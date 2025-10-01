ADVERTISEMENT

When you stop to think about it, the human body is pretty amazing. It knows how to heal when we’re hurt, protect us from illness, and master complicated skills, whether that’s learning a new language or playing an instrument. Every day, it proves just how much it’s capable of.

But it’s not just what our bodies can do that makes them incredible, it’s also how different we all look. And some people are born with traits so rare or unusual that they stop you in your tracks. Many are fascinating to see, while others can be genuinely unsettling.

From striking eye colors to unusual genetic quirks, here are some of the most memorable examples.

#1

Some Of You Requested A Video Of My Hand Cramp. Unfortunately, I Had The Opprotunity To Film It Last Night. Suffer With Me

Close-up of a person's hand demonstrating a rare and surprising physical trait of their body in dim lighting.

Totally_Fubar_666 Report

leebanks avatar
Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My foot does this. It's so strange and painful. The absolute tension is beyond insane. Hope we both find a fix.

RELATED:
    #2

    I Am Blind In My Left Eye. Here's What An Actual Pupil-Less Eye Looks Like

    Close-up of a human eye showing rare and surprising features of the body in high detail and natural lighting.

    -badgerbadgerbadger- Report

    leebanks avatar
    Lee Banks
    Lee Banks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what to say... that is fascinating and strangely beautiful. I've got a missing piece, it just doesn't show.

    #3

    I Have Purple Eyes

    Close-up of a rare albino eye with light eyelashes and pale skin, showcasing surprising unique body features.

    Sorranne Report

    #4

    Roy Lee (Rocky) Dennis With His Mother, Florence "Rusty" Tullis

    Two women sitting outdoors, one with a rare facial condition, illustrating surprising things about their bodies.

    Rocky had a rare disease called craniodiaphyseal dysplasia which caused his facial bone features to contort and grow at an abnormally fast rate. Rocky passed away aged 16 on this day in 1978.

    Knuckles Report

    #5

    A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India Has An Ultra Rare Condition Called 'Werewolf Syndrome' (Hypertrichosis)

    Person with rare excessive facial hair outdoors, showcasing surprising and rare things about their bodies.

    This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages.

    yourSAS Report

    #6

    World's Longest Eyelash

    Woman with rare and surprising features on her body, wearing a gold sequin top and braided hair with gold beads.

    Guinness World Records Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would annoy me to an extreme degree. Just cut those things!

    #7

    The Human Eye Up Close Looks Like A Spooky Forest

    Close-up of an eye with visible rare blood vessel patterns, highlighting surprising details about the human body.

    Stoltz3 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watched my son get Lasik surgery. It's not for the faint of heart. The doctor said women do so much better than men as patients and observers. We just deal with stuff, I guess?

    #8

    Compartment Syndrome One Year Later After A Skin Graft

    Close-up of a person's arm showing rare and surprising body features with visible muscle-texture scars.

    gl0ryus Report

    #9

    Did You Know: An X-Ray Of A Baby’s Hand Makes It Look Like Their Bones Are Just Kinda Floating Around In There

    X-ray image showing a rare hand abnormality with extra fingers, highlighting surprising things about human bodies.

    Our 11-month-old somehow hurt her hand/wrist, and in trying to figure out what was wrong we got some x-rays. Unfortunately nothing conclusive came from the scans, but I thought the x ray itself was mildly interesting. Baby girl is going to be fine, apparently infants have Wolverine-like regenerative powers.

    Hipple Report

    #10

    This Is Javier Botet, A Spanish Almost 6’9” Actor Who Has A Genetic Disorder Known As Marfan Syndrome

    Very tall man with rare body proportions posing outdoors and holding a basketball indoors, showcasing unique body traits.

    This makes him very lanky, bendy and perfect for creature roles in movies such as slender man.

    jbotet , jbotet Report

    #11

    Meet Matthias “Hellboy” Schlitte, The German Arm Wrestling Phenomenon With One Enormous Arm

    Young man with rare elbow deformity smiling, showcasing a surprising physical condition in a casual indoor setting.

    Manni999 , AgentBlue62 Report

    #12

    Waardenburg Syndrome Is A Rare, Genetic Condition Characterized By Congenital Hearing Loss And Abnormalities In Hair, Skin, And Eye Pigmentation

    Woman with rare white patch of hair on front of head, showcasing surprising and rare body features from shared pictures.

    Sydney S. Gellis and Murray Feingold Report

    #13

    Kid From Nepal With Cat Eye Syndrome

    Close-up of a boy with rare and surprising eye color, showcasing unique and rare things about their bodies.

    rataktaktaruken Report

    #14

    X-Ray Of A Hand Dipped In Iodine. Iodine Absorbs X-Rays, Revealing The Skin Around The Bones

    X-ray image of a hand showing overlapping bones, illustrating rare and surprising things about bodies.

    TheToxicLogic Report

    #15

    This Woman Has Proteus Syndrome And Is A Disorder That Causes Various Parts Of The Body To Grow Recklessly

    Person with rare body condition using crutches and wearing oversized pants, highlighting surprising things about their bodies.

    Stongey10 Report

    #16

    My Wife Has Steven Johnson Syndrome. Which Means Her Fingernails Will Randomly Decide To Regrow Themselves

    Close-up of a thumb with a rare nail shape, highlighting surprising and rare things about bodies.

    puppet1987 Report

    #17

    I Have Tentacles Under My Tongue- Apparently Not Everyone Does?

    Close-up of a unique tongue showing rare and surprising things about their bodies with small hair-like growths.

    SligPants Report

    leebanks avatar
    Lee Banks
    Lee Banks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Out of curiosity, how old were you when you found out his wasn't the norm?

    #18

    Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands

    Hand with six fingers displayed against a dark background, showcasing a rare and surprising body feature.

    heyredditone Report

    #19

    This Happens To My Hands At Cold Temperatures

    Close-up of a human hand showing rare and surprising skin discoloration as an unusual body feature.

    Zealousideal_Talk479 Report

    #20

    My Grandpas Cool Eye

    Close-up of an older person's eye showing rare and surprising physical features of their body.

    arisweeknd Report

    #21

    My Son Was Born With Natural Elf Ears

    Close-up of a rare ear shape on a baby showing surprising and unique body features in rare people collection.

    animaorion Report

    #22

    There's A Patch On My Leg That Doesn't Get Goosebumps

    Close-up of a leg with rare skin texture showing surprising natural body features in everyday home setting.

    mcrfreak78 Report

    #23

    I Was Born With Four Fingers (Missing The Middle Finger)

    Two hands on a white surface showing a rare and surprising physical hand difference of fingers spread wide.

    kuparata Report

    #24

    My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies

    Close-up of two hands showing rare and surprising finger features as shared by people about their bodies.

    bbystvr Report

    #25

    Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning

    Close-up of a hand showing rare body condition with pale fingers, illustrating surprising things about bodies.

    bifishologist Report

    #26

    Adam Rainer Was The Only Person In Recorded History To Have Been Both A Dwarf And A Giant. At 18 He Was 4'6", At 50 He Was 7'8"

    Black and white photos showing rare body proportions with a young boy and a very tall seated man in historical attire.

    This guy was believed to have acromegaly. It is a hormonal disorder that develops when your pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone during adulthood. When this happens, your bones increase in size, including those of your hands, feet and face. Acromegaly usually affects middle-aged adults.

    Metalloid_Emon Report

    #27

    I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face

    Person wearing a red shirt showing a rare and surprising hand with six fingers against a light background.

    HughJassJae Report

    #28

    I Was Born With A Very Rare Disease Called Hereditary Progressive Arthro-Ophthalmodystrophy, Its A Connective Tissue Disorder That Literally Makes My Body Fall Apart

    Young man demonstrating rare skin elasticity by stretching the skin on his cheeks, a surprising body feature shared by people.

    In addition to this, I also have very hypermobile joints that dislocate easily and a laundry list of other health problems.

    kwimbleton Report

    #29

    My Son (7m) Has A Front Whorl/Cowlick With Hairs That Grow Longer Than The Rest

    Close-up of a person's forehead showing a rare hair pattern, highlighting surprising details about their bodies.

    kryptofreak Report

    #30

    I Have Rare A Hereditary Disorder Called Multiple Hereditary Exostosis Which Causes Bone Growths On Various Body Parts

    Human arm bent unusually backward showing a rare and surprising physical trait on the body.

    Normally these aren't very noticable, but the one on my forearm grew on my growth plate, causing the bone to grow in the opposite direction.

    Sk8thunder Report

    #31

    Case Of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

    Unusual body deformity shown next to a skeletal scan revealing rare and surprising anatomical features.

    FOP is a congenital disorder of connective tissue characterized by congenital malformations of the big toe, and progressive heterotopic ossifications as shown here in this picture.

    HealerMD Report

    #32

    Mirror Foot Syndrome

    Close-up images of a rare foot condition showing unusual toe formation from different angles.

    blveberrys Report

    #33

    Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye

    Close-up images showing rare and surprising features of human eyes from people sharing about their bodies.

    I had a picture taken professionally. I see just as well with my normal eye, born like this. Second picture I took myself with my phone and a water bubble on the lens.

    krisztian111996 Report

    #34

    I Was Born With 4 Toes On One Foot

    Close-up of feet with pink painted nails and a rare tattoo on one foot, showcasing unique body features.

    Itsabeautifulwar Report

    #35

    Woman With World's Longest Tongue

    Woman with long red hair and hat showing rare and surprising physical feature of an unusually long tongue

    uinness World Records Report

    #36

    Was At A Water Park And Seen The "Hang Six" On The Wall It So Happens I Have 6 Toes On My Left Foot

    Close-up of a bare foot in front of a wooden fence with graffiti, illustrating rare and surprising things about bodies.

    DomnLee Report

    #37

    I Accidentally Bit My Lip 3 Times In One Day. My Body Is Punishing Me With 6 Mouth Ulcers In A Circle. Like A Crop Circle Of Pain

    Close-up of rare and surprising bumps inside a person’s lip showing unusual body features.

    I used to get loads of them. Regularly had 8-10 at any given time, turned out I was really low on iron and vit D. Sorted out my supplements and don't get anywhere as many.

    agnesb Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get them all the time and the dr said they're not herpetic but may be a result of anxiety. L Lysine works really well. I take 2000mg a day as soon as I feel a spot. Even if thry start to form, the L Lysine speeds up healing. So if you get them for whatever reason, try L Lysine.

    #38

    I Have An Autoimmune Disorder That Has Made My Natural Hair Color Change Three Times The Last Month

    Close-up of rare and surprising hair pattern on the scalp showing natural body features and hair texture variations.

    col0rlesslife Report

    #39

    My Amputated Finger Is Way Colder Than The Rest Of My Hand

    Thermal image showing heat patterns of a person's hand and arm, illustrating rare and surprising body features.

    Brando_Fett Report

    #40

    Hyperdontia Is The Condition Of Having Supernumerary Teeth, Or Teeth That Appear In Addition To The Regular Number Of Teeth. They Can Appear In Any Area Of The Dental Arch

    Close-up of a mouth showing rare and surprising body features related to teeth and gums from people’s unique bodies.

    Intelligent-Bottle22 Report

    #41

    Hydraulic Press vs. Tooth

    Close-up of a tooth being crushed between metal plates showing rare and surprising body strength measurements in kilograms.

    Proud_Bell_6879 Report

    #42

    Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome

    Close-up of a human skull with rare and surprising body growths featured in unique medical specimens.

    reddit.com Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's thought that the subject of the 1980 movie "The Elephant Man," John Merrick, had this disease. I remember it being very moving.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose

    Close-up side and front views of a person showing a rare and surprising physical trait on their nose.

    fedorahitler Report

    #44

    Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each

    Hands of a person with a rare finger arrangement and long nails, showcasing surprising things about their bodies.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors

    Person with rare and surprising body feature showing half black and half blonde hair in a close-up view.

    alidripdrop Report

    #46

    None Of My Fingers (Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary

    Close-up of a rare hand with an unusual finger shape, illustrating surprising things about their bodies.

    Silence31603 Report

    #47

    My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring

    Close-up of a human eye showing rare and surprising details of the body, highlighting unique eye features.

    Mysticmiso Report

    #48

    Maci Currin, The 17 Year Old World Record Holder For The World's Longest Legs

    Young woman with rare body features stands confidently in a brightly lit home hallway, showcasing surprising physical traits.

    According to the Guiness World Records: "The longest legs (female) belong to Maci Currin (USA) and measure 135.267 cm (53.255 in) for the left leg and 134.3 cm (52.874 in) for the right leg, as measured in Cedar Park, Texas, USA, on 21 February 2020.
    Maci, a native of Austin, Texas, is 6 ft 10 in tall."

    Guinness World Records , guinnessworldrecords Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't imagine finding pants to fit! I'm short - at least I can hem pants!

    My "Droopy" Pupil I've Had Since Birth

    Close-up of a human eye showing a rare and surprising body feature with an irregularly shaped pupil.

    BucksIn6ix9ine Report

    I Went Outside To Check The Mail With Hyperhidrosis

    Person showing their swollen hand with rare and surprising body condition visible on the skin.

    butterflybratgrl Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My neuropathy caused hyperhidrosis isn't that bad but it was hell during covid with mandatory masking.

    #51

    My Buddy's Skin Graft. His Calf Tattoo Is Now On His Foot

    Close-up of a person's leg showing rare and surprising body markings and scars in an indoor setting.

    birdaise Report

    Hands Have Been Popular Lately, So Here Is One Of Mine! The Disorder Is Called Palmar Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis

    Close-up of a rare skin condition on a hand showing dry, cracked, and peeling skin, a surprising body feature.

    JakeyZeSnakey Report

    #53

    The Little Razor Sharp Nail Pieces Growing From My Amputated Finger Tip

    Close-up of a fingertip missing a nail, showing a rare and surprising body feature shared by people.

    kemidawn Report

    One Half Of My Teeth Are Much Whiter Than The Other Side

    Close-up of a rare and surprising dental feature showing unique teeth alignment and color variations on smiling lips.

    ocdladybug92 Report

    There's An Old Woman's Face In My Belly Button

    Close-up of a rare and surprising belly button with a silver piercing being held by a finger, showing unique body features.

    taykaybo Report

    #56

    I Was Born With Sectoral Heterochromia, Although It’s Rare

    Close-up of a blue eye showing a rare and surprising feature of the human body in high detail.

    prolelol Report

    #57

    Alice Elizabeth Doherty Was An American Woman Born With The Condition Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa

    Woman with rare and surprising body condition covered in hair, wearing a vintage dress in an old sepia photograph.

    Unknown author Report

    #58

    I Was Born With 12 Fingers, It Was Removed Shortly Afterwards

    Close-up of hands pressed together showing rare and surprising things about their bodies with small raised bumps on fingers.

    can_be_fermented Report

    #59

    My Son Was Born With A Black Spot Of Hair In His Blonde Hair. It Grows In Black, And There Is No Birth Mark Or Discoloration Under It

    Close-up of a child's head showing a rare and surprising dark patch of hair among light blonde hair.

    maceparks Report

    #60

    I Recently Was Diagnosed With Dermatographia (“Skin Writing”) Where Scratching The Skin Causes A Rash To Show Up Within Minutes

    Arm showing rare skin redness pattern spelling Hi, highlighting surprising and rare things about human bodies.

    derpy_ninetales Report

    #61

    The Same Baby Face (Twins) With And Without Down Syndrome

    Two babies lying side by side on a white blanket, showcasing rare and surprising things about their bodies.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Got From A Doctor And He Said That My Eyes Are Having A Rare Condition That Are Still Unknown For Him And Recommended Me To Go To The Specialist In One Of The Best Eye Center In My Country

    Close-up of an eye showing a rare and surprising body feature with unusual pigmentation and texture.

    One Thing doctor Told Me Is That My Only Solution Is Cornea Transplantion. I wear soft contacts and about a week ago my right eye went all red, watery, blurry, super sensitive to light, and it felt like something was stuck in there when i blinked. I also noticed this white/grayish spot on my cornea that you can literally see in the pictures. Now the redness and pain are mostly gone, but the cloudy gray spot is still there and my vision in that eye isn’t clear.

    MrHollywoodth Report

    #63

    Hyperhidrosis Sucks

    Close-up of a man with a rare skin condition causing textured bumps on his bald head, sharing surprising body features.

    Inevitable_Turnip770 Report

    #64

    Getting Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease As An Adult Is No Joke

    Young man with rare skin condition showing red spots and marks on face, highlighting surprising things about their bodies

    Windytrail Report

    #65

    What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite

    Close-up of a leg showing a rare circular red mark and visible hair follicles, highlighting surprising body features.

    eyuphowsthee Report

    #66

    Scar That I Was “Born With” Looks Like A Tear Next To My Eye

    Close-up of a man's face showing rare and surprising features of his skin and eye details.

    Rome_Vanhart Report

    #67

    I Don't Have A Left Shoulder Muscle

    Close-up of a person showing rare and surprising skin features on their arm and shoulder.

    twomillionmerits Report

    #68

    My Bodies Overreaction To A Mosquito Bite (Skeeter Syndrome)

    Red circular rash on a person's leg showing a rare and surprising skin condition related to the body.

    wind_whistler Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. I used to attract mosquitos like crazy and would get huge itchy welts. After visiting an uninhabited island, I counted over 60 bites on my legs and arms. Since menopause, they don't bother me so much. Body chemistry and reactions are weird.

    #69

    The Buton Tribe In Indonesia With Sparkling Blue Eyes Due To A Rare Genetic Disorder Called "Waardenburg Syndrome"

    Young person with rare blue eye and natural headpiece, showcasing surprising and rare features of their body.

    Any_Sound_2863 Report

    I Was Diagnosed With Spondylolisthesis, A Condition Where A Vertebrae Moves Out Of Position. Managed To Run A 10k At 55mins While My Lower Back Looked Like This

    MRI scan showing a rare and surprising spinal condition revealed in 74 people sharing unique body traits.

    GaryGump Report

    #71

    This Is What Kissing In An Mri Scan Looks Like

    MRI scans showing rare and surprising body features of two people kissing, highlighting unique internal anatomy.

    bendubberley_ Report

    #72

    I Have A Medical Condition Which Unfortunately Has Caused Some Major Scarring Over My Whole Body

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie showing rare and surprising skin condition on her arms and legs indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #73

    Triphalangeal Thumb Syndrome

    Hands with a rare finger formation showing surprising physical traits shared by people about their bodies.

    whowantwhat Report

    #74

    The Colour Difference Between My Hand And Leg

    Hand with a rare double-jointed thumb resting on a leg, showing surprising unique body features and differences.

    Macadeemus Report

