacy coordination in film production.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    The steamy role is Paltrow’s first return to the big screen in six years, after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where she reprised her role as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) love interest. 

    While Paltrow has played Potts in several Marvel movies and had a supporting role on the Netflix series The Politician, she said she’s viewing Marty Supreme as her first serious acting role since 2010’s Country Strong

    Director John Safdie called Paltrow “a movie star”

    Image credits: backgrid

    By “serious,” she explained that she meant “laying it all on the line and accessing a kind of vulnerability” that her role in the MCU wasn’t known for.

    Paltrow added, “it’s different when you’re reprising an Avengers thing.

    ​​“She’s a movie star. I say that in the cosmic sense,” Safdie said. “She’s got a gravitational pull that only a camera can depict. I think her absence from acting has lent a vulnerability to her abilities.”

    Online users reacted to Paltrow’s remarks about the movie’s intimacy coordinator

    Text comment on Gwyneth Paltrow's request to an intimacy coordinator during scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

    Social media comment by user questioning intimacy coordinator's role in steamy scene with Paltrow and Chalamet.

    Text comment discussing gender dynamics in film industry context.

    Facebook comment about Gwyneth Paltrow's experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

    Comment by Laura Powell with emoji, discussing Gwyneth Paltrow in reference to Timothée Chalamet.

    Comment praising Gwyneth Paltrow's return to acting over business ventures.

    Comment mentioning Gwyneth Paltrow and intimate scenes, expressing a personal opinion.

    Text bubble about Timothée Chalamet's youthful appearance, referencing his age.

    Comment about Gwyneth Paltrow's diverse ventures, including scented candles and more.

    Text message discussing Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet's chemistry in a love scene.

    Comment by Jon Bickford on intimacy coordinators creating discomfort on set.

    Comment by Tina Calderón with text, "Oh Kylie is having a fit!!" and smiling emoji.

    Online comment discussing a film plot involving an older woman and younger man, expressing fatigue over similar narratives.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

