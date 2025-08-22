You’ve likely not seen many of these pictures yet, so prepare to be amazed as you scroll through.

The photos you’re about to see are examples of that. We’ve scoured the internet for the most intriguing images of distinct bodily conditions , from evolving eye colors to bulging wrist veins that may startle anyone who sees them.

We all have a general idea of what “normal” physical features are. But of course, there are people who go beyond that definition, making them unique individuals with a fascinating story to tell.

#1 Necrotising Fascitis, 2 Years On Share icon In November 2022, I noticed some swelling on my knee and went to a clinic and was given flucloxacillin. Just two days later I was in the hospital with sepsis and the beginning of tissue necrosis (likely due to an already present COVID infection suppressing my immune system). The infection rapidly developed into necrotizing fasciitis covering most of the scar area, but after trying 5 different antibiotics, 8 surgical debridements, 2 blood transfusions, and a month in hospital, they managed to get it under control. Split skin grafts were taken from my thigh, leaving me with gnarly scars covering most of my left leg.



Honestly, I'm still struggling with body image and PTSD, but I'm healing mentally and physically one step at a time. I'm hoping that one day soon I'll be able to love my body again.

#2 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints Share icon

#3 An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth Share icon

Since many of these photos feature rare genetic conditions, let’s keep that discussion going. Have you ever heard of Alice in Wonderland syndrome (AIWS)? It’s a neurological disorder that distorts an individual’s visual perception. People afflicted with AIWS may have a warped perception of their own body image, as well as the colors, forms, and sizes of everything around them. There is no known cure for this condition yet, as more research is needed.

#4 If Anyone Is Wondering, This Is How A Reattached Finger Looks After It Grows Back (My Finger, Cut It Off When I Was 3) Share icon

#5 My Son Has Symmetrical Hair Whorls Which Go In Opposite Directions. This Allows Him To Grow A Natural Mohawk Share icon

#6 The Hair On My Neck Grows In A Circle Share icon

Alkaptonuria is a rare inherited genetic condition, otherwise known as black urine disease. As the name suggests, affected individuals excrete dark-colored urine because their bodies are unable to fully break down two amino acids called tyrosine and phenylalanine. People with alkaptonuria may also experience long-term health problems, such as osteoarthritis. Some may even have the bones and muscles around their lungs stiffen, which may cause breathing difficulties.

#7 My Tooth Has Really Long Roots Share icon

#8 Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye. I See Just As Well With My Normal Eye. Second Picture I Took Myself With My Phone And A Water Bubble On The Lens Share icon

#9 I Was Born With 4 Fingers Share icon

Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (LNS) is another rare congenital disorder that occurs primarily among males. It happens because of a sudden gene mutation as the baby develops during pregnancy. Since LNS affects a child’s brain development and behavior, he may develop a habit of self-injury, which typically manifests in the form of finger biting and head banging. The disease also causes a buildup of uric acid, which may cause gout and arthritis among children.

#10 Not Sure If It’s The Carrots That I Eat Everyday Or Something Is Wrong With Me Share icon

#11 My Left Hand Crushed From The Roof Of My Car After Flipping. X-Ray From The Night It Happened Share icon

#12 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked Share icon

Many people may enjoy getting intoxicated with alcohol, but those affected with auto-brewery syndrome likely don’t. Otherwise known as gut fermentation syndrome, this rare condition causes the intestines to ferment the sugar from food and turn it into ethanol, the main organic compound in your favorite adult beverage. And because of the body’s inability to metabolize the ethanol, people with this condition may also experience alcohol intolerance and advanced liver disease.

#13 I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair Share icon

#14 My Fingers Turn Deathly Pale Sometimes Share icon

#15 My Extra Finger Share icon

Dear readers, we would also like to hear from you. Which of these photos fascinated you to the point that you went in and did more research? What about it was so compelling for you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

#16 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth Share icon

#17 My Arm Hair After Some Serious Sanding On Our Jungle Gym Share icon

#18 I Have 7 Wisdom Teeth Share icon

#19 Anonychia Congenita Is A Condition That Causes People To Be Unable To Grow Nails Share icon

#20 Before And After Lotion Share icon

#21 A Friend With Low Body Fat Share icon

#22 I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose Share icon

#23 I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed Share icon

#24 My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors Share icon

#25 My Fingers Can Bend Way Back Share icon

#26 Was Curious To See If I Still Had Lead In My Finger From Elementary School Share icon

#27 My Grandpas Cool Eye Share icon

#28 Cancer Share icon

#29 I Have Forked Ribs On My Right Side Share icon

#30 This Woman Is Pregnant With Quadruplets Share icon

#31 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils) Share icon

#32 Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For Iv, So They Struck My Jugular Share icon

#33 My Eye, I Have Vitiligo, Yellow In My Iris And A Slightly Offset Pupil Share icon

#34 I Have A Cool Skin Disorder Called Dermatographia And It Lets Me Write On My Skin Share icon

#35 Haven’t Been Able To Find Shoes In Years. Was Complaining About It Last Night And She Hit Me With “Well Your Feet Barely Look Human” Share icon

#36 Ankle Injury, 15 Week Update Share icon The news wasn't the best. The doctor said the bones are healing fine, but they seem to be moving apart. You can see the top syndesmotic screw is already broken- however, he thinks my issue is the ligament(s). So now I wait for a CT scan.

#37 The Birth Defect On My Left Hand Share icon

#38 My Hand Before Redial Fasciectomy. Cord Gone Going On 5 Years. Dupuytren’s Disease Share icon

#39 My Girlfriend's Skin Colour Is Growing Back In Spots After She Got Badly Scalded Share icon

#40 I’m A Tattooer And Saw This Posted In One Of My Fb Groups. Any Freaking Clue What This Gnarly Thing Might Be? I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It Share icon

#41 The Length Of The Knots That Got Put On My Stitches Share icon

#42 My Doctor Let Me Keep The Titanium Bars That Stayed In My Ribcage For 3 Years After A Surgery For Pectus Excavatum Share icon

#43 At 24 Years Old, I Got My Last Surviving Baby Tooth Removed Share icon

#44 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows Share icon

#45 The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body Share icon

#46 I Was Born Without My Left Chest Pec Share icon

#47 My Full Body Allergic Rash “Went Around” All My Tattoos Share icon

#48 Today I Feel Validated But Also Angry At Being Gaslighted For Over A Decade Share icon I started a job as a warehouse operations manager, and the hard work took a toll on my easy-to-bruise body. Of course I got the “maybe you forgot about hitting something” at first when I complained of spontaneous bruising. But after weeks, it took me looking like this to be taken seriously.



Now I have the genetic results and have been diagnosed with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia. According to the research article my hematologist gave me, it has a prevalence estimate of 1:1,000,000. As a kid I got called to the nurse and counselor to be asked questions about the suspicious bruises, but all the tests I took at the hospitals and doctors came back normal. And apparently the tests they did would have come back normal. Because the problem was at a level so small, you’d have to request special tests. No one did anything more. It was just, oh well, all the easy tests show she’s fine. No one listened when I said the bruises randomly appear. That leaning against a desk or resting a hard object against me would give me a bruise. That I was walking up the stairs and felt a vessel burst in my leg, which caused a palm-sized bruise. To them I was just forgetful. Until this started with my new job.

#49 I Was In The Cold And Felt That My Finger Was Still Numb After 10 Minutes Of Being Inside. Decided To Take My Glove Off And Check. Found Out It’s A Disease Called Raynouds Syndrome Share icon

#50 There's A Device Called A Vein Viewer That Shows Doctors And Nurses Where Your Veins Are Located Share icon

#51 I Got The Plate And Screws Which Were In My Arm For A Year Share icon

#52 This Is What It Looks Like Right After Having A Tongue Tie Released With A Laser Share icon

#53 Cut My Hand And Instead Of Stitches I Got Glued (By The Doctor) Share icon

#54 The Evolution Of My Eye Color (Age 2, 6, 17, 29) Share icon

#55 The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night Share icon

#56 Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints Share icon

#57 None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint Share icon

#58 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape Share icon

#59 Birthmark. My Own Brand Of Tattoo. I've Never Seen One With Tiny Moles Inside It Yet Other Than Mine Share icon

#60 Budging Wrist Vein I’ve Had Since Birth Share icon

#61 I Have Two Uvulas Share icon

#62 I Was Born With No Joints In The Middle Of My Fingers; I Cannot Make Fists Share icon

#63 Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen Share icon

#64 My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb Share icon

#65 I Have Harlequin Syndrome, And Only Half Of My Face Turns Red After Running Share icon

#66 The Tan Of My Hand Compared To My Foot Share icon

#67 My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis) Share icon

#68 Broken Kneecap Share icon Bro slipped and knee-dropped to the floor. After getting his knee bolted back together, a staph infection almost ended him. He's had to have three surgeries for this already. He briefly thought he was going to need a bone graft too, but thankfully it turned out not. Don't underestimate those slippery floors, folks.



#69 Hooked Wisdom Teeth I Had Removed. Surgeon Said This Was Top 10 Worst Cases Hes Had In His 30 Years Of Work. This Was The Only One That Came Out Whole Too Share icon

#70 I Did A Root Canal On My Patient And The Whole Tooth Nerve Came Out In One Piece Share icon

#71 My Left Hand Is Missing A Finger As It Was What Formed My Thumb Share icon

#72 My Grandfather’s Two Toned Feet Feet From Working Outside His Whole Life Share icon

#73 My Belly 8 Months Pregnant Share icon

#74 I Can See The Internal Bruising In My Finger When I Hold My Hand Up To The Light Share icon

#75 Off-Center Pupil I've Had Since Birth Share icon

#76 Woke Up With A Mystery Bite On My Arm And It’s Spreading Into My Bloodstream Share icon

#77 My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail Share icon

#78 Purple Pee: Purple Bag Syndrome Is When A Uti And Catheter Arrangement Allows For A Bacteria That Converts Indoxyl Sulphate Into Indigo And Indirubin Dye (Blue And Red) Share icon

#79 Even Though All The Hair On My Body Is Black, My Mustache And Beard Are Red Share icon

#80 The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound Share icon

#81 This Radiation Therapy Mask Share icon

#82 I Have Hereditary Angioedema, Which Causes My Body Parts To Spontaneously Swell At Times (Left Is Normal, Right Is Swollen) Share icon

#83 An Octopus Bite Wound Share icon

#84 Camera Capsule, After Having Been In My Intestines For 5 Days Share icon

#85 Before I Got It Amputated, I Had An Extra Artery In My Left Ear. This Is What It Looked Like, Compared With The Right Share icon