ADVERTISEMENT

In 1995, Cindy Cashman published a book under the pen name Dr. Alan Francis and titled it Everything Men Know About Women. In reality, the book was a gag – all 150 pages of the book were blank, insinuating that men know absolutely nothing about women.

While today, the implication might seem a tad misandrist, it holds a certain amount of truth. In our society, boys grow up socializing with boys, and girls grow up socializing with girls, so, it's natural that one side doesn't know everything about the other.

There's no shame in asking the opposite sex about their experiences. So, when one netizen asked: "Men of Reddit, what's something you've always wanted to ask a woman but thought it would be too embarrassing to ask them?", many guys came to find the answers to questions that have been bothering them for a long time. From how periods and peeing outside work to how women like to be comforted – the gals finally explained the particulars of being a woman.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man adjusting his shirt sleeves, standing near a table, focusing on daily tasks with attention to detail. Do you really like it when men roll up their sleeves?

LJGHunter: Yes. Can't really tell you why. Something about the forearms. It's important to note that it's a phenomenon specific to having long sleeves that are rolled up; a shirt with three quarter sleeves does not produce the same effect.

zoeydoey: Roll up sleeves, lift something, reach for something, whatever. Just show me those forearms.

Bigbird_Elephant , MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A wooden platter with assorted cheeses, grapes, and rosemary garnish, presented as an elegant appetizer. Does offering cheese really work?

    Edit: fascination levels have been elevated.

    papayaseth: Only if it's gouda
    Edit: the amount of people that know what movie I'm referencing makes me so freaking happy

    Shardnic , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Hand holding a TV remote, facing a blurred television, highlighting the concept of questions men find embarrassing to ask women. What is the obsession with murder? The whole serial killer book/podcast industry seems largely female oriented. Ironically many females I know who love this stuff also hate fake violence in fictional movies?

    Glowingrose: I’m taking notes so I don’t make the mistakes they made that got them caught.
    Honestly though, it’s a combination of the psychological aspect (why did they do it, what was going on in their head, what made them the way they are) and the forensic/investigation side of things. I also know some women who watch them in part to learn in some way how not to be the victim of crimes likes those featured.

    Yngstr , Glenn Carstens-Peters/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Woman in white shirt using smartphone on toilet, representing embarrassing questions. Can you cover your urethral hole with your finger, and direct the concentrated spray, liked with a tap?

    splashysoup: I have no idea, but what I know is that if you kind of "lift" your stuff from above the clit and spread the labia you can aim better and also further.
    I like your thinking BTW

    saucy-Mama: Tested:
    Result: No you just get piss on your finger.
    Observation: it drips down your finger, then your hand is just warm and smells like piss.
    Conclusion: i don’t recommend trying but if someone has a better outcome we can compile our research.
    Oh and don’t forget to wash your hands or you’ll smell like pee and make people uncomfortable (also tested)

    Stander1979 , Miriam Alonso/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A couple sitting on a bed, facing away from each other, in a tense setting related to embarrassing questions. Other than the obvious (lying, cheating, rude to you or your friends)what’s the quickest way for your S.O, or someone you’re interested in, to lose your respect?

    [deleted]: How they act towards strangers and animals

    sopranobanjo: Being unkind to people you aren’t attracted to, especially other women

    tired-students-club: Not contributing to household things to the point of having to remind you to do basic tasks. I’m your partner, not your mother.

    DanMittaul , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weaponized incompetence and unresolved childhood issues. Personal development is your friend!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Cured ham on wooden board, showcasing slices alongside a ham bone, ready for serving. If a man offered you a fresh ham, instead of flowers, how would you feel? Would you stop dating him?

    raptor_of_truth: Would prefer a fresh rotisserie chicken.

    Sharks_in_Vagas , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on if it’s prosciutto or just plain old ham. And if you think prosciutto takes the same as plain sliced ham I’ll be sad to eat around you. Bc it means you just don’t know the joys of good food. Everything would be wasted on you. I had a BF who kept referring to prosciutto as “ham.” It was sad.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Tampons in a jar and a sanitary pad, addressing embarrassing questions men ask women. Does it appear weird that I have pads and stuff ready, even though I dont need any? My mother once said that would be very nice when I have people over and periods just happens. I agreed to that thought, so I have some in the bathroom.

    COVID_KISSES: Nah that might be a lifesaver.

    zladuric: Also, clearly mark them in your bathroom. "Spare hygiene products for emergencies". Someone may need it but not know you well enough to ask.

    FanStrong3311 , fabrikasimf/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman resting on a couch with a hot water bottle, illustrating themes around men asking women embarrassing questions. I always assumed periods were a constant stream of blood (like a cut, as another redditor put it). Apparently this is wrong, so how does it work? Small gushes?

    takethetrainpls: Imagine you've got some runny jam that has a few bits of strawberry. Put it in a funnel and move it around.

    sterlingrose: And if you’ve been sitting or lying down for a while and you stand up, it’s like a jam tsunami.

    billionai1 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A man and woman sit together in front of a window, illustrating communication and understanding in relationships. When you are really upset, how would you like your partner to respond or comfort you?

    MelanisticCrow: Be empathetic, hold her(if she's comfortable with that), listen, and ask if she wants your advice. If she doesn't, just be a good listener and don't make her feel like she's to blame or that her feelings aren't valid.

    [deleted]: “Do you want me to listen or are you looking for advice?” has been a game changer in my relationships.

    Think8437 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The [deleted] comment is right, sometimes I just want to vent about what made me upset, then once I vented I'm open for advices.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Woman sitting on a sofa holding her stomach, wearing a light blue shirt and jeans, related to questions men find embarrassing. What do period pains feel like?

    happyjeep_beep_beep: A Charlie horse cramp but in your lower abdomen.

    QueenOfSleeping: Differs from person to person, but they feel like someone is grabbing the inside of your stomach and squeezing it to a pulp inside their fist, while also shoving a knife in and out of your gut. And you can’t forget about the random back pains throughout. Really fun times 😅

    anon , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get a e-stem, they're pretty cheep, put it on your lower stomach (based on 1-12 level machine) set it to pulse at a 5-6 that's a normal cramp day for a lot of women. Some women have 1-3 days where it'll be a 10-12 or even higher than the machine goes. Also the machines are targeted and a lot of women get both targeted pain as well as back pain, migraines, diarrhea, vomiting as well as all over pain. Then labor x all that by a trillion for 10-30+ hrs straight. S**t is NO JOKE! Have some f*****g empathy women are bad a*s tough!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman in a forest meadow, sitting on a green field, looking over her shoulder, surrounded by trees and white flowers. How do you do the math and physics for when you pee outside ? Some of my female friends took postures straight out of a yoga book and never made a mess.

    Enragedfrog: Squat making sure your feet are not down hill or in any low points. Pee

    The_Nice_Marmot: Make sure the back waistband of your pants isn’t in the line of fire. Learned that the hard way.

    LeMiaow51 , freepic.diller/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And DON'T FORGET to look if there are not nettle where you were planning to pee. But yeah, pee in direction of the bottom of the hill, widen your legs as much as you can.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Tattooed man and woman in edgy outfits, posing indoors, representing men's curiosity about asking women embarrassing questions. According to popular culture girls want the bad boys and they want to "fix" them.

    How true is this and granted that there is any truth to it. What success rate do you have?

    suspicious_succubus: Ages 14-18 it's pretty true
    Above 18 ( unless mentally stupid or still childish) not true at all.
    As young girls we get the feeling ( from books and movies) that any bad boy will change for you cause they love you so much.
    When you grow up reality hits you and you know that most people stay the same. So once a bad boy always a shitty asshole. And we do not need a shitty asshole as our partner

    Passe_Myse , Dmitry Berdnyk/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman in a pink robe on toilet, reaching for toilet paper, highlighting a commonly embarrassing topic men ask women about. Do you pee every time you poop too?

    1jooper: I pee before I poo, then poo, then do a little finishing up post poo pee

    anon , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man and woman walking outdoors, holding plants, wearing casual green shirts and smiling, illustrating men asking women questions. If someone respectfully confesses they have had a crush on you but don't really expect anything out of it how would you react?

    cf-myolife: If they don't expect anything and I am not in love, just stay friend and move on. But once one of my friend suddenly told me he was in love while I made really clear that I absolutely didn't want to date anyone at this point, I tried to stay friend but after that he was acting like we were a couple wtf?? So I had to block him, hopefully we aren't on the same campus.

    DovahGeralt_Lanister , Chiến Phạm/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A woman in a blue dress using a dating app on her smartphone, browsing profiles and asking embarrassing questions. Why do you match on dating apps, then ghost after one message? I didn't even get the chance to blow it yet.

    bulbousbirb: I wouldn't ghost after one message but I would if the conversation was going nowhere. I can kind of tell early on how engaging they're going to be.

    finallymakingareddit: Honestly we just don't have time. Usually when you match a bunch of people you end up just prioritizing the few you were really interested in/had a really good start to a convo. Sometimes you were iffy about swiping on the person and then their first message was meh, so you decide against them.

    Choiceofart , Elena Helade/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your first message is “Hi!” I’m sorry, but it’s over. Whenever I message a man I make sure to read his profile and ask or comment on something related. Usually leaving enough room for a nice open answer back. And all the work you can put in is to say “Hi!” Ugh. “hi.” Now what?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Group of friends relaxing outdoors, enjoying drinks, and sharing a moment. I’m a straight guy that has a lot of female friends! If I were to guess, I’d have like an 80/20 ratio of female to male friends.

    I’ve always been that way because I can’t talk about emotional/deep stuff with males.

    What would you, as a woman think, especially if I may be romantically interested in you?

    Edit: Poor question on my part. What would you think if you are a woman I just met that I am romantically interested in but found out that I have all these female friends?!

    Thriving-confusion: Friends are one thing. The issue isn’t about having female friends. The issue is more of having appropriate boundaries with your female friends. Men are sometimes oblivious to their “friends” liking them. And these women tend to seek attention on purpose to try and make you see they are better than your “girl.” And if you don’t set this straight instantly, then there is an issue.

    OSUfirebird18 , A. C./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That works both ways. The classic Friend Zone scenario. Usually men so I’ll use that example. Men can some times be a friend or pretend to be hoping she’d see him for something more but doesn’t want to broach the subject and face rejection or risk losing the friend relationship. This desire for a romance combine with pretending to be just a friend just makes them miserable. Don’t stay in the friend zone. Express your interest. Then you’ll know where you stand. Dated a girl that had a friendzoned friend. She had no idea until her previous boyfriend clued her in. She asked him and he confessed his interest. Unfortunately for him she wasn’t interested but, he knew where he stood and he moved on. They’re still friends as far as I know. He had moved on and found a girlfriend that he was with when I met them and apparently married her. She said their friendship after the reveal was awkward at first but they got over it.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A chef in a kitchen prepares a meal with focus, embodying men's interest in cooking. Do you really like men that knows how to cook? 👩‍🍳.

    [deleted]: Absolutely

    [deleted]: Of course! It shows you are independent and not relying on me to cook for you.

    MKBtravel , Jesson Mata/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I told my father that for two days a month, everything that used to make sense stopped making sense and everything just bit. He explained depression was like that all rhe time but he was sorry I felt thwt everything sucked

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Man sitting at a library desk, surrounded by books, focusing on reading under warm light. In a book/piece of writing, what do you think is the best way to describe a woman in a sexual context without being too crude or cliche or getting into the whole "she breasted boobily down the stairs" thing?

    (i'm a writer but i would feel WAY too awkward asking any of my girl friends this 💀 writing women characters isn't hard for me per se, you just give them goals, development and make them add to the story like anybody else. but i'm always second guessing myself when it comes to writing stuff in an intimate context)

    peachpinkjedi: Focus less on describing the physical attributes and more on the feeling of being in her presence. Focus on things she does consciously in the scene, or at least things that aren't gratuitously cliche (ie breasting boobily). When you do go for the physical description it'ss always neat to see a male character's physical attraction to a female character center on less obvious things (maybe her neck, her hands, her jawline, even her eyes would work in this context despite being somewhat stereotypical).

    AV8ORboi , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amanda_fondaumiere avatar
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I laughed so hard at the breasted boobily thing that i knocked down a bunch of stuff near me.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Woman in red sweater with iPhone in jeans pocket; illustrating topics of embarrassing questions. Oh boy here we go.

    ***ahem***

    HOW DO YOU LIVE WITHOUT DEEP POCKETS IN YOUR PANTS??

    BookWormBookStorm: IT'S HORRIBLE AND IT MAKES US SAD!
    And we have to spend money on handbags!

    anon , Mikaela Shannon/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A person walks alone under streetlights at night, creating a mysterious silhouette. What should I do to not make you feel threatened when I walk behind you at night? Cross the street?

    iiredgm: Try not to walk fast and definitely not directly behind us. Crossing the street sounds like a safe bet in any situation. It'd also help if you took out your phone to play some game or call someone to chat, show you're casual and not a threat

    kebabenthusiast03 , Atharva Tulsi/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you accept, 'I know I'm behind you but my hotel/home is in this direction?' Just to show you have good intentions? And then cross the road?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Man and woman smiling at a table, discussing topics over drinks in a cozy, warmly-lit setting. Have heard what not to do on a date mostly but what are the top things a guy can do on a date? Without coming off as awkward or weird?

    LJGHunter:
    Your looks will count for a little more in the beginning because I don't know you very well. But if you come across as decent, charming and confident, looks start to fade into the background.
    My husband is never going to win any 'hot guy' awards. He's a bit overweight, going grey, wears glasses and has more hair on his back than on his head. But I immediately fell in love with his personality; he's everything I've ever wanted in a man on the inside, so I honestly don't care what the outside looks like.

    UnKoNoWnDuDe , Yunus Tuğ/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just be a decent conversationalist. That means talk that goes back and forth. Makes a huge difference. And be your genuine self. That kind of confidence is s**y.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man standing indoors, unbuttoning shirt, looking away, with cityscape view. So...how do you feel about guys you find attractive wearing thongs and g-strings?

    theswamphag: I find them very uncomfortable so I don't understand why you would want to.

    SalFunction12 , drobotdean/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gastly avatar
    RS
    RS
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not a big fan of butts and upper thigh so not my preference. I think a blend of concealed body and exposed body is peak.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Woman with a towel on her head applying lipstick, reflecting in a mirror, related to questions men find embarrassing. How do you all make those little towel hats when you get out of the shower?

    78Carnage: Imagine you have your towel across your back, both ends in each hand, flip you hair forward so you're bent over roughly 90°, being the towel forward so it's completely draped over your head until the edge of the towel that was touching your thighs, is now at the base of your hairline on the back of your neck, the towel is now draped over your head, grab the drape and twist it a few times, then toss it back. Give it a try! You don't even need hair to do it!

    mw407 , kevin laminto/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    A couple in robes lying in bed, smiling and holding hands, capturing an intimate moment. When we are laying in bed and I turn to face the other direction, I’m not avoiding you. I want you to big spoon me. Can we please make that a more normal thing?

    QueenOfSleeping: Just ask her to be the big spoon when you turn over. She’ll probably like the chance to get to cuddle you too

    [deleted]: Just tell her you wanna be hugged. I guess most girls don't do that because we're usually smaller than our bf so we don't really feel like a big spoon, but a backpack

    mynameisnotbob57 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man asking woman an embarrassing question while sitting in a bedroom setting. What do you want guys to do when your upset or mad about something. When I asked what happened I got no answer. When I asked how I can help I got no answer. When I asked if we were ok no answer. So what do I do in that situation if you won’t explain what you need, even if it’s for me to get list for a couple of days.

    MothsEyesOfHorror: Everyone is a bit different with this, but my general tip or trick is to offer 3 things.
    1."Do you want a distraction?" Then offer something like a movie, a game, puzzle, who knows if you are brave mby even offer to do her make up/nails for fun, or find some fun facts about animals and talk to her about those.
    2."Do you want to talk about it?" If yes then there needs to be a follow up question. "Do you want me to problem solve with you or just listen?". Problem solving is when you listen and then offer some solutions to what happened. Listening means, sitting down and speaking mostly in "Yeah" "I get that" "That sucks", try not to insert yourself more than short answers.
    3."Do you want some space?" Then you ask for how long or even offer something like "I can come back in an hour and check on you.". Its nice to add something along the lines of "Just text me if you need anything"/"I'll be in the next room if you need me"
    This generaly works for everyone even on children, man, sometimes confused and angry adults. Just maintain calm and welcoming face.

    Inspectr_nibbs , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women who do this are expecting their partners to be mind readers. I usually tell the male partner to explain to the woman that he has something wrong with his ability to pick up non-verbal cues. And that he can only understand things that are wrong if they are directly spoken to him. In reality, most people prefer actual words to the silent treatment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Couple enjoying a romantic dinner, sharing an intimate moment with candlelight and wine, highlighting relationship questions. How on earth are you sexually attracted to any of us?

    FightWithTools926: I am only sexually attracted to one of you and it was mostly his rolled up sleeves that did it.

    Derpazor1: Thought about this a lot as kid. Women are beautiful but men were not. Then puberty hit. Those “manly” features are super attractive now. I really love men shoulders and arms. Especially the way they look when my husband is on top of me holding himself up. I also love male butts. The long shape is amazing. Why? No idea.

    King_James925 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda think hands can be really attractive, and weirdly it's better if the person wear a bracelet. No idea why though, but it just does it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Woman shopping for lingerie, examining options on display. If bras give support then why does it feel good when you take them off? Would it feel good to never wear a bra?

    Extension_Drummer_85: Have you ever worn really tight jeans? They hold everything in place but the firm contact all day gets a bit much. Not wearing a bra if you have larger breasts can be pretty uncomfortable. It hurts your back (bras help a little by holding everything in centre so your gravity isn’t too funky), your breast hurt if you move too much, you get sweat under your boobs where they touch your skin. Not fun for everyone. Also it can be uncomfortable when your nipples rub against your clothes from excess movement.

    TinyThrowy , senivpetro/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Lego stormtroopers in formation on a white baseplate. Would you like to build Lego Star Wars sets with me.

    [deleted]: Damn you must be rich

    anon , Omar Flores/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not wear bras anymore. The world can suck it. Bras suck. Now if I was running or something I’d need a sports bra. But just do go about life I guess I’m small enough my floppy b***s don’t bother me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    A couple holding hands at a restaurant table with wine glasses, capturing a moment of conversation between a man and a woman. Will you be my girlfriend.

    Rainshine93: Sure

    [deleted]: No, but you can be my girlfriend.

    anon , René Ranisch/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Women laughing in front of a mirror with teal lighting, discussing questions from men. What’s the deal with peeing together?

    thickthighs20: Do you remember in Harry Potter when Hermione went by herself and got attacked by a TROLL.

    DI93: Safety in numbers. Also we like to reapply make up or have a little gossip by ourselves, sometimes it just nice to go with someone else and continue whatever conversation you were previously having.

    beetus_gerulaitis , Tatiana Castrillon/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also because of our anatomy, it's usually more of a hassle to pee. And if the toilet isn't exactly the cleanest (hence you can't sit), if there's not a hook to hang your purse and/or Jacket etc, it's easier if a friend can help you

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Man and woman at a bar, engaged in conversation, holding drinks; topic on men asking women questions. What‘s the most neutral and comfortable to start a conversation (maybe at a bar), without being too shy or too agressive/rude?

    General_Organa: For me commenting on what’s going on around us. If you’ve tried the cocktails before and want to share opinions, if there’s a game on and I’m looking up at the tv, if there’s a couple on a first date nearby, whatever. The really important thing is to get a good read on if the response is polite vs engaged. If I give you a “yeah” with nothing else stop trying lol even if I smiled or whatever

    butterbewbs: This is the only answer I agree with. The others are too “I like your hair, you’re pretty etc” and compliments creep me out bc I know where that conversation is going. Talk to me like you would another man sitting at the bar. (I’m a bartender, I listen all day) Don’t immediately come for my looks. My boyfriend is my best friend & was before he was my boyfriend.

    anon , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Two male fantasy characters in a wilderness setting, related to questions men find embarrassing to ask women. Gray Mane or Battle Born?

    Allira93: Battle Born. Grey Mane gets really up himself if he becomes Jarl.

    [deleted]: Neither, that one annoying but iconic preacher at Whiterun shrine is the only valid human in all of skyrim

    UltimaBahamut93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Trust in me, Whiterun! Trust in Heimskr! For I am the chosen of Talos! I alone have been anointed by the Ninth to spread his holy word!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Woman in a white robe, applying cream from a blue container, sitting on a bed. How do many of you have such nice skin?

    I want to be silky smooth too.

    TerrifyinglyAlive: Women have about twice as much subcutaneous body fat as men, and thinner skin. It makes you soft.

    mothwhimsy: Part daily moisturizer part the magic of estrogen

    I_ate_your_skin , drobotdean/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Woman in a colorful bikini wading through the ocean on a sunny day, surrounded by distant boats and swimmers. Where do you store your pokéballs when swimming in a bikini?

    BictorianPizza: You know exactly where.

    Shiny_Mega_Rayquaza , Israel Gil/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Woman sitting on a couch, holding her chest, related to men asking embarrassing questions. Do women play with their own breasts out it boredom? Like randomly squeeze them.

    Apozerycki1: I do and it actually helped me!
    I was just laying in bed one day, playing with my boobs and I noticed a lump. Eventually went to the doctor and they were like, “oh, were you doing a self exam when you found it?” And I had to be like, “well, no…”
    I ended up getting a biopsy and it was a fibroadenoma (benign common tumor in younger women) but I basically had to skirt around the fact that I found the lump from feeling my tits in bed. No one ever asked directly, I just avoided being specific when they asked how I found it.

    MothsEyesOfHorror: Absolutly. Sometimes you just hold them c its comfy.

    Regera80 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Don't know why, but it's not in a sexual way at all. Just a blob of soft fat and skin that you can squeeze once in a while.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Man and woman having a conversation at a table, focusing on questions men find embarrassing to ask women. How much do appearances count compared to personality, when it comes to being asked out?

    sslyn94: Me and my friends always joke about how “medium” guys go to “hot” when you start liking their personality. This might mean it’ll take more time to get a girl there, but just think how ugly a “beautiful” person becomes when you hate their personality. It works the opposite way as well

    RazTheCrazed , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Men laughing around a table in a library, engaging in a discussion, possibly involving questions they find embarrassing. Do you agree that ”guys” and ”dudes” are gender neutral?

    [deleted]: In certain contexts, yes. In others, no. English is weird in which some words can have different meanings or connotations depending on how you use them. “Hey you guys!” mostly means “hey you people of no specific gender” but when someone says “I’ve f**ked two guys in the past week” they’re obviously talking about men and not anyone else.

    c0maTheWhale , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Woman in black clothes by rocks, hand in pocket, discussing embarrassing questions. Why has the female clothing pockets rebellion not started yet?

    Naalbindr: I’m starting it! I make kits so that you can DIY your own pockets on anything that has a side seam.

    The_Cartographer_DM , Julian Santa Ana/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Men's grooming tools and products on a wooden table, including clippers, scissors, and styling cream. How important is manscaping on a scale of 1-10.

    erinnteeter: As long as everything is clean I'm fine with it. Unless the hair is out of control.

    mothwhimsy: If you're trying to get your d**k s**ked, at least a 9. No one wants pube teeth. If not, eh. Looking somewhat groomed is nice but I personally am not too worried about it.

    anon , Andrea Donato/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Women smiling and collaborating on a laptop, possibly exploring questions men find embarrassing. I hate these threads because a lot of the questions assume that women are part of a hive mind. Like we can’t give you the secret to dating women when we’re all different, bro.

    [deleted]: I feel like this one is very respectful. I've spent a few hours here lol

    mikess314: The thing is, it doesn’t matter that you aren’t a hive mind. Go to the AskWomen sub. It’s impossible to ask women anything in AskWomen. You get downvoted and chastised for daring to utilize the sub for its intended purpose and then the mods have their fun.
    Now go ask anything you want on AskMen. Massive diversity of opinions. Nobody shitting on OP unless they genuinely deserve it. No sticks up any butts.
    So please, enough with the “wE’Re nOt A hiVE mINd” reactions. The diversity of responses is what we want.

    Larasaurs , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Man lounging on a sofa with a laptop, under a lamp in a cozy room, relaxed atmosphere. “Do you actually answer the s*x questions aimed at women on AskReddit or is it all men?”.

    TipiTapi: The correct answer is: they answer but its the 80% male population that decides what gets upvoted.
    I think you know what this causes...

    Atom_Bomb_Bullets: As a woman, this is 100% true. The number of times I have to scroll through walls of bad advice to get to the good stuff near the bottom is astounding.

    anon , Kenny Eliason/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Whole and sliced avocado on wooden board, highlighting its rich texture and nutty taste. How do you feel about the apparent avocado shortage in the United States?

    Tera-chan: There’s an avocado shortage?

    Electronic-Back1612 , Gil Ndjouwou/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Woman practicing yoga in a studio, balancing in a standing pose near textured wall and window curtains. As far as I can tell, leggings are one of the most universal / flexible pieces of clothing a woman can wear and still remain as casual as jeans, but as comfy as pjs, YET you always manage to look hella good regardless of what top you pair with leggings.

    What the f**k do you wear with leggings / how do you always seem to pair it correctly? (Correctly being it never looks like something you wouldn’t pair with it).

    peachpinkjedi:
    Leggings are super versatile and actually come in a bunch of different styles! I like to balance leggings, which are of course tight to the body, with looser and flowy tops or even dresses (and if I wear baggy sweats or flowy pants, I'll do a tighter top. I like that balance).

    Honorzeal , Alexandra Tran/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A person washing their hair, lathering shampoo, related to questions men find embarrassing to ask women. How do you shampoo long hair? I've always had short hair, so lather and rinse is pretty easy, but with long hair I feel like it would get complicated quickly.

    COVID_KISSES: With shampoo you basically get used to massaging it directly on your scalp and the rest of your hair kinda rinses out along with any dirt as you wash away the shampoo. You focus on your scalp because that's where things get greasy and you don't want the bottoms of your hair to get too dry. This is why you also focus the conditioner towards the ends of your hair.

    TheMathNut , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Two men kissing, close-up view. Do you ever envision two guys kissing or have the fantasy of having s*x with multiple guys at the same time?

    BictorianPizza: Two guys kissing: no. S*x with multiple guys: yes.

    [deleted]: yes
    Edit: once I was a little drunk when partying and I made out with 2 guys which were friends (not my friends, never met them before), when I asked them why they don't try kissing each other they both said no thanks, that was a sad moment

    Eddaughter , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, not because of fetishisation but because it would show an openness of mind that you can't always find in straight men.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    If you have a wife, there is no question too embarassing to ask.

    OhNoTokyo: If you have a wife, they will answer the embarrassing questions when just talking about their day, before you even thought to ask them.

    high_dosage_of_life Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    A pink bench and fan in a patterned room with geometric wallpaper design. Is there really a couch in the ladies room?

    Sanchastayswoke: It depends. In some nicer places or old school department stores or churches. Women sometimes use them to sit & breastfeed their babies.

    inmyelement: Fancy places

    Suspiciousone01 , Allison Saeng/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Woman sitting on a toilet in a bathroom, wearing a white shirt, representing embarrassing questions theme. Do you guys get 2 streams of pee like us sometimes.

    OliveRyder: Sometimes

    StCecilia98: Sometimes it’s like the flat/mist setting on the hose

    kianstartedskating , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hand with green patterned nails on ripped jeans, related to men asking women questions. How do you not hurt yourself wiping with those long pointy fake nails?

    Weird_Suit5006: flat fingers. it’s learning curve for a lot of things, but you pick it up pretty quick. lay your hand flat facing up, then tuck your thumb in like you’re holding TP in it, that’s about it. curving fingers is a no no

    J3wb0y93 , Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Women exchanging a package in a restroom, illustrating questions men find embarrassing. What are pads used for ? (I wanted to ask this when I was a child coz I just knew that it was something related to their private parts).

    CashDecklin: To soak up the blood, the menstrual blood.

    Slaytanic_Amarth: I read this to the tune of the Monster Mash, and I can't stop laughing now. Truly I am a child at heart lol

    Impossible_Tennis_13 , Annika Gordon/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Man and woman enjoying burgers and fries, sharing a laugh at a casual dining table, with drinks in front of them. What's a good vibe/attitude that makes you feel good?

    [deleted]: I can’t speak for every woman, but be yourself. Don’t make everything sexual, actually engage in conversation about something. One thing that just kills the vibe for me, is trying to make everything sexual.

    LisaFrankTattoo: Piggybacking on this. Dudes, we know if you’re talking to us, you’re probably interested. You don’t have to sexual innuendo the f**k out of us.

    anon , Yunus Tuğ/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    If I were a woman, I think I'd hate having men try to flatter me by referring to my beauty. Would you rather have men talk about your intellect, personality, and accomplishments before your beauty?

    hannahrichter: on a surface level interaction, you should compliment things they CHOSE. like, hey cool shirt, sick shoes, awesome tattoo. don't use creepy adjectives like hot, sexy, I had some guy refer to me as nubile. don't do that stuff.

    yutfree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t mind a compliment like I’m cute or attractive or have great eyes. Telling me you liked my b***s before I actually agreed to let you touch them would be awkward.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Does men wearing makeup look decent? Asking for both just the little bit of make up and the times it's full flamboyant greatness.

    Asking for... A friend... Yeah, let's go with that.

    jessicuzzz: makeup looks great on anyone as long as it’s done well! i say go for it, practice makes perfect

    LtCptSuicide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again, it shows an openness of mind and it's great !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    If a guy likes you or he think you like him, what is the best way to approach you or find out without looking like a total idiot.

    Pristine-Apple: Honestly, you could say it just like that. As long as you’re not overbearing, being honest and respectful is the main thing. When I’ve approached a man, I just do my best to be genuine and polite. Say “not trying to look like an idiot here, but would you be interested in letting me take you out on a date sometime?”

    oPlayer2o Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Do you get the pee shivers too?

    23san: Yes

    Naalbindr: What are pee shivers?

    exoxe: When you are peeing and your body shivers/shakes at a certain point during the process. Can't remember the last time I had it happen but I do remember it when I was younger.

    exoxe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!