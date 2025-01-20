Someone wanted to know “What terrifying confession has someone told you while intoxicated?” and netizens shared the worst or most depressing things they’ve heard. So take a seat as you read through, upvote the most interesting and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories in the comments section below.

While it’s true that “getting something off your chest ” can be helpful, the truth is that some folks have done or thought things which can be a bit difficult to process. While the majority of the population understands that some things are best swept under the rug, in the right circumstances secrets can still come out.

#1 Was terrifying at the time being with my girlfriend of 5 years and being a few weeks away from proposing.



She said, "I'll never have kids with you because I don't want them coming out like spotted little freaks."



I have vitiligo.

#2 This was about 6 months ago now. My brother and I were getting drunk one night because it was the weekend and we just wanted to get f****d up and play videogames. We had done plenty of shots and plenty of drinks and we were the definition of *f****d up*. We were having fun playing some old WaW Zombies for nostalgia, and we paused it to grab some chips. As I was grabbing the salsa, he said to me that he had tried committing s***ide about a month prior to this. He had taken some pills and they pumped his stomach and s**t, and he told me the whole time he was thinking of me and how s****y and depressed I'd be if he had died and that he'd never want to lose me. I told him I had also tried committing s***ide a while ago and I thought the exact same thing about him. We continued playing Zombies while talking about everything under the moon, and we've been talking every day since, have never missed and will never miss a day. Were both doing a lot better now and were both in therapy, its nice having someone to talk to and trust about these things.



Edit: Thanks for the awards, yall. But instead of gifting me stuff, check on your friends and family, and especially people you haven't talked to in a bit, sometimes we're just too depressed to try initiating conversation.

#3 My ex admitted, after we broke up, to a mutual friend that our son wasn't an accident. That she purposely baby trapped me in the hopes to getting a marriage proposal. Our mutual friend told me and is no longer friends with my ex.

#4 That he didn’t ever want a daughter in case he “fancied her.”.

#5 I had a colleague tell me 20 drinks in she was not only s***idal, but that she had unsuppressed HIV and was knowingly transmitting it to partners she was sleeping with and not telling them because she “didn’t care about people.”



I’m an HIV case manager so this was absolutely horrific for me.

#6 Showering off my blackout drunk father because he had s**t himself when he starting bawling and confessed to being pinned down and r*ped by his brother's friends.



Edit: this comment took off so I'll elaborate a bit on the FAQs. I was 16 when this happened. He worked an early shift so he was always home when I'd get home from school and would be drunk on the average 4 days a week. He was never abusive or angry, just distant. But in that moment when he blurted it out I could see the pain and weight he was carrying through the tears. I was obviously in total shock, so I just let him sob and talk as I listened. I finished washing him off then got him to bed where he slept it off. He was blackout drunk so I knew he'd never remember the conversation, so I kept it to myself. Other than my therapist I've never told a soul until now. He blamed himself, and there's unfortunately still a stigma surrounding men and admitting sexual assault, but it does happen to them too and needs to be addressed. My father dealt with it in an unhealthy manner for a long time. Whether or not he talked to someone to address it properly I'll never know, but he has been sober for over 20 years now and much more present in our family's life.

#7 Freshman year of college, among all the new friends I made that year, there was one guy who was always a goofball. Very laidback, casual, down for whatever. The biggest red flag we got from him was that whenever people were drinking and hanging out, he would always essentially black out. He drank way too much and would kind of spaghetti-noodle his way around the party. While also intoxicated, after the party had winded down one night, a few people and I asked him why he always goes so damn hard.



While drooping his head a ton, sloshing around, and slurring everything, he told us about how a few months ago (the summer before college started), his best friend called him. They lived in a small town by the beach, and his friend asked him to come meet him to watch the sunset by the water. He biked over there, sat down, and they talked for a while, everything seemed fine. Then his friend took out a pistol and shot himself in the head, k*lling himself instantly. Apparently my friend had to call the police while covered in blood, brains, and skull fragments, just totally in shock. And then a few weeks later he went off to college a few states away, still in shock and unable to sleep or focus on anything.



He didn’t remember telling us that story, and I don’t think any of us wanted to bring it up. His drinking habits didn’t change until he was about to graduate, by which point he started going to therapy, got a job right after graduation, and seems to be doing better in the years since (thank god).

#8 My mom told me she wished she aborted me when I was 8 or 9 or so.

She's doing better now after a long struggle with alcoholism. our relationship is much better and when I told her this a few months ago she hugged me tightly and keeps apologizing to this day.



Edit/ thank you so much for the awards! And everyone who relates, I hope you will find peace and love wherever you may go.

#9 Not brutal or anything but my mom admitted to breaking confidentiality to find my dads birth parents despite him pleading not to. She laughed about it and thought it was the funniest thing about how mad my dad was, that was the day I realized my mom doesn’t care about others.

#10 A old co-worker of mine told me about how him and his friends k*lled a guy in the 80s who r*ped one of their sisters. He wasn't even drunk. He said they pulled up to his trailer out in the desert, honked the horn and when the guy came out about 6 guys all opend fire on him. He said "that way no one knew exactly who k*lled him".

#11 Was chilling with an older dude with whom i recently started working as a butcher in a grocery store.

A couple of beers down and he starts telling me he's been in prison for 17 years. Came out 2 years ago and it's his first ever job at 64 years old.

I got curious and asked him what happened if it wasnt too private. Without hesitation, he simply answered " i cut him down with an axe this piece of s**t".

... And now he's a butcher. Dude must really like his job i guess lmao.

#12 Gay man dying of AIDS said I could charge my entire bar tab to his credit card cause he was going to die soon…



Edit:It was me and a few friends watching football so our tab was probably +$200; but I was talking to him for awhile before he said this. Think he was lonely and scared. So we just watched football with him for the rest of the afternoon. Made him feel welcome and normal at least for a while. Just wanted what the rest of us do; to not feel alone and that someone cares. I believe his name was Ron.



EdIt #2. This was 2001.

#13 Not so much as a confession, but the moment I realised he was seriously messed up...



I was living with my parents to help my sick mother. Dad came home absolutely wasted, and decided to have a really in depth conversation with me.



Asked about my depression, some traumatic things that had happened to me... He was really listening to me for the first time in my life. I felt seen and heard. We talked about what triggered my depression, s***idal thoughts etc. He genuinely listened.



Then just stared me straight in the eyes with the most cruel smile on his face and said *"now I know. I'm going to push and push and push. We'll see how long it takes until you k*ll yourself" *



I moved out the next day. Everyone told me to forget it/forgive it because he was drunk. I've never stayed with them since, and try to avoid my dad as much as possible. With his previous behaviours, I could see him following through...





**Edit**



I am completely floored by the amount of support and comments... Thank you all.



I posted this because it was a messed up situation. Apparently I didn't realise quite how bad it was. My normal meter has been broken for a long time, thank you for helping me to "fine tune" it, if you will.



I wasn't expecting this response, so if I don't reply, please know I will still read your comments, it's just a lot to take in. Thank you for your support ❤️.

#14 Had a former friend tell me he k*lled his brother. Didn't help this was while we were trying to herd his drunk a*s to the car as he was crying and yelling it at the top of his lungs. Amazing we didn't end up in cuffs or the very least get stopped and questioned.



Come to find out his brother died of a brain aneurysm and that morning he prayed for something to happen to get him out of school that day. He always blamed himself for his brother's death and I get that to a degree.

#15 That their uncle made them help bury a body.

#16 One time, an old acquaintance (F49) and I (M32) were drinking late into the night. She drank much faster than me, and before long randomly and drunkenly confessed to me the following:



When her aging and sick mother -- whom she despised and was a ton of unappreciated work to care for -- was left in her care, she intentionally withheld certain medications and gave her too much of other ones with the plan being to k*ll her off. It worked. She told her other siblings that the illness must have finally gotten to her and she passed in her sleep. Since she was already old and sick there was no autopsy.



A minute later she snapped out of it and apologized profusely for telling me that, adding that I am the only person she has ever told....

#17 My grandpa never talked about his Korean War service. He had severe PTSD though. Would wake up in the middle of the night screaming.



Then one night he came home absolutely s**tfaced, laid down on the couch, then told me that his entire unit had been wiped out before his eyes. He was the sole survivor and got caught behind enemy lines but made it out. He was their sergeant and blamed himself. He eventually got into veteran's therapy in his 60s though.

#18 Some guy told me the proper technique to roofie a drink without a girl noticing. I told the bouncer who threw him out, but I'll never know if he was serious or just f*****g with me.

#19 Ages back I was helping a blackout drunk coworker to his apartment etc, he was needing to be carried one second and sprinting across the parking lot the next. As we’re getting close to his room he starts breaking down “why did I hit him?” “I shouldn’t have run etc” turns out Drunk Diego is pretty convinced he hit a kid with his car one day. Sober Diego has no idea what he was talking about.

#20 My ex in college told me once when he was blackout drunk that a few years prior, him and a bunch of other kids broke into a house to have a party. The family that lived there was on vacation or something and were all gone (idk how they picked the house or knew it'd be empty, sorry. It's been like 12 years, and I forgot some details). They all got drunk and someome decided it would be fun to break a picture on the wall. Then someone else did, too. Eventually it devolved into them all destroying the house. Absolutely everything they could. All the windows were broken. Broke the legs off all the chairs and used them to beat holes into the walls. Ripped and stole clothing. Ripped or burnt all the family photos on the walls and s**t. I don't remember all the stuff he said that they broke, but I remember him crying and saying that they ruined those people's lives and there's no way to make it right. I honestly think he was so f****d up that he doesn't remember telling me, because we NEVER mentioned it again..



Anyway, like two years later, he punched me in the face for asking for a ride to work "one too many times" so I guess he was a piece of s**t regardless of current situation or alcohol intake.

#21 Hanging out with a couple of former roomates twenty or so years ago. One of them mentioned he found young people attractive...then clarified saying very young...

Also never once hung out again...

#22 They didn't tell me this while they were drunk, but I think it fits here. I am a volunteer at a nursing home. When one of the female residents was close to death, she confided it in me this. One time her husband cheated on her with the neighbors wife. When the neighbors husband found out he was very upset and was going to physically hurt her husband. They worked out a deal where the neighbors husband would not hurt her husband if he was able to "return the favor". In essence her husband agreed to let the neighbor have her in order to save himself a righteous beating. It gets worse, she later became pregnant and told her husband for the rest of his life that it was his, but she honestly believed it to be the neighbors. Her whole life she was carrying this burden about her son and what her husband had done to her, both with the cheating on her and with the trading her off like a cow. It was truly a heartbreaking conversation.

#23 Had a friend who had his drink spiked and a girl took him to a room and had her way with him as he was zonked out. He came out of the room and I was hyping him up, unaware. He barely slurred, "We need to go. I dont feel safe." Ive never snapped back into sobriety faster.

#24 A friend of mine died from a d**g overdose. After the funeral a mutual friend of ours and I were getting drunk when he broke down crying. He asked me if I remembered the time when he and our dead friend told me about an accident that they'd witnessed where they saw a truck driver die. I told him I did. He then told me the most f**ked up s**t. He said that our friend ran up to the dying man and stole his wedding ring, and that the man couldn't do anything but look up, terrified, at our friend as he was being robbed.



I knew they were bad into d**gs but I never thought they could do anything like that. I grew up with them, they were like my brothers. I don't really trust anyone completely anymore.

#25 My brother was drunk and he told me how he got sexually assaulted by our half brother when he was 8. And that he knew that our half brother assaulted me too when I was 5. (I hadn’t ever told my brother about my situation so I was in shock).

#26 A friend of mine likes to drink, *a lot*, but he knows he has a limit because when he goes over it he becomes very talkative. He also doesn't date, at all, and for a long time we all wondered why. He's a good looking guy, he's really nice, he's fun to be around (when he isn't drinking, anyway), never wants to date.



Well, one time he got absolutely s**t-faced and I found out why. It turns out that when we was a kid, he saw his aunt m*rder his uncle in cold blood. Ever since, he's been terrified of being alone with a woman and feels like he could never truly be safe around them.

#27 On my birthday I got really wasted drinking at home with friends and let slip my most devastating memory from my time in the military, that’s really the source of my PTSD.



While in Afghanistan, my unit stumbled upon a stray herd of goats in an area where we regularly met with an informant we knew to be a shepherd. We found a mass of 17 decaying bodies that were the entirety of the man’s nomadic clan. It was presumed that the informant was discovered by the Taliban and they put the entire group to death and left them there to rot. I spent the better part of a week burying the bodies. Some were decapitated, including at one child.



I think my friends were arguing about Ukraine and I was just so drunkenly frustrated, none of them had seen the terrifying reality of s**t that happens in war, s**t is just a f*****g headline to so many.



Edit: This kind of took off, so I wanted to add some context as well as thank everyone for your kind words and awards given.



I was 19 when this happened and this became the focal point for me changing a lot of my world views, I decided not to renew my enlistment for this reason. I understand the conflict in Ukraine is different from the war in Afghanistan but I was drunk as hell and have always resented how a large portion of Americans have this back seat approach to promoting violence around the globe because they’ve never seen it first-hand.



I found out later, after the deployment when I was back in Germany that the manner in which we buried these people was wildly inconsistent with Islamic and Pashtun burial traditions. I couldn’t know that at the time, but I always had a strong suspicion that this event was never made known to the Afghan people to cover up US involvement and questions about the informant network. Especially now that the Taliban are in charge.



I have always had some distinctly personal regrets about the events that led up to this. Part of my job was to coordinate information requests for operational intelligence, and these requests would occasionally require the aid of an informant, although how we got the information was now generally not considered “need to know” for me. I live with the very real possibility that while I was sitting at a desk trying to get juicy bullet points for a PowerPoint presentation I initiated a chain of events that was contributing to gruesome deaths of innocent people.



So yea. Done with that s**t.

#28 My dad told me while he was drunk that the reason him and my mom divorced is because she slept with his best friend (who is now my step dad and they have my brother).

I nearly f*****g fainted as I spent the last 20 years being lied to as I had no idea.

#29 "If I was gay I would probably have r*ped you".

#30 My former partner to me a story from when she was in high school. She played sports and traveled around because of it. She said that one time they were in this school and had access to the home teams locker room. They went in the girls locker room and found a locker that was not locked and rifled through the contents. She said that she found a text book and opened to a page and she took a giant s**t in the book, then closed it back up and put it back in the locker and locked the locker up.



This was one of the first red flags that she told me while drunk. I mean what the f**k...

#31 After sex this lady told me I reminded her of her son.

#32 Coworker told me he k*lled a dude. The other guy had a bad reputation for being a violent a*****e and made it pretty clear that only one of them would be leaving the room alive. My coworker decided that he would prefer to be the one who didn’t die. He did turn himself in and spent some time in prison.

#33 I scolded a drunk girl because she was trying to shoot up in the bathroom of a stripclub. At first, I was pissed because there was blood on the toilet seat. She started crying, and said "It's not my fault, my dad's been shooting me up since I was 10." It was freaking sad and I felt horrible for yelling at her.





Edit: "Shoot up" = injecting d***s into her veins.

I'm aware she could be lying, However, it could equally be true. In the stripclub, you find alot of f****d up women, with f****d up stories, had it been anywhere else I wouldn't have believed her.

#34 An old friend I grew up with ended up messing around with the wrong crowd for a good few years untill they all fell out, 4 of them wearing balaclavas went to his door and stabbed him multiple times. When they left they forgot to shut the door and someone out walking the dog found him. After I found out about it a few weeks later I was out drinking with some mates and a couple guys started talking utter rubbish about stuff untill one of them said what him and his mates done to someone just weeks prior. Honesty s**t myself when I put two and two together.

#35 At a Christmas Party all was going well until a middle aged couple started having an intoxicated blazing row. This domestic occurred a few minutes short of midnight. The wife involved was not a coworker, but her husband was. They were both very drunk. People intervened, with me escorting the husband into the cloakroom to cool off.



Now I knew that this guy had a reputation, as a cheating Tinder hustler and that he'd often brag about his extra marital conquests. I wasn't ready for him to confess that he had hepatitis and had tested HIV positive SIX MONTHS ago! But confess he did, sobbing that his wife was going to leave him, as if he was the victim.



TLDR: Drunk married sleazebag confessed to sexual relations with multiple Tinder 'dates' knowing he had hepatitis and HIV.

#36 I was sitting at home when a friend of mine came over s**tfaced. She staggered in and sat down on the couch a few feet from me. She told me something completely f****d up.



"When I was 17, my step dad was drunk and tried to have sex with me because I looked like his dead wife. He kept calling me Abigail, and just wouldn't let go of me. He kept saying he 'missed her, and that he loves her, but knew she'd never come back'. He said I reminded him of her to the point he couldn't help himself. That's why I never talk about sex stuff with you guys. I lost my virginity out of pity and it left me with so much mental and emotional damage."



She started crying after that, but I had no idea what to do or say. I was stunned. Then it hit me how she doesn't talk about her step dad when asked about her family. She said I'm the only one that knows about any of this.

#37 My uncle said that my grandfather wasn’t exactly a caring/loving father because of working in the coal mines. He said my pap was terrified everyday because he didn’t know if he was coming home or not cause he’d hear the mountains above him crack.

#38 A trainee coworker of mine told me of his gang activities. He witnessed a man in debt getting forcefully injected with h***in.



Edit: I need to add that this was in Germany, not in Brazil.



Edit: Apparently I did injustice to Brazil. They have very friendly gangs.

#39 Playing “truth or dare” at a party with close friends, our lesbian friend of 8 years chooses “truth,” other friend asks her (jokingly) if she’s ever sucked d**k. Everyone’s laughing, she isn’t. She admits to being r*ped by her uncle for 4 years as a child. Friend who asked starts crying, he had no idea. None of us did.

#40 Working with this guy, whos probably 15 years older than me. After some drinks, he tells me why he's a janitor . (he's a smart dude so I was kinda curious as well) . He backed up out of his lane way, and a little girl came running across and he k*lls her. Complete mistake. This had happened in the early 80's. Due to this, his record, he can't do really anything . Really sad.

#41 I was at a bar with a kitchen coworker. He'd apparently been stabbed in some kind of altercation some years ago. Never asked him specifically what it was about, but he struck me as kind of a hippyish-type dude, into Phish and Widespread Panic and such, seemed like a mild-mannered stoner, so I assumed it had just been some guys messing with him and it escalated further, though I didn't know for sure. This night at the bar, a few shots in, he told me that after the stabbing, while he was in the hospital, his older sister had found the attackers and that "they weren't alive anymore" or something to that effect, went on about how dangerous his sister was and how she was connected to some scary people.



The guy actually died a few months ago, out of the blue, from what was said to be a stroke (he was only 38 at the time of his death). He'd been gone from the restaurant we worked at for some time (got let go for drinking on the job.) I assume it was just a random thing, or maybe he had undisclosed health issues, but still odd. He was an interesting guy.

#42 They burned their childhood home down accidentally-on-purpose.

#43 The amount of people who admit to cheating on their partner. Really made me rethink relationships a lot.

#44 He told me that he was having sex with another girl while my sister was pregnant with his child. He then tried to kiss me right after saying that. Yeah I get he was drunk, but that is not an excuse. Obviously I told my sister and he got so angry that he told her HE AND I WERE HAVING AN AFFAIR (which is total b******t). This man is 10 years older than me & acts as if he is 14 years old. He didn’t want her to be close with me anymore because I ratted on him. People, don’t cheat on your partners. It f***s people up.

#45 I was a first responder on a college campus, so I had quite a few patients that were intoxicated. It was always heartbreaking to hear people confess to being a victim of sexual assault, both on an individual person by person level and on the level of how frequently we would hear it. I’m glad, as a survivor myself, that we were able to be that safe space for folks to share and begin the healing process, but some of those stories still stay with me.

#46 Apparently someone I used to run with k*lled a homeless person just to see what it would be like.

#47 After a work party the wife of a colleague and me ended up being the last two people standing. We were both fairly drunk when she started telling me about how she was r*ped by a priest when she was a kid. The church covered it all up and the bastard never faced any charges.

#48 Maybe ten years ago a friends grandfather was sharing war stories with us (were all Navy), dude was toasted, and in the course of the stories he told us he threw a dude overboard at night after the two of them got in a fight.



People went missing at sea a lot more back in the day, especially during WW2. So no one really investigated it, I guess.



Either way, he was this super old dude, who up until this point was one of the nicest dude Id ever met, telling us he m*rdered someone.



Still surreal to think about.



Edit: since ive had a few DMs, we told my buddies dad whatd he had said. His dad said he had heard the stories and talked to the NCIS about it in the past, but gramps was getting senile his stories werent verifiable - details would change ship name would change etc etc basically no way to know if it was just some story in an old mans mind or not. Honestly though in my opinion, he seemed pretty lucid when he told us, his eyes looked honest.

#49 I had a friend who told me that his girlfriend dumped him because they got into a huge fight when they were drunk and she was CONVINCED he threatened her with physical violence - he said he was saying things out of frustration like and all that, but he was sitting the whole time and she was the one that was yelling and screaming. Weird, but okay.



A few weeks later, I meet him up for drinks and he is absolutely plastered. I walk him back to his place with one of his friends. As we’re walking he starts crying and says that he f****d up and that he is a terrible person…we asked him to elaborate and he tells us that his ex left because he threw her into a mirror and then flipped a coffee table at her (she’s okay, couple bruises, scrapes).



Kept my distance after that.

#50 My best friend told me she loved me and wanted me to leave my wife last night. I’ve known her since we were in grade school and I feel sick. I don’t even know if she remembers because this morning she texted me about some new manga release that I should buy for my wife.



Edit: I did talk to my wife. She got home a few hours ago and had actually gone to my friends house to pick up my guitar and switch that I left there. Friend was mostly quiet and seemed like she just woke up so I wonder if she is worried about how to handle it. I talked to my wife about it. I told her what happened and she did cry a little about her relationship with our friend but she mostly just seemed worried about how I am handling it. She told me to wait to decide if I was cutting the friend out or not so I can think about it and have time to talk to my friend before I just drop her. We both read a lot of the comments here and it sparked a lot of good conversation points. There were some more explicit things my friend said that I didn’t post here because it was a bit embarrassing. My wife wants to talk to our friend about that but is going to let me have whatever conversation I need first.



I saw a few comments of people worried I would leave my wife and I just want to say that it’s absolutely laughable that I would ever leave her. I assure you my wife has no competition no matter who it is. There is absolutely 100% nobody as amazing or cute as my adorable wife. I am not going to forget that. Thanks so much for the support and advice you all gave! I wasn’t expecting a random Reddit comment to give me this much support!

#51 My grand father recalled his happy memories of visiting brothels in Algeria during the war... In front of my horrified grand mother who he was already married to at the time and clearly had never heard of it.



He also bragged about shooting a dozen people during that time, with a smile on his face. His side was the one invading. F****d up s**t...

#52 My dad is a 30+year US army vet. One day last year we were drinking and playing cards and at one point he talked about some of the stuff he had to do when he was in Iraq and Afghanistan with the army. He hates himself for it and basically believes his ptsd is his punishment for what he had to do over there and never said anything else about it. My two siblings and myself keep trying to get him to get professional help or at least talk to us but he refuses.



Edit: Wow this is getting a ton of responses. I thank you all for all of the resources you are recommending. If I don't respond I'm sorry, but I'm making a list of the different recommendations and hopefully bring some of them up with him and hope he will agree to get help in one way or another. Thank you all for the tips! I don't have high hopes on him agreeing to do any of this but it will not stop me from at least trying.

#53 Got way too drunk and ended up telling a mate of mine how severe my depression really was and that I think about s***ide a lot. That wasn’t a fun morning after





Edit: wow I wasn’t expecting so big of a blow up! I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone commenting wether it was just hoping for the best, any advice or just sharing their story showing that it can happen to anyone. You’re all amazing human beings and I wish nothing but the best for all of you.

#54 A guy I used to hunt with once had too much to drink and ended up telling me he was a felon and had served time for kidnapping. Found out his wife had been buying his hunting licenses as felons can not hunt or be in possession of firearms.

#55 My dad got drunk and told me (at age 12) in graphic detail about the four men he'd k*lled in Baghdad while deployed. Changed how I saw him for a while.

#56 When I was in college my friend in a frat drunkenly secretly told me not to drink the punch. When I asked why he said well because it’s spiked clearly. By spiked he meant there was Xanax in it. They would spike the punch with Xanax so that girls would sleep with them easier. It didn’t occur to me until years later that this was essentially r*pe and was common practice in many fraternities and nobody said a thing about it.

#57 I drunkenly confessed to my aunt at Christmas about how unhappy I’ve been feeling for the last two years and that I’ve got a bit of a c*ke addiction.



The phone call from my sister the next morning was awkward as hell to have



Edit - didn’t think this would blow up. Thanks for the advice and kind messages :) I’m currently two weeks cold turkey and today has been rough one. Reading these comments but and having people dm me advice or just generally asking if I’m okay has given me the motivation I’ve needed to keep at it.

#58 A chick that I used to go out with and then just ghosted me one day, was black out drunk and confessed that her lesbian friend sabotaged what we had because she was jealous.

#59 My roommate very drunkenly confessed to having a one night stand with Haley Joel Osment.