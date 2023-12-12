These tips from ladies come from the Ask Women subreddit. They all had some really interesting and wholesome insights to the question "What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned as a woman that you wish you knew when you were younger?" Ladies shared all sorts of advice that they gathered throughout their years on this earth, and you can read the most impactful entries below.

It's rare, but sometimes strangers on the internet can dole out some true wisdom. In this case, we present you tidbits of knowledge from the sisterhood of women . Cue the viral TikTok soundbite from the "Anne with an E" series: "How I love being a woman!"

#1 You don’t have to be polite when someone is being creepy. No is a complete sentence.

#2 Your body will keep changing, learn to accept that. If he really wanted you in his life, you would be in his life. You'd never have to guess. Be conservative with your trust in others, don't trust people liberally. Don't settle. There's always someone/something better around the corner.

#3 Not all women who call themselves your mentors are your allies. Some of them are insecure and are unwilling to let other women around them succeed.

#4 Placing boundaries down feels like an attack to the people who didn't care about them in the first place.

#5 Don’t chase. Don’t try to convince. Don’t settle.

#6 It’s ok to say no.

#7 Wear the damn bikini or bathing suit. Everyone is so obsessed and worried about their own body & trying to hide their insecurities that I promise … they’re not at all concerned about your stretch marks, body hair or rolls. We all have them. You’ll instantly be more attractive from the sheer confidence about not having a care in the world.

#8 If he wanted to, he would

#9 Knowing the signs of an abusive relationship and don’t waste your life being in one.

#10 Decide what YOU really want now and for your future. Doesnt have to be detailed. Just a general idea of what you are and are not willing to have in your future.

Then make the big decisions accordingly.

#11 Your self worth is not defined by a man wanting to sleep with you; learn to love/put yourself first.

#12 Being kind and generous is important, but treat it like an oxygen bad on an airplane. Give it to yourself first, and then if you can give it to others.



I ran myself dry always giving and then starting to resent not receiving. One day a light bulb went off that resentment is about me - not everyone else. Annnd I started giving back to myself and DANG was it a game changer!

#13 He doesn't like you because you're "mature" (see: traumatised) for your age. He likes you because you're young.

#14 If people treat you badly or make you feel bad, they're not your friends. Don't put up with other people's bad behavior just because you want to have friends.

#15 To love myself first and foremost. I feel like it is a common thing for a woman to learn to put others’ needs before one’s, and I wish I knew earlier that it doesn’t work that way.

#16 Trust your gut. What you want and feel is valid!

#17 Love yourself before you try to love someone else.



And if they don’t want you, it isn’t your fault.

#18 You are not responsible for anyone else's feelings. You don't owe him anything just because he likes you

#19 Be social. Even if you aren’t social. Even if you don’t want to be social. Make friends now because it’ll be 10 times harder when you’re an adult.



If you don’t make an effort to make connections, you’ll end up being lonely, which might seem fine when you’re younger, but the come down is brutal.



Make friends.

#20 **Love isn't hard and doesn't hurt.** If you're with someone that seriously hurts you, either intentionally or through carelessness, that's not love. Being in love with the right person is the easiest thing in the world. If you've got to fight to make it work, it fundamentally isn't working. Yes, there can be struggles that are hard, as life is hard. Supporting each other through life's hurdles is easy as f, caring about how the other person feels is easy as f. If you think the person you love hurts you, (regardless of their intention) and you tell them it hurts you, they won't do it again if they really love you.

#21 Some things are not forever

#22 Relax. Things will happen at their own pace. Don’t stress yourself out thinking you have to have everything early on. It will come.

#23 It’s okay to say no and be firm.

Not everyone means well

Don’t settle, what another won’t do, somebody will.

Trust your gut.

You don’t have to conform to societies standards of a woman. You don’t have to shave. You don’t have to dress feminine. You don’t have to cater to men.

Once an abuser, always an abuser, red flags are there for a reason and should not be used as a “well maybe that was just how they are” argument. If you see it, it’s not going to change.

It’s not nagging if you have to repeat yourself because they won’t fix it the first time.

You don’t have to rush to have kids. That is not your only purpose. You are not on a timeline that needs to be pushed.

Being a woman doesn’t mean you owe people a conversation just because they are interested in you.







And IF YOUR A YOUNG FEMALE, even underage, THE OLDER MEN DONT LIKE YOU BECAUSE YOUR MORE MATURE THEY ARE PREDATORS.

Don’t trust men/boys with nude photos.

#24 Words are cheap, actions are expensive.

You can say anything you want but to actually DO the thing takes actual effort and, for important things, sacrifice. Don't accept the words. Only accept the actions.

#25 You don’t HAVE to do anything.



I apparently said it to a friend, it resonated with her and she told me how impactful “that thing I said had been”. I had zero idea what she was talking about, so she recounted the conversation back to me. Fast forward a couple of years and I’m rewatching an old favorite tv show of mine. Very first episode, in a conversation between two of the main characters “you don’t HAVE to do anything”. Funny how it lived in my subconscious for years and came out at the precise moment to the friend that would remember it.

#26 The lows are more telling than the highs. Love should not be a roller coaster. Good love should be a stroll on the beach.

#27 Ask yourself regularly, is this something I really want to do or am I only doing it because I feel I have to/other people expect me to. Ask yourself questions about why you feel how you do about things, and where those thoughts come from. Knowing yourself is the most amazing thing. Even when the questions and answers are scary, don’t run away from them. If you truly want to be happy you’ll have to put in the emotional work at some point and it’s much easier to do it young.



Workout not to be skinny but to be strong. The best time to get strong is now, because it gets harder quickly in the future. 5 minutes is a million times better than zero.

#28 Adult friendships shouldn’t be difficult.



Sometimes the thing we need most is the thing we’re resisting or not attracted to initially.



Surround yourself with people who put effort in. Do an audit of your relationships every few years and allocate your time to those who reciprocate.



Words mean nothing. Actions are everything.



Sometimes you can’t see the light through the clouds. But it’s always there.

#29 I wasn't fat.

#30 I tell everyone to marry smarter not harder. If they make your life harder, emotionally or financially don't,



And no it's not marry richer because I know plenty of rich people that make their own lives harder and financially irresponsible.

#31 Love isn‘t sacrifice and pain for a woman.



Your parents were just caught in a painful, codependent marriage.

#32 You do not have to be the person that fixes the world. You can do your best and that is plenty.

#33 Being nice to strangers just gets you in more dangerous situations than positive ones.

#34 Trust your gut feelings.



I wish I didn’t ignore that so many times. I would’ve spared myself so much trouble and suffering.

#35 If, even just in the back of your head, it feels like abuse, it’s abuse, and they won’t change.

#36 Take care of your body first. No I am not talking about being fat or being thin is good or not. Try becoming healthy. Eat fresh and nutritious foods. Mark your cycles in an app or calender. Monitor them closely. Do yoga. Stretch. Do cardio strength training. Go on long walks. Meditate. Breath deeply. Be active. Prioritize sleep over people. Drink a lot of water. It keeps your skin healthy. Take care of yourself, groom and shine... have some herbal tea as the day ends. Unwind babe!

This body is everything you got. Sound mind lives in a sound body. You will rock in every domain of your life once you get hold on this one. Find your Muse! Love yourself a lot. Talk positivity to yourself like you talk to your babies that's how you soft you got to be with yourself. Find a way to channelize your creative energy, have a hobby. Respect and care for those you love and those who stand by you no matter what. Cut off toxic people. Limit social media use. Instagram isn't real. Social media is bluff. Go near the nature. Look at the night sky...listen to your favorite music. Explore.💗🌌

#37 Put yourself first. Everyone else does. You should be number 1 to you. Eat well, sleep well. Treat your body well. Treat your mind well. Learn to be alone for a while. You don’t need to be in a relationship all the time. Take a vacation alone. Go to a restaurant alone. Read that book you want. Save money, yes, but have some fun money. For those shoes you want, or earrings, or bag. Quality clothes are worth it and will last you a long time. Knock off shows and bags are A OKAY. And at the end of the day, no one remembers that small mistake you made. You make an impression on those that care.

#38 You deserve to take up space.



Don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm

#39 You don't need to be "polite" and let other people step over you physically and emotionally. We're allowed to express our feelings and needs without "feeling bad"

#40 flow with life sometimes without caring about details

#41 Actions always speak louder than words. Always.

#42 Listen to yourself more. Don’t listen to people telling you you are not suitable for this or that even if that person is your own mother. The chances are they are projecting their own inability to you.

#43 Guessing this is going to be wildly unpopular, but here's mine from 20+ years of working in corporate jobs: The business world is still very much set up to reward youth and beauty when it comes to women. When I was young I thought all my promotions and pay increases were solely the result of my talent and hard work. Now that I'm older I realize that the road gets harder and steeper once men stop seeing you as a fun, non-threatening sidekick and start seeing you as one of their peers. I say this fully realizing being a young woman in business comes with its own set of problems, but my advice is to leverage this as much as you can while you can (without being gross or compromising your principles, obviously) because it gets harder as you get older.

#44 When you state something that bothers you or is a problem to you, it is not your responsibility to repeat yourself if the person respected you then they would had stop/done it on the spot. Especially in relationship.

#45 Don’t live your life trying to please adults that you don’t want to disappoint. Your mom thinks your career choice is stupid? Dad thinks your boyfriend sucks? Sister thinks that haircut won’t work on you? Do what you want. They don’t know nearly as much as you think and ultimately you’re the one who has to live with the inevitable regret of not trusting yourself.

#46 Never ever take drinks from men in bars.

#47 If a partner is insulting you and it's "just a joke", it's not just a joke. He's testing your boundaries to see how much degradation and embarrassment you'll endure.

#48 Periods painful enough that you have to cancel plans and/or stay home from work ARE NOT NORMAL!

#49 You are not as strong as you think against a man. I learned that the hard way as a young woman. I was healthy, worked out, pushed and worked on propane buffers, was strong and fit...still nearly got kidnapped by a scrawny tweaker

#50 Stepping away is an important form of self care.

#51 Being beautiful is not my job or career, so I should stop treating it like it. I used to be incredibly invested in looking beautiful, I'd stare at my face in the mirror often nitpicking everything thinking about what I would change.



But my value doesn't come from being beautiful, I grew up around prettier women my whole life and got a complex from it, later realized that they don't have it any better than me, they still experienced disrespect from men, and harassment, and while they weren't as lonely as me, they experienced more disrespect and objectification than I did. I realized that it was no woman's job to look beautiful for men, or for anyone.



After accepting this, I started gaining a more body neutral perspective and started liking my features, even if they hadn't changed all that much.

#52 Know your worth. Then add tax.

#53 Wear whatever the f**k you want. Men are going to treat you s****y no matter what you wear.



Decent people don’t give a s**t about clothes, and they wont care if you dress like a weirdo or a bimbo or a f*****g astronaut.

#54 don’t let people humiliate you

#55 Don’t keep problematic and toxic people in your life purely out of loyalty. Or because they do brief self serving kind gestures.

It’s not worth them being an energy vampire. It’s not worth your mental health and the detriment that it causes you.

Cut them off or distance yourself. The relief you will feel is so redeeming.

#56 Don't let embarrassment or awkwardness make you feel like you can't say no. You don't owe anyone your time, your emotions or your body.

#57 Men just aren’t for you. Try dating women instead.

#58 You are not the protagonist in anyone else's life.

#59 You're better off all alone than around anyone who isn't good for you.



Being kind to people who'd never in a million years reciprocate isn't going to get you anywhere.



People aren't your friends or automatically deserving of support just because you happen to share something, be it gender, hobbies, opinions or something else.

#60 Friends will always be more important than a new boy.





Sometimes those friendships don't last, and you end up thinking "I should've picked the boy".... no, you made the right call.



No boy will give you in 1 year what a quality friend can give you in at least half the time x

#61 I am 30F, my whole life my father made me feel insignificant. I wish I would’ve known my value and worth sooner, I wish I would’ve known I didn’t need to waste time trying to convince other people I was worth it, especially when I didn’t believe it myself.



I wish I would’ve told my dad to f**k off sooner. My life has been so much better since then.



Dont chase relationships with people who don’t see the value of having a relationship with you and privilege it is to be involved in your life- no matter who it is.

#62 If they have to choose between you and anyone when you really need them they aren’t worth your time. Walk away and never look back.

#63 You should put your feelings first. A ted talk I watched described how we are always so concerned about other person liking us and we mould ourselves that way, that we forget to ask ourselves if we like them

#64 Men can be just as emotional and "irrational" as they claim only women are.

#65 You are worth so much more than what your body has to offer to men.

#66 Just because she acts like your mom, does not mean she has your best interests in mind. Even mothers compete with their daughters and some of them really hate to lose.

#67 Use your voice, and be your biggest advocate because people WILL walk over you if you let them

#68 You are a great lady. You are able to get whatever you want.

#69 You have agency to change any situation in your life. You are in the drivers seat? Hate your body? Change it! Feel dissatisfied with your social life? Change it! You control your reality and make choices. Nobody can make you feel any type of way without your consent.