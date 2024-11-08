Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the internet to compile a list of really interesting photos of the human body. From extreme close-ups of skin, to the effects of chemotherapy on nails, burns, bruises and even eye transplants... There's something here for anyone who has a morbid fascination with health and healing.

Viewers stay hooked, even if some parts make them want to look away. Watching medical science in action can be intriguing, and at the same time, disturbing. If you get sucked into hospital shows and are fascinated with the workings of the human body, keep scrolling.

While not everyone is cut out to be a doctor , millions of people around the world are happy to live vicariously through the lives of doctors and nurses by binge-watching medical dramas . “Grey’s Anatomy” has clocked over 3.2 billion hours of streaming time globally. Let’s not forget the popularity of “House”, “ER”, “Scrubs”, and “The Good Doctor”.

#1 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded Share icon

#2 How Chemotherapy Affect Nails Share icon

#3 You Can See Where My Hair Started Growing Out White Instead Of My Natural Colour Share icon

#4 The Bruising I Had From A Recent Wisdom Tooth Extraction Share icon

#5 My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color Share icon

#6 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes! Share icon

#7 The Seventeen Stitches Left In My Eye While It Recovers From Corneal Transplant Surgery Share icon

#8 Uncle's Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery Share icon

#9 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape Share icon

#10 My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible Share icon

#11 My Wife's Hair Color Naturally Changing After Childbirth Share icon

#12 Mild Gore. Brother's Girlfriend's Transparent Skin Graft. F**k Cancer Share icon

#13 My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door Share icon

#14 My Cornea Transplant Nearly 4 Months After Surgery Share icon

#15 Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye Share icon

#16 Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand Share icon

#17 I’m Wearing A Thermal Nail Polish And I Can See How Much Hotter My Infected Ring Finger Is Share icon

#18 My Finger After I Finally Got A Ring Off That’s Been On For 2 1/2 Years Straight Share icon

#19 Less Than One Second Of 3,000°f Flame To A Finger Nail Share icon

#20 My Scar Doesn’t Get Dirty When I’m At Work Share icon

#21 Blood From A Vein(Top Bag) And Blood From An Artery(Bottom Bag). Your Blood Is Just Darker With No Oxygen In It, Not Blue Share icon

#22 Burn Mark On Hand Reveiles Fresh Tattoo Share icon

#23 Had A Nail Run Through My Eye. They Stretched My Pupil Over The Hole And Stitched It Up Share icon

#24 Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy! Share icon

#25 A Tattoo Under A Macro Lens Share icon

#26 Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch Share icon

#27 Bruise Progression Share icon

#28 When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord Share icon

#29 My XL Wrist Vein Share icon

#30 Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them Share icon

#31 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum Share icon

#32 Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks Share icon

#33 Muscle Atrophy In My Right Leg Compared To Left After Tibial Plateau Fracture Surgery Share icon

#34 My Scab From An Oil Burn Took Part Of My Tattoo Along With It Share icon

#35 Nail Damage From Chemotherapy Share icon Thought this was interesting - you can see the ridge on my nails where the chemo damage starts. I finished chemo in June, so this is almost two months of healthy growth.



The ring finger nail is only attached by the small patch at the bottom - the rest is just free. The bruising (?) on the middle nail is mildly uncomfortable and I expect that's the next nail to detach. Interestingly, my thumb nail escaped largely unharmed, except for one large ridge!

#36 I Went Four Wheeling And The Dirt Stuck To My Leg Everywhere But Where I Have Scars Share icon

#37 Cervical Fusion Surgery Scar 2 Weeks Post Op Share icon

#38 Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches Share icon

#39 This Burn On My Finger Doesn’t Get Dirty Share icon

#40 My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise Share icon

#41 I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out Share icon

#42 My Right Thumb Which Was Under A Cast For A Month Has Become Much Hairier Than My Left Share icon

#43 Swollen Left Hand After Insect Bite, Compared To 'Normal' Right Hand Share icon

#44 My Skin Was So Dry It Made Patterns Share icon

#45 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed) Share icon

#46 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27 Share icon

#47 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips Share icon

#48 The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night Share icon

#49 I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago Share icon

#50 I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature Share icon

#51 In Case You Have Not Seen What A Clump Of DNA Looks Like Share icon

#52 Growing My Hair Out After Radiotherapy. Part Of It Is Ginger, Part Of It Is Brown Share icon

#53 My Scars Don't Seem To Sweat Share icon

#54 This Plasma Separated From My Blood Over A 3 Hour Sitting Share icon

#55 The Difference My Prosthetic Eye Makes Share icon

#56 Two Weeks Ago I Cleanly Sliced Off The Tip Of My Finger With A Mandoline. Today, You Can See Each Layer Of Skin Healing Separately Share icon

#57 The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest Share icon

#58 The Amount Of Atrophy My Left Leg Had After A Cast For Six Weeks Share icon

#59 Something Interesting : I Got An Eye Injury 6 Years Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown! Share icon

#60 Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand Share icon

#61 My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn Share icon

#62 Size Difference In My Legs After An Injury And Putting No Weight On One For 3 Months Share icon

#63 6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently Share icon

#64 Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later Share icon

#65 I Killed A Patch Of Nerves In My Cheek As A Child And Have Had A Lopsided Smile And One Dimple Ever Since Share icon

#66 Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now Share icon

#67 Accidentally Got This Sick Burn From My Space Heater Share icon

#68 This Patch Of White Hair We Somehow Just Found On My Head Today At Only 20 Years Old Share icon

#69 A Scab That Formed Over A Fresh Tattoo Share icon

#70 I Have A Tube With My Brain Fluid In It Share icon

#71 The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White Share icon

#72 Sand Doesn't Stick On Scars Share icon

#73 Apparently You Can't Get Bruises On Old Scars Share icon

#74 Scar From Carotid Artery Surgery Share icon

#75 Brain Surgery Scars On The Top Of My Head Share icon

#76 A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly Share icon

#77 Engine Grease Revealing Where I Prick My Fingers To Check Blood Sugar Share icon

#78 The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty Share icon

#79 'stretched' Freckles On My Surgery Scar Share icon

#80 My Scar Doesnt Sweat Anymore So Dirt Doesnt Stick To It Share icon

#81 My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar Share icon

#82 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows Share icon

#83 The Imprint Of My Mother's Thumb Burned Into My Forearm Share icon

#84 Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune Share icon

#85 My Histamine Response After Spider Bite On Eyelid Share icon

#86 The Bruises On My Arm After Nurses Couldn’t Find A Vein Share icon

#87 My Injury Healed In A Nearly Perfect Heart Shape Share icon

#88 The Bruise On My Knee Traveled “Up” Because I’ve Had To Elevate My Leg Share icon

#89 Neurologist Let Me Take A Picture Of My Spinal Fluid After My Lumbar Puncture Procedure Share icon

#90 24 Hours After Being Stung By A Yellow Jacket On My Middle Upper Knuckle Share icon

#91 My Roommate Was Born With 12 Fingers And Had Them Amputated As An Infant Share icon

#92 Broke My Arm - 1 Week Later Fingernails No Longer Grow At Same Rate Share icon

#93 My Allergy Skin Test From Today Share icon

#94 I Got A Mosquito Bite Next To A Tattoo And It Made The Letters Swell Up Into 3D Share icon

#95 The Very Detailed Imprint On My Leg Left By My Hand While I Was Sleeping Share icon

#96 This Beard Hair Used To Be Gray Before I Started Taking Medication For My Anxiety Share icon

#97 My Friends Medication Makes Some Of His Hair Grow White While He's Taking It, So His Hair Becomes Stripey Over Time As He Goes On And Off The Medication Share icon

#98 I Used A Microscope On My Shaved Head Realized My Hairs Grow In Pairs Share icon

#99 Poison Ivy Doesn't Cause A Rash On Scar Tissue Share icon

#100 So I Recently Went On A Color Run And My Scar Repelled The Dye Share icon

#101 Baby's Natural Ombré. Born With Dark Brown Hair That's Grown In Blonde Since Birth Share icon

#102 This Patch On My Skin Never Tans/Burns. I’ve Had It Since I Was Born! Share icon

#103 What Blood Looks Like With The Red Blood Cells Removed Share icon

#104 This Is My Girlfriend 4 Hours After Giving Birth Share icon

#105 Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast - A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of Share icon

#106 This Is My Atrophied Foot After A Soccer Injury That Shredded My Nerves Apart Share icon

#107 I Have A Tiny Vial Of My Own Dehydrated Blood Share icon

#108 When I Drink Alcohol My Scar On My Thumb Lights Up Like A Neon Light Or Lightsaber Share icon

#109 I've Had A Splinter Stuck In My Finger For About 4 Years Share icon

#110 My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo Share icon

#111 My Seasonal Allergies Manifest As Itchy Bumps On My Tattoo, But Only On The Red And Black Side Share icon

#112 Surgery After My My Radius Fracture Surgery. They Didn't Line My Tattoo Up Share icon

#113 The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound Share icon

#114 The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body Share icon

#115 I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed Share icon

#116 My Pinky Toe Nails Grow Completely Vertical Share icon

#117 Weird Mosquito Bite Share icon

#118 I Have Not Worn A Watch For Over 10 Years, But You Can Still See Where It Used To Be On My Arm Share icon

#119 An Octopus Bite Wound Share icon