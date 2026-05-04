One Redditor asked users to share the most horrifying deaths they’d ever heard about, and the responses are enough to send chills down your spine. We’ve rounded them up below—just be warned that they are not for the faint of heart.

One day, sooner or later, all of us will meet our end . That’s the inevitable truth of life. Ideally, it happens in our sleep , in old age, after a great and fulfilling time on this planet. Sadly, though, not everyone gets that luxury. Some people experience the very opposite.

#1 As a nurse, I'd much rather go through any one of these acutely terrible but relatively quick deaths than the protracted courses so many families will put a person through just because they can't let go.



Imagine spending weeks, months, years sometimes as a body in a bed, can't control your bowels or bladder, developing pressure wounds, your brain and body don't even know each other anymore, sometimes you can't breathe and they'll force you to by cutting a hole in your neck and putting in a trach, sometimes you can't swallow or eat, so they poke a hole into your stomach through your skin, and put a tube in there so they can feed you liquid nutrition and crush your meds to put in there. And because we've gotten good at this, we can torture a body for a very long time until it finally gives out. It's so inhumane and undignified.



Everyone who has decision making power over another person should have to spend some time looking at what people go through. They need to understand that prolonging life isn't the same as forcing someone to submit to a dragged-out death.

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#2 John Jones, trapped in the Nutty Putty cave. Just thinking about it gives me chills. Imagine being trapped upside down in a very tight cave, and no one could save you. They did try to save him in a 27 hour rescue attempt, but it didn't work.

#3 Back in the 80s, a 16-year-old Japanese girl was kidnapped, threatened, [exploited], and then brutally murdered over the span of 40 days by the Yakuza.



The details that were made public are sickening enough.



Pleasant_Scar9811:



They tortured her so badly parts of her body started decomposing while she was still alive. Horrific is an understatement.



Mininabubu:



Junko Furuta - I was about to comment on that one. That is def the most horrible I have ever heard. Like if you do your research to really what exactly happened it is shocking.



They even found animal semen in her stomach - a good amount, among so many other crazy things that happened. She was [used] approx to 450 times (probably more). She was burned alive. Her reproductive organs were so badly damaged that she couldn't hold her urine and [feces]. They make her eat it. And this is just the light version I'm writing. I dare anyone to research it. It's what nightmares are made of.

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#4 I think it's ALS / MND a terminal illness which I sadly have. You slowly lose control over every muscle in your body, you can't do anything for yourself. Eventually you lose the ability to swallow and have to be fed through a tube. Then your lungs get too weak to breathe, and you have to be on a ventilator…all of this while your mind is unaffected, basically being locked in your own body.



Bonus points there is no cure or treatment. We don't know what causes it, and it can happen at any age.

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#5 Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after being blasted with radiation during a nuclear plant accident. He was the “most radioactive man alive”.



Basically his body just disintegrated slowly.

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#6 I have seen one - where you slowly die over time. My father's Alzheimer's. Watched him turn into a shadow of himself from the brightest and kindest man I knew.

#7 Hajna de Kaplany in San Jose, CA, 1962. She was a stunning, blonde woman who had been married to Geza de Kaplany for about 5 weeks. He was a physician and was sure that his new wife was having an affair or flirting with someone. He stripped her, tied her to the bed, and mutilated her with knives. He then poured sulfuric and nitric acid over her entire body.



The neighbors called police after hearing her screams of agony. The first responders burned their hands trying to handle her body, the bed was pretty much disintegrated beneath her. Her genitals were obliterated from the acid. She lived for 36 days in a San Francisco hospital while her mother sat bedside praying for her quick death. I was 12 when that happened and I’ll never forget that one.

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#8 My friend died out at sea, fell off a cruise in the middle of the night into the arctic ocean. Can only imagine how cold and scary that must of been in the pitch black. Still miss him to this day :(.

#9 Timothy Treadwell being eaten by a grizzly along with his girlfriend.



AutoDefenestrator273:



Right up there with the Russian woman who was actively being eaten alive by a bear and called her mom as it was happening so she could send help. Apparently bears don't kill you before they start eating.

#10 My mother drowned when her car was swept into floodwaters. She was seatbelted in and due to infirmities would not have been able to get herself out. I imagine her last moments were terrifying. And it took almost three days to recover her body.

#11 Kelly Ann bates. Her MUCH older boyfriend groomed her and ended up isolating her from her family. He called the police one day to say he accidentally killed his girlfriend and she drowned.



When the police arrived she was dead in the tub but she was covered in varying stages of healed bruises, I believe her knees were broken, and he had gouged her eyes out. It was determined by the ME that the eyes were done no less than five days before her death, but no more than two-three weeks; but either way it happened while she was alive. On top of her eyes being gouged out, her eye sockets were also stabbed with a knife. Truly a horrific case.

#12 Duncan MacPherson



February 3, 1966 – August 9, 1989



Duncan MacPherson’s body was found to have suffered significant trauma, including amputation of arms, hands and legs. The damage is consistent with rotating machinery; his snowboard also had a uniform pattern of damage and was cut apart, which indicates that it too had gone through a machine. Leake’s conclusion was that MacPherson had a snowboard accident and injured his leg, and was lying on the slope waiting for rescue. During that very foggy day, a snowcat driver did not see MacPherson and ran him over by accident, killing him. Instead of reporting it, that driver (or his supervisor) buried MacPherson in the shallow crevasse. His body stayed hidden there for fourteen years, until the glacier melted enough for it to be seen.

#13 2015 Georgia. 43 y/o Man volunteering to help clean up after major flooding was killed by a tiger when entering a local warehouse. Flooding allowed animals to escape the local zoo. He died in the local hospital after being mauled. Can’t imagine that moment of disbelief he had.

#14 My Mom died at age 50 from a rare neurodegenerative disease called Creutzfeld Jakob disease. It’s basically Alzheimer’s and a little Parkinson’s rolled into one. Instead of a disease progressing over years and decades it happens in about a year. By the time the person has symptoms and gets diagnosed, they typically decline very rapidly. Prion diseases are horrible, devastating and traumatic.

#15 Omayra Sanchez.



This 13 year old girl was trapped after a landslide. She got stuck with her legs in the debris, head above water. They tried to rescue her but to no avail. She died after 3 days.



augustbluemoon:



The worst part is she wasn't just trapped by rubble, but her deceased aunt had a stranglehold on the poor girl's legs and feet

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#16 In a city near where I live, there was a parent who walked in on her toddler and their friend who were having a sleepover and saw that they had been both strangled to death and were being eaten by a giant anaconda.





It had escaped from an illegal reptile merchant's shop that was on the lower level of the apartment building they were in. The kids had visited a petting zoo the previous day so they smelled like the animals. The snake escaped it's enclosure and slithered through the ventilation ducts to find them.

#17 Tied between the guys at Chernobyl who were actually exposed to the reactor proper and were unfortunate enough to live until their bodies quite literally disintegrated or those who survived in thr North Tower on 9/11 who were forced to choose between being burned alive or jumping half a mile up.

#18 In the town next to mine an employee at the No Frills supermarket got stuck behind a refrigerator and nobody had a clue. He was listed as a missing person and all that, when the store eventually closed a decade later or whatever and they were removing all the large appliances his decomposed body or skeleton or whatever was left of him was found. To this day I don't understand how nobody heard him or smelled him but it's true. Plenty of articles about it if you google it.

#19 Kyle McGarity.



Pushed down a manhole, and was boiled alive over several hours.



He had no broken bones or blunt force trauma, and steam doesn't kill nerve endings, so he felt the whole thing until it killed him.



It took several hours before his body could be recovered due to the heat of the duct, but his death may not have taken hours. I re-read an earlier post and it says he was still alive when first responders showed up; and that the cause of death was scalding, and not shock or cardiac arrest or suffocation. Either way it was not quick.

#20 I'm a semi-retired oil geologist and certified master blaster. For the past 5 or so years, my teams and I have volunteered our time and talents in closing abandoned mines.



Not just closing these death traps, but also doing rescues and recoveries.



I close these deathtraps permanently, with dynamite, C-4, RDX, PETN, and my special homebrew nitroglycerine.



In the last 5 or so years, my teams and I have rescued over 120 people who thought it'd be a good idea to wander into these murder holes and see what great riches they could grab.



Here's a newsflash for anyone entertaining the idiot desire to go into these dangerous, killer holes: **they are abandoned for a reason.** The simple reason? There's nothing in there of any value. It's all been removed by the owners and they walked from a dangerous pit usually out in the middle of absolute nowhere.



My teams and I have also recovered 173 bodies in the same time period.



Abandoned mines are a Disneyland© of death and dismemberment. Bad air (i.e., CO, CO2, H2S, CH4, etc.), bad water, lethal molds, virii from animal dens, attacks from the larger megafauna that have set up housekeeping in these holes in the ground, feet-thick layers of bat guano, *Hantavirus*, rotted wood, false floors, abject darkness, pits, adits, tunnels, raises and winzes that people march blindly into and find themselves falling for a few hundred feet.



Over the last couple of months, I have rescued 3 family members (mother and daughters) who thought mines were great for a family walkabout. I also recovered the two dead from the same family (father and son) that blindly tumbled down into a shaft over 800' deep.



More recently, I recovered a 12-year-old's body from a mine used by the local kids as a 'hangout'. He had Down's Syndrome and had wandered away from his home over to the mine where he used to hang with his buddies.



I recovered his body from under a pile of breakdown which he triggered only to land on a ledge 300' below the main mine tunnel.



The fall must have been terrifying, only to land at 32'/sec^2 on a narrow ledge of rocks that partially blocked the shaft. Unfortunately, the rocks he disturbed on the way down landed on him, crushing him to death. Plus, as a bonus, the rocks that fell to the bottom of the shaft hit old, stagnant water and caused clouds of noxious gasses to evolve rapidly to fill the shaft. My team and I had to go full P-4 containment suits to recover the poor lad.



That mine no longer exists. DuPont Herculene 70% ExtraFast, a few kilos of C-4, and a gallon of nitro closed that worthless pit for perpetuity.



Unfortunately, there are thousands upon thousands of these potential murder-holes left existing in all western US states.



It's a job I'd gladly quit but between people's greed and ignorance, I doubt I'll ever be out of work.

#21 Kid in Ohio (I think) that got stuck upside down in the back of his car. He slowly asphyxiated and police even did a drive by and didn't detect anything and left.



IndigoButterfl6:



Kyle Plush, and I didn't even have to look that up because it's etched in my brain. The cops came twice, barely looked around the parking lot, did nothing and left, even though he had said he was trapped and suffocating and gave a description of his minivan. They failed him horribly.

#22 Sylvia Likens



16 year old girl who was [abused] and tortured in a basement by other kids and the woman who was taking care of her. Eventually Sylvia died and there's photos online. I cried when I saw it the first time. No one should EVER go through something like that.

#23 The guy that was hit by the lady drunk driving and was lodged in her windshield still alive, but she just pulled her car in the garage and went to bed.



latawalker31:



Yeah, at first I thought she was blackout drunk but it seems like she was conscious enough to realize what she had done.



There was a similar case where a drunk man drove home with his decapitated friend in the passenger seat. They were driving back home from a party and his friend was leaning out the window to vomit where he had struck a lamppost. The friend was unaware because he was drunk and didn’t find out until the next morning when a neighbor seen the body and called the police.



But wow, considering the fact that the lady actually spoke to the man while he was alive and could’ve gotten him help, makes it ten times worse.

#24 My great grandfather was an early diver doing underwater construction and ship repairs in the navy. He told me a story of a colleague that lost air pressure in his suit and the external pressure basically squeezed his body up into the helmet.

#25 I heard of a news story about a small child in Ohio (a baby) that was left behind for 10 days on end by her mom who went on a vacation.



Oh, and Lacey Fletcher.



thenetyss:



The Jailyn story has haunted me since I read about it. It comes unbidden to my mind when I'm taking care of my daughter and I just can't fathom it.

#26 Lamara Bell, 2015, on the M9 near Stirling, Scotland. Car driven by her boyfriend crashed off the Motorway, he died right away but she was left in the car for 3 days with serious injuries. The crash was reported to police but never logged so no one went to investigate. She was just left hanging there till a passer by went to investigate and found her. She died 4 days later in hospital but could have lived if the police hadn't [messed] up.

#27 Debra Stevens. The woman who in her car while on the phone with 911 and she ended up drowning. The 911 operator told her to shut up. The 911 is awful to hear.



PinkNGreenFluoride:



And there were basically no consequences for the 911 operator, Donna Reneau, who was so cruel to this woman as she listened to her die, because while she was an absolute shitbag to Debra on the line, she had rather than dismissing Debra outright, appropriately escalated the priority of the call so that rescue resources would be allocated.



Still, seems wrong that there's just no consequence at all for that level of cruelty to someone who was depending on her in their final moments.

#28 I saw a show years ago in which a guy driving a cab was just recording the stories his fares told him. He gave a ride to a cop who had just come off-shift after working the scene of an accident where someone had gotten crushed by a train. The guy was still alive and lucid, but he was wedged between the platform and the train and below the waist he was just pulp and there was no way to save him. They called his wife out so they could say their goodbyes, but ultimately they had to move the train and as soon as they did he was definitely going to die, no way around it. It was a pretty awful story, cause while the death itself isn't gruesome, knowing that you have to do something that is definitely and immediately going to result in the death of another person is just horrific.



Edit: that show was apparently Taxicab Confessions. Although apparently a similar story was the plot of an episode of Homicide: Life on the Streets. Both shows were airing at the same time so I couldn't tell you who did it first or whether or not it's legit, but the idea is no less horrific.

#29 Being burnt alive inside of a metal cow. Yes that was real.

#30 Russians bombing the Mariupol theatre full of children. It was very clearly labeled "children" so anyone flying over would know. Instead, the Russians took it as an invitation to destroy it and murder every single person inside. They then poured concrete all over it and erected a new building over it, encasing the victims in a concrete tomb.



Disgusting, horrifying and infuriating all simultaneously.

#31 Tuna plant employee cooked alive at Bumblebee plant inside the oven with tuna.

#32 I have read stories somewhere about survivors of the Titanic sinking.



They said that, after the funnels fell, and the ship was sinking, people started getting sucked in to the holes left by the funnels, as the water flowed in.



Sucked in like flies, is a phrase I think I read.



I can't imagine how horrific a death that would be. Being sucked in to the bowels of the ship, crammed in to a narrow fume uptake, which is also probably still hot, as tons and tons of freezing water pounds down on you until you either drown, are crushed to death, or asphyxiated. And that's assuming you got wedged the right way up.



X10 if you got wedged upside down.



And all that in utter darkness.

#33 My partner has a book called "cruel and unusual punishments form history" I read most of it page by page, all your medieval trials and tribulations of trials and retributions but when I got to the Asian practice of "death by a thousand cuts" I had to put the book down for a bit, it said a seasoned practitioner could reduce a person down to a skinless head and torso with just the bones of the limbs left all without killing the victim! I can't think of a much worse way to go! Except maybe that guy that got sucked through the five inch decompression chamber porthole but he didn't feel a thing!

#34 A friend of mine fell off of a parking deck and straight into the fan blades of an industrial HVAC unit at a high rise hotel and he struggled trying to get out while being chopped to bits until he died.

#35 At the time, I was working as a community specialist, basically an insurance representative, who would get a list of people who would belong to Medicaid and would seek them out to finalize their applications.



I was assigned a certain house in Little Village (Mexican/Hispanic nieghborhood in Chicago) in which there were like 5 kids and if I remember right their mother who had to be added on the insurance they were assigned by Medicaid. I went to the home but there was no answer. We were advised to try at least three times on different days and alsways leave a note and a calling card.



I was to go back for my thrid and final time but the three was blocked and I could not get through, police and fire trucks and ambulances were all over the street from what I could see.



Later that day, when I got home, I saw the news and 10 kids were burned alive in the same apartment I had gone to. This happened in 2018.

#36 Here’s the story (I’m from Canada and it made national news): It was about six or seven years ago, not back in 1988 after the games. The bobsled track has a gate halfway down that is closed when it’s being used for the luge which has a lower entrance point to the main track.



Two twin brothers and six of their friends climbed over the fence to Canada Olympic Park in the dead of night. They had plastic slippery slides things from Costco used for tobogganing. They had done this before and didn’t know about the gate. A bobsled expert said the second they got on the track they were dead because it’s pure ice, there’s no way to stop, and they would have hit the gate at over 100 kph.



A group pushed off, slid down the track, and crashed into the gate. The first twin was killed. His friends suffered catastrophic injuries but survived. The second group, not knowing about the gate or the accident, slid down a few minutes later. They crashed into their friends and the gate. The third sled went down and crashed into the others. The second twin died and one of the twins was internally decapitated.



The parents sued the park for failing to have adequate warnings or security around the bobsled track. All the kids had to do was climb a chain link fence. I can’t remember if they won.



On a personal note, I have a friend who taught at the school where one of the twins attended. I reached out to her after it hit the news. She said he was a brilliant kid and was the student body president, but the whole school was in mourning and in shock at how someone so smart could do something so stupid. :/

#37 Standing on the edge of the 30,000 gallon tank of pig manure, getting overcome by the fumes, falling in, and drowning.



Happens every year. (Not to the same person, clearly. ).

#38 Those Trinidadian divers that got sucked into that pipe they were working on. One of them was able to escape and go for help, but the company or government stalled the efforts and the other two ended up suffocating a few days later...in that dark cold pipe underwater...

#39 Most of the ones that really chill me have already been covered, but no one has yet mentioned Vladimir Komarov, "the man who fell from space." First cosmonaut ever to go up twice. It became increasingly apparent during planning and training for his second mission, Soyuz-1, that it was terribly flawed at every level, but all official protests fell on deaf ears because of the bureaucratic culture of the program and the Kremlin. The whole thing had an air of doom but he knew if he backed out, apart from all other consequences, his close friend (and Soviet hero) Yuri Gagarin would be compelled to take his place.



The launch was a success, but after achieving orbit the solar sail failed to properly deploy, leaving several crucial systems unpowered and obscuring transmission from communications and navigation equipment. He wrestled with the craft trying to get it manually oriented for five hours and , through skillful piloting, partially succeeded, but failing thrusters and bad weather conditions caused mission control to scuttle a companion launch that was intended to aid him, and to abort his mission.



He had to stay up orbiting earth 18 times without proper guidance systems, acting as a human computer and gyroscope to get it into a proper reentry window despite the unresponsive thrusters, but he eventually succeeded. He was in radio contact with Gagarin assuring him conditions were good. It looked like he may actually make it... and then the primary chute failed to deploy. And then the secondary chute got tangled in the primary chute. THEN the retro rockets failed to fire on ground approach-- which would have been right before he hit the Earth at 90mph. Some reports have him transmitting screams of rage on the way down.



***

In a similar vein, I was literally nauseous with horror when I first found out that NASA covered up the fact that the Challenger accident wasn't immediately fatal and that several of the astronauts were very likely alive and conscious as their capsule rocketed off and then plunged into the sea.

#40 Probably anything along the lines of lewy body dementia, a brain prion disease of some sort or rabies. All those sound pretty terrible.

#41 I saw something the other day about a woman who was doing research in the ocean, and got dragged 300ft underwater by a leopard seal that grabbed her by the foot. They resurfaced ten minutes later. I believe it’s the only recorded leopard seal attack resulting in death. Hopefully she passed out quickly… that’s just so terrifying to me.

#42 Working in intensive care, I've seen my share of horrible deaths... But one that comes to mind was a patient suffering from pulmonary TB, he also had HIV.



Guy was a convict, currently serving 10 or so years for fraud and extortion, was referred to the hospital for difficulty breathing and persistent, high fever. Had to intubate him less than 24 hours into his ICU admission, had to insert a central venous line and put him on pressors. His body slowly grinded to a halt, his kidneys failed, next his liver, he started bloating horribly and bleeding from any known orifice. At the end of his 20 days of stay, he was a... Blob, he barely looked human anymore, his was a very dehumanizing death, and he died alone, no relative ever checked up on him, only the guys from the penitentiary came to pick his body up when he passed away.



The image of what used to be that man will forever be etched in my mind.

#43 In 2022 guy I went to high school with got a new job at Caterpillar’s foundry. It’s his second week on the job and he was tasked with taking a sample of the 2,600 degree molten iron. Safety procedures weren’t provided- there was literally no guardrail- and he FELL INTO THE CRUCIBLE OF MOLTEN IRON.



Corner titled his death “thermal annihilation”. He literally disintegrated.



That was the second death at that facility within 6 months. There’s recently been another death from a guy getting molten iron sprayed on him. For the guy I knew- Caterpillar was given a wrist-slap fine of a mere $145,027 by OHSA, despite their revenue being more than $50 billion in 2021.

#44 My friend's dad was caught in One of those agriculture machines that make bales.





A cousin of mine was a mechanic in a car parts factory and got caught inside the mold and was smashed by it.

#45 There was an accident where a truck ran over someone that was laying on the road and it crushed his middle body area pretty flat and the guy apparently was alive for way longer than one would expect.



To me "horrifying" is that kind of thing.



Knowing instantly that you should not be alive, but you are, but you also know that the damage you are looking at is ALREADY past the point of anyone being able to do anything about it, you are probably in a lot of pain, but your body isn't doing the thing where it just lets go, so now you are just stuck there wondering how long this will go on for.



Another one:



There is a plant in Australia, that puts needles in you that contain what is basically a toxin that just causes burning pain, and this can last years, or even NEVER go away. There is stories of people commuting suicide after actually falling into a bush of these.



"The plant has a sting that feels like being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time, and often drives people in agony to kill themselves."



so I'd offer this as one of the worse deaths as well, since you KNOW now that the level of pain you are feeling is NOT going away for YEARS.

#46 Retired firefighter here. The cause of death was a massive heart attack, but the discovery of the body was the horrific part. My engine company was sent to a smell of gas in the area. PD was already in the area and they told us, via radio, that there was a strong odor in a residential area. We arrive on the block and yeah, there's definitely a strong odor. We bust out the "sniffer" and check out some of the gas meters near by. Nothing, no hit on the meter. While searching around, this lady walks up to us and says she called 911 to report the odor.



We walk over to her house, and notice the odor getting stronger as we approach her residence. I go in her back yard and was over-powerd by the stench of rotting meat. like something cooked, but then left out in the sun to rot. We looked over the fence into her neighbor's back yard and found the cause of the smell.



Her neigbor, a portly man in his 60's, died while in his hot tub. She said she hadn't seen him for a few days. Well, he died, and was stewed into a nice thick, rich gravey while in the tub. Cooked right off the bone. Problem solved. Smell found. I was a vegetarian for the next eight years.

#47 Probably not as bad as the other ones in this thread, but there was a man that got "pranked" by his friends who pumped air in his [behind]. His intestines and internal organs exploded.

#48 That poor kid who got decapitated going down the water slide. The two other people on the raft with him also got injured, but I can’t even imagine seeing that happen in front of you.

#49 Some guy went into the forest to shot himself in the head. He did and survived, but couldn't move to get help. He ended up dying from dehydration. He had taken pen and paper to write a note apologizing to his family. There was a second bloody note saying how sorry he was and that he was wrong and didn't want to die.

#50 The 19 firefighters who were trapped during Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.



The station night club fire.

#51 The guy that got his head lopped off after jumping two fences to retrieve his hat from beneath a rollercoaster. His head was *kicked* by someone's free hanging legs from the coaster going by and decapitated. The poor woman who hit him shattered her leg from the incident.

#52 Sandy hook elementary school students.

#53 This girl bungee-jumping to her death in Spain (?) because she misheard "No jump!" as "Now jump!".



Maybe not the most horrifying, but absolutely terrible and tragic.

#54 A friend from HS was pulled into a wood chipper by his hand.

#55 My buddy at work showed me a video of a guy in China getting his sleeve caught in some machine that was spinning. It spun his body around the machine until it just all came apart. That was pretty horrific, and I was kinda pissed he didn’t warn me first.

#56 Back in 6th grade, a classmate drowned in a cow tank (man-made pond). His feet got tangled up in debris and he couldn't get loose. I grew up swimming in cow tanks and couldn't stop thinking about it.



Eleven years old, inches/feet away from the surface, probably close enough to see light, maybe even see his friends, in a place he had been swimming in most of his life, a place that always represented fun and safety...

#57 A girl in my area was electrocuted at school a few years ago. She stepped on a live wire, and the electricity went in, but didn’t have a way out. It just kept cycling through her body, slowly destroying her organs and causing immense pain. They tried every treatment possible for 6 years, until they couldn’t do anything else for her and she went on hospice. She passed way in August of this year. She was the same age as my son, and this story will impact me forever. RIP Gracelyn Wilkinson.

#58 14 yr old fighting cancer, died in horrible pain, hemorrhaging through every single hole of his body, … beating his mom because he could not stand the pains he was going through.

#59 Jumping out of the World Trade Center windows to avoid a fiery death on 9/11.

#60 Toy box killer victims.

#61 Those cartel torture. They skin your face, amputate you while you're alive. Compare to cartel, Isis seems to be more merciful.

#62 Camera Assisstant Sarah Jones was working on a biopic about Southern rock musician Gregg Allman entitled “Midnight Rider” when she was struck and killed by a freight train. The cast and crew were filming a dream sequence on an old railroad trestle bridge near Doctortown, Georgia, on an active line, when a freight train unexpectedly showed up giving them only seconds to scramble to safety. Crew members were forced to abandon the bed they were trying to move, leaving it partially on the tracks where it was struck by the train, shattering it into shrapnel-like pieces. One of those pieces struck Sarah, knocking her into the train, killing her instantly. Six others were also injured by the debris from the bed and had to be hospitalized. Sarah was age 27 when she died.



The autopsy report was released and it’s more horrifying than the above description. Never should’ve happened.