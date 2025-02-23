ADVERTISEMENT

Words can lift people up; but, just as equally, they can hurt. Sometimes, we might not even realize that the things we say to others are perhaps less than appropriate. That can be especially true when we make gender-specific comments, maybe even more so when they're directed towards women.

After all, the general public seems to think that women have it a bit worse than men at the moment. A recent survey by King's College London revealed that 48% of people in the UK think that it's harder to be a woman than a man today, while 14% say the opposite.

And the comments under a recent thread by netizen @rombesk might reflect just that. When the user posted the question "Name something people say to women without realizing it's offensive?" on Threads, almost three thousand women came prepared with answers. Scroll down and see what women are sick of hearing from strangers and people they know alike.

#1

Woman listening while holding a drink at an outdoor cafe, appearing thoughtful or concerned; offensive comments concept. When a young woman says she doesn’t want to have children and the immediate response is, “you’ll change your mind.”

scamper1933 , Getty Images Report

lanaoro avatar
Lana Oro
Lana Oro
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 21 yr old just started therapy for sterilization. I’m bittersweet about it but would never let her know I’m upset I’ll never be a grandma

RELATED:
    #2

    A man in a suit listens to a woman in a bar, highlighting unintentional offensive remarks towards women. You look good for someone who just had a baby.
    You look good for your age.
    Just say YOU LOOK GOOD.

    livelocalmusiclover , Getty Images Report

    #3

    Three professionals in a modern office collaborate at a laptop, discussing women’s experiences with unintentional offensive remarks. Started my new job a few weeks ago alongside another trainee who was a male. During training our lead asked us, "Have you guys ever purchased car parts?"
    *looks at me* "You probably haven't right?"
    *looks at male trainee* "You probably have."
    ???????????

    devoidofnothing , Getty Images Report

    #4

    Senior woman outdoors in white blouse and scarf, representing women sharing about offensive remarks. When people call me “young lady” I’m fifty years old. When you say that you’re just pointing out that I’m not in fact a young lady.

    jaimejacks , shurkin_son Report

    beizhudi-serv avatar
    Judes
    Judes
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also referring to young women as "little girls". I've had moments of complete confusion wondering where is the "little girl" when all I can see is adults.

    #5

    Smiling woman on a red bridge surrounded by lush greenery. You should smile more. If you think I don’t smile enough around you, then you need to ask yourself why.

    watermark_curator , Colin + Meg Report

    #6

    Office scene with coworkers discussing at a computer, highlighting communication dynamics and potential for unintentionally offensive remarks. Male boss referring to staff of women made up of specialists and licensed professionals ‘the girls’. A woman wouldn’t walk into a boardroom of men and address them as boys.

    jas_gdt , Mimi Thian Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about "The Specialists" or "The Professionals?" Why bring gender into it at all?

    #7

    Young woman eating a burger in a casual restaurant setting. I always have to remind my husband not to say to my teen daughter: wow i guess you were hungry! When she finishes all of her dinner

    egenser , yannamelissa Report

    #8

    A woman with eyes closed, appearing upset, with a hand offering comfort on her shoulder. Guy made me so mad once I ran out of words and to my great annoyance began to cry. Totally thrillled, he tried to wrap his arms around me and said, “see? What I love about women is their fragility.” I was thinking sir I would urge you to scoot for the door before I get any more ‘fragile’

    marya.hornbacher , Nini FromParis Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not nearly as fragile as your testicles. As you are about to learn.

    #9

    A man in a white t-shirt playing with a baby, showing joyful interaction and bonding. When a man is home with his kids while the wife is out and it’s called babysitting or watching the kids. No, that mofo helped make those kids, he’s no babysitting he’s being a father.

    loriearmstrongchalfant , Getty Images Report

    calanee_vanya avatar
    Calane E. Vanya
    Calane E. Vanya
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "watching the kids" sounds normal to me. but English is not my first language.

    #10

    Woman in a blue shirt sitting with a thoughtful expression, holding glasses and a notebook, contemplating offensive comments. “i’m not really into the drama” when you’re sticking up for yourself in a kind and professional manner but assuming it’s “drama” bc you’re a woman

    rachvannauker , cottonbro studio Report

    #11

    “Why are you so emotional?” When really you’re passionate and care deeply for others.

    lilchloe25 Report

    diz_1 avatar
    Laugh Fan
    Laugh Fan
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Why are you so emotional?” Because I'm a human being. Yet fine for men to be angry... anger is an emotion too.

    #12

    “Meh, boys will be boys”
    Or
    “That’s just locker room talk”

    theonegoofygirl Report

    #13

    “You don’t know love/responsibility until you’ve had kids”
    “You’re not an adult/mature until you’ve had kids”

    _simonecomedy_ Report

    #14

    Hairdresser trimming woman's hair with scissors and comb, representing things women hear that are unintentionally offensive. You cut your hair so short! What does your husband say about it?
    Nothing. It’s not his hair. It’s my hair.

    chi_ninni , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Man in a warehouse using a tablet, wearing a green vest and plaid shirt, surrounded by shelves and boxes. While in Home Depot, I was picking out lumber for a project I drafted. I knew what I needed. Every 4 minutes a male staff member would ask if I needed help, or where my husband was at.
    It got worse… When a different customer said “can I get help over here” and the old troll of an employee says “no I’m helping this young lady over here.”
    I turned around and said “Excuse me. I said NUMEROUS TIMES I do not need help. Now why don’t you actually go help someone who is actually asking for help.”

    mrslizsenneker , Tiger Lily Report

    #16

    Woman in a silver outfit holding a cocktail, seated amidst festive decorations, illustrating subtle offensive comments. “Would you get drunk for me at least once time?” “I really want to see you drunk” “I bet you’d be really fun drunk” - I have never drunk alcohol in my life yet men say this to me all the time

    kenziekayfashion , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #17

    Women sharing an intimate moment by a window, demonstrating connection and affection. Me: no thank you I’m not interested im a lesbian
    Them: nahhh don’t believe you, you just haven’t had good d*** yet

    lottalamour , cottonbro studio Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I forget who the comedian was, but he had this bit which went something like, "I hate it when men say they could turn a gay woman straight. Now, me, I could turn a straight woman gay, but..."

    #18

    People in a lively office meeting, a woman smiling while others discuss around her, illustrating unintended offensive remarks. When a colleague appologizes for cursing or discussing something vagueliy offesive. Asking forgiveness from the only woman present (you). And you are left pondering what would happen if you caved to the intrusive thoughts and staged a gasping faint..

    wool.halla , Getty Images Report

    #19

    Woman examining a white car in a showroom, wearing a houndstooth suit, highlighting common offensive remarks. While looking to buy an Audi S4 (sports package), 2 sales guys said to me separately: “That’s a lot of car for you.” I did buy the car btw. Picked a different salesperson and reported the other two guys to the manager!

    juliebravewriter , senivpetro Report

    #20

    Woman in convertible, wearing a headwrap, looking thoughtful. Man in leather jacket sits beside her. "are you on your period?"
    uh no actually, i'm just really tired of your s**t

    addielauryn , RDNE Stock project Report

    #21

    Woman washing dishes at a kitchen sink, wearing a bracelet, with water running over her hands. I helped her today...when it's just chores that need to be done...you're doing your job as a member of the household, not helping her

    the_bag_247 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #22

    “Do you have kids?”
    “No.”
    “What are you waiting for?”

    vacancykills Report

    #23

    Are you sure your very real physical pain isn’t it just because you’re a bit emotional right now. You must just be stressed. When was your last period?

    sarah_dg1920 Report

    #24

    Dismissing ideas put forward by a woman, but when a man says the same thing suddenly its a good plan

    morgswlms Report

    #25

    Woman holding a baby by a window, wearing a cozy sweater, showcasing a tender moment. When you've been on maternity leave and say "how was your break"

    tonijanenoble , Daiga Ellaby Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Break? What break? Oh, my water? Yeah, it did break. It was really, really, messy. I'll show you the video if you like."

    #26

    Woman in glasses outdoors, with hand raised in a gesture, wearing a brown coat; concept of offensive remarks. Having to say “no” multiple times as a single female homeowner to vendors stopping by. But when I say my “husband” handles that and he’s not here, they don’t continue their sales pitch and just leave.
    I frequently don’t feel respected by sales men, like my “no, I’m not interested” carries less weight than a man’s. One of my favorite relationship moments was when a guy I had been dating asked me my opinion in the middle of a roofing sales pitch, it wasn’t even my roof we were discussing.

    jess__.m.__ , Priscilla Du Preez Report

    #27

    Man smiling at a woman in a snowy setting, capturing a moment of conversation about offensive remarks. Calling us “sweetheart” or “honey” when they aren’t family or our significant other…. It’s like I’m sorry but I’m not your sweetheart and we’re full grown women not little girls

    jennyyrob , Brock Wegner Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only time it's acceptable for somebody to call anyone else "honey" or "sweetheart" is when that somebody is a 60-year-old waitress named "Bobbi Sue" in a rural diner somewhere in the Deep South.

    #28

    You can't have an abortion because you aren't dying enough.

    truladawn Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you are dying, too bad. Save the baby and let you die. What a time to be alive.

    #29

    A man in a conversation with a woman, gesturing with a pen, highlighting offensive comments women receive. "Can I speak with your husband?" About buying a car, bank accounts, household repairs, etc.

    underthebrightbluesky , EyeEm Report

    beizhudi-serv avatar
    Judes
    Judes
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had this with an insurance company. Funny thing is, my husband wouldn't be able to name our insurance company, he doesn't have the login details, and they only have my email and phone number.

    #30

    A male boss said, “Oh you’re good at this (my job.)” I agreed and said, “I hope so, I’ve been doing this for a long time.” Then he said,”well aren’t you gracious.” So when he says it, it’s okay and I’m supposed to be thankful and when I agree or reinforce that, I’m arrogant and not gracious

    susy.says Report

    #31

    When men will defend other men without even knowing them, just to disbelieve a woman they do know. Always explaining another man’s actions away and justifying what happens to us.

    maxxlucri Report

    #32

    “You’re just going to have to forgive him and move on with the relationship,” after he’s been found cheating.

    lauraplumb Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's OK to forgive him eventually...as you're walking away from the grave site...

    #33

    Telling a woman to calm down

    imthatgiirl Report

    #34

    Asking a SAHM "when are you going back to work?" As if what a mom does isn't contributing to the family..

    jlmwolf17 Report

    #35

    i’m tired of hearing “you’re so pretty but you gotta take that thing (my septum piercing) out of your nose, it’s not doing you any favors” if you wanna tell someone you think they’re pretty, just tell them you think they’re pretty. why insult a choice they clearly made, and one that personally i’m happy with?

    lilywhos_that Report

    #36

    When one of my clients (I'm an attorney) suggests I should consult with one of the "more experienced" attorneys in my firm. I am one of the most experienced attorneys in my firm, so I know they mean they want me to ask a man.

    cottonschwab27 Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Right, let me go get them." Walk out of the room. Walk back in. "I have consulted with myself and we are in agreement."

    #37

    Woman standing on a scale, illustrating the subtlety of offensive comments. "You look great. Have you lost weight?"

    mythscholar , i yunmai Report

    #38

    Woman in a white blazer writing in a notebook at a desk, capturing thoughts discreetly. When the assumption is the female will be the note taker, regardless of her rank.

    traveler612020 , Karolina Grabowska Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or make the coffee. Or organize a party/gifts for someone.

    #39

    Women laughing and chatting together in a casual outdoor setting. Calling us females. Reducing us to only our reproductive organs is degrading. We are women or ladies.

    jenntennant0 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one annoys the s**t out of me. What are you, a Ferengi? No, of course you aren't. You don't have the lobes for it.

    #40

    “When are you going to start a family?” “Why don’t you have any kids?” “Why do you have so many kids?” “Why don’t you have more kids?” “Who’s the father?” “Where’s the father?” “Why don’t you want kids?” “Aren’t you being selfish by not having any kids?” “Aren’t you being selfish by having kids?” Leave. Our. Bodies. Alone.

    x.emilyerin Report

    #41

    Two professionals in a meeting; woman in white blazer, man in suit, discussing topics that might be unintentionally offensive. What she meant to say was….

    maryelzb , Getty Images Report

    #42

    "You're not like other girls/women" assuming they are all the same

    knuffelbuffel.058 Report

    #43

    According to men, women can’t be interested in anything without either being obsessed with it or knowing every single fact and detail about them, or if your interest happens to be in a musician men just interrogate you about their discography or their personal lives and if you can’t answer every single question they act like they can revoke your fanhood.

    pinkponygirl13 Report

    #44

    When I'm in the middle of saying something and man talks over me. So rude and tells me they do not value me

    mdbamom Report

    #45

    "so good of your husband to babysit so you could go out!"

    adventuresofthewildthings Report

    #46

    Is offensive to assume we’re going to vote for a presidential candidate because she’s a woman. We have brains and some of us use them to educate ourselves on the issues.

    irishrosekahle Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, the fact that the most recent presidential candidate who was also a woman...was also not a lying racist misogynistic piece of s**t who was interested in lining his pockets and nothing else should have made more of a difference, but here we f*****g are. Did I say that out loud?

    “You’re strong for a girl”

    raynawebb_powerlifting Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had an obnoxious Russian coworker who made a huge fuss about me using a screwdriver to mount something on the wall. Like he'd never seen a woman use tools before. I really wanted to kick him in the nuts. Hard.

    #48

    When a man is given financial awards & accolades for just doing his job and the woman has to do 10,000 times more just to get nothing.

    earlegirl58 Report

    #49

    Constant mansplaining. Please stop telling me how to do things when I haven’t asked.

    danielle.westervelt Report

    #50

    Hands of women wearing rings, holding hands affectionately with a bouquet of white roses in the background. 'You're married? And your husband let you out?' As if this is a compliment to your attractiveness.

    iluvhou , Diana Shchurova Report

    #51

    "When are you having kids? You're not getting any younger"

    zino_mzinyathi Report

    #52

    Acting surprised when they find out we're smart & know things

    emrosenoll Report

    #53

    Woman with a headband using a cotton pad on her face, reflecting on offensive comments. When a woman goes makeup free for a day and is told she looks tired

    scarlett_dmh , Natalia Blauth Report

    #54

    Pregnant woman in a white top and pink skirt sitting, hand on belly, relating to offensive remarks. When people find out you’ve had a C section and say something about “taking the easy way out”

    happyheartstime , senivpetro Report

    #55

    Men referring to ‘The Wife’

    shoestringcottage Report

    #56

    When they tell you "you're too smart for your own good, and guys don't like women who are smarter than them." Or "you ask too many questions, just hush up and listen."

    genderqueer.hereand Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Guys don't like women who are smarter than them." "And women don't give a f**k what guys don't like."

    #57

    Maybe they realize it’s offensive but I hate when people on the internet say the only reason mothers work is because they are selfish and want luxury stuff, as if we are not working hard to provide for our families just like men do.

    lammanc Report

    #58

    "How are you still single?" I can't explain why this seems offensive but yeah.

    queennnkamillee Report

    #59

    You’re the smartest woman I know.

    situationbluesky18 Report

    #60

    When men feel the need to nudge you while speaking. Like keep your hands to yourself. Thank you.

    abril_coronel Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do you like your hands attached to your wrists? Yes? Then I recommend you keep them to yourself."

    #61

    “You need to act ladylike.”

    ri_likerye Report

    #62

    When you're talking to a male, and they say, 'My wife handles all that', like she's a slave, rather than his financial superior and caring for said man-toddler

    ghost.of.mia Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do say "My wife handles the finances." But then add, "because she is way smarter than me, and if I did the finances we'd be on the streets in a week." Which is true. I suck at finances. She, on the other hand, is brilliant with them.

    When men get offended by anything suggesting they might have a feminine trait or like they wouldn’t want to wear a pink shirt because it’s considered a girl color. As if it’s lesser just because it’s associated more often with women.

    amyruns3 Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pink shirts are fun. I say this as a cishet male in his mid 50's.

    #64

    As a DJ, I’ve been told “wow. You’re ACTUALLY good.”

    its.mela.duh Report

    #65

    anytime i’m speaking on something im very knowledgeable and passionate about and someone feels the need to question me down to the littlest detail to “test” me or says “why, how, explain” in response to me talking. i’d go as far to say its outright misogyny.

    mngiddings Report

    #66

    “Atta girl” when she’s done something good as if she were a child or dog

    j_leahy96 Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extra points if you smack her on the a*s when saying that. Women LOVE that /s

    #67

    ‘Good girl’ I’m neither a girl or a dog you’re training

    ju_dith3061 Report

    #68

    That's *actually* a really good idea/project/phrasing/repair/opinion. If it's a surprise? Ouch.

    racheljoyjackson Report

    #69

    When young men assume their interest should be flattering to you, it’s really weird. They ALL say: “Age is nothing but a number.” …but I have to reply “and yet you’re too young to know what my age actually means.”

    soulsingercoach Report

    #70

    Young woman in a hijab holding a laptop, conveying thoughtful expression. Ladies. Stop calling women ladies. Goes to women too. Stop saying ladies. Everyone stop it.

    milesbradford , Microsoft 365 Report

    jaaleezee avatar
    HardBoiledBlonde
    HardBoiledBlonde
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we stop calling men gentlemen, too? I'm not being a smart a*s.

