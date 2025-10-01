From striking eye colors to unusual genetic quirks, here are some of the most memorable examples.

But it’s not just what our bodies can do that makes them incredible, it’s also how different we all look. And some people are born with traits so rare or unusual that they stop you in your tracks. Many are fascinating to see, while others can be genuinely unsettling.

When you stop to think about it, the human body is pretty amazing. It knows how to heal when we’re hurt, protect us from illness, and master complicated skills, whether that’s learning a new language or playing an instrument. Every day, it proves just how much it’s capable of.

#1 Some Of You Requested A Video Of My Hand Cramp. Unfortunately, I Had The Opprotunity To Film It Last Night. Suffer With Me Share icon

RELATED:

#2 I Am Blind In My Left Eye. Here's What An Actual Pupil-Less Eye Looks Like Share icon

#3 I Have Purple Eyes Share icon

#4 Roy Lee (Rocky) Dennis With His Mother, Florence "Rusty" Tullis Share icon Rocky had a rare disease called craniodiaphyseal dysplasia which caused his facial bone features to contort and grow at an abnormally fast rate. Rocky passed away aged 16 on this day in 1978.



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A Teenager From Madhya Pradesh, India Has An Ultra Rare Condition Called 'Werewolf Syndrome' (Hypertrichosis) Share icon This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages.



ADVERTISEMENT

#6 World's Longest Eyelash Share icon

#7 The Human Eye Up Close Looks Like A Spooky Forest Share icon

#8 Compartment Syndrome One Year Later After A Skin Graft Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Did You Know: An X-Ray Of A Baby’s Hand Makes It Look Like Their Bones Are Just Kinda Floating Around In There Share icon Our 11-month-old somehow hurt her hand/wrist, and in trying to figure out what was wrong we got some x-rays. Unfortunately nothing conclusive came from the scans, but I thought the x ray itself was mildly interesting. Baby girl is going to be fine, apparently infants have Wolverine-like regenerative powers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Is Javier Botet, A Spanish Almost 6’9” Actor Who Has A Genetic Disorder Known As Marfan Syndrome Share icon This makes him very lanky, bendy and perfect for creature roles in movies such as slender man.



#11 Meet Matthias “Hellboy” Schlitte, The German Arm Wrestling Phenomenon With One Enormous Arm Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Waardenburg Syndrome Is A Rare, Genetic Condition Characterized By Congenital Hearing Loss And Abnormalities In Hair, Skin, And Eye Pigmentation Share icon

#13 Kid From Nepal With Cat Eye Syndrome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 X-Ray Of A Hand Dipped In Iodine. Iodine Absorbs X-Rays, Revealing The Skin Around The Bones Share icon

#15 This Woman Has Proteus Syndrome And Is A Disorder That Causes Various Parts Of The Body To Grow Recklessly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Wife Has Steven Johnson Syndrome. Which Means Her Fingernails Will Randomly Decide To Regrow Themselves Share icon

#17 I Have Tentacles Under My Tongue- Apparently Not Everyone Does? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Here Are My Marfan's Syndrome Hands Share icon

#19 This Happens To My Hands At Cold Temperatures Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My Grandpas Cool Eye Share icon

#21 My Son Was Born With Natural Elf Ears Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 There's A Patch On My Leg That Doesn't Get Goosebumps Share icon

#23 I Was Born With Four Fingers (Missing The Middle Finger) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My Grandma And I Have Extra Lines On Our Pinkies Share icon

#25 Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Adam Rainer Was The Only Person In Recorded History To Have Been Both A Dwarf And A Giant. At 18 He Was 4'6", At 50 He Was 7'8" Share icon This guy was believed to have acromegaly. It is a hormonal disorder that develops when your pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone during adulthood. When this happens, your bones increase in size, including those of your hands, feet and face. Acromegaly usually affects middle-aged adults.



#27 I Have Marfan Syndrome. This Is My Hand Compared To My Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I Was Born With A Very Rare Disease Called Hereditary Progressive Arthro-Ophthalmodystrophy, Its A Connective Tissue Disorder That Literally Makes My Body Fall Apart Share icon In addition to this, I also have very hypermobile joints that dislocate easily and a laundry list of other health problems.



#29 My Son (7m) Has A Front Whorl/Cowlick With Hairs That Grow Longer Than The Rest Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I Have Rare A Hereditary Disorder Called Multiple Hereditary Exostosis Which Causes Bone Growths On Various Body Parts Share icon Normally these aren't very noticable, but the one on my forearm grew on my growth plate, causing the bone to grow in the opposite direction.



ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Case Of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Share icon FOP is a congenital disorder of connective tissue characterized by congenital malformations of the big toe, and progressive heterotopic ossifications as shown here in this picture.



#32 Mirror Foot Syndrome Share icon

#33 Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye Share icon I had a picture taken professionally. I see just as well with my normal eye, born like this. Second picture I took myself with my phone and a water bubble on the lens.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Was Born With 4 Toes On One Foot Share icon

#35 Woman With World's Longest Tongue Share icon

#36 Was At A Water Park And Seen The "Hang Six" On The Wall It So Happens I Have 6 Toes On My Left Foot Share icon

#37 I Accidentally Bit My Lip 3 Times In One Day. My Body Is Punishing Me With 6 Mouth Ulcers In A Circle. Like A Crop Circle Of Pain Share icon I used to get loads of them. Regularly had 8-10 at any given time, turned out I was really low on iron and vit D. Sorted out my supplements and don't get anywhere as many.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I Have An Autoimmune Disorder That Has Made My Natural Hair Color Change Three Times The Last Month Share icon

#39 My Amputated Finger Is Way Colder Than The Rest Of My Hand Share icon

#40 Hyperdontia Is The Condition Of Having Supernumerary Teeth, Or Teeth That Appear In Addition To The Regular Number Of Teeth. They Can Appear In Any Area Of The Dental Arch Share icon

#41 Hydraulic Press vs. Tooth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome Share icon

#43 I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose Share icon

#44 Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each Share icon

#45 My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 None Of My Fingers (Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And Its Hereditary Share icon

#47 My Eye Has A Very Obvious Dark Ring Share icon

#48 Maci Currin, The 17 Year Old World Record Holder For The World's Longest Legs Share icon According to the Guiness World Records: "The longest legs (female) belong to Maci Currin (USA) and measure 135.267 cm (53.255 in) for the left leg and 134.3 cm (52.874 in) for the right leg, as measured in Cedar Park, Texas, USA, on 21 February 2020.

Maci, a native of Austin, Texas, is 6 ft 10 in tall."



ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My "Droopy" Pupil I've Had Since Birth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I Went Outside To Check The Mail With Hyperhidrosis Share icon

#51 My Buddy's Skin Graft. His Calf Tattoo Is Now On His Foot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Hands Have Been Popular Lately, So Here Is One Of Mine! The Disorder Is Called Palmar Epidermolytic Hyperkeratosis Share icon

#53 The Little Razor Sharp Nail Pieces Growing From My Amputated Finger Tip Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 One Half Of My Teeth Are Much Whiter Than The Other Side Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 There's An Old Woman's Face In My Belly Button Share icon

#56 I Was Born With Sectoral Heterochromia, Although It’s Rare Share icon

#57 Alice Elizabeth Doherty Was An American Woman Born With The Condition Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Was Born With 12 Fingers, It Was Removed Shortly Afterwards Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My Son Was Born With A Black Spot Of Hair In His Blonde Hair. It Grows In Black, And There Is No Birth Mark Or Discoloration Under It Share icon

#60 I Recently Was Diagnosed With Dermatographia (“Skin Writing”) Where Scratching The Skin Causes A Rash To Show Up Within Minutes Share icon

#61 The Same Baby Face (Twins) With And Without Down Syndrome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Got From A Doctor And He Said That My Eyes Are Having A Rare Condition That Are Still Unknown For Him And Recommended Me To Go To The Specialist In One Of The Best Eye Center In My Country Share icon One Thing doctor Told Me Is That My Only Solution Is Cornea Transplantion. I wear soft contacts and about a week ago my right eye went all red, watery, blurry, super sensitive to light, and it felt like something was stuck in there when i blinked. I also noticed this white/grayish spot on my cornea that you can literally see in the pictures. Now the redness and pain are mostly gone, but the cloudy gray spot is still there and my vision in that eye isn’t clear.



ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Hyperhidrosis Sucks Share icon

#64 Getting Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease As An Adult Is No Joke Share icon

#65 What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Scar That I Was “Born With” Looks Like A Tear Next To My Eye Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 I Don't Have A Left Shoulder Muscle Share icon

#68 My Bodies Overreaction To A Mosquito Bite (Skeeter Syndrome) Share icon

#69 The Buton Tribe In Indonesia With Sparkling Blue Eyes Due To A Rare Genetic Disorder Called "Waardenburg Syndrome" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I Was Diagnosed With Spondylolisthesis, A Condition Where A Vertebrae Moves Out Of Position. Managed To Run A 10k At 55mins While My Lower Back Looked Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 This Is What Kissing In An Mri Scan Looks Like Share icon

#72 I Have A Medical Condition Which Unfortunately Has Caused Some Major Scarring Over My Whole Body Share icon

#73 Triphalangeal Thumb Syndrome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 The Colour Difference Between My Hand And Leg Share icon