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We often associate symmetry with health and beauty, but a perfect body is a biological myth. Underneath the surface, our anatomy is messy, crowded, and beautifully chaotic.

While you must have gotten the drift from textbook diagrams, these photos are one of those rare chances to actually see our internal architecture without any filter or medical censorship.

Here, things get weird in the best way possible — like lightning-bolt scars stamped on a survivor’s skin, or rare conditions like the werewolf syndrome.

If you want to know just how far our bodies can bend the rules of biology to keep us going, Bored Panda has pulled together some of the most mind-blowing pics. Some of these honestly look like they belong in a sci-fi movie.