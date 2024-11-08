ADVERTISEMENT

While not everyone is cut out to be a doctor, millions of people around the world are happy to live vicariously through the lives of doctors and nurses by binge-watching medical dramas. “Grey’s Anatomy” has clocked over 3.2 billion hours of streaming time globally. Let’s not forget the popularity of “House”, “ER”, “Scrubs”, and “The Good Doctor”.

Viewers stay hooked, even if some parts make them want to look away. Watching medical science in action can be intriguing, and at the same time, disturbing. If you get sucked into hospital shows and are fascinated with the workings of the human body, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the internet to compile a list of really interesting photos of the human body. From extreme close-ups of skin, to the effects of chemotherapy on nails, burns, bruises and even eye transplants... There's something here for anyone who has a morbid fascination with health and healing. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded

I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded

chuffberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

How Chemotherapy Affect Nails

How Chemotherapy Affect Nails

BeckGio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend of mine had kidney cancer, after it was removed she told me that she had weird ridges on her fingernails for quite a long time. After the cancer was gone those ridges disappeared. Some years later I developed a huge ridge on a toenail. It was like the whole nail was wavy. I remember showing it to her in the swimming pool. Turns out I had uterine cancer, but very early stage. After the surgery my nails are normal again. Maybe it was a weird coincidence, but if you develop strange ridges across your nails, maybe go to the doctor.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

You Can See Where My Hair Started Growing Out White Instead Of My Natural Colour

You Can See Where My Hair Started Growing Out White Instead Of My Natural Colour

PopRocksQueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The Bruising I Had From A Recent Wisdom Tooth Extraction

The Bruising I Had From A Recent Wisdom Tooth Extraction

ToIA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a bruise on my face when I had my wisdom tooth removed but it was nowhere as bad as this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color

My Eye Is Gradually Losing Its Color

luisanra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes!

The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes!

DoYouDestinyBrah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

The Seventeen Stitches Left In My Eye While It Recovers From Corneal Transplant Surgery

The Seventeen Stitches Left In My Eye While It Recovers From Corneal Transplant Surgery

scotchedpommes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Uncle's Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery

Uncle's Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

Beginning-Delivery54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

KT-Tape is a placebo and has zero scientific backing. It really sucks that OP got injured/hurt by using it when they were probably led into believing it would help with some other issue.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible

My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible

HandsOnHips3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Wife's Hair Color Naturally Changing After Childbirth

My Wife's Hair Color Naturally Changing After Childbirth

allenthird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Mild Gore. Brother's Girlfriend's Transparent Skin Graft. F**k Cancer

Mild Gore. Brother's Girlfriend's Transparent Skin Graft. F**k Cancer

Doom_Riff_Heretic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door

My Finger After Getting It Stuck In A Car Door

Wanderer-777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Cornea Transplant Nearly 4 Months After Surgery

My Cornea Transplant Nearly 4 Months After Surgery

the_shadow002 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye

Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye

deafis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

BogdanAnime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well upside I guess you could make lots of ‘Marty’s fun private time’ jokes. As a burn survivor myself, this kind of skin graft must be a pain in the bum to manage

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

I’m Wearing A Thermal Nail Polish And I Can See How Much Hotter My Infected Ring Finger Is

I’m Wearing A Thermal Nail Polish And I Can See How Much Hotter My Infected Ring Finger Is

7olenge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Finger After I Finally Got A Ring Off That’s Been On For 2 1/2 Years Straight

My Finger After I Finally Got A Ring Off That’s Been On For 2 1/2 Years Straight

AndersonZR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have been a pain to remove. It wasn't the proper size, I never take off my wedding ring (more than 10 years) and it's not looking like that. At all.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Less Than One Second Of 3,000°f Flame To A Finger Nail

Less Than One Second Of 3,000°f Flame To A Finger Nail

Nuggzey420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Scar Doesn’t Get Dirty When I’m At Work

My Scar Doesn’t Get Dirty When I’m At Work

GooseZeus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Blood From A Vein(Top Bag) And Blood From An Artery(Bottom Bag). Your Blood Is Just Darker With No Oxygen In It, Not Blue

Blood From A Vein(Top Bag) And Blood From An Artery(Bottom Bag). Your Blood Is Just Darker With No Oxygen In It, Not Blue

Aryxii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Burn Mark On Hand Reveiles Fresh Tattoo

Burn Mark On Hand Reveiles Fresh Tattoo

uhmodijia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Had A Nail Run Through My Eye. They Stretched My Pupil Over The Hole And Stitched It Up

Had A Nail Run Through My Eye. They Stretched My Pupil Over The Hole And Stitched It Up

Ooopsie-daisy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy!

Here Are My Removed & Genetically Modified White Blood Cells, About To Be Put Back In To Hopefully Cure My Cancer! This Is T-Cell Immunotherapy!

sarahjewel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

A Tattoo Under A Macro Lens

A Tattoo Under A Macro Lens

AlphaGateIs2ndGate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch

Only My Right Arm Is Allergic To My Wristwatch

godrim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Bruise Progression

Bruise Progression

ninjilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord

When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord

abacusartifact Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So so very lucky that it didn't tighten or it would have cut off the child's oxygen during birth

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My XL Wrist Vein

My XL Wrist Vein

plaidjammies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them

Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them

CaptainFiasco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

lfpod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And sometimes it gets funky colors as well (greenish, bluish, pink...)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks

Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks

fender5string Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Muscle Atrophy In My Right Leg Compared To Left After Tibial Plateau Fracture Surgery

Muscle Atrophy In My Right Leg Compared To Left After Tibial Plateau Fracture Surgery

selffulfilment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is annoying cos it takes em forever to even out (I got burns on my lower body but not my left leg) calf muscles looked so funny for ages

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

My Scab From An Oil Burn Took Part Of My Tattoo Along With It

My Scab From An Oil Burn Took Part Of My Tattoo Along With It

GoGoGengar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Nail Damage From Chemotherapy

Nail Damage From Chemotherapy

Thought this was interesting - you can see the ridge on my nails where the chemo damage starts. I finished chemo in June, so this is almost two months of healthy growth.

The ring finger nail is only attached by the small patch at the bottom - the rest is just free. The bruising (?) on the middle nail is mildly uncomfortable and I expect that's the next nail to detach. Interestingly, my thumb nail escaped largely unharmed, except for one large ridge!

stalesun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Went Four Wheeling And The Dirt Stuck To My Leg Everywhere But Where I Have Scars

I Went Four Wheeling And The Dirt Stuck To My Leg Everywhere But Where I Have Scars

Jhaawk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Cervical Fusion Surgery Scar 2 Weeks Post Op

Cervical Fusion Surgery Scar 2 Weeks Post Op

bigfishflyhigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches

Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches

Matt0715 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Burn On My Finger Doesn’t Get Dirty

This Burn On My Finger Doesn’t Get Dirty

Philly_cheapskate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise

My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise

mariefury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out

I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out

sandpirate_88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Right Thumb Which Was Under A Cast For A Month Has Become Much Hairier Than My Left

My Right Thumb Which Was Under A Cast For A Month Has Become Much Hairier Than My Left

Spaceman_Dave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Swollen Left Hand After Insect Bite, Compared To 'Normal' Right Hand

Swollen Left Hand After Insect Bite, Compared To 'Normal' Right Hand

Robot_Piggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Skin Was So Dry It Made Patterns

My Skin Was So Dry It Made Patterns

albatross49 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

kaseeeey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#46

A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27

A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27

fiori_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

llowreyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night

The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night

OfTheirOwnAccord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

b_z Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature

I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature

kmc020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

In Case You Have Not Seen What A Clump Of DNA Looks Like

In Case You Have Not Seen What A Clump Of DNA Looks Like

ssmunif Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Growing My Hair Out After Radiotherapy. Part Of It Is Ginger, Part Of It Is Brown

Growing My Hair Out After Radiotherapy. Part Of It Is Ginger, Part Of It Is Brown

ppetulili Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Scars Don't Seem To Sweat

My Scars Don't Seem To Sweat

Thetacticaltacos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#54

This Plasma Separated From My Blood Over A 3 Hour Sitting

This Plasma Separated From My Blood Over A 3 Hour Sitting

Pespy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The Difference My Prosthetic Eye Makes

The Difference My Prosthetic Eye Makes

layzerbeann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Two Weeks Ago I Cleanly Sliced Off The Tip Of My Finger With A Mandoline. Today, You Can See Each Layer Of Skin Healing Separately

Two Weeks Ago I Cleanly Sliced Off The Tip Of My Finger With A Mandoline. Today, You Can See Each Layer Of Skin Healing Separately

PonyToast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Done this so many times chopping weed with scissors 😂 it hurts so much

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

ladysmalltown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

The Amount Of Atrophy My Left Leg Had After A Cast For Six Weeks

The Amount Of Atrophy My Left Leg Had After A Cast For Six Weeks

bobloblawmalpractice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Something Interesting : I Got An Eye Injury 6 Years Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown!

Something Interesting : I Got An Eye Injury 6 Years Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown!

iyaayas10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand

Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand

PositivelyUnpos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn

My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn

hippy_potto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Size Difference In My Legs After An Injury And Putting No Weight On One For 3 Months

Size Difference In My Legs After An Injury And Putting No Weight On One For 3 Months

safetymeetingcaptain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently

6 Lines On My Fingernails, One For Each Chemo Session I Had Recently

Rowadd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

lottybugatti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Killed A Patch Of Nerves In My Cheek As A Child And Have Had A Lopsided Smile And One Dimple Ever Since

I Killed A Patch Of Nerves In My Cheek As A Child And Have Had A Lopsided Smile And One Dimple Ever Since

TeaMarieArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now

Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now

sunnysideup2323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Accidentally Got This Sick Burn From My Space Heater

Accidentally Got This Sick Burn From My Space Heater

snarkbite_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Patch Of White Hair We Somehow Just Found On My Head Today At Only 20 Years Old

This Patch Of White Hair We Somehow Just Found On My Head Today At Only 20 Years Old

GiddyFishyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

A Scab That Formed Over A Fresh Tattoo

A Scab That Formed Over A Fresh Tattoo

heyrebel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

I Have A Tube With My Brain Fluid In It

I Have A Tube With My Brain Fluid In It

FriendlyBabyFrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White

The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White

jamaicanhopscotch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Sand Doesn't Stick On Scars

Sand Doesn't Stick On Scars

Kazeho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Apparently You Can't Get Bruises On Old Scars

Apparently You Can't Get Bruises On Old Scars

ghostofabanana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Scar From Carotid Artery Surgery

Scar From Carotid Artery Surgery

stuckeezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Brain Surgery Scars On The Top Of My Head

Brain Surgery Scars On The Top Of My Head

JuiceBox1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

A Patch Of My Hair Fell Out 1.5 Years Ago And Has Grown Back Curly

elisamariah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Engine Grease Revealing Where I Prick My Fingers To Check Blood Sugar

Engine Grease Revealing Where I Prick My Fingers To Check Blood Sugar

TheBrikk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty

The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty

dumbwhip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

'stretched' Freckles On My Surgery Scar

'stretched' Freckles On My Surgery Scar

sunshine___riptide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My Scar Doesnt Sweat Anymore So Dirt Doesnt Stick To It

My Scar Doesnt Sweat Anymore So Dirt Doesnt Stick To It

NExTyoutubereddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar

My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar

shelbyyalexandra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

T1MEKilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

The Imprint Of My Mother's Thumb Burned Into My Forearm

The Imprint Of My Mother's Thumb Burned Into My Forearm

YoeriValentin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

WhiskeyForElephants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Histamine Response After Spider Bite On Eyelid

My Histamine Response After Spider Bite On Eyelid

yumricecrispytreats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

The Bruises On My Arm After Nurses Couldn’t Find A Vein

The Bruises On My Arm After Nurses Couldn’t Find A Vein

romietomatoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Injury Healed In A Nearly Perfect Heart Shape

My Injury Healed In A Nearly Perfect Heart Shape

Lelapa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

The Bruise On My Knee Traveled “Up” Because I’ve Had To Elevate My Leg

The Bruise On My Knee Traveled “Up” Because I’ve Had To Elevate My Leg

melancholyroadtrip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Neurologist Let Me Take A Picture Of My Spinal Fluid After My Lumbar Puncture Procedure

Neurologist Let Me Take A Picture Of My Spinal Fluid After My Lumbar Puncture Procedure

HelloImBrock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

24 Hours After Being Stung By A Yellow Jacket On My Middle Upper Knuckle

24 Hours After Being Stung By A Yellow Jacket On My Middle Upper Knuckle

Rroyalty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

My Roommate Was Born With 12 Fingers And Had Them Amputated As An Infant

My Roommate Was Born With 12 Fingers And Had Them Amputated As An Infant

makko007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Broke My Arm - 1 Week Later Fingernails No Longer Grow At Same Rate

Broke My Arm - 1 Week Later Fingernails No Longer Grow At Same Rate

mrwobling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Allergy Skin Test From Today

My Allergy Skin Test From Today

Obvious_Process2426 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#94

I Got A Mosquito Bite Next To A Tattoo And It Made The Letters Swell Up Into 3D

I Got A Mosquito Bite Next To A Tattoo And It Made The Letters Swell Up Into 3D

tlaquepaque0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

The Very Detailed Imprint On My Leg Left By My Hand While I Was Sleeping

The Very Detailed Imprint On My Leg Left By My Hand While I Was Sleeping

the_Rainiac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

This Beard Hair Used To Be Gray Before I Started Taking Medication For My Anxiety

This Beard Hair Used To Be Gray Before I Started Taking Medication For My Anxiety

shuacore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

My Friends Medication Makes Some Of His Hair Grow White While He's Taking It, So His Hair Becomes Stripey Over Time As He Goes On And Off The Medication

My Friends Medication Makes Some Of His Hair Grow White While He's Taking It, So His Hair Becomes Stripey Over Time As He Goes On And Off The Medication

QueenChoco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

I Used A Microscope On My Shaved Head Realized My Hairs Grow In Pairs

I Used A Microscope On My Shaved Head Realized My Hairs Grow In Pairs

6millionwaystolive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Poison Ivy Doesn't Cause A Rash On Scar Tissue

Poison Ivy Doesn't Cause A Rash On Scar Tissue

Chad_Hansen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

So I Recently Went On A Color Run And My Scar Repelled The Dye

So I Recently Went On A Color Run And My Scar Repelled The Dye

Iamaplacebo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Baby's Natural Ombré. Born With Dark Brown Hair That's Grown In Blonde Since Birth

Baby's Natural Ombré. Born With Dark Brown Hair That's Grown In Blonde Since Birth

Sambehrs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

This Patch On My Skin Never Tans/Burns. I’ve Had It Since I Was Born!

This Patch On My Skin Never Tans/Burns. I’ve Had It Since I Was Born!

xJacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

What Blood Looks Like With The Red Blood Cells Removed

What Blood Looks Like With The Red Blood Cells Removed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

This Is My Girlfriend 4 Hours After Giving Birth

This Is My Girlfriend 4 Hours After Giving Birth

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast - A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of

Dealing With A Lung Infection And Coughed Up A Bronchial Cast - A Mucosal Plug That Retained The Shape Of The Bronchioles It Came Out Of

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

This Is My Atrophied Foot After A Soccer Injury That Shredded My Nerves Apart

This Is My Atrophied Foot After A Soccer Injury That Shredded My Nerves Apart

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

I Have A Tiny Vial Of My Own Dehydrated Blood

I Have A Tiny Vial Of My Own Dehydrated Blood

iiworkatthebank Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

When I Drink Alcohol My Scar On My Thumb Lights Up Like A Neon Light Or Lightsaber

When I Drink Alcohol My Scar On My Thumb Lights Up Like A Neon Light Or Lightsaber

PhenomEx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

I've Had A Splinter Stuck In My Finger For About 4 Years

I've Had A Splinter Stuck In My Finger For About 4 Years

micaiah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#110

My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo

My Friend Broke His Arm And The Surgery Misaligned His Tattoo

mathu_reddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

My Seasonal Allergies Manifest As Itchy Bumps On My Tattoo, But Only On The Red And Black Side

My Seasonal Allergies Manifest As Itchy Bumps On My Tattoo, But Only On The Red And Black Side

BooksAreAddicting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Surgery After My My Radius Fracture Surgery. They Didn't Line My Tattoo Up

Surgery After My My Radius Fracture Surgery. They Didn't Line My Tattoo Up

dubsfatvw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound

The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound

Joshnaks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body

The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body

doomed_moonfruit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed

I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed

Ordinary-League5554 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

My Pinky Toe Nails Grow Completely Vertical

My Pinky Toe Nails Grow Completely Vertical

scottydoeskno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Weird Mosquito Bite

Weird Mosquito Bite

NeonButtplug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#118

I Have Not Worn A Watch For Over 10 Years, But You Can Still See Where It Used To Be On My Arm

I Have Not Worn A Watch For Over 10 Years, But You Can Still See Where It Used To Be On My Arm

jesusismagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

An Octopus Bite Wound

An Octopus Bite Wound

Madi_the_Insane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#120

My Toenail Grew In Extra Thick During My Pregnancy Then Abruptly Stopped Growing Thick Once I Gave Birth To My Son

My Toenail Grew In Extra Thick During My Pregnancy Then Abruptly Stopped Growing Thick Once I Gave Birth To My Son

Godjilla25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!