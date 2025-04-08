Redditors opened up about the most off-the-wall things they’ve ever heard someone casually admit, and honestly, some of these should’ve stayed locked in the vault forever. But they didn’t, and now they live online for the rest of us to be horrified (and slightly entertained) by. So here we are, doing our part by passing them along.

#1 Had a coworker blurt out that he kept his son's scholarship for housing at law school. He laughed that his kid didn't even know he won the scholarship, and he was going to be a lawyer anyway, so he'd make enough money to pay school loans.



We were speechless.

RELATED:

#2 MIL BF mentioned at a gathering that he was one of ten kids and they were really poor. So sometimes for "fun" they would tie up their younger sister and sprinkle crumbs on her and wait for the mice to crawl all over her and listen to her scream. He told it like a funny story. No remorse. Or sense that it was wrong to do that.

Later found out that she committed s*****e. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I worked for a famous hospital and wrote articles for their corporate magazine. I interviewed a guy who donated millions and asked him what inspired his philanthropy. He said, "I mainly do it to get preferential treatment from the doctors and staff." I couldn't even talk for a couple seconds after he said it. He was completely serious.

#4 It was me that said the thing. When my grandmother didn't like someone my mom was dating (when mom was living at home -- LONG before me), my grandmother would sleep with him. Then, my mom wouldn't have anything to do with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Two guys chatting, haven't seen each other in over a decade, one asks "so what happened to your son?" to which the other man responds "oh he's in prison for taking a life" to which the first man just chuckles and says "so it goes" before they started talking about something else.



Like, was just amazed at how casual they were about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Went with my spouse to their work party and a coworker admitted to having a child when she was 22…..with a 15 year old boy. Spent the entire night wondering how she wasn’t in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A coworker told me he doesn’t use toilet paper.....just "lets it dry and flakes it off later" I feel sick even sharing this but he really does always have a stench about him. He said it like it was the most normal thing in the world too and he is not joking 🤢 not the kind of guy to joke at all...matter of fact, he is quite aggressive and we nearly got into it, BUT! that is for another day.





And yes, he does eat his boogers too.

#8 A guy in high school I knew named steve said he liked to wait until girls at parties got drunk and then made out with them because it was easier.



Even 16 year old me with a not fully formed prefrontal cortex knew that was bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My friend told me, completely casually, that they accidentally set their kitchen on fire twice and still weren't sure what went wrong either time. Like... maybe it's you??

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Heard the neighbors wife tell her husband at the block party, she’s sleeping with her daughters husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I was at an airport terminal some years ago waiting for a plane to fly east from San Diego. An old man struck up a friendly conversation with me and started telling me about he he was leaving the city for the last time, how every day for the last 15 years he's walked a trail behind his house to his dog's grave to visit, and now that morning was the last time. I was nearly in tears at how sweet it was. But then he kept talking.



"I'm also gonna miss the girls down in TJ (Tijuana), they'll treat you like a king no matter if you're old and ugly like me. They'll do things your wife would never dream of for $20..." and kept rambling on about Mexican s*x workers in shocking detail with an almost wistful look in his eye.



Fortunately we didn't sit next to each other on the plane.



EDIT: Just to be clear, I'm know knocking s*x workers or their patrons, it was just... jarring for a total stranger to go from sweet story about his dead dog to graphic specifics about individual s*x acts he had paid for.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I was talking to a coworker during lunch one day, just making small talk, when he said to me "Yeah, my dad used to train squirrels to chase people off our property."



He explained that his dad would feed the squirrels in their yard and got them comfortable enough to follow commands. They started chasing off stray cats and even people who wandered too close to the house. He said it so casually, like it was totally normal.



The craziest part was animal control eventually got involved because the squirrels were getting too aggressive, and they had to relocate some of them. I still don't know if that's really the truth or if there’s a gang of attack squirrels out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 He and his brother fathered multiple children in Vietnam with multiple women during the war and pretty much refused/avoided contact. They were just chatting with the family casually during a get-together, and talk eventually turned to the war. One of the other uncles said something like "You have a couple kids over there, right?" and he nodded, and his brother nodded, and they spent a couple minutes just casually talking about the Vietnamese women they'd impregnated while serving over there. They acted like it was OK since it was just s*x workers and "girlfriends" and they didn't force anybody, but the casualness and even almost comedic way they talked about it just sort of blew my mind.



Edited to add: They were both married at the time this happened, and one of them's wife was actually sitting right there with us while he was casually discussing this. She knew about it and it was old hat to her, she'd heard about this multiple times before and wasn't even fazed by it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Elderly man casually points out the window of the bus: "See that building over there? That was the first bank I robbed." Turns out he'd just spent 20years in prison for robbing a half dozen banks. I asked him what he spent his money on, and he'd buy expensive vintage cars and take them to the auto shop where my dad used to work. I'm pretty sure his tips are what paid for my new bike one Christmas. .

#15 The maintenance guy at work said his kids were afraid of cockroaches. So he took some cockroaches, ground them up, and mixed the bits into their cereal without telling them.









I have questions, but my initial horror overrode my ability to speak at the time. Now it would be very strange to bring it up again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Oh god this disastrous first date I went on. Just the order the conversation devolved was unparalleled:



1. He randomly drops that he has a kid. Ok not a big deal.



2. Kid is 13 years old. This guy is 28 years old. So some crazy math to start.



3. The last time he saw his kid was when the kid was 9 years old.



4. He has no plans to see his kid until the son is 18 years old.



5. He will just tell his son that his baby momma is insane and is trying to trap him into marriage. He truly believed this.



6. His baby momma was, at the time of the date, engaged. And had been dating said man since right before she gave birth.



7. Baby dad’s (the guy I’m on a date with) mom does free nannying over most weekends unsupervised (no baby momma). Baby dad doesn’t want to go see his kid then.



I was in literal awe. He was talking like it was the most normal conversation. Right before the end of the date he actually was worried I was going to judge him because he was anti-vax. Sir we were long past that worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I took a guy i was dating to see his mom, naive me expected like coffee and cookies or something, in a house, and met with mom and her boyfriend, one room "apartment." She said we needed to cut the visit short because she needed to go sleep with someone for d**g money and her kids acted like that was totally normal and started saying goodbyes. Not judging, it was painful and made me realize how good I've had it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 An acquaintance got drunk and told me a story from his past. He was in the process of getting a divorce, but he didn’t want to pay child support for his three kids. So he had his friends start spiking her drinks so she would fail a future custody d**g test and also lose her job as a teacher. She ended up getting addicted, went into a tailspin, and disappeared for about 20 years until she finally got clean and turned her life around. This guy was still proud of causing his kids to grow up without their mother in their lives.



EDIT(Additional info): He knew what night club she went to. He had some friends go there and spike her drinks. Reading between the lines of the ramblings of a drunk man it sounds like eventually they essentially roofied her, gave her lots of d***s, and took advantage of her. He said that his intent was to put her in a situation where she knew he had power over her in the upcoming custody negotiations, because she knew she would fail a d**g test and lose her job. But it “worked better than expected” because she got hooked on the d***s and was too ashamed and just disappeared. He implied that she essentially became a crackhouse prostitute, trading herself for d***s and then disappeared into that world. He ended up with full custody, the family home, his business, no child support payments, and no alimony because she stopped showing up for court hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I was at a bar one time and overheard an older guy (probably mid to late 60s) tell the other guy that he just got out of prison for k*****g his daughters a*****e ex husband. He just dropped it out of nowhere lol. Seemed like a nice guy tbh.

#20 In my teens my older brother had a bunch of friends over and they were all in their 20s from what I remember. One dude was asking to see our 2 ball pythons.

While he was holding mine he was trying to convince me to sell her to him and him and his gf/wife started talking about the turtle they had until their young kid threw it into the wall and k****d it. Everyone started bursting out laughing except me. Took my snake back and told him f**k no, even when he started offering more than my wild type was ‘worth’.



And this is why I don’t talk to people irl about pets. Everyone feels the need to tell you about their hamster, lizard, fish, bird, etc that died not only horrifically but it’s almost always completely preventable or from neglect. Often experiences that they never learned from which at best just made them stop getting *more* after their dog k****d their 4th bird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 One summer in high school, I worked in a kitchen that ran a vocational program to help ex-cons learn a trade. I was one of two high school kids hired to help out, me and this girl. The people running the program didn’t want her around the ex-cons, so she worked the front cash box while I was in the back making food with the guys. I got along with most of them and we usually had a good time.





There was one guy who mostly kept to himself and made the soup of the day. Everyone knew he had anger issues. He’d blow up over the tiniest things, like disagreeing with the chef about how to prep the soup. One day, he started slamming ladles and pots around because he was pissed at the chef for some reason or another, so chef sent him up front to work the register. The girl came back to work with us, then about 20 minutes later, the vocational staff freaked out about that (I guess he couldn't be around cash), and told him to go back to the kitchen.





When he came back, he was talking about the voc staff being a piece of s**t and casually mentioned that he’d k****d someone before and wouldn’t hesitate to do it again. I was just standing there like, what the hell, trying not to panic while he looked at me with crazy eyes. I legit thought he might snap and go postal. He never did anything, but after that, I made it a point to steer way clear of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was at work, just chatting with a coworker about childhood pets, when she casually drops:



“Oh, my sister and I used to play this game where we’d hide raw shrimp in each other’s rooms. The rule was, you couldn’t say anything—you just had to find it before it started to stink.”



Like...is that normal??

#23 Had a weird coworker who I would invite over sometimes because I felt sorry for him. He and his wife were separating and he was telling me all about how his wife was staying with and sleeping with some older guy that they had met at a bar. He then goes on to say that he’ll stay up drinking most nights and one night he punched his wife when he was drunk.

All of a sudden the whole scenario made sense. He was always quiet and stand offish at work because he was hungover, his wife was leaving him because he hit her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Vegan acquaintance was eating a cup of clam chowder. When asked about it she said she was eating around the clam.

#25 Old coworker mentioned the story of how he tried to rob a casino with a gun and took a hostage in the process. "Ya know, stupid kid s**t" he said. Yes, he went to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 "Yeah my dad used to throw our cat against the wall when he was making us mad, it was really funny."





I was f*****g furious when I heard this from a classmate. And to top it off his dad was my science teacher. I ripped that classmate a new one and transfered out of his dad's class the first chance i got. F**k those animal abusing bastards.

#27 While in training for a new job, we were going around the room and sharing a fun fact. The guy next to me said to the room so casually, "I'm a polyorchid." He looked me dead in the eye, "I have 5 balls.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I worked as an engineer at a factory for 5 years. One of the senior design guys and I were pretty close. This guy was really technical, college educated, and overall a great guy. He was probably the person I was closest with at work and one day we went to lunch together and carpooled. I forget what the topic of the conversation was, but he says "I can't believe people really think we went to the moon".



The statement itself wasn't that wtf, but the fact it came from him really threw me off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was in a fancy coffee shop in Mayfair last year where a lot of the clientele are custom suited gentlemen. Behind me there were a pair: a younger guy and an older one who I guessed could be his mentor for work or career etc? Anyway the older guy comes in, very posh and polite, sorry you had to wait for me, the usual chit chat. When asked how he's doing he said, "oh, you know, busy weekend, my girlfriend fell of a horse and broke her back, so had to get to the hospital etc. Might be paralysed for life, doctors aren't sure yet. Anyway, lets crack on, about your investment portfolio draft...". It was the nonchalant attitude and the way he brushed off a life-changing event that stayed with me. Also I can't imagine my husband would go to work (or do other non-urgent business) the next day if something like that were to happen to me...

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I worked at the airport where my shift lead couldn't get security clearance while they reviewed her pending court case as she had been indicted for a crime and was awaiting trial. I asked her what could she possibly have a felony charge out on her for?! She kept making a sandwich for a customer as she said "My ex boyfriend m******d a guy by shooting him in a head and I was involved." I said "D**n, but you just knew him and that's why, right? You didn't do anything wrong?" Naively seeing the best in her..



She said "Nope. I helped roll his body up in a carpet and we drove up to XYZ and dropped his body in the woods. I was high on m**h so I don't remember it. I'm getting charged with a***e of a corpse" The way she said it was such confidence like it was just another thing she was mentioning to me at work...WOW. Ended up looking up the story and it was fully true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 A coworker I once had that didn't last very long for many, many reasons, basically casually told us how when he was 13 him and his buddies shared a blow up doll. Like...one would use it and then the next guy would be like "hey, can I hang on to that for a few days" and so on and so on. He told us this like it was a hilarious story.



I thought maybe he would regret admitting something like that to a group of people who essentially all called him strange for it...but a few weeks later he must have forgotten he told us the story, because he casually just told us again. He must tell the story a lot; this guy's head was in a different universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I used to work in a restaurant and my manager said that one of the line cooks bragged about k****g someone when he was really drunk. A little earlier that line cook had choked another line cook when they got in argument about who was better at their job.



Somehow, that restaurant never got sued.

#33 An older man started chatting to me on the bus, strangers tend to start talking to me although I’m shy, my face must look too friendly, and he ended up telling me he had once gone to prison for k****g a man. It was one punch manslaughter, so not premeditated but he complained about it like he was the victim because it was over for the other guy but he still had to serve a sentence, so I didn’t feel sympathetic. Suddenly remembered I needed to get off at the next stop! I was anxious about taking public transport for a while after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Chatting on the subway with a new coworker I’d met like three days before, and she tells me about the time at Cornell she and her friends saw someone jump into the river and not emerge (drowned), and them trying to find someone to tell and nobody around caring.



Edit: it wasn’t a s*****e, which I see I implied. It was weirder, she described it as a hot day, and they were at a spot with a swimming hole, with a bunch of people around having fun. Huge crowd. People were jumping in the water, and she saw someone across the way jump in, but then noticed that they didn’t see him come up. I think it was after a while, like “wait a minute, did that guy ever come up again?” I can’t remember exactly what the circumstances were. But I remember her describing being kinda drunk, on this beautiful sunny day, with everyone around her having a blast and music playing, and they’re trying to get anyone to pay attention to the kid they think just died. And it turned out someone had drowned. It sounded like a nightmare



And she’s telling me all of this in a normal cadence, and I’m nodding and listening, and trying to be empathetic. I think she probably more needed to talk about it than thought it was normal small talk, but still inside I’m like “WTF! Until right now we have only discussed the weather!”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 A new coworker and I were out to lunch and she casually mentioned that she was doing c*****e in the bathroom. Mind you, we worked at a law office 🤦🏽‍♀️ She literally said it as if she was telling me the time of day. I acted like it was completely normal but in my mind I’m thinking - what in the world?!

#36 I work in a hospital and sometimes the older patients will talk about a****e like it's normal, either they've a****d a child or spouse, or are being a****d themselves. I've had battered grandmas talk about being punched in the face like it was just a normal Tuesday, that's not ever something that should have been "normalized" in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I knew someone in college who casually admitted to dendrophilia, to the point of claiming to have copulated with more than one tree. I'm pretty sure he was trying to get a rise out of people, but it just would k**l whatever conversation was going on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 During onboarding training for my new job, we played that game “two truths and one lie”. One of my new colleagues said that when she was younger she had drowned a chicken in a bucket of water…and it wasn’t a lie. Everyone else was horrified and kept bringing it up for the rest of the training.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I have a really good friend that has terrible relationship anxieties and fear of being alone basically- she admitted to me several times, over the course of different relationships, that she was ready to move on from the relationship but xyz holiday or birthday was coming up so she’d wait for that to come and go- AND once she let a man fully finish helping her remodel her kitchen before breaking up. Really made me look at her differently and I’ve kept my distance since that admission. Really gross.

#40 A girl who was teaching me German told me in all seriousness, that the Mustache Man wasn't that bad of a guy. I stopped talking to her the next day, and my German online group was horrified.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 A co-worker's sister-in-law told us that she disciplines her children by putting them outside or in the garage when they has misbehaved and sometimes she'll hit them with a rolled up newspaper. The kids would bark like dogs and beg and stuff sometimes. Her mother raised her that way too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I used to work at a call center. We worked in cubicles. My coworkers were chatting with one another, and one of them mentions how their dog was getting big and wasn’t as cute anymore and that they didn’t have time to play with them. They had gotten the dog for their granddaughter originally. So one day they take the dog out in their car and abandon it.



I was facing the wall of the cubicle not facing them and was in tears. After that coworker went to lunch the other one asked if I was ok.



Eventually I heard that the dog actually found its way back home and they decided to just keep it again. The whole thing was so messed up to me. I lost respect for that person.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 My friend’s new gf has a daughter who is 11. I asked what she’s into: sports or Pokémon or Barbie? She casually responded saying she’s into computers and drawing, and she’s never eaten solids (aka solid foods aka has never chewed a food). She eats baby food and drinks one particular brand of milk, and has since she was 1 year old and mom stopped breastfeeding.



Of course then I spent the rest of the dinner asking if she looks ridiculously emaciated, is her blood work all wonky, what happens if she travels, do you just order pallets of baby food from Costco?

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I was talking to this girl that casually mentioned she ate the heads off all the animal crackers in one go so she could enjoy the bodies later on, and that she always had at least one bag at home at any given time.

#45 "I really want to hurt somebody, and I feel like I'm running out of time to do it." He had stopped walking as this thought apparently washed over him, and he said it aloud very clearly and thoughtfully, as though he were really weighing out each word. After a heartbeat of silence afterward, he shook his head and resumed walking.



He never mentioned it again, but it was so disturbing to me that I called and reported that to the FBI. I felt so conflicted calling about my own father, but if he was really going to cross the line from "crazy, gun-stockpiling conspiracy theorist" to "*violent*, crazy, gun-stockpiling conspiracy theorist," then I'd hate myself forever if he ended up hurting someone and it could've been avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 "Oh yeah of course I'm a racist. Everyone in Canada is a racist." - Canadian colleague of mine, with an air of "well *duh*".

#47 In the company kitchen and people talking about serial k****rs and Jeffrey Dahmer.



One guy said "Maybe Jeffrey just wanted to study their heads. Hey D (my coworker) I'd like to study your head".



This guy was so creepy that it became an unofficial thing where we had a call routine for the last person leaving the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 "When I was young, I was courted by a lot of men! Every women were jealous of me because they thought I was stealing their husbands! I was 13 years old at the time and d**n.. was I beautiful."





I nearly choked on my drink when my boomer aunt told me about this.

#49 Coworker had a phone call and I told him I’d cover while he took it. He came back in and told me that it was his doctor informing him that he was positive for chlamydia, which he apparently got from a tick.



I doubt you can get chlamydia from a tick. I also didn’t ask what the phone call was about. He just shared this info unprompted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 An acquaintance told my wife that Dinosaurs were made up and not real.

#51 I had a bizarre interaction with a roommate years ago when I caught him disposing the lint from a dryer by flushing it down the toilet. I asked him why he was doing that and he looked back in confusion. He told me, "where else would I put it"? I pointed to the garbage can literally right beside the washer and dryer.



He was a very intelligent computer science major. I still look back and wonder what the hell he was thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT