86 Photos Of The Human Body That Are As Bizarre As They’re Fascinating (New Pics)
Familiarity with our bodies can help us make healthier decisions, take better actions when signs of illness appear, and effectively communicate with healthcare providers, among other things. However, despite living our entire lives in a human body, there are a lot of things people typically don’t know about it. To help you, our dear Pandas, learn more about the human body, our team compiled a whole list of photos featuring the wildest and most fascinating things that can happen to it. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that wowed you the most.
Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes
For some reason, this reminds me of the 1960 French horror film "Eyes Without a Face."
I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour
The Body Of A Gymnast While Preforming A Trick
Being Strunk By Lightning Can Leave A Tattoo-Like Marking Or Scar Known As A Lichtenberg Figure
This looks really cool. But I'm not about to put in the ground work for one!
Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month And Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone
This photo is my CT scan. Biopsy surgery results were non-cancerous, thankfully. It’s been a real WTF month.
My Left Eyebrow Is Suddenly Turning White
Olympic Rower's Hands After Rowing 1000 Km
The Hair Grew In The Eye
Mri Photo Of My Brain. Yes This Is Real
That looks like an arachnoid cyst. They're generally congenital (present at birth) and many people go their entire lives without knowing they have one. Most people who have them do not show any symptoms.
Scan Of My Brain And The 6.2 Cm Dermoid Cyst I Had Surgically Removed. My Brain Somehow Managed To Grow Around It Without Causing Me To Become Mentally Or Physically Disabled For 22 Years
I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals
I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face
My Hairy Legs
My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle
I hope you've seen a doctor. Nail irregularities can signal more serious health problems.
Me 4-Year-Old's First Nogged Milk Tooth vs. Me Extracted Wisdom Tooth
Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning
Coincidentally, my right ring finger has this happening right now. Usually it is more than one finger though, so hoping it passes quickly.
My 6-Years-Old's Dental X-Ray
My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt
Strange. I'd see a doctor. It's probably okay, but just to be on the safe side.
The Palm Of My Hand Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got A Few Years Ago
Skin graft, sure... We all know what you've been up to.
I Have A Skin Condition Called Dermatographia Due To Which Lightly Scratching My Skin Causes Raised, Red Lines Where I've Scratched
This is cool, and according to Dr. Google, quite harmless, if somewhat uncomfortable.
I'm Taking Meds That Make My Urine Green
My Enlarged Heart At Age 15 (2012) Before I Had Surgeries
In My Head, The Screws From My Spinal Fusion Surgery Looked A Lot Smaller
This Explains The Pain
Gas Bubbles In My Eye. Picture Of My Glaucoma Ahmed Valve
An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work
My Fingertips Are Shedding
I’ve Been On A New Contraceptive Pill For 8 Months Now And Since Then My Hair Has Been Growing Straight
I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris
X-Ray Of A Patient Who Had A Long History Of Chewing And Gnawing Their Fingers To The Bone
This resulted in severe bacterial infections which had to be treated with multiple amputations amputations.
Spotted In The Wild - Purple Urine
For anyone who's interested: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3894016/
Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains
This Is What My Knee Looked Like After I Tried To Jump And Heard A Pop
My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped
Here's A Kidney Stone That I Passed A While Back
Last September I Had Corrective Surgery On My Back And Now I Have 4 Rods, 22 Screws And 2 Hooks In My Body
I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face
This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)
I Broke My Ring Finger And After Not Bending It For A While I'm Losing My Crease On The Top Joint
This Bruise Under My Fingernail Healed Into The Shape Of A Heart, And Has Stayed Like This For Over A Week
My Friend Has Had Three Life-Saving Heart Surgeries. These Are Her Scars
Mark On My Finger That Darkened Over Time
My Neck Skin Is Stretchy Enough To Allow Me To Suck On It With No Hands
I Have Hyperhidrosis, Which Means My Hands And Feet Sweat A Lot. This Is How My Hands Usually Look
My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Father's Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning
Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue
My Under Lip Is Missing Pigmentation
My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose
A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France
We Call It His Spare Brain
A hereditary bony mass that will continue to grow until he removes it. His mother has the same thing. There is a medical name for it and I'm hoping a dentist pops in to tell me what it's called.
My Body’s Reaction To A Single Bee Sting
The Freckles In My Eyes
My Dad’s Hand After A Bee Sting
I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot
This Is What 35% Hydrogen Peroxide Does To Your Skin
While The Veins On My Left Hand Say "Yo", The Veins On My Right Hand Spell "Hi"
Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose)
One of the greatest mysteries which I've pondered during my life, is why the hēll teeth have nerves. Totally unnecessary, and unnecessarily painful when there's a problem.
My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back
Good Thing I Did This While Working In The Emergency Room
I Got A Paper Cut This Morning. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors Only On The Injured Finger
Child vs. Adult Hand Xrays
It's amazing that the little buggers can grab anything.
11 Years Ago, My Mom Had Pins Surgically Placed In Her Knee. Today, The Pins Are Nearly Protruding Her Skin
Ever tried an exofit for a broken leg? Now there's an experience!
I Had A Shard Of Glass In My Hand For 5+ Years
I pulled a chunk of glass out of the back of my hand about two years after a car crash. It didn't hurt, and I thought it was a wart until it popped out.
I Have POTS, This Is What Blood Pooling Does To My Legs 24/7
I've Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth
Got Another Episode Of Uveitis. Here's What My Iris Looks Like After The Fourth Time
My Boyfriend’s Weird Hairline
My Eyelashes Don’t Grow In The Middle Of My Bottom Lash Line
I Have 1 Really Long Eyebrow Hair That Always Grows Back
This Bruise On My Eye Looks Like Eyeliner
This Splinter Was In My Nail Bed For Two Years, And Caused A Trench In My Nail
My Grandma Had No Idea She Had A Sewing Needle In Her Foot. No Telling How Long It’s Been In There. Skin Was Healed. It Finally Started Rejecting Yesterday And She Had Emergency Surgery
I Have A Tooth In The Roof Of My Mouth
What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite
One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In, So I'm Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth
The White Of My Eye Was Swollen
Nails Coming Off. Came Down With A Severe Case Of Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease About A Month And A Half Ago
I've never heard of any type Foot and Mouth Disease that isn't restricted to cattle beasts.