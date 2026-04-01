65 Photos Of The Human Body In Shapes And Conditions You Might Not Have Seen Before
The human body is remarkable. It can not only perform incredibly demanding feats—like landing a triple Axel—but also endure far more than our fears sometimes make us believe.
To reassure you that we can adapt to so much of what the world throws at us, we’ve put together a list of pictures showing people with unusual physical features.
From inherited quirks to wild scars and other unique traits, this gallery highlights that if there’s one design that never goes out of style, it’s us.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose
Uncle Severed The Pad Off His Index Finger. Doctor Sutured It On Upside Down
My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips
Olympic Rower's Hands After 1,000km Row
My Pregnant Friend's Feet Are A Bit Swollen Today
I remember my feet swelling like this when I was pregnant and ate a bunch of salty snacks. I felt like if you poked my foot, your finger would leave an indentation
The Scars On The Bodies Of Those Who Survived A Lightning Strike
An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work
Right Eye Changed Color After Surgery
My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache
My Hair Is Only Gray/White On The Top
A Haitian Child, Who's Broken Arm Was Left Untreated
This Bruise On My Friend's Forehead After Hitting It Into A Speaker
My Cat Stood On My Leg And Left Paw Imprints
This Rectangular Reaction To A Mosquito Bite On My Leg
My Hands After A Couple Hours In The Cold Due To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome And Functional Acrocyanosis
Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away
When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes
Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly
Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand
I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago
The Hand Of A Patient Who’s Diagnosed With CRPS Disorder
The Difference Between Tanned And Untanned From My Leg To My Foot
Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient
Right Hand Turned Purple After Carrying A Shopping Basket Around The Supermarket
My Blood Blister Looks Like A Heart
Got Stung By A Bee On My Nose And Now I Look Like I Lost A Boxing Match
Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces
I Got An Eye Injury 6-Years-Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown
My Left Ring Finger Doesn’t Have Creases Because I Haven’t Been Able To Bend It In Over 13 Years. Scar Is Unrelated To Injury
A Close-Up Photo Of My Eye. I Had Detached Retinas. This Is How It Looked After Surgery
I’m 58, My Beard Is Almost Entirely Grey But There’s No Grey At All On My Head
Mega Bruise From E-Scooter Fall
Strangest Mosquito Bite I’ve Every Had
My Body’s Reaction To The “Reaction” Tag On My Pants
A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France
I Survived Toxic Shock Syndrome And Now My Skin Is Peeling Off
Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune
One Year Ago Today I Saw I Had A Singular White Eyelash And Now It's CA. 20% Of Lashes On My Right Eye
Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows
My Feet A Month After A Knee Surgery
The Scar On My Hand From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm Gets More Tanned Than The Rest
My Baby Has Tan Lines Because The Creases In The Arm-Rolls Get Less Sun
Garden Soil Followed The Path Of My Veins
I've Got Shingles Only On Half My Face And One Eye
That's the nature of shingles - it affects one side of the nervous system.
The Bruising On My Arm After A Blood Test Doesn’t Include The Injection Site
Had A Bath, Both Hands Were In For The Same Amount Of Time. Yet The Arm In The Sling Is Far More Wrinkled
I Have A Bb In My Neck
I Got A Cramp In The Side Of My Hand, And You Can Actually See It
My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size
My Boyfriend Has One Very Long Leghair
Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later
The Difference Between My Atrophied Leg And My Good Leg 2 Weeks After Surgery
The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood
My Pregnancy Line Warped To Go Around My Piercing
My Newborn Son Has A Swirly Belly Button
Red Spot Shows Up On My Arm After Every Shower I Take
I Irritated My Eye Yesterday Evening And Now I Have A Weird Square On My Eye
I Have Cold Urticaria, Hives Caused By The Cold. This Is My Arm After A Run In Rainy 45 Degree Weather
The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An "S" Shape
Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints
Before I read the caption my brain jumped straight to those blasted old car lighters...