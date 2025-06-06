ADVERTISEMENT

Familiarity with our bodies can help us make healthier decisions, take better actions when signs of illness appear, and effectively communicate with healthcare providers, among other things. However, despite living our entire lives in a human body, there are a lot of things people typically don’t know about it. To help you, our dear Pandas, learn more about the human body, our team compiled a whole list of photos featuring the wildest and most fascinating things that can happen to it. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that wowed you the most.

#1

Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes

Close-up of human fingers with swollen, smooth skin showing a bizarre and fascinating condition of the human body.

froggysaysno Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason, this reminds me of the 1960 French horror film "Eyes Without a Face."

    #2

    I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour

    Close-up of a human eye showing a dilated pupil with detailed textures in the iris and surrounding skin.

    Mxcharlier Report

    #3

    The Body Of A Gymnast While Preforming A Trick

    X-ray image of the human body showing a detailed view of the skull, spine, and neck bones with measurement annotations.

    Due-Challenge-9207 Report

    #4

    Being Strunk By Lightning Can Leave A Tattoo-Like Marking Or Scar Known As A Lichtenberg Figure

    Close-up of a human neck showing bizarre skin patterns and red markings on the body in a medical setting.

    Ra505 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks really cool. But I'm not about to put in the ground work for one!

    #5

    Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month And Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone

    3D scan of a human jawbone with missing teeth showing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    This photo is my CT scan. Biopsy surgery results were non-cancerous, thankfully. It’s been a real WTF month.

    KaLeXat Report

    #6

    My Left Eyebrow Is Suddenly Turning White

    Close-up of a young man’s face with natural skin texture, highlighting the human body in vivid detail and lighting.

    Typical_tablecloth Report

    #7

    Olympic Rower's Hands After Rowing 1000 Km

    Close-up of human hands with unusually wrinkled skin, showcasing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    The Hair Grew In The Eye

    Close-up of a human eye showing detailed iris patterns and an unusual eyelash embedded in the eye surface.

    Surgeox Report

    #9

    Mri Photo Of My Brain. Yes This Is Real

    MRI scan showing a bizarre and fascinating abnormality in the human brain from unusual medical imaging photos

    brooklynlikestories Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like an arachnoid cyst. They're generally congenital (present at birth) and many people go their entire lives without knowing they have one. Most people who have them do not show any symptoms.

    #10

    Scan Of My Brain And The 6.2 Cm Dermoid Cyst I Had Surgically Removed. My Brain Somehow Managed To Grow Around It Without Causing Me To Become Mentally Or Physically Disabled For 22 Years

    MRI scan showing a detailed cross-section of the human body brain with a visible abnormality or growth.

    VillainM Report

    #11

    I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals

    Close-up of a human finger with a blue button attached using tissue, illustrating a bizarre photo of the human body.

    Ok_Try_1217 Report

    #12

    I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face

    Close-up macro photo of human body hair and skin texture showcasing bizarre and fascinating details.

    ManOfJapaneseCulture Report

    #13

    My Hairy Legs

    Close-up of hairy human legs with white socks resting on a patterned bedspread showcasing unusual human body features.

    Mugrevideo Report

    #14

    My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle

    Close-up of human fingernails with peeling skin, showcasing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    snaggle_panther Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope you've seen a doctor. Nail irregularities can signal more serious health problems.

    #15

    Me 4-Year-Old's First Nogged Milk Tooth vs. Me Extracted Wisdom Tooth

    Two extracted human teeth on a wooden surface showing bizarre and fascinating body features close-up.

    LarsLasse Report

    #16

    Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning

    Hand showing bizarre human body condition with pale fingers and visible discoloration on middle and ring fingers.

    bifishologist Report

    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coincidentally, my right ring finger has this happening right now. Usually it is more than one finger though, so hoping it passes quickly.

    #17

    My 6-Years-Old's Dental X-Ray

    Panoramic x-ray showing developing teeth and jaw structure, a bizarre and fascinating human body photo.

    15926028 Report

    My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt

    Visible veins on a human arm reflected in a mirror, showcasing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    toxicatedscientist Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strange. I'd see a doctor. It's probably okay, but just to be on the safe side.

    #19

    The Palm Of My Hand Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got A Few Years Ago

    Close-up of a human hand showing a bizarre patch of hair growth on the palm, highlighting unusual human body traits.

    everyone_always Report

    #20

    I Have A Skin Condition Called Dermatographia Due To Which Lightly Scratching My Skin Causes Raised, Red Lines Where I've Scratched

    Close-up of a human arm with raised scars forming the word SNORLAX, showcasing bizarre human body markings.

    Professional_Pen_330 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is cool, and according to Dr. Google, quite harmless, if somewhat uncomfortable.

    #21

    I'm Taking Meds That Make My Urine Green

    Hand holding a test tube with green liquid, showcasing a bizarre and fascinating aspect of the human body.

    Powerful-Prior-1959 Report

    My Enlarged Heart At Age 15 (2012) Before I Had Surgeries

    X-ray image of the human body showing the chest cavity, ribs, and lungs with detailed anatomical structures.

    EmpireShmempire Report

    #23

    In My Head, The Screws From My Spinal Fusion Surgery Looked A Lot Smaller

    X-ray photo showing human body spine with surgical screws and rods, revealing bizarre and fascinating internal structure.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    This Explains The Pain

    X-ray image showing a human jaw with an impacted wisdom tooth, a bizarre and fascinating human body photo.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    Gas Bubbles In My Eye. Picture Of My Glaucoma Ahmed Valve

    Close-up of a human eye with bubbles on the cornea, showcasing a bizarre and fascinating aspect of the human body.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work

    Close-up of a human arm showing a bizarre and fascinating skin patch with contrasting pigmentation and a scar.

    BodybuilderEast6130 Report

    #27

    My Fingertips Are Shedding

    Peeling skin on human fingers showing unusual texture and condition in a close-up photo of the human body.

    yoinksboy Report

    #28

    I’ve Been On A New Contraceptive Pill For 8 Months Now And Since Then My Hair Has Been Growing Straight

    Close-up of the human body showing detailed curly hair texture in a natural indoor setting.

    EllieBen Report

    #29

    I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris

    Close-up photo of a human eye showing detailed textures and patterns unique to the human body.

    M8614 Report

    X-Ray Of A Patient Who Had A Long History Of Chewing And Gnawing Their Fingers To The Bone

    X-ray images showing bizarre and fascinating human body hands with rings visible on fingers and wrist.

    This resulted in severe bacterial infections which had to be treated with multiple amputations amputations.

    HealerMD Report

    #31

    Spotted In The Wild - Purple Urine

    Medical bag filled with dark fluid related to bizarre and fascinating photos of the human body, held by a hand indoors.

    Augoustine Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who's interested: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3894016/

    #32

    Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains

    Close-up of a human hand with extremely wrinkled skin showing bizarre and fascinating texture details of the human body.

    neeto85 Report

    #33

    This Is What My Knee Looked Like After I Tried To Jump And Heard A Pop

    Close-up photo of a hairy human knee showing skin texture and details of the human body in a casual setting.

    Leaf_on_thewind Report

    My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped

    Close-up of two extracted human teeth with dark discoloration resting on a person's palm showing bizarre human body details

    tastefuldebauchery Report

    #35

    Here's A Kidney Stone That I Passed A While Back

    Close-up photo of a bizarre human body kidney stone with crystallized formations on a dark textured fabric background

    PubesMcGinty Report

    #36

    Last September I Had Corrective Surgery On My Back And Now I Have 4 Rods, 22 Screws And 2 Hooks In My Body

    X-ray images of the human body showing spinal surgery with metal implants from side and front views.

    Nostalgia_Guy80s90s Report

    #37

    I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face

    Close-up of human face showing dense clusters of dark spots on the skin near the ear and cheek, unusual body markings.

    SanSaniBoy Report

    This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)

    Close-up of a bizarre human body scar running along the forearm on light skin with blue fabric background.

    DankeKong Report

    #39

    I Broke My Ring Finger And After Not Bending It For A While I'm Losing My Crease On The Top Joint

    Close-up photo of human fingers showing skin texture and natural lines, highlighting the human body details.

    ChrisChalms Report

    #40

    This Bruise Under My Fingernail Healed Into The Shape Of A Heart, And Has Stayed Like This For Over A Week

    Close-up of human fingers showing a small black heart-shaped bruise under a fingernail, an unusual feature of the human body.

    the__green__light Report

    #41

    My Friend Has Had Three Life-Saving Heart Surgeries. These Are Her Scars

    Close-up of a finger pointing at a small scar on human skin, highlighting an unusual aspect of the human body.

    rubythieves Report

    Mark On My Finger That Darkened Over Time

    Close-up of a human hand showing a bizarre black vertical line on one fingernail, highlighting unusual human body traits.

    Snoo_2076 Report

    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can be melanoma. Needs checked out by Dermatology.

    #43

    My Neck Skin Is Stretchy Enough To Allow Me To Suck On It With No Hands

    Young man with distorted facial expression showing bizarre flexibility of the human body in an indoor setting.

    Zen100_ Report

    #44

    I Have Hyperhidrosis, Which Means My Hands And Feet Sweat A Lot. This Is How My Hands Usually Look

    Close-up of human body hand with skin showing unusual water droplets, highlighting bizarre and fascinating texture details.

    Najam99 Report

    #45

    My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Father's Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning

    X-ray images showing a fractured human arm bone displayed on a medical monitor, highlighting human body anatomy details.

    SlowDanceChubbie Report

    #46

    Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue

    Close-up of human skin showing a patch of peeling skin, highlighting bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    Novae201 Report

    #47

    My Under Lip Is Missing Pigmentation

    Close-up of a human mouth and chin showcasing natural skin texture in bizarre and fascinating human body photo.

    leiletta Report

    #48

    My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose

    Close-up photo of a bizarre and fascinating bruise on human body skin showing unusual discoloration and texture.

    Some_Development_222 Report

    #49

    A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France

    Extremely veiny legs and feet showing detailed human body vascular structure in natural light on carpeted floor.

    reddit.com Report

    We Call It His Spare Brain

    Close-up photo of a man's open mouth showing unusual palate anatomy, human body photo with bizarre features.

    A hereditary bony mass that will continue to grow until he removes it. His mother has the same thing. There is a medical name for it and I'm hoping a dentist pops in to tell me what it's called.

    galactica216 Report

    #51

    My Body’s Reaction To A Single Bee Sting

    Red irritated skin on human arm with a marked insect bite, showing a bizarre and fascinating human body reaction.

    ICU8MI Report

    #52

    The Freckles In My Eyes

    Close-up of a human eye showing unique brown eye pigmentation, part of bizarre and fascinating human body features photos.

    apueblas Report

    My Dad’s Hand After A Bee Sting

    Swollen human hand with blistered skin resting on a beige leather surface showing unusual body condition.

    itsnobigthing Report

    A Friend With Low Body Fat

    Close-up of human body showing loose skin on muscular torso being stretched by hands, highlighting bizarre details.

    Cooolconnor Report

    #55

    I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot

    A hand gripping a foot against a grey textured fabric, showing an unusual bending of the human body part.

    jeepers101 Report

    This Is What 35% Hydrogen Peroxide Does To Your Skin

    Close-up of a human hand with powdery white residue on fingers, showcasing bizarre and fascinating aspects of the human body.

    El_MexiCaliente Report

    #57

    While The Veins On My Left Hand Say "Yo", The Veins On My Right Hand Spell "Hi"

    Two human hands with visible veins resting on a wooden surface, showcasing unique aspects of the human body.

    apemodeman Report

    Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose)

    Gloved hand holding a twisted, thin object resembling a bizarre and fascinating photo of the human body detail.

    42ndRedBalloonFromUp Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the greatest mysteries which I've pondered during my life, is why the hēll teeth have nerves. Totally unnecessary, and unnecessarily painful when there's a problem.

    My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back

    Close-up photo of human body skin showing a thin hair being pulled, highlighting bizarre and fascinating details.

    Scraps-LEGO Report

    #60

    Good Thing I Did This While Working In The Emergency Room

    Close-up of human hand with visible skin texture and watch, showcasing unique features of the human body.

    flightrescue1 Report

    #61

    I Got A Paper Cut This Morning. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors Only On The Injured Finger

    Close-up of a human hand with shiny brown iridescent nail polish showcasing unique details of the human body.

    NeonCupcakeSigns Report

    Child vs. Adult Hand Xrays

    X-ray images showing the development of the human hand bones at different ages, highlighting bizarre and fascinating anatomy.

    prof_sandwich_maker Report

    11 Years Ago, My Mom Had Pins Surgically Placed In Her Knee. Today, The Pins Are Nearly Protruding Her Skin

    Close-up photo of a bizarre and fascinating human body feature showing unusual skin texture and shape.

    unidentifies Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ever tried an exofit for a broken leg? Now there's an experience!

    #64

    I Had A Shard Of Glass In My Hand For 5+ Years

    Close-up of a human finger with a tiny transparent skin fragment attached, showcasing bizarre and fascinating human body details.

    Suh_its_AJ Report

    marieadamson avatar
    Marie Adamson
    Marie Adamson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pulled a chunk of glass out of the back of my hand about two years after a car crash. It didn't hurt, and I thought it was a wart until it popped out.

    #65

    I Have POTS, This Is What Blood Pooling Does To My Legs 24/7

    Human body legs showing color difference and swelling, illustrating bizarre and fascinating physical conditions.

    chronic-void Report

    I've Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth

    Close-up of human mouth showing lower teeth with dental misalignment, a fascinating view of the human body.

    reddit.com Report

    Got Another Episode Of Uveitis. Here's What My Iris Looks Like After The Fourth Time

    Close-up photo of a human eye showing detailed skin texture and eyelashes for human body fascination.

    Mackos Report

    #68

    My Boyfriend’s Weird Hairline

    Close-up of human forehead and hairline showcasing natural skin texture in a bizarre and fascinating human body photo.

    Amberinnaa Report

    #69

    My Eyelashes Don’t Grow In The Middle Of My Bottom Lash Line

    Close-up of a human eye showing detailed texture and features of the human body in a fascinating view.

    dontlookatme-123 Report

    I Have 1 Really Long Eyebrow Hair That Always Grows Back

    Close-up photo of a human eye with an unusually long eyebrow hair, highlighting bizarre features of the human body.

    reddit.com Report

    This Bruise On My Eye Looks Like Eyeliner

    Close-up photo of a human eye with closed eyelid, freckles, and natural skin texture showing bizarre details of the human body.

    Moon_is_dumb Report

    #72

    This Splinter Was In My Nail Bed For Two Years, And Caused A Trench In My Nail

    Close-up of a human finger and nail with a small sharp splinter being removed, highlighting bizarre human body details.

    domestic_human Report

    #73

    My Grandma Had No Idea She Had A Sewing Needle In Her Foot. No Telling How Long It’s Been In There. Skin Was Healed. It Finally Started Rejecting Yesterday And She Had Emergency Surgery

    X-ray image of a human foot showing bones and a thin foreign object lodged between the toes, illustrating bizarre human body details.

    kaylalorene Report

    I Have A Tooth In The Roof Of My Mouth

    X-ray image of the human body showing intricate bone structure and a round object near the tooth roots.

    zzzzzzzzzzd Report

    What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite

    Close-up of a human arm displaying a red, circular skin irritation, showcasing bizarre and fascinating human body features.

    eyuphowsthee Report

    #76

    One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In, So I'm Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth

    Close-up of a smiling woman showing teeth and skin details, highlighting human body features in a natural setting.

    Fairle Report

    meglovesmarcus avatar
    Mrs. Kay
    Mrs. Kay
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two of my children had this, the adult tooth is likely sideways in the gums and can be surgically brought down if the baby tooth is extracted and the gums are opened allowing a button to be placed on the adult tooth and attached to braces with a chain.

    #77

    The White Of My Eye Was Swollen

    Close-up of human eye showing detailed skin texture and blood vessels, highlighting bizarre and fascinating human body features.

    EquipmentLoud4405 Report

    Nails Coming Off. Came Down With A Severe Case Of Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease About A Month And A Half Ago

    Close-up of human fingers with damaged nails and a small tattoo, showing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    FrutaPadre Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard of any type Foot and Mouth Disease that isn't restricted to cattle beasts.

    My Fingerprint Is A Little Messed Up From When I Burned It As A Baby. (It's Not Discolored, I Drew On It So You Can See It Better)

    Close-up of a human finger showing detailed fingerprint patterns in a bizarre and fascinating human body photo.

    avacado_gun Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one fingerprint like that too and for same reason. I opened the door of an hot oven NOT using the oven door rail

    #80

    My Thumb Nail Has Ridges

    Close-up of a human fingernail showing unusual white ridges and texture on the surface of the nail.

    RatzzFace Report

    #81

    My Middle Finger Nails Have Always Curled More Than My Other Nails

    Close-up black and white photo of human fingers with long, curved nails showing bizarre and fascinating details of the human body.

    RosesBrain Report

    My Dad Accidentally Got Freon On His Fingers

    Close-up of human fingers showing unusual swelling and bumps, illustrating bizarre and fascinating human body features.

    ProbablyOnTheShitter Report

    I Must Have Snored A Lot Last Night, My Uvula Has Swollen Enough To Sit On My Tongue

    Close-up of human open mouth showing teeth, tongue, and throat, highlighting bizarre and fascinating human body details.

    Gar1986 Report

    #84

    A Rock Working Its Way Out Of My Hand After A Bicycle Accident Over 25 Years Ago

    Close-up of a human palm showing skin texture and a small raised bump, highlighting unusual details of the human body.

    wrk_wrk_wrk_wrk_wrk Report

    #85

    Dent In My Mother’s Leg That Has No Flesh/Muscle Beneath It

    Close-up of human body lower leg and ankle with textured skin and wool socks resting on a fabric surface.

    reddit.com Report

    I Caught Hand Foot And Mouth At My Job As A Daycare Teacher

    Close-up of a human hand with red spots and skin irritation, showing a bizarre and fascinating condition of the human body.

    Rob_hocker Report

