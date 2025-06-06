Familiarity with our bodies can help us make healthier decisions, take better actions when signs of illness appear, and effectively communicate with healthcare providers, among other things. However, despite living our entire lives in a human body, there are a lot of things people typically don’t know about it. To help you, our dear Pandas, learn more about the human body, our team compiled a whole list of photos featuring the wildest and most fascinating things that can happen to it. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that wowed you the most.

#1 Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes Share icon

#2 I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour Share icon

#3 The Body Of A Gymnast While Preforming A Trick Share icon

#4 Being Strunk By Lightning Can Leave A Tattoo-Like Marking Or Scar Known As A Lichtenberg Figure Share icon

#5 Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month And Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone Share icon This photo is my CT scan. Biopsy surgery results were non-cancerous, thankfully. It’s been a real WTF month.



#6 My Left Eyebrow Is Suddenly Turning White Share icon

#7 Olympic Rower's Hands After Rowing 1000 Km Share icon

#8 The Hair Grew In The Eye Share icon

#9 Mri Photo Of My Brain. Yes This Is Real Share icon

#10 Scan Of My Brain And The 6.2 Cm Dermoid Cyst I Had Surgically Removed. My Brain Somehow Managed To Grow Around It Without Causing Me To Become Mentally Or Physically Disabled For 22 Years Share icon

#11 I Had A Tendon Transplant In My Finger And They’re Using A Button, Sewn Through My Fingernail, To Hold The New Tendon In Place While It Heals Share icon

#12 I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face Share icon

#13 My Hairy Legs Share icon

#14 My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle Share icon

#15 Me 4-Year-Old's First Nogged Milk Tooth vs. Me Extracted Wisdom Tooth Share icon

#16 Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning Share icon

#17 My 6-Years-Old's Dental X-Ray Share icon

#18 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt Share icon

#19 The Palm Of My Hand Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got A Few Years Ago Share icon

#20 I Have A Skin Condition Called Dermatographia Due To Which Lightly Scratching My Skin Causes Raised, Red Lines Where I've Scratched Share icon

#21 I'm Taking Meds That Make My Urine Green Share icon

#22 My Enlarged Heart At Age 15 (2012) Before I Had Surgeries Share icon

#23 In My Head, The Screws From My Spinal Fusion Surgery Looked A Lot Smaller Share icon

#24 This Explains The Pain Share icon

#25 Gas Bubbles In My Eye. Picture Of My Glaucoma Ahmed Valve Share icon

#26 An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work Share icon

#27 My Fingertips Are Shedding Share icon

#28 I’ve Been On A New Contraceptive Pill For 8 Months Now And Since Then My Hair Has Been Growing Straight Share icon

#29 I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris Share icon

#30 X-Ray Of A Patient Who Had A Long History Of Chewing And Gnawing Their Fingers To The Bone Share icon This resulted in severe bacterial infections which had to be treated with multiple amputations amputations.



#31 Spotted In The Wild - Purple Urine Share icon

#32 Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains Share icon

#33 This Is What My Knee Looked Like After I Tried To Jump And Heard A Pop Share icon

#34 My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped Share icon

#35 Here's A Kidney Stone That I Passed A While Back Share icon

#36 Last September I Had Corrective Surgery On My Back And Now I Have 4 Rods, 22 Screws And 2 Hooks In My Body Share icon

#37 I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face Share icon

#38 This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer) Share icon

#39 I Broke My Ring Finger And After Not Bending It For A While I'm Losing My Crease On The Top Joint Share icon

#40 This Bruise Under My Fingernail Healed Into The Shape Of A Heart, And Has Stayed Like This For Over A Week Share icon

#41 My Friend Has Had Three Life-Saving Heart Surgeries. These Are Her Scars Share icon

#42 Mark On My Finger That Darkened Over Time Share icon

#43 My Neck Skin Is Stretchy Enough To Allow Me To Suck On It With No Hands Share icon

#44 I Have Hyperhidrosis, Which Means My Hands And Feet Sweat A Lot. This Is How My Hands Usually Look Share icon

#45 My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Father's Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning Share icon

#46 Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue Share icon

#47 My Under Lip Is Missing Pigmentation Share icon

#48 My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose Share icon

#49 A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France Share icon

#50 We Call It His Spare Brain Share icon A hereditary bony mass that will continue to grow until he removes it. His mother has the same thing. There is a medical name for it and I'm hoping a dentist pops in to tell me what it's called.



#51 My Body’s Reaction To A Single Bee Sting Share icon

#52 The Freckles In My Eyes Share icon

#53 My Dad’s Hand After A Bee Sting Share icon

#54 A Friend With Low Body Fat Share icon

#55 I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot Share icon

#56 This Is What 35% Hydrogen Peroxide Does To Your Skin Share icon

#57 While The Veins On My Left Hand Say "Yo", The Veins On My Right Hand Spell "Hi" Share icon

#58 Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose) Share icon

#59 My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back Share icon

#60 Good Thing I Did This While Working In The Emergency Room Share icon

#61 I Got A Paper Cut This Morning. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors Only On The Injured Finger Share icon

#62 Child vs. Adult Hand Xrays Share icon

#63 11 Years Ago, My Mom Had Pins Surgically Placed In Her Knee. Today, The Pins Are Nearly Protruding Her Skin Share icon

#64 I Had A Shard Of Glass In My Hand For 5+ Years Share icon

#65 I Have POTS, This Is What Blood Pooling Does To My Legs 24/7 Share icon

#66 I've Got Too Many Bones In My Mouth Share icon

#67 Got Another Episode Of Uveitis. Here's What My Iris Looks Like After The Fourth Time Share icon

#68 My Boyfriend’s Weird Hairline Share icon

#69 My Eyelashes Don’t Grow In The Middle Of My Bottom Lash Line Share icon

#70 I Have 1 Really Long Eyebrow Hair That Always Grows Back Share icon

#71 This Bruise On My Eye Looks Like Eyeliner Share icon

#72 This Splinter Was In My Nail Bed For Two Years, And Caused A Trench In My Nail Share icon

#73 My Grandma Had No Idea She Had A Sewing Needle In Her Foot. No Telling How Long It’s Been In There. Skin Was Healed. It Finally Started Rejecting Yesterday And She Had Emergency Surgery Share icon

#74 I Have A Tooth In The Roof Of My Mouth Share icon

#75 What Lyme Disease Looks Like From A Tick Bite Share icon

#76 One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In, So I'm Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth Share icon

#77 The White Of My Eye Was Swollen Share icon

#78 Nails Coming Off. Came Down With A Severe Case Of Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease About A Month And A Half Ago Share icon

#79 My Fingerprint Is A Little Messed Up From When I Burned It As A Baby. (It's Not Discolored, I Drew On It So You Can See It Better) Share icon

#80 My Thumb Nail Has Ridges Share icon

#81 My Middle Finger Nails Have Always Curled More Than My Other Nails Share icon

#82 My Dad Accidentally Got Freon On His Fingers Share icon

#83 I Must Have Snored A Lot Last Night, My Uvula Has Swollen Enough To Sit On My Tongue Share icon

#84 A Rock Working Its Way Out Of My Hand After A Bicycle Accident Over 25 Years Ago Share icon

#85 Dent In My Mother’s Leg That Has No Flesh/Muscle Beneath It Share icon

#86 I Caught Hand Foot And Mouth At My Job As A Daycare Teacher Share icon