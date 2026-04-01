From inherited quirks to wild scars and other unique traits, this gallery highlights that if there’s one design that never goes out of style, it’s us.

To reassure you that we can adapt to so much of what the world throws at us, we’ve put together a list of pictures showing people with unusual physical features.

The human body is remarkable. It can not only perform incredibly demanding feats—like landing a triple Axel—but also endure far more than our fears sometimes make us believe.

#1 My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose

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#2 Uncle Severed The Pad Off His Index Finger. Doctor Sutured It On Upside Down

#3 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

#4 Olympic Rower's Hands After 1,000km Row

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#5 My Pregnant Friend's Feet Are A Bit Swollen Today

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#6 The Scars On The Bodies Of Those Who Survived A Lightning Strike

#7 An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work

#8 Right Eye Changed Color After Surgery

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#9 My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache

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#10 My Hair Is Only Gray/White On The Top

#11 A Haitian Child, Who's Broken Arm Was Left Untreated

#12 This Bruise On My Friend's Forehead After Hitting It Into A Speaker

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#13 My Cat Stood On My Leg And Left Paw Imprints

#14 This Rectangular Reaction To A Mosquito Bite On My Leg

#15 My Hands After A Couple Hours In The Cold Due To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome And Functional Acrocyanosis

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#16 Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away

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#17 When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

#18 Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly

#19 Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

#20 I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

#21 The Hand Of A Patient Who’s Diagnosed With CRPS Disorder

#22 The Difference Between Tanned And Untanned From My Leg To My Foot

#23 Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient

#24 Right Hand Turned Purple After Carrying A Shopping Basket Around The Supermarket

#25 My Blood Blister Looks Like A Heart

#26 Got Stung By A Bee On My Nose And Now I Look Like I Lost A Boxing Match

#27 Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces

#28 I Got An Eye Injury 6-Years-Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown

#29 My Left Ring Finger Doesn’t Have Creases Because I Haven’t Been Able To Bend It In Over 13 Years. Scar Is Unrelated To Injury

#30 A Close-Up Photo Of My Eye. I Had Detached Retinas. This Is How It Looked After Surgery

#31 I’m 58, My Beard Is Almost Entirely Grey But There’s No Grey At All On My Head

#32 Mega Bruise From E-Scooter Fall

#33 Strangest Mosquito Bite I’ve Every Had

#34 My Body’s Reaction To The “Reaction” Tag On My Pants

#35 A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France

#36 I Survived Toxic Shock Syndrome And Now My Skin Is Peeling Off

#37 Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

#38 One Year Ago Today I Saw I Had A Singular White Eyelash And Now It's CA. 20% Of Lashes On My Right Eye

#39 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

#40 My Feet A Month After A Knee Surgery

#41 The Scar On My Hand From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

#42 My Baby Has Tan Lines Because The Creases In The Arm-Rolls Get Less Sun

#43 Garden Soil Followed The Path Of My Veins

#44 I've Got Shingles Only On Half My Face And One Eye

#45 The Bruising On My Arm After A Blood Test Doesn’t Include The Injection Site

#46 Had A Bath, Both Hands Were In For The Same Amount Of Time. Yet The Arm In The Sling Is Far More Wrinkled

#47 I Have A Bb In My Neck

#48 I Got A Cramp In The Side Of My Hand, And You Can Actually See It

#49 My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size

#50 My Boyfriend Has One Very Long Leghair

#51 Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

#52 The Difference Between My Atrophied Leg And My Good Leg 2 Weeks After Surgery

#53 The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

#54 My Pregnancy Line Warped To Go Around My Piercing

#55 My Newborn Son Has A Swirly Belly Button

#56 Red Spot Shows Up On My Arm After Every Shower I Take

#57 I Irritated My Eye Yesterday Evening And Now I Have A Weird Square On My Eye

#58 I Have Cold Urticaria, Hives Caused By The Cold. This Is My Arm After A Run In Rainy 45 Degree Weather

#59 The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An "S" Shape

#60 Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

#61 The Hair On My Right Knee Sometimes Knots Up

#62 The Difference In My Pointer Fingers Because Of An Injury Almost 15-Years-Ago

#63 Recently Dislocated And Broke My Ankle. While Healing, The Leg With The Injury Is Growing Significantly More Hair

#64 Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair