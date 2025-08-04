ADVERTISEMENT

Every country in the world is different and filled with unique folks. That’s why the cultures, styles of dressing, and behavior vary, even from one tiny region to the next. What you probably didn’t realize is that something as normal as counting can also vastly differ.

Characters in movies and television often say “one Mississippi, two Mississippi” and so on when they want to count slowly, but did you know this method varies worldwide? That’s why the global citizens in this list are sharing their style of slow counting.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

two elephants shown in a desert location Scotland here. I use one elephant, two elephant. This is despite the fact elephants are rarely seen roaming through the glens, the rolling heather, or the streets of Auchtermuchty.

No_Salamander4095 , Dick Hoskins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
jefbateman avatar
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a theory that gained a lot of traction about two decades ago that the famous Loch Ness monster photo was actually a circus elephant taking a bath.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Group of young friends sitting on a beach blanket, enjoying a sunny day and counting countries with one Mississippi game. I grew up in Huntington Beach California so we did one cowabunga, two cowabunga.

    nofilter144 , nxtlvlstck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Open atlas showing colorful political map of United States, related to one Mississippi counting countries theme. I actually grew up in Mississippi, and as a child I just assumed other people used whatever state they lived in. Was shocked to find out otherwise haha.

    Infinite_Average245 , Arthur A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It might seem weird that people use the name of a place or an animal as a way to count. These words and phrases actually serve as placeholders to be able to accurately count time. Rather than fumble our way through by trying to count the seconds, these words are designed to help us do it without having to think about it too much.

    The practice of using placeholders like "one Mississippi" is documented as early as 1960. It was originally used by people while playing games. Other interesting uses were by photographers who couldn’t see their watches in the darkroom. They could then measure time by speaking these words at a conversational rate, thereby understanding how many seconds had passed.
    #4

    City skyline with Canadian flag and vibrant flowerbeds, representing one Mississippi counting countries in an urban setting. Imagine if Canadians said One Mississauga, two Mississauga 😂.

    Doesntmatter1237 , TravelScape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Group of hippos resting in water, illustrating one mississippi counting countries in a calm natural setting Un hippopotame, deux hippopotames.

    elcordoba , G N Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Statue of a man holding a crown above his head against a cloudy sky, representing one Mississippi counting countries. Brit here.

    Naturally, we use the time honoured tradition of 'one God save the King,' 'two God save the King', etc, etc.

    BertieDastard , Mike Bird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s interesting to see how many counting variations exist across the world. The word or phrase is often created to suit the place it is being used in. For example, a popular counting placeholder in England is the phrase “Piccadilly one, Piccadilly two.” Longer words like this are often better suited to counting because of the time it takes for people to pronounce them.

    Animal names are also popularly used for counting. The most common one seems to be ‘crocodile,’ which is used in England, France, and even Poland. Nobody would actually like to count crocodiles, but as a technique to pass time, it’s probably one of the best options yet. Just like that, chimpanzees, elephants, and hippos are also used.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Six glass bottles with golden liquid in a white carrier box on wooden surface, illustrating one Mississippi counting countries. In Danish we have "One case of beer, two case of beer" not even kidding.

    Psyk0se , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a case of beer is 30, former 50... so it is NOT those silly 6 you show...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Child counting colorful beads on an abacus while sitting on a white bed, representing one Mississippi counting countries concept. 'Enentwintig, tweeëntwintig, drieëntwintig ' (21, 22, 23 in Dutch).

    cyclicalfertility , Tara Winstead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of a clock with second hand moving, symbolizing one Mississippi timing and counting countries concept. If you're not in the U.S., you have to use metric terms. One milliminute, two milliminute.

    Edit: I forgot about Canada. One maple leaf, two maple leaf.

    aabum , Stas Knop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is often shocking to realize that something you considered so normal and commonplace in your country could be completely different in another place. The same goes for these counting systems. It’s confusing to imagine why each place uses different phrases to count the same passage of time.

    This is because language and culture vary from region to region. People incorporate different styles of talking based on what they see in their daily lives and their lived experiences. Even the Internet and social media can influence what people feel most comfortable with. That’s how these counting methods evolve and change from country to country.
    #10

    A puppy and kitten cuddling together on a blue surface, showcasing one Mississippi counting countries concept. Australian here - Not sure where it came from but as kids at school we'd say "one cat and dog, two cat and dog..".

    GenXPrince , starmultikharisma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Young child counting colorful beads on an abacus, engaged in learning with one Mississippi counting countries concept. In Chinese it’s 1-2-3-4, 2-2-3–4, 3-2-3-4 and so on. You usually stop what you’re doing at 10 and repeat .

    Chinaroos , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Group of crocodiles resting in shallow water, concept for one mississippi counting countries countdown timer. I am American but I usually did alligator, one alligator, two alligator.

    Only_Regular_138 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These placeholder words for counting are just a small example of how people are different all across the globe. There are even greater differences that exist between us that make us unique and interesting. Unfortunately, there are some people who can’t accept this and put other folks down for not being from the same cookie-cutter mold.

    Instead of fighting over our differences, we should appreciate how fascinating each of our cultures is. There is always so much to learn and do differently that we’ll never run out of interesting things to try. One of the best places to start is by trying out some of these fun ways to count.
    #13

    Baby being held outdoors, with focus on the child’s face, related to one mississippi counting countries concept. Brazilian here.

    We say: *Um indiozinho, dois indiozinhos..*

    (One indigenous toddler / Two Indigenous toddlers )

    It is so cute!

    Please dont ask me why people do that lol. I left the country over fifteen years ago though. So a GenZ may have a different answer.

    DON'T QUOTE ME ON THAT. DON'T MAKE ME SOUND OLD LMAO.

    United_Cucumber7746 , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young boy wearing glasses sitting at a desk, counting countries while looking thoughtful in a classroom setting. When I was growing up it was "One Mississippi..." Which was odd because none of us knew where that was.

    Putrid-Operation2694 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Steamboat sailing on calm waters with snowy mountains in the background, illustrating one Mississippi counting countries. Canadian here, I learned the one Mississippi, but also "One steamboat, Two steamboat.."

    Funny side fact: I live near a river in eastern Ontario which is also named Mississippi. Just not the same one.

    jacob_ewing , Matheus Guimarães Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The next time you play a game with your friends and need to count the time, why don’t you use one of these cool placeholders? Sure, it might confuse the heck out of all of the players involved, but it might also start an interesting discussion about different ways of doing things all across the world.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you have any more examples of different methods of doing the same thing across the globe? If so, we’d love to hear from you.
    #16

    Child stacking wooden rings on counting toy with numbers one to five, illustrating one Mississippi counting countries concept. Uno (brief pause), dos (brief pause), tres (brief pause)...

    CeleryCommercial3509 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Close-up of a person’s ear and dark hair, focusing on listening, related to one mississippi counting countries concept. I just listen to the tinnitus. One *EeeEeeEEeeeE* Two *EeeEeeeeEEeeeE*.

    OttersWithPens , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Bunches of ripe bananas displayed at a market stall with other fruits, illustrating one Mississippi counting countries concept. Banana, but I can't get past 4.

    CirothUngol , Dom J Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Person wearing a traditional kimono walking with a red umbrella in a peaceful village, related to one Mississippi counting countries. Here in Japan we just elongate the numbers like

    “I-chi, Ni-i, Sa-n, Shi-i, Go-o, Ro-ku” etc.

    Freak_Out_Bazaar , Evgeny Tchebotarev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Group of women and children dressed in colorful traditional clothing representing one Mississippi counting countries diversity. In India, we say “tick tick one, tick tick two….”.

    rxr92 , Varun Gaba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Crowded urban street view with numerous advertisements and billboards showcasing vibrant city life and one Mississippi counting countries theme. As a New Yorker, I count

    “One Muthaf*ckah, Two Muthaf*ckahs…”.

    snorbalp , Vlad Alexandru Popa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Colorful wooden blocks with numbers arranged on a table, illustrating one Mississippi counting countries concept. Iran. One and ah, two and ah, ...

    alephsef , Digital Buggu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Baby elephant in dry grassland, representing wildlife and one Mississippi counting countries in nature. Brazil here: Um elefantinho, dois elefantinhos, três elefantinhos...

    (one little elephant, two little elephants, three little elephants...).

    Arashirk , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Person holding a card with Mississippi written on it, relating to one Mississippi counting countries concept. Did anyone else learn to spell Mississippi with the chant: “M-I-crooked letter, crooked letter, I, crooked letter, crooked letter I, humpback humpback I.”.

    missblissful70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Sesame Street characters including Count von Count with pink and red puppets against a blue background counting countries. Easy.

    One! ah ah ah ah aaaahhh.
    Two! ah ah ah ah aaaahhh.
    Three! ah ah ah ah aaaahh.

    Lazersaurus , Sesame Street Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Vintage steam train moving through dense forest, symbolizing one Mississippi counting countries in travel and exploration. One locomotive, two locomotive, etc.

    This one stuck with me from watching a Lamb Chop episode when I was a kid.

    ShibbyBearz , Mark Plötz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sailboats on a calm blue sea under clear sky, illustrating the concept of counting countries one Mississippi at a time. In Quebecois french we have "Un bateau bateau, deux bateaux bateaux." I don't know if France french uses the same.

    (One boat boat, two boats boats. The x on bateaux is mute.).

    Cydrius , Gosia K Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!