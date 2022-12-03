As the end of the year is coming, I wanted to share with you the best photographs I took in the last ten years in places where abandoned places are reclaimed by nature. I have always been amazed by how Mother Nature has a way of making herself known even in the most surprising of places despite our efforts. Nature doesn't need much space to thrive: give it an inch, and it will grow a mile! What could happen for our planet to look like it does in these pictures in a few decades is also really interesting.

What would happen if mankind suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth? Imagining the answer has fascinated people since the dawn of time and the answers vary as our society changes and evolves.

As we are facing many challenges today (pandemic, deforestation, pollution, global warming, armed conflicts), "Luxuria" reminds us as a memento mori of what could be our world tomorrow...

In this series of photographs, I invite you to travel with me through this post-apocalyptic world of your imagination!

