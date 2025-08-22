ADVERTISEMENT

We all have a general idea of what “normal” physical features are. But of course, there are people who go beyond that definition, making them unique individuals with a fascinating story to tell. 

The photos you’re about to see are examples of that. We’ve scoured the internet for the most intriguing images of distinct bodily conditions, from evolving eye colors to bulging wrist veins that may startle anyone who sees them. 

You’ve likely not seen many of these pictures yet, so prepare to be amazed as you scroll through.

#1

Necrotising Fascitis, 2 Years On

Close-up of a human forearm showing an extra finger growing near the wrist, illustrating unusual body anomaly.

In November 2022, I noticed some swelling on my knee and went to a clinic and was given flucloxacillin. Just two days later I was in the hospital with sepsis and the beginning of tissue necrosis (likely due to an already present COVID infection suppressing my immune system). The infection rapidly developed into necrotizing fasciitis covering most of the scar area, but after trying 5 different antibiotics, 8 surgical debridements, 2 blood transfusions, and a month in hospital, they managed to get it under control. Split skin grafts were taken from my thigh, leaving me with gnarly scars covering most of my left leg.

Honestly, I'm still struggling with body image and PTSD, but I'm healing mentally and physically one step at a time. I'm hoping that one day soon I'll be able to love my body again.

Baguette1066 Report

    #2

    I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

    Finger covered in black ink next to a clear fingerprint on white paper showing a unique extra finger detail.

    jedWanderMouse Report

    #3

    An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth

    X-ray image showing an unusual dental formation with extra teeth, illustrating fascinating human body anomalies.

    Poohbizzle79 Report

    Since many of these photos feature rare genetic conditions, let’s keep that discussion going. Have you ever heard of Alice in Wonderland syndrome (AIWS)? It’s a neurological disorder that distorts an individual’s visual perception. 

    People afflicted with AIWS may have a warped perception of their own body image, as well as the colors, forms, and sizes of everything around them. There is no known cure for this condition yet, as more research is needed.
    #4

    If Anyone Is Wondering, This Is How A Reattached Finger Looks After It Grows Back (My Finger, Cut It Off When I Was 3)

    Close-up of a human hand showing an extra finger, highlighting unusual variations that can happen to the human body.

    upotatowitheyes Report

    #5

    My Son Has Symmetrical Hair Whorls Which Go In Opposite Directions. This Allows Him To Grow A Natural Mohawk

    Close-up of a person's head showing two hair whorls, illustrating one of the wild things that can happen to the human body.

    OmongKosong Report

    #6

    The Hair On My Neck Grows In A Circle

    Close-up of a hair swirl pattern on the human skin near the hairline showing an unusual natural body feature.

    Moshea94 Report

    Alkaptonuria is a rare inherited genetic condition, otherwise known as black urine disease. As the name suggests, affected individuals excrete dark-colored urine because their bodies are unable to fully break down two amino acids called tyrosine and phenylalanine. 

    People with alkaptonuria may also experience long-term health problems, such as osteoarthritis. Some may even have the bones and muscles around their lungs stiffen, which may cause breathing difficulties.
    #7

    My Tooth Has Really Long Roots

    Close-up of a hand holding a human tooth with an extra root, showing a wild thing that can happen to the human body.

    Bwhit1019 Report

    #8

    Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye. I See Just As Well With My Normal Eye. Second Picture I Took Myself With My Phone And A Water Bubble On The Lens

    Close-up of a human eye showing a rare black pupil shape, illustrating unusual and wild things in the human body.

    krisztian111996 Report

    #9

    I Was Born With 4 Fingers

    Hand with an extra finger visible, showing a rare and fascinating variation of the human body on a granite surface.

    Marrtyr11 Report

    Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (LNS) is another rare congenital disorder that occurs primarily among males. It happens because of a sudden gene mutation as the baby develops during pregnancy. 

    Since LNS affects a child’s brain development and behavior, he may develop a habit of self-injury, which typically manifests in the form of finger biting and head banging. The disease also causes a buildup of uric acid, which may cause gout and arthritis among children.
    #10

    Not Sure If It’s The Carrots That I Eat Everyday Or Something Is Wrong With Me

    Several hands with visible extra fingers held together, showcasing unusual human body variations.

    matchaunagiroll Report

    #11

    My Left Hand Crushed From The Roof Of My Car After Flipping. X-Ray From The Night It Happened

    X-ray image showing a hand with an extra finger, demonstrating rare and wild variations in the human body.

    yeawrongperson Report

    #12

    My Tongue Is Naturally Forked

    Close-up of a person showing a split tongue, an unusual and fascinating human body trait.

    Iamurcouch Report

    Many people may enjoy getting intoxicated with alcohol, but those affected with auto-brewery syndrome likely don’t. Otherwise known as gut fermentation syndrome, this rare condition causes the intestines to ferment the sugar from food and turn it into ethanol, the main organic compound in your favorite adult beverage. 

    And because of the body’s inability to metabolize the ethanol, people with this condition may also experience alcohol intolerance and advanced liver disease.
    #13

    I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair

    Close-up of a leg with an unusual extra patch of thick hair, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    _Jeffra Report

    #14

    My Fingers Turn Deathly Pale Sometimes

    Hand with an extra finger visible, showing unique human body variation in natural light on a tiled floor background.

    Cyndakon2 Report

    #15

    My Extra Finger

    X-ray image of a human hand showing an extra finger, illustrating unique and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    doi11 Report

    Dear readers, we would also like to hear from you. Which of these photos fascinated you to the point that you went in and did more research? What about it was so compelling for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth

    X-ray showing an extra tooth hidden among normal teeth, illustrating unusual human body variations.

    SensitivePassenger Report

    #17

    My Arm Hair After Some Serious Sanding On Our Jungle Gym

    Close-up of an arm with extra finger showing unusual and fascinating human body condition.

    Leightonius Report

    #18

    I Have 7 Wisdom Teeth

    X-ray of a human jaw showing extra teeth and dental anomalies as a fascinating wild thing in the human body.

    dredgeops Report

    #19

    Anonychia Congenita Is A Condition That Causes People To Be Unable To Grow Nails

    Close-up images showing an extra finger on a hand and an extra toe on a foot, a rare human body occurrence.

    reddit.com , www.reddit.com Report

    #20

    Before And After Lotion

    Close-up comparison of human hands showing an extra finger on one hand, highlighting fascinating body anomalies.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    A Friend With Low Body Fat

    Person pinching and stretching loose skin on an extremely lean and muscular human body showing unusual skin elasticity.

    Cooolconnor Report

    #22

    I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose

    Close-up photos of a person showing a rare extra finger growing from the side of their nose on the human body.

    fedorahitler Report

    #23

    I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed

    Close-up of an adult thumb and a photo showing a baby with an extra finger, illustrating unique human body variations.

    BennyWithoutJets Report

    #24

    My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors

    Person showing rare extra finger on hand, highlighting fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    alidripdrop Report

    #25

    My Fingers Can Bend Way Back

    Close-up of a person showing an extra finger on their hand, highlighting unusual variations in the human body.

    WestBrink Report

    #26

    Was Curious To See If I Still Had Lead In My Finger From Elementary School

    Finger illuminated in red light showing veins and bone structure, illustrating a fascinating extra finger on a human hand.

    TheBromaro Report

    #27

    My Grandpas Cool Eye

    Close-up of an older person's eye showing detailed wrinkles and natural skin texture highlighting fascinating human body features.

    arisweeknd Report

    #28

    Cancer

    Close-up of a hand with an extra finger, highlighting unique and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    aidank91 Report

    #29

    I Have Forked Ribs On My Right Side

    X-ray image showing surgical metal rods and screws implanted in the human spine, an unusual body condition.

    amelia_kreyts Report

    #30

    This Woman Is Pregnant With Quadruplets

    Pregnant woman with a large belly taking a mirror selfie and later holding four babies, showcasing extraordinary human body changes.

    heylindshay Report

    #31

    Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)

    Close-up of a human eye showing a rare condition with an irregularly shaped pupil, illustrating wild things in the human body.

    Miaaaou Report

    #32

    Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For Iv, So They Struck My Jugular

    Close-up of a person's neck with medical dressing and tubing, showing a unique human body condition.

    Deepikapaul67 Report

    #33

    My Eye, I Have Vitiligo, Yellow In My Iris And A Slightly Offset Pupil

    Close-up of a human eye with blue and yellow iris details, illustrating fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    HeroOfTime4209 Report

    #34

    I Have A Cool Skin Disorder Called Dermatographia And It Lets Me Write On My Skin

    Faint scar on forearm showing the word Love, illustrating unusual marks that can appear on the human body.

    Afraidcoast229 Report

    #35

    Haven’t Been Able To Find Shoes In Years. Was Complaining About It Last Night And She Hit Me With “Well Your Feet Barely Look Human”

    Feet showing an extra finger-like toe on both feet, illustrating a rare human body phenomenon called polydactyly.

    strikecat18 Report

    #36

    Ankle Injury, 15 Week Update

    X-ray of a human ankle with metal screws and plates showing fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    The news wasn't the best. The doctor said the bones are healing fine, but they seem to be moving apart. You can see the top syndesmotic screw is already broken- however, he thinks my issue is the ligament(s). So now I wait for a CT scan.

    redbycyrenz Report

    #37

    The Birth Defect On My Left Hand

    Hand with an extra finger showing a rare and fascinating condition affecting the human body in a clear close-up image.

    RhylanLoura Report

    #38

    My Hand Before Redial Fasciectomy. Cord Gone Going On 5 Years. Dupuytren’s Disease

    Close-up of a human hand showing an extra finger between the middle and ring fingers, highlighting a rare body anomaly.

    mrstevegibbs Report

    #39

    My Girlfriend's Skin Colour Is Growing Back In Spots After She Got Badly Scalded

    Close-up of human skin with a large discolored scar showing unusual texture and pigmentation changes.

    darkpigraph Report

    #40

    I’m A Tattooer And Saw This Posted In One Of My Fb Groups. Any Freaking Clue What This Gnarly Thing Might Be? I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It

    Close-up of a human arm showing a large, dark, cracked patch of skin as a fascinating wild human body phenomenon.

    ScumBunny Report

    #41

    The Length Of The Knots That Got Put On My Stitches

    Close-up of a human finger with stitches showing a rare condition related to having an extra finger.

    Sablestein Report

    #42

    My Doctor Let Me Keep The Titanium Bars That Stayed In My Ribcage For 3 Years After A Surgery For Pectus Excavatum

    Hand holding medical metal brace in sterilized packaging, related to extra finger treatment on the human body

    ToxicSocks24 Report

    #43

    At 24 Years Old, I Got My Last Surviving Baby Tooth Removed

    Close-up comparison of a person's mouth showing an extra tooth anomaly, highlighting fascinating human body variations.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

    Close-up of a human thumb with an extra finger-like growth showing unusual body anatomy variation.

    T1MEKilla Report

    #45

    The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body

    Leg covered in large red blotches showing unusual skin condition related to fascinating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    doomed_moonfruit Report

    I Was Born Without My Left Chest Pec

    Close-up of a bare human chest showing natural skin texture and body features, illustrating unique human body traits.

    Khoi503 Report

    My Full Body Allergic Rash “Went Around” All My Tattoos

    Close-up of a tattooed leg resting with visible extra finger highlighting unusual human body features.

    sharkxandra Report

    #48

    Today I Feel Validated But Also Angry At Being Gaslighted For Over A Decade

    Legs with multiple dark bruises and spots, showing unusual skin marks related to wild things in the human body.

    I started a job as a warehouse operations manager, and the hard work took a toll on my easy-to-bruise body. Of course I got the “maybe you forgot about hitting something” at first when I complained of spontaneous bruising. But after weeks, it took me looking like this to be taken seriously.

    Now I have the genetic results and have been diagnosed with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia. According to the research article my hematologist gave me, it has a prevalence estimate of 1:1,000,000. As a kid I got called to the nurse and counselor to be asked questions about the suspicious bruises, but all the tests I took at the hospitals and doctors came back normal. And apparently the tests they did would have come back normal. Because the problem was at a level so small, you’d have to request special tests. No one did anything more. It was just, oh well, all the easy tests show she’s fine. No one listened when I said the bruises randomly appear. That leaning against a desk or resting a hard object against me would give me a bruise. That I was walking up the stairs and felt a vessel burst in my leg, which caused a palm-sized bruise. To them I was just forgetful. Until this started with my new job.

    Honor-Among-Thieves Report

    I Was In The Cold And Felt That My Finger Was Still Numb After 10 Minutes Of Being Inside. Decided To Take My Glove Off And Check. Found Out It’s A Disease Called Raynouds Syndrome

    Close-up of a human hand with an extra finger showing unusual physical variation of the human body.

    Traditional_Frame_36 Report

    There's A Device Called A Vein Viewer That Shows Doctors And Nurses Where Your Veins Are Located

    Wrist with medical band and green projected light, illustrating fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    Ok-Photo-1845 Report

    #51

    I Got The Plate And Screws Which Were In My Arm For A Year

    Metal bone plate and screws used in human body surgery for fixing extra finger or bone fractures.

    tarf123 Report

    This Is What It Looks Like Right After Having A Tongue Tie Released With A Laser

    Close-up of an open mouth showing unusual dark line on the tongue, highlighting wild things happening to the human body.

    DejaBlonde Report

    Cut My Hand And Instead Of Stitches I Got Glued (By The Doctor)

    Close-up of a human hand showing an extra finger, illustrating a fascinating and wild body anomaly.

    dbenzev Report

    The Evolution Of My Eye Color (Age 2, 6, 17, 29)

    Close-up images of human eyes showing variations in eye color and unique physical traits of the human body.

    corilee93 Report

    #55

    The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night

    Close-up of a man's tongue showing unusual indentations along the sides, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    OfTheirOwnAccord Report

    Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

    Close-up of a human thumb showing detailed skin texture, highlighting a possible extra finger or unusual finger characteristic.

    CaptainBlobTheSuprem Report

    #57

    None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint

    Close-up of a human hand showing an extra finger, illustrating unusual and fascinating human body variations.

    JayFayad Report

    The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

    Bruised and swollen forearm showing discoloration and muscle outline, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    Beginning-Delivery54 Report

    #59

    Birthmark. My Own Brand Of Tattoo. I've Never Seen One With Tiny Moles Inside It Yet Other Than Mine

    Close-up of a leg showing a large birthmark, illustrating fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    apple_porridge Report

    Budging Wrist Vein I’ve Had Since Birth

    Close-up of a wrist showing a swollen bump, illustrating a fascinating human body condition.

    oririn Report

    #61

    I Have Two Uvulas

    Close-up view inside an open mouth showing tongue, teeth, and throat, highlighting unique human body features.

    gravesrcool Report

    #62

    I Was Born With No Joints In The Middle Of My Fingers; I Cannot Make Fists

    Close-up of a human hand with an extra finger lying on a textured green fabric surface.

    caleboratemedia Report

    Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen

    Panoramic dental X-ray showing an extra tooth in the lower jaw as a fascinating human body anomaly concept.

    OhBeautiful Report

    My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb

    Close-up of a baby’s hand showing an extra finger, illustrating a fascinating and wild human body anomaly.

    BenSerius Report

    I Have Harlequin Syndrome, And Only Half Of My Face Turns Red After Running

    Close-up of a person’s face showing different colored eyes, illustrating fascinating and wild human body traits.

    Piachu Report

    The Tan Of My Hand Compared To My Foot

    A close-up comparison of a human hand and foot, highlighting an extra finger on the foot on sandy ground.

    MadoneXI Report

    My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis)

    Dry, cracked human palm skin with peeling patches and small red wounds showing effects on the human body.

    denisedenisethankyou Report

    Broken Kneecap

    X-ray image of a human shoulder joint showing bones and possible extra finger anatomy details

    Bro slipped and knee-dropped to the floor. After getting his knee bolted back together, a staph infection almost ended him. He's had to have three surgeries for this already. He briefly thought he was going to need a bone graft too, but thankfully it turned out not. Don't underestimate those slippery floors, folks.

    CosmicSqueak Report

    #69

    Hooked Wisdom Teeth I Had Removed. Surgeon Said This Was Top 10 Worst Cases Hes Had In His 30 Years Of Work. This Was The Only One That Came Out Whole Too

    Close-up of a decayed extra finger tooth held between fingertips, showing unusual human body anomaly details.

    Thatoneschayne Report

    I Did A Root Canal On My Patient And The Whole Tooth Nerve Came Out In One Piece

    Small extra finger tissue displayed on a red surface, illustrating unusual human body variations and extra finger occurrence.

    MeAndMyHobo Report

    My Left Hand Is Missing A Finger As It Was What Formed My Thumb

    Close-up views of a human hand showing an extra finger, illustrating a rare and fascinating body anomaly.

    howdoichooseafandom Report

    #72

    My Grandfather’s Two Toned Feet Feet From Working Outside His Whole Life

    Close-up of bare feet standing on wooden floor, showing an extra toe on one foot as a rare human body variation.

    jjaid Report

    #73

    My Belly 8 Months Pregnant

    Person taking a mirror selfie focusing on their hand with an extra finger and exposed stomach area indoors.

    TurbulentArea69 Report

    I Can See The Internal Bruising In My Finger When I Hold My Hand Up To The Light

    Close-up of a human hand with visible veins and glowing light shining through fingers, illustrating unusual body traits.

    Enceladus89 Report

    Off-Center Pupil I've Had Since Birth

    Close-up of a human eye showing unique details, illustrating fascinating and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    Nintendeion Report

    #76

    Woke Up With A Mystery Bite On My Arm And It’s Spreading Into My Bloodstream

    Close-up of a human forearm showing an unusual faint extra finger shape, illustrating rare body phenomena.

    Solid-Kaleidoscope70 Report

    #77

    My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail

    Close-up of a tiny human foot with an extra finger-like toe, showcasing a rare body anomaly in detail.

    jfarnworth15 Report

    Purple Pee: Purple Bag Syndrome Is When A Uti And Catheter Arrangement Allows For A Bacteria That Converts Indoxyl Sulphate Into Indigo And Indirubin Dye (Blue And Red)

    Urine bag filled with unusually purple fluid connected to a hospital bed, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    bismarck911 Report

    Even Though All The Hair On My Body Is Black, My Mustache And Beard Are Red

    Side profile of a man with curly hair and a full beard, highlighting unique and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    EmilianoVera15 Report

    #80

    The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound

    Close-up of irritated human skin showing texture and discoloration, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    Joshnaks Report

    This Radiation Therapy Mask

    Green mesh radiation mask shaped to fit a head and neck, used in medical treatment of the human body.

    NuclearEnt Report

    I Have Hereditary Angioedema, Which Causes My Body Parts To Spontaneously Swell At Times (Left Is Normal, Right Is Swollen)

    Close-up comparison of hands showing an extra finger, illustrating unusual and wild things that can happen to the human body.

    insangele Report

    An Octopus Bite Wound

    Close-up of a hand with a small wound marked on the skin, illustrating unusual human body conditions like an extra finger.

    Madi_the_Insane Report

    #84

    Camera Capsule, After Having Been In My Intestines For 5 Days

    Small PillCam capsule camera resting on an open palm demonstrating advanced human body technology.

    petitesBetises Report

    Before I Got It Amputated, I Had An Extra Artery In My Left Ear. This Is What It Looked Like, Compared With The Right

    Close-up comparison of a human ear with an unusual extra fold, illustrating wild things that can happen to the human body.

    bannysexdang Report

