Gwyneth Paltrow Asked Intimacy Coordinator To “Step Back” During Steamy Timothée Chalamet Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow is making her return to “serious acting,” but behind the scenes of her latest film, she made a surprising request that’s sparking conversation.

Even though they filmed “a lot of” intimate scenes with co-star Timothée Chalamet, the actress chose not to work too closely with an intimacy coordinator for her new movie.

Highlights Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she chose not to work with an intimacy coordinator during scenes with Timothee Chalamet.

Paltrow said that she is returning to "serious acting" with the new film.

Paltrow shared there are "a lot of" intimate scenes in the movie.

RELATED:

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to star with Timothée Chalamet in a new, steamy movie

Share icon

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress revealed her experience on the set of Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme and her part in the upcoming movie.

The A24-produced movie stars Chalamet as a ping-pong star competing overseas, while Paltrow stars as the wife of a rival professional who has an affair with Chalamet’s character.

“This woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were,” Paltrow said.

“They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both,” she told Vanity Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paltrow said that they “have a lot of s-x in this movie”

Share icon

Image credits: vanityfair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Marty Supreme went viral on social media during production after paparazzi took photos of Chalamet and Paltrow making out while filming a scene on set.

The photos were shared on social media, getting mass reactions. According to Paltrow’s interview, the two stars will be getting even more hot and heavy in the film.

“I mean, we have a lot of s-x in this movie,” Paltrow, 52, shared. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Share icon The actress said they didn’t need an intimacy coordinator for scenes with Chalamet

Image credits: IMDB

Share icon

Image credits: tchalamet

ADVERTISEMENT

During her intimate scenes with Chalamet, 29, Paltrow crossed paths with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in her career.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” she said.

When she was asked by the intimacy coordinator if she would be comfortable with a specific move during filming, Paltrow said, “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” she added.

“I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow called Chalamet “a thinking man’s s-x symbol”

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Share icon

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to their age difference, Paltrow joked that she told Chalamet, “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” before filming their intimate scenes.

The Shakespeare in Love actress also acknowledged how much she enjoyed working with the Dune star, calling him “a thinking man’s s-x symbol.”

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” the Oscar winner added.

The Oscar winner said that the upcoming movie will be her first ‘serious role’ after her long hiatus

Share icon

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The steamy role is Paltrow’s first return to the big screen in six years, after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where she reprised her role as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) love interest.

While Paltrow has played Potts in several Marvel movies and had a supporting role on the Netflix series The Politician, she said she’s viewing Marty Supreme as her first serious acting role since 2010’s Country Strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director John Safdie called Paltrow “a movie star”

Image credits: backgrid

By “serious,” she explained that she meant “laying it all on the line and accessing a kind of vulnerability” that her role in the MCU wasn’t known for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paltrow added, “it’s different when you’re reprising an Avengers thing.

​​“She’s a movie star. I say that in the cosmic sense,” Safdie said. “She’s got a gravitational pull that only a camera can depict. I think her absence from acting has lent a vulnerability to her abilities.”

Online users reacted to Paltrow’s remarks about the movie’s intimacy coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT