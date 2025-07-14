ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor’s 37th birthday was ruined after rapper Azealia Banks publicly accused him of sending her unsolicited nude photos and threatening her to stay silent.

The accusation, posted on X, came with a fully uncensored image of the UFC star which spread on the internet like wildfire, with many fans saving it to their phones while simultaneously mocking the athlete’s privates.

“How do you expect to send someone inappropriate photos and then threaten them into staying silent? Conor, do you have any idea who you’re dealing with?” Banks wrote, calling McGregor’s anatomy “crooked.”

Rapper Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor for allegedly sending her unsolicited nudes on his birthday

The rapper went on to mock the UFC star’s political ambitions, writing, “Sweetheart, aren’t you trying to run for President of Ireland? This isn’t really helping your case.”

McGregor, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the European Union migration pact, recently announced his intent to run for the Irish presidency during an appearance on an anti-immigration platform.

To support her claims, Banks also shared a screenshot that appeared to show McGregor warning her not to speak out.

“Don’t betray me, because people who do always get caught,” the message allegedly read. She claimed McGregor had woken up early to delete the explicit photos he had sent but left behind the threatening message.

The incident quickly went viral, not only due to the nature of Banks’ accusations but also because the alleged explicit photo began circulating online.

Not everyone, however, was eager to take Banks at her word. While the image spread rapidly, a growing number of users began questioning its authenticity and accusing Banks of fabricating the scandal for attention—even using AI in the process.

McGregor’s fans cast doubt on Bank’s claims, believing the image to be AI-generated

“She’s clearly just trying to stay in the spotlight,” one commenter wrote. “This has clout-chasing written all over it.”

Others pointed to the image’s appearance, claiming it had the hallmarks of being artificially generated.

“I ran it through an AI detection tool. It came back as fake,” one user said, arguing that the body proportions didn’t even match McGregor’s. “That doesn’t even look like his arms,” another commented.

The AI accusations quickly gained traction, with similar comments being found across social media accusing Banks of creating a fake image to provoke a reaction and embarrass McGregor on his birthday.

“She’s got nothing else going on so she resorted to AI p*rn,” a viewer argued.

The photo scandal comes at a time when Conor McGregor’s personal and professional life is facing mounting criticism

Just days before Banks’ accusation, outlets published images of the UFC star kissing a bikini-clad mystery woman on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The incident reignited cheating rumors and cast a shadow over his long-term relationship with fiancée Dee Devlin.

But the controversies don’t stop there. McGregor is currently appealing a civil court verdict that found him liable for a non-consensual encounter with a woman named Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

McGregor has denied the allegations, but the jury awarded Hand over €248,000 in damages.

On top of that, the former UFC champion recently avoided potential incitement charges tied to his social media posts during the 2023 Dublin riots.

Though he posted statements like “Ireland, we are at war” and “Evaporate said property,” the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled his comments didn’t meet the legal threshold for criminal action. McGregor celebrated the decision online, declaring, “Ireland will be set free.”

Whether the images shared by the rapper are AI-generated or authentic remains unclear, but one thing isn’t: the athlete celebrated his birthday connected to multiple lawsuits, cheating scandals, and tabloid headlines.

“Exposed.” McGregor’s detractors took turns ridiculing him online

