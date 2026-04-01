ADVERTISEMENT

The human body is remarkable. It can not only perform incredibly demanding feats—like landing a triple Axel—but also endure far more than our fears sometimes make us believe.

To reassure you that we can adapt to so much of what the world throws at us, we’ve put together a list of pictures showing people with unusual physical features.

From inherited quirks to wild scars and other unique traits, this gallery highlights that if there’s one design that never goes out of style, it’s us.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose

My Dog Jumped At Me And It Left A Bruise Shaped Just Like His Nose

Some_Development_222 Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Uncle Severed The Pad Off His Index Finger. Doctor Sutured It On Upside Down

    Uncle Severed The Pad Off His Index Finger. Doctor Sutured It On Upside Down

    krtomasko Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

    My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

    llowreyy Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Olympic Rower's Hands After 1,000km Row

    Olympic Rower's Hands After 1,000km Row

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    My Pregnant Friend's Feet Are A Bit Swollen Today

    My Pregnant Friend's Feet Are A Bit Swollen Today

    IM_THE_DECOY Report

    9points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember my feet swelling like this when I was pregnant and ate a bunch of salty snacks. I felt like if you poked my foot, your finger would leave an indentation

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Scars On The Bodies Of Those Who Survived A Lightning Strike

    The Scars On The Bodies Of Those Who Survived A Lightning Strike

    astro-cowboy Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work

    An Old Scar On My Arm Doesn't Get Dirty At Work

    BodybuilderEast6130 Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Right Eye Changed Color After Surgery

    Right Eye Changed Color After Surgery

    octuplepants Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache

    My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache

    Bubbly-Trainer7195 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Hair Is Only Gray/White On The Top

    My Hair Is Only Gray/White On The Top

    Epicratia Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    A Haitian Child, Who's Broken Arm Was Left Untreated

    A Haitian Child, Who's Broken Arm Was Left Untreated

    Kebbs Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    This Bruise On My Friend's Forehead After Hitting It Into A Speaker

    This Bruise On My Friend's Forehead After Hitting It Into A Speaker

    pi_face_ Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Cat Stood On My Leg And Left Paw Imprints

    My Cat Stood On My Leg And Left Paw Imprints

    pregowhales Report

    9points
    POST
    #14

    This Rectangular Reaction To A Mosquito Bite On My Leg

    This Rectangular Reaction To A Mosquito Bite On My Leg

    minombreesmosquito Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    My Hands After A Couple Hours In The Cold Due To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome And Functional Acrocyanosis

    My Hands After A Couple Hours In The Cold Due To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome And Functional Acrocyanosis

    Dr__Juicy Report

    9points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away

    Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away

    Tough_nips Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

    When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

    internettstranger Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly

    Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly

    AsianMuscleMommy22 Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

    Burnt My Hand With An Iron At Age 1.5 This Is My Hand Almost 14 Years Later. Yes That Is Hair On My Hand

    BogdanAnime Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

    I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

    imgur.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    The Hand Of A Patient Who’s Diagnosed With CRPS Disorder

    The Hand Of A Patient Who’s Diagnosed With CRPS Disorder

    MikeAndBike Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    The Difference Between Tanned And Untanned From My Leg To My Foot

    The Difference Between Tanned And Untanned From My Leg To My Foot

    airboy1999 Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient

    Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient

    Own-Passage1371 Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    Right Hand Turned Purple After Carrying A Shopping Basket Around The Supermarket

    Right Hand Turned Purple After Carrying A Shopping Basket Around The Supermarket

    constipated_coconut Report

    8points
    POST
    #25

    My Blood Blister Looks Like A Heart

    My Blood Blister Looks Like A Heart

    JasonBeorn Report

    8points
    POST
    #26

    Got Stung By A Bee On My Nose And Now I Look Like I Lost A Boxing Match

    Got Stung By A Bee On My Nose And Now I Look Like I Lost A Boxing Match

    apzuckerman Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces

    Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces

    jcats45 Report

    8points
    POST
    #28

    I Got An Eye Injury 6-Years-Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown

    I Got An Eye Injury 6-Years-Ago That Left My Right Eye Blue Now Instead Of The Original Brown

    iyaayas10 Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    My Left Ring Finger Doesn’t Have Creases Because I Haven’t Been Able To Bend It In Over 13 Years. Scar Is Unrelated To Injury

    My Left Ring Finger Doesn’t Have Creases Because I Haven’t Been Able To Bend It In Over 13 Years. Scar Is Unrelated To Injury

    imsittingrightnow Report

    8points
    POST
    #30

    A Close-Up Photo Of My Eye. I Had Detached Retinas. This Is How It Looked After Surgery

    A Close-Up Photo Of My Eye. I Had Detached Retinas. This Is How It Looked After Surgery

    caffene_migraines Report

    8points
    POST
    #31

    I’m 58, My Beard Is Almost Entirely Grey But There’s No Grey At All On My Head

    I’m 58, My Beard Is Almost Entirely Grey But There’s No Grey At All On My Head

    Bogaigh Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    Mega Bruise From E-Scooter Fall

    Mega Bruise From E-Scooter Fall

    No_Clerk_4303 Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    Strangest Mosquito Bite I’ve Every Had

    Strangest Mosquito Bite I’ve Every Had

    BaRahTay Report

    7points
    POST
    #34

    My Body’s Reaction To The “Reaction” Tag On My Pants

    My Body’s Reaction To The “Reaction” Tag On My Pants

    str8outtabetacells Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France

    A Cyclist's Legs After A Stage Of The Tour De France

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    I Survived Toxic Shock Syndrome And Now My Skin Is Peeling Off

    I Survived Toxic Shock Syndrome And Now My Skin Is Peeling Off

    itwillalmostdo Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

    Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

    WhiskeyForElephants Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    One Year Ago Today I Saw I Had A Singular White Eyelash And Now It's CA. 20% Of Lashes On My Right Eye

    One Year Ago Today I Saw I Had A Singular White Eyelash And Now It's CA. 20% Of Lashes On My Right Eye

    stohnec Report

    7points
    POST
    #39

    Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

    Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

    imgur.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #40

    My Feet A Month After A Knee Surgery

    My Feet A Month After A Knee Surgery

    wishalor Report

    7points
    POST
    #41

    The Scar On My Hand From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

    The Scar On My Hand From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm Gets More Tanned Than The Rest

    krizzly Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    My Baby Has Tan Lines Because The Creases In The Arm-Rolls Get Less Sun

    My Baby Has Tan Lines Because The Creases In The Arm-Rolls Get Less Sun

    vorxaw Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Garden Soil Followed The Path Of My Veins

    Garden Soil Followed The Path Of My Veins

    Ns4LShane Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    I've Got Shingles Only On Half My Face And One Eye

    I've Got Shingles Only On Half My Face And One Eye

    lastavailableuserr Report

    7points
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the nature of shingles - it affects one side of the nervous system.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    The Bruising On My Arm After A Blood Test Doesn’t Include The Injection Site

    The Bruising On My Arm After A Blood Test Doesn’t Include The Injection Site

    shannondion Report

    7points
    POST
    #46

    Had A Bath, Both Hands Were In For The Same Amount Of Time. Yet The Arm In The Sling Is Far More Wrinkled

    Had A Bath, Both Hands Were In For The Same Amount Of Time. Yet The Arm In The Sling Is Far More Wrinkled

    NonkyBonky Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    I Have A Bb In My Neck

    I Have A Bb In My Neck

    Supersasqwatch Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    I Got A Cramp In The Side Of My Hand, And You Can Actually See It

    I Got A Cramp In The Side Of My Hand, And You Can Actually See It

    secondofmyname Report

    7points
    POST
    #49

    My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size

    My Knee Spontaneously Doubled In Size

    nanomeister Report

    6points
    POST
    #50

    My Boyfriend Has One Very Long Leghair

    My Boyfriend Has One Very Long Leghair

    MiaIlja Report

    6points
    POST
    #51

    Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

    Left: Blister From A Candle Burn. Right: Blister From Frostbite 2 Days Later

    lottybugatti Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    The Difference Between My Atrophied Leg And My Good Leg 2 Weeks After Surgery

    The Difference Between My Atrophied Leg And My Good Leg 2 Weeks After Surgery

    poopydoopy69420 Report

    6points
    POST
    #53

    The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

    The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

    Odd_Age1378 Report

    6points
    POST
    #54

    My Pregnancy Line Warped To Go Around My Piercing

    My Pregnancy Line Warped To Go Around My Piercing

    DrCatnnibal Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    My Newborn Son Has A Swirly Belly Button

    My Newborn Son Has A Swirly Belly Button

    Foreign-External8488 Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Red Spot Shows Up On My Arm After Every Shower I Take

    Red Spot Shows Up On My Arm After Every Shower I Take

    Plenty_Bee_1649 Report

    6points
    POST
    #57

    I Irritated My Eye Yesterday Evening And Now I Have A Weird Square On My Eye

    I Irritated My Eye Yesterday Evening And Now I Have A Weird Square On My Eye

    AlbinoSnake_0 Report

    6points
    POST
    #58

    I Have Cold Urticaria, Hives Caused By The Cold. This Is My Arm After A Run In Rainy 45 Degree Weather

    I Have Cold Urticaria, Hives Caused By The Cold. This Is My Arm After A Run In Rainy 45 Degree Weather

    anmilanaa Report

    6points
    POST
    #59

    The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An "S" Shape

    The Mosquito Bites On My Neck Formed An "S" Shape

    FederalSwan3104 Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

    Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

    CaptainBlobTheSuprem Report

    6points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before I read the caption my brain jumped straight to those blasted old car lighters...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    The Hair On My Right Knee Sometimes Knots Up

    The Hair On My Right Knee Sometimes Knots Up

    LokiPrime616 Report

    6points
    POST
    #62

    The Difference In My Pointer Fingers Because Of An Injury Almost 15-Years-Ago

    The Difference In My Pointer Fingers Because Of An Injury Almost 15-Years-Ago

    7fingersphil Report

    6points
    POST
    #63

    Recently Dislocated And Broke My Ankle. While Healing, The Leg With The Injury Is Growing Significantly More Hair

    Recently Dislocated And Broke My Ankle. While Healing, The Leg With The Injury Is Growing Significantly More Hair

    natejx Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

    Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

    Breyber12 Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    My Right Calf Really Picked Up The Slack Following A Leg Surgery- Two Months Of Non-Weight-Bearing

    My Right Calf Really Picked Up The Slack Following A Leg Surgery- Two Months Of Non-Weight-Bearing

    HylianHal Report

    4points
    POST
    Follow