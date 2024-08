So when a Reddit user asked everyone on the platform to share that one thing they wanted to get off their chest, many revealed their heaviest burdens. Continue scrolling to discover the most common secrets people keep, and hopefully, these anonymous confessions will reassure you that it's OK if you're not an open book. (Virtually) nobody else is.

However, keeping stuff from others can be harmful in the long run, both physically and psychologically. (Although it's worth pointing out that Slepian discovered it's not the withholding that hurts us; instead, it's the ruminating.)

People are social creatures. Sneaky social creatures. According to Dr. Michael Slepian , who is the Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Associate Professor of Leadership and Ethics at Columbia University, the average person keeps around 13 secrets at any given time.

#1 I broke my parents up 20ish years ago and to this day mom thinks dad hired a PI



Nope, it was actually just a wildly coincidental situation. I had in my possession, dad's new video camera one night when I went with my boyfriend to pick up his drunk brother from the bar and out walks my mom out of the same bar while we waited and played with camera and she WALKED IN THE FRAME SWAPPING SPIT WITH A DUDE I'D NEVER SEEN BEFORE!



She was a drunk with newer [addiction] habit plus dad had recently told me before this that he thought she was cheating on him and so s**t at my home was insanely bad. I got my chance to get her out of my life...



And I f*****g took it.

#2 I absolutely hate the way my life turned out. On the outside it looks great to most people. If that’s what they want, great. It turned out this way by not being selfish and doing the “right thing” all the time which is actually just one sacrifice after the next, year after year. I’m supposed to feel good about doing good for others but that leaves me with nothing for myself that I enjoy. Probably not much of a secret as I get older however I tried my best to keep it to myself.

#3 My work day is like 35% looking at Reddit these days. Just got commended for my great work with a promotion so I don't see a reason to change things up!

#4 I feel emotions and I am kind, empathetic etc



But deep down inside I couldn't care less



I'm as empathetic as I am detached from people



Its like every emotion or empathy is conditional



I feel sad because I understand its the right moment to feel sad



Or I love my woman but in a split second I could move on without a problem



I feel like a functional psychopath who doesn't know it.

#5 I can't wait until I'm dead. Thinking about no longer existing just gives me this feeling of relief. The idea of an afterlife terrifies me more than anything because it means there is no escape from existing.



I'm in my 30s now and hoping my life is almost half over by now. Objectively, my life is good, I guess, I'm just a miserable person or something.

#6 I don't wanna die. I just wish I never existed in the first place. But I'm at a point in my life where I know me being here has positively impacted someone really close to me, and they've told me the state they'd be in if I wasn't here with them. So that keeps the demons at bay for now



Edit: To the person that sent a reddit cares, thank you. I'm okay right now. Some days it gets really bad but I'm still kicking all the same.

#7 I wish I didn’t do the whole “save your virginity for marriage” thing. I don’t plan to cheat and we have been together almost 30 years. I wish had had some more fun experiences as a college student and didn’t go to a Christian college. Basically I wish I rebelled a bit when it was “normal” and “safe” to do so. Nothing extreme, but had a bit of fun before becoming an old marriage boring person at 19.

#8 My intrusive thoughts are not cute. I don’t impulsively get bangs and say “the intrusive thoughts won!” Mine are about falling down the stairs and my baby’s skull getting crushed. Working on a project and a drill going through my eye. A family member sexually assaulting me. It sucks to have these horrible thoughts all the time, almost like they invade my brain so fast I can’t stop them. All I can do is acknowledge them and try to move on.

#9 I tell everyone, including my spouse that I don’t want children because she doesn’t, but in reality I really want to have kids in our future. She would make an excellent mom, and we have the means to raise kids. But she’s adamantly against having any. So I tell everyone I don’t want kids to keep her and keep the peace per se… I know it’s dumb and I shouldn’t settle, but I love her in every other way and I know I’d never find someone else like that again.

#10 I gave my baby nephew a noisy toy because I was having a petty fight with my sister.

#11 Although I am highly involved, positive at work and have only changed positions 5 times in a nearly 35 year career, they are not my family and I would walk out for a higher paycheck in a split second.

#12 Afghanistan, 1994. A better man than me, gave his life to Save mine. 30 years later, I still deal with the guilt, and feeling like I haven't lived up to his sacrifice.

#13 One time I brought soda to a potluck-type party. On the way to the party, the bag ripped and the two soda bottles fell and rolled all the way down the hill with me (despite being athletic at the time) cursing and chasing them.



I got to the party and just... set the soda down on the table, and walked off to a different corner to socialize. Didn't say anything. That's someone else's problem now.



Some time later, there was a massive hissing explosion, and the girl who had opened the sprite I brought was standing there, in a white shirt that had become completely see through, looking shell shocked and very wet.



Sorry Christy.

#14 Here's a happy one folks: I love her. It's too early to tell her but we have both been dancing around the phrase and we both know that's what it is. We can't go a day without meeting or calling and at any given moment I would rather be cuddling with her. As a guy who struggled dating for the longest time, it got better.

#15 I have had, for almost two decades, the most profound connection with and deepest attraction to my friend’s wife. The first time I saw her from a block away, there was a literal jolt of electricity thru my spine and I stopped walking momentarily. She stopped, too. Once, when her husband was out of town, we met for beers and stared into each other’s eyes occasionally, ceasing to talk, searching, like two detectives trying to solve the case of each other. We’ve never talked about this connection and we’d never ever dare act on it. She has been in my dreams consistently. I’m not a delusional sort or given to flights of fancy, but something about this has been and continues to be Weird in a way so inexplicable and powerful that after turning over every rational explanation, it’s the most compelling argument for something irrational, like parallel worlds, which of course sounds crazy. It will haunt me to my grave and now it's off my chest.

#16 That I'm gay. It's hard to suppress this side of me especially since I live in a conservative country where being gay isn't allowed. It feels like everyone around me is "normal" and I'm just a freak who likes the same sex. It gets lonely sometimes.

#17 In my first job, I did what I always do. Start up the machine. While it warms up, I would wipe down the surface. Just something to do for about four minutes before starting. Just like that, a corner of my cloth was ripped out of my hand and pulled into the workings of the machine. Lots of loud and expensive noises later. I hurriedly switched it off, removed the shreds of rag and put the covers on again. Go to loo for a bit and then arrive back. Open cover and call supervisor over to say, “look at this” . I was not found out.

#18 I accidentally wore my wife’s mom jeans to work today and none of my coworkers have noticed. Personally, the high waist has my a*s looking awesome.

#19 I’ve been overweight, I’ve had anorexia, and I’ve hit my “body goals” but have still always hated my body no matter what. I’ve currently got a “mom bod” (stretch marks, mom pouch) and although I have a husband that has loved me and been obsessed with my body at every size and shape, I’m about to hit my 30s and I’m terrified I will never learn to love my body, it’s exhausting.

#20 When my mom dies I will need to check myself into a mental institution because she is the thing keeping me here. And I’m afraid that will be the thing that tips me over the edge.



Just so people know, I’m ok. My mom is my best friend and I’m terrified of life without her.

#21 Probably 10 years ago or so I went to England for work. Stayed at a hotel off in the countryside.



As I’m getting ready for bed I noticed a sign in the bathroom warning that you needed to keep the bathroom door closed until all steam from your shower dissipated or the fire alarm would go off.



So, 6 am UK time 2 am us time (or whatever) I take my shower. No contacts in yet. All done. Gotta get dressed! Open the door and a minute later the alarm goes off. Get dressed and everyone is heading outside.



I meet up with my supervisor. He sheepishly admits it’s his fault we’re all outside. See he had just started running the hot water tap to shave with the door open. It had just started getting hot when the alarm went off.



I let him retire thinking it was his fault.

#22 My sister admitted to me alone that she cheated on her husband. Husband found out and [took his own life] with d***s/booze and my sister ended up getting the large life insurance payout because he didn't change the policy. Family of the husband was livid as they suspected something. My sister and family justified it because he was a bad guy and didn't treat my sister right - no abuse they just didn't like him.



As a male I will never trust my family again.

#23 I am in a long distance relationship with a guy i have never met. We are so happy together. My family doesnt know and friends make fun of us. He is the best thing in my life.

#24 I am not religious in any way at all but I kinda secretly hope there's an afterlife. I hope that I won't just...be gone. It's so incomprehensible to think that you just won't exist. I want to see my friends and family and pets I've missed of course too. But idk. I hope that when I die (however it is) that it's not just nothing. But I guess if it is nothing then I won't know, so either way eh. Death is weird.

#25 When I was in 5th grade maybe (10-11yrs old). I wanted to go home really bad so I decided I would pretend to pass out. Went to the bathroom during lunchtime, peed, washed my hands, then laid down in the floor to and closed my eyes waiting for someone to find me. It was AN HOUR and a half, (after lunchtime and recess) before the janitor found me when he came to clean.

My mom was called, i pretended to not know how I passed out. But because i had been laying face down, there was a red spot on my forehead, so they assumed i tripped and hit my head or something. but it worked! I got to go home, didnt have to deal with a school bully, and my parents let me sleep and play games all day.



FAST FORWARD! I did it again several months later, but this time out on a nature walk our class was on (bc I was a lazy kid who wanted to be inside) but I wanted it to be super believable since there would be others around. So this time I tripped and fell (actually landed on a tiny rock so did scrape my face) and started twitching my legs like I thought it was supposed to look having a seizure. The other kids panicked and yelled for a teacher and this time they did call 911 and my mom. My mom actually beat the ambulance to me.



So i end up in the hospital, where I continue to pretend something is wrong bc I want to be out for like a few days so i could just be home like last time. (I hated school y’all! Was well behaved and got straight a’s and b’s but had a TERRIBLE time making friends bc I was super shy; like not talk unless spoken to kind) anyway, to keep up the charade, i changed from my legs twitching to my left wrist (easier to maintain) and just kept doing it every now and again for a solid five hours. At one point my mom asked me if I was doing it, and I said “no why would i fake that?” And she said okay just checking.



Anyway, after 6 years of test after test, and multiple doctors visits trying to figure out what was wrong (I am 15-16 at this point, I was wayyy too deep to ever admit anything, with all the money I’m sure I costed us with all the running and tests…BASED ON A LIE IN FIFTH GRADE) medical teams actually concluded I had seizure disorder. I was flabbergasted, since my a*s was just faking but like now i might actually have to take meds? Turns out, as I approached puberty, these fake seizures i had to get out of school actually was a developing REAL seizure disorder called Catamenial seizures. These are a type of seizure disorders directly linked to your menstruation cycle, and because of it, I had SEVERE heavy bleeding all through my periods for up to a month at a time. HIGHLY IRREGULAR. Mine were so severe in fact, I had to stop having them all together and be regulated with an IUD. Also I was told after an exam from a gynecologist that with this disorder, that if I ever wanted a child, that it would be hell, that there was more than a 60% chance that either I, my baby, or both would die during childbirth.



TLDR; I faked having passing out/ having seizures to get out of school, but then it turns out I actually have a seizure disorder and am infertile because of it.

#26 I'm afraid of conflict, and I let people who do me wrong off the hook.

#27 I'm afraid I'm going to die alone.

#28 I'm so tired of always being the "bigger" and kinder person.

#29 Everyone thinks i am amazing and very smart but the truth is i am just a mediocre person and luck is on my side.

#30 Every couple of months i get the urge to just up and leave everything, move to a state where i know nobody, and start over; it’s probably a good thing i care about my credit and finances otherwise i’d have done it by now, bills and credit keep me at my stable job.

#31 On the outside I look fine (good grades, sociable, etc) but I actually feel like s**t. I have no desire to do anything, I don't have any dreams, and I don't even like my planned choice of career. I just drift through the day, rarely doing anything of importance. I'm stuck about to go in the workforce knowing damn well I'm not gonna enjoy it. I just wanna find something I like and be good at it.

#32 I don’t remember all the details, but In college, I was trying to find street parking before class. Ended up getting a spot ironically next to my roommates car. Somehow while maneuvering into the spot I bumped into his car, and dented the side little bit. Whenever something like this has happened, I always leave a note or take responsibility somehow. However, something about it being one of my best friend’s cars made it so embarrassing that I couldn’t do it. I went on to class.



After class I walked back to our cars with him, and saw him notice the ding, and of course express his frustration.



I still couldn’t bring myself to tell him, so instead over the next few months, without his knowledge, I reduced his portion of utility bills until it equated the cost to repair the damage



25 years later this is the first I’ve told anyone.

#33 Nobody came in the backyard and stole my bike. I threw my bike in the big garbage bin in the middle of the night.

#34 I appear to be a confidant 32 year old woman in a rather high finance role, make a 6 figure salary and work a lot of hours (by choice). I would give it all up in a heartbeat for a child. I live in fear everyday that I’ll never get that chance.

#35 Back in 2019 i worked in a bar at a 5 star hotel. I stole $500 worth of liquor just to sell it away after my shift.

#36 I became everything I swore I hated when I let a married woman kiss me, amongst other things. The worst part is I don't feel guilty.

#37 I am Ina financially secure position and have the possibility to quit my job and go travel the world for a while.

But I don't because people around tell me that it won't solve my issues.

But I honestly don't really see any solution to my depression and traveling is something that genuinely makes me happy...

#38 I’m not sure I’ll ever really find my person. And while that used to terrify me, and I would jump from one relationship to the next, after being single for the past 4 years I’m finding that the prospect isn’t as scary as I thought.



The more I start to genuinely like myself, the more I worry I might possibly just choose to stay alone, whether it’s best for me or not.

#39 I resent my mom for a ton of reasons, but one of them I have never gotten over. I know for a fact that my mom pushed me to be an altar boy so I could be groomed to become a priest because she and everyone in her family thought I was gay. It never occurred to her that I was afraid to show that I had an interest in women because sex and nudity was a "sin". Even if I was gay, why would you want me to be a priest???

#40 I found out my cousin is my sister... I always grew up wondering why my mom and dad didn't get along so well...turns out it's cause my dad cheated on her with my aunt and my first cousin is actually my little sister it makes me look at her so differently now because she never got married and has been with so many men my mom thought it was confusing my cousin cause she was graduating uni without knowing who her dad was, and when my aunt broke the news my mom had an entire mental breakdown and my dad was being nonchalant about it because he didn't care(about my cousin) and he has other kids 🤦🏾 after the news broke he suddenly became nicer to me but it's kinda too late, my mom's bitter, my dad's silent, and I just feel overly emotional about it...

#41 I can't have children. The only person that knows is my fiance, and she always has my back about it. It doesn't help that I still get pestered by my family; especially since they all have at least one kid. It makes me feel like I am behind the curve and I die a little when I hear my siblings say stuff like "you don't know life until you have one" or "it's hard to live a full life without raising a child".

#42 I sometimes wish I was I was born in a better family.

#43 During the coding practical exam, the teacher forgot to erase the codes in the comp we used for practicing, I abused that and got full marks in the exam[apparantly in the last 3-4 computers of the last row, the files werent deleted and I am the only one who abused it(One of the students sitting on the comp with codes even had to retake the exam)].

#44 I'm tired of my family.

#45 I have joined a new circle of friends who share similar hobbies but feel that one of them doesn't like me very much.



This is triggering deep seated fears of nobody really being my friend, and that I am only tolerated, feelings which I have held since my teens (and thought they were over).

#46 I can't find work, I can't focus at all on finding work cause it feels like I'm slowly losing my mind, but everyone else I know is suffering through bad times and all it'll do is add more stress onto people who can't help me.

#47 Not so much a secret as more you wouldn't know it if you looked at me. I had a horribly abusive childhood and it affects me everyday. I feel like my choices still aren't my own and I'm about to be 24. I don't have the resources to get the help I need and continue to f**k my life up pushing away the people/problems in my life. I don't have an established support system. I just need help and everyday it's so debilitating to loose a little more sleep.

#48 I'm a middle-aged father that works hard and keeps my family together. We don't miss meals or rent, barely. But, when I leave in the morning and I'm alone on the drive I cry and scream and wail at the stress. I'm scared. We're one bad thing away from doom. But, I make it my mission to project confidence and safety to my family. They're oblivious. I'm okay by the time I get home every night. I cook and help out and spend time with them.

#49 I’m deploying and I haven’t told my family or girlfriend yet.

#50 Been having some cigarettes lately, afraid to tell my wife. Quit over 2 years ago, she would be so disappointed.

#51 I've had X-rays taken that don't show any problems, I've been to neurologists who've suggested it's all in my head and they can't find anything wrong, but every time I push my body past a random and changing line in the sand I have physical attacks that I believe are, at the very least, seizure adjacent. My neck and back hurt all the time, my limbs will go numb randomly, I have random bouts of extreme and nauseating vertigo. I used to be a personal trainer, I used to be capable of anything, and now I have to drag myself out of bed to do or accomplish simple tasks. I feel abandoned by society, I have gone into so much debt and paid so much money trying to get any answer to what is wrong with me, and the part that people don't know and I want to get off my chest is, I'm getting very tired of dealing with this, and the only thing that is keeping me alive at this point is my wife. I would rather be in hell than hurt her like that, but if she goes I'm also going.

#52 I worry constantly. About everything. For example, I just accepted a tentative job offer doing the job I've dreamed about for decades. They are doing a background check, driver transcript, credit check, and of course a d**g screen.

I'm not worried about the d**g screen(sober). I am however literally having back to back panic attacks about this waiting. I worry that something strange will pop up on the BR check, or that my horrible credit will disqualify me, or that my driving record will. While I have nothing terrible on it. There were a bunch of suspensions due to a combo of errors at the DMV, and me not Knowing about them due to an issue with my mail...

#53 I'm stuck in an abusive marriage while the man I love has no idea of my feelings for him and is 6,000km away. I just want to die.

#54 In 8th grade computer typing class on Mavis beacon, I found out you could trick the system into giving you full points without doing anything at all by clicking on a lesson then clicking on the mini game from the last lesson.



I completed that course in 24 hours and was hailed as a genius. I literally cannot type to save my life now.

#55 I did eat the last donut.

#56 I feel f*****g lonely, but i am afraid to be in a relationship with anyone.



I just wanna leave everything and disappear.

#57 I think about all the people who have passed through my life that I could’ve had great relationships with if I wasn’t so reserved and shy. I could be a lot less lonely if I was more outgoing. There are so many people I’ve had the opportunity of creating bonds with and I didn’t take the chance. I think I have a nice, kind, funny personality, but people never get to know me. It feels like a waste.

#58 It had only just occurred to me that my family have been mentally and financially abusing me my entire life.. I'm 35 and feel so stupid.

#59 Everybody that I love annoys the f**k out of me, I'm starting to realize I don't like them that much. Still love em though. ❤️.