74 People Share Rare And Surprising Things About Their Bodies (New Pics)
When you stop to think about it, the human body is pretty amazing. It knows how to heal when we’re hurt, protect us from illness, and master complicated skills, whether that’s learning a new language or playing an instrument. Every day, it proves just how much it’s capable of.
But it’s not just what our bodies can do that makes them incredible, it’s also how different we all look. And some people are born with traits so rare or unusual that they stop you in your tracks. Many are fascinating to see, while others can be genuinely unsettling.
From striking eye colors to unusual genetic quirks, here are some of the most memorable examples.
Some Of You Requested A Video Of My Hand Cramp. Unfortunately, I Had The Opprotunity To Film It Last Night. Suffer With Me
I Am Blind In My Left Eye. Here's What An Actual Pupil-Less Eye Looks Like
I Have Purple Eyes
Roy Lee (Rocky) Dennis With His Mother, Florence "Rusty" Tullis
Rocky had a rare disease called craniodiaphyseal dysplasia which caused his facial bone features to contort and grow at an abnormally fast rate. Rocky passed away aged 16 on this day in 1978.
A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India Has An Ultra Rare Condition Called 'Werewolf Syndrome' (Hypertrichosis)
This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages.
World's Longest Eyelash
This would annoy me to an extreme degree. Just cut those things!
The Human Eye Up Close Looks Like A Spooky Forest
I watched my son get Lasik surgery. It's not for the faint of heart. The doctor said women do so much better than men as patients and observers. We just deal with stuff, I guess?
Compartment Syndrome One Year Later After A Skin Graft
Did You Know: An X-Ray Of A Baby’s Hand Makes It Look Like Their Bones Are Just Kinda Floating Around In There
Our 11-month-old somehow hurt her hand/wrist, and in trying to figure out what was wrong we got some x-rays. Unfortunately nothing conclusive came from the scans, but I thought the x ray itself was mildly interesting. Baby girl is going to be fine, apparently infants have Wolverine-like regenerative powers.
This Is Javier Botet, A Spanish Almost 6’9” Actor Who Has A Genetic Disorder Known As Marfan Syndrome
This makes him very lanky, bendy and perfect for creature roles in movies such as slender man.
Meet Matthias “Hellboy” Schlitte, The German Arm Wrestling Phenomenon With One Enormous Arm
Waardenburg Syndrome Is A Rare, Genetic Condition Characterized By Congenital Hearing Loss And Abnormalities In Hair, Skin, And Eye Pigmentation
Kid From Nepal With Cat Eye Syndrome
X-Ray Of A Hand Dipped In Iodine. Iodine Absorbs X-Rays, Revealing The Skin Around The Bones
This Woman Has Proteus Syndrome And Is A Disorder That Causes Various Parts Of The Body To Grow Recklessly
My Wife Has Steven Johnson Syndrome. Which Means Her Fingernails Will Randomly Decide To Regrow Themselves
I Have Tentacles Under My Tongue- Apparently Not Everyone Does?
Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands
This Happens To My Hands At Cold Temperatures
My Grandpas Cool Eye
My Son Was Born With Natural Elf Ears
There's A Patch On My Leg That Doesn't Get Goosebumps
I Was Born With Four Fingers (Missing The Middle Finger)
My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies
Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning
Adam Rainer Was The Only Person In Recorded History To Have Been Both A Dwarf And A Giant. At 18 He Was 4'6", At 50 He Was 7'8"
This guy was believed to have acromegaly. It is a hormonal disorder that develops when your pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone during adulthood. When this happens, your bones increase in size, including those of your hands, feet and face. Acromegaly usually affects middle-aged adults.
I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face
I Was Born With A Very Rare Disease Called Hereditary Progressive Arthro-Ophthalmodystrophy, Its A Connective Tissue Disorder That Literally Makes My Body Fall Apart
In addition to this, I also have very hypermobile joints that dislocate easily and a laundry list of other health problems.
My Son (7m) Has A Front Whorl/Cowlick With Hairs That Grow Longer Than The Rest
I Have Rare A Hereditary Disorder Called Multiple Hereditary Exostosis Which Causes Bone Growths On Various Body Parts
Normally these aren't very noticable, but the one on my forearm grew on my growth plate, causing the bone to grow in the opposite direction.
Case Of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva
FOP is a congenital disorder of connective tissue characterized by congenital malformations of the big toe, and progressive heterotopic ossifications as shown here in this picture.
Mirror Foot Syndrome
Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye
I had a picture taken professionally. I see just as well with my normal eye, born like this. Second picture I took myself with my phone and a water bubble on the lens.
I Was Born With 4 Toes On One Foot
Woman With World's Longest Tongue
Was At A Water Park And Seen The "Hang Six" On The Wall It So Happens I Have 6 Toes On My Left Foot
I Accidentally Bit My Lip 3 Times In One Day. My Body Is Punishing Me With 6 Mouth Ulcers In A Circle. Like A Crop Circle Of Pain
I used to get loads of them. Regularly had 8-10 at any given time, turned out I was really low on iron and vit D. Sorted out my supplements and don't get anywhere as many.
I get them all the time and the dr said they're not herpetic but may be a result of anxiety. L Lysine works really well. I take 2000mg a day as soon as I feel a spot. Even if thry start to form, the L Lysine speeds up healing. So if you get them for whatever reason, try L Lysine.
I Have An Autoimmune Disorder That Has Made My Natural Hair Color Change Three Times The Last Month
My Amputated Finger Is Way Colder Than The Rest Of My Hand
Hyperdontia Is The Condition Of Having Supernumerary Teeth, Or Teeth That Appear In Addition To The Regular Number Of Teeth. They Can Appear In Any Area Of The Dental Arch
Hydraulic Press vs. Tooth
Then how did I manage to break a tooth on a SNO CONE?!
Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome
It's thought that the subject of the 1980 movie "The Elephant Man," John Merrick, had this disease. I remember it being very moving.
I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose
Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each
My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors
None Of My Fingers (Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary
My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring
Maci Currin, The 17 Year Old World Record Holder For The World's Longest Legs
According to the Guiness World Records: "The longest legs (female) belong to Maci Currin (USA) and measure 135.267 cm (53.255 in) for the left leg and 134.3 cm (52.874 in) for the right leg, as measured in Cedar Park, Texas, USA, on 21 February 2020.
Maci, a native of Austin, Texas, is 6 ft 10 in tall."
Can't imagine finding pants to fit! I'm short - at least I can hem pants!
My "Droopy" Pupil I've Had Since Birth
I Went Outside To Check The Mail With Hyperhidrosis
My neuropathy caused hyperhidrosis isn't that bad but it was hell during covid with mandatory masking.
My Buddy's Skin Graft. His Calf Tattoo Is Now On His Foot
Hands Have Been Popular Lately, So Here Is One Of Mine! The Disorder Is Called Palmar Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis
The Little Razor Sharp Nail Pieces Growing From My Amputated Finger Tip
One Half Of My Teeth Are Much Whiter Than The Other Side
There's An Old Woman's Face In My Belly Button
I Was Born With Sectoral Heterochromia, Although It’s Rare
Alice Elizabeth Doherty Was An American Woman Born With The Condition Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa
I Was Born With 12 Fingers, It Was Removed Shortly Afterwards
My Son Was Born With A Black Spot Of Hair In His Blonde Hair. It Grows In Black, And There Is No Birth Mark Or Discoloration Under It
I Recently Was Diagnosed With Dermatographia (“Skin Writing”) Where Scratching The Skin Causes A Rash To Show Up Within Minutes
The Same Baby Face (Twins) With And Without Down Syndrome
Got From A Doctor And He Said That My Eyes Are Having A Rare Condition That Are Still Unknown For Him And Recommended Me To Go To The Specialist In One Of The Best Eye Center In My Country
One Thing doctor Told Me Is That My Only Solution Is Cornea Transplantion. I wear soft contacts and about a week ago my right eye went all red, watery, blurry, super sensitive to light, and it felt like something was stuck in there when i blinked. I also noticed this white/grayish spot on my cornea that you can literally see in the pictures. Now the redness and pain are mostly gone, but the cloudy gray spot is still there and my vision in that eye isn’t clear.
Hyperhidrosis Sucks
Getting Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease As An Adult Is No Joke
I didn't know there was such a thing. It looks painful.
What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite
Scar That I Was “Born With” Looks Like A Tear Next To My Eye
I Don't Have A Left Shoulder Muscle
My Bodies Overreaction To A Mosquito Bite (Skeeter Syndrome)
Yikes. I used to attract mosquitos like crazy and would get huge itchy welts. After visiting an uninhabited island, I counted over 60 bites on my legs and arms. Since menopause, they don't bother me so much. Body chemistry and reactions are weird.