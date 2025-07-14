Hopefully, none of you ever find yourselves in court. But if you do, may these anecdotes serve as your cautionary tales of what NOT to do. And that also goes for you, aspiring attorneys.

#1 I remember being in child support court and saw a guy going in front of the judge for non payment of child support with his world’s greatest dad shirt on....

#2 A short one. The judge recused himself from a criminal case, publicly stating that he knew the defendant and he was a son of a b***h and guilty as hell.

#3 My brother was on a jury back in the days of MySpace. A woman had been hit by a big rig during foggy weather. She was suing for a back injury. The last day of the trial they ask her if she has a MySpace account and brought up her site for the jury to see (I think all profiles were open then). There’s a picture of her dancing on the hood of a car and right next to it is a text exchange of her saying that she shouldn’t go out too much because her lawyer says that she has to look injured.



Needless to say, she lost that case.

Perhaps the more compelling side of this story is the lawyers who act inappropriately in court. Some even get to unhinged levels in their behaviors, like when an Onondaga County family court lawyer allegedly threatened to shoot a judge in 2023. Some of the legal professionals we spoke with also shared what they believed were some of the worst things a lawyer can do to blow a case. According to Kruse Law criminal and DUI lawyer Mike Kruse, one of them is failing to keep a clear strategy.

#4 I observed a case where the plaintiff attorney played Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” as his closing argument to evoke an emotional response in the jury.



He lost.

#5 I spent two days in jail many many moons ago. I ended up in the felony section. That was fun.



Anyhow, I met some pretty interesting characters. One such gentleman, I can't remember his name. Lets call him Bob.



There were about 4 of us in a cell and we're just shooting the s**t and discussing why everyone is in here.



Bob is back in jail. He is borderline r******d. Before this current situation, he was facing two felonies for...I don't remember. His lawyer eventually convinces the court that he can't stand trial because he is not mentally competent. They eventually let him go. What's the first thing he decides to do once he gets out of jail? Try to steal the first car he sees...in front of the court house which is adjacent to the jail. Didn't cross his mind that cops would be in and out of that area all the time.



He was back in jail probably 20-30 minutes after he got out, after beating two felonies. Oof!

#6 I had a client show up to court wearing the same dress she had on in the video showing her damaging her ex’s property...



Bonus. I had another client who was sleeping on a couch when his roommate invited the cops in. He was under a blanket so the cops asked him to stand up for their safety. D*****s stood up and a baggie of m**h fell out of his lap in to the ground. He had no idea how it got there.



I’m going to share some advice for all you fine folks. You don’t have to let the cops search your car or home. Seriously, tell them to pound sand. My crim defense prof had a door mat that said “come back with a warrant”. If they threaten to get a warrant, be nice and tell them you’ll wait. I love cops but too often they violate your constitutional rights and that c**p needs to stop.

“When a lawyer fumbles on the critical points of law, overlooks a chance to impeach a witness, fails to frame the case so as to put his client in the best light, he virtually forfeits the case to the other side,” Kruse told Bored Panda. Kruse provided a more specific example of when a defense counsel fails to address the most compelling evidence presented by the prosecution. According to him, the defense leaves the impression that they have not even considered the evidence at all, which ultimately weakens their client’s chances of winning the case.

#7 I represent school districts. One of my clients has a farm that is used to teach agricultural science to the students. The manager of the farm decides to brutally euthanize a ton of chickens in full view of a group of elementary school students.



Sometimes, farms have to euthanize chickens. That wasn’t the problem. The problem was that he was whacking the chickens over the head with a hammer. And he had to whack each chicken like 5-6 times before they died because he’s apparently some kind of psychopath.



The poor chickens were NOT dying. That didn’t deter him. If one refused to die, he’d just toss the chicken on the ground and try again with another one. But the birds were all getting horrifically damaged, so they were flapping in circles on the ground, or walking with terrible, stuttering limps, or screaming. One of the kids recorded it and Jesus Christ it was awful to watch.



So, I recommended the school district fire him immediately because holy hell.



He sued. For GENDER DISCRIMINATION.

#8 A funny historical one here.



Marshal Ney is on trial for treason after Napoleon gets overthrown for the second time. His lawyer desperately tries to save the Marshal's life with an unusual take on things; due to a border change, Marshal Ney's hometown was, at the time of the trial, in Prussia. Therefore, argued the lawyer, Marshal Ney was not technically French and accordingly could not be guilty of "treason".



Marshal Ney disagreed and shouted out to the court "I am French and I will remain French!". He was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to death.



This also has a double whammy with badass last words; he asked for and was given permission to *lead his own firing squad*.



His last words to them were: "Soldiers, when I give the command to fire, fire straight at my heart. Wait for the order. It will be my last to you. I protest against my condemnation. I have fought a hundred battles for France, and not one against her ... Soldiers, fire!"



Talk about a way to die!

#9 Not a legal professional, but I do have a good story on this topic.



Fifteen or so years ago, my Dad was the manager of a small hotel. One of the semi-regular customers was this big Samoan dude, who booked in for a day at a time, always had a few visitors, and always paid in cash, in a one-to-one conversion with American dollars - highly unusual in Australia.



Dad always said he was a great customer, very friendly with the staff, never gave anyone any problems, and always had a bit of a chat when he checked in.



One day a couple of detectives rocked up, and asked to speak to my Dad. They showed him a photo of the aforementioned customer, and asked if he was currently staying in the hotel. Dad confirmed that he was, and in a matter of minutes a small contingent of cops arrived, stormed the room and escorted the guy away in handcuffs. Turns out the guy was a pretty major d**g dealer, and was wanted in a couple of states.



Cut to the court date quite some time later. My Dad is in the witness stand, and (for whatever reason) the defense is trying to make out like my Dad didn't know the defendant, and had never seen him before. Obviously my Dad insisted that he *did* in fact know the defendant, but that line persisted from the defense.



As my Dad left the witness box, he walked past the defendant and said "Hi Barry", to which Barry enthusiastically replied, "Hi Jason, how are you?!". While I'm sure this wasn't the only thing that counted against him in the case, it certainly can't have helped.



He ended up getting quite a few years in jail.



(Names changed, obvs).

A lawyer’s primary job is to build a case using logical arguments tied to solid evidence while trying to find holes in the opposing side’s evidence. Unfortunately, some professionals commit this crucial mistake, according to Martin Gasparian, owner and attorney at Maison Law Modesto. “It's at that moment that you can conclude that the case has completely fallen apart,” he said.

#10 My father is an attorney and he always had a story for us when wed ask him this question. He tells it way better than I do but I'll give it a shot.



Some dude was allegedly smashing a wall with a sledgehammer with others in order to break into a private property. The cops rolled up, and hes the only one to get caught.



Fast forward a few months, and this guys in court. Apparently a cop says something about how, "the defendant was the only one caught, but there were two other men who fled on foot and couldn't be apprehended". My father's clients face lights up in an 'AHA!' Moment and immediately tells the judge, "not true, there were four of us!". I guess he thought if he could disprove someone that the said hed be let go. Safe to say he was found guilty of vandalism. My father says the judge just kind of sighed and told my father it would be a good idea to keep his client quiet.

#11 Defendant is apprehended for warrants, and asks judge for bail. Tells judge he moved and was not served with the warrants. Some question as to his identity. Judge asks Defendant where he was born - Def says "Puerto Rico." (Defendant totally looks Mestizo; not Puerto Rican at all) Judge asks "Where in Puerto Rico?" Defendant says "San Juan." Judge asks Defendant, "When were you last in San Juan?" Defendant says "A couple of years ago." Judge ask Defendant, "How did you get there?" Defendant replies, "I went on the Amtrak." Judge would not grant bail. When you flunk geography, it's for a long time.

#12 Lawyer was verbally running through the evidence against the guy he was defending, trying to claim there wasn't enough to even call a trial.



All totally fine, except he said, "I believe a more seasoned judge wouldn't have let this trial move forward." Not knowing that the judge he's speaking to gave the okay to move the trial to this court. He was immediately given a hard "motion denied.".

So, do these lawyers face consequences if their actions result in their clients losing a case? Kruse says the erring attorney may face disciplinary action, even disbarment, if gross negligence is proven. But even without such sanctions, the effects of the fallout may be long-term. “Their future clients will be afraid to invite such a lawyer, let alone the impact on the relations with colleagues and the legal environment,” he said.

#13 I’m an attorney and I heard about a hearing where there were several criminal defendants before the judge. The judge noticed a strong pot smell in the courtroom and asked if any of the defendants had pot on them. No one came forward and the judge proceeded, but the odor became stronger and stronger. Finally the judge demanded the perpetrator to come forward. Finally one of the came forward and had several bags of weed on him. I’m not sure what the charges were before him that day but I wouldn’t want to have been his attorney.

#14 Flashing a gun at the witness during a deposition.

#15 Not a defendant, but there was this dude in the court I interned as who went in with his friend but wore a shirt with the exact color as the ones in group trials. The bailiff mistook him for a convict and was asking him to sit down.



"Hell naw man. I'm just here to see my friend. I ain't got no case. He was the one who got caught. I got away."



No. No he didn't get away.

Gasparian says people can also take legal action against a negligent lawyer based on their failure to fulfill their duty of care. In turn, the erring legal counsel could face a legal malpractice case, which may also result in fines worth thousands of dollars. ADVERTISEMENT Gasparian adds that malpractice cases are something most lawyers fear because they can significantly damage one’s reputation.

#16 I used to be a police officer and spent a lot of time in court and saw a lot of things go really wrong for people, but the one that sticks out is a guy who was up for DUI.



He started relating his side of the story and tells the judge he "only had two bottles of wine", his lawyer is desperately trying to get him to stop talking and he yelled at his own lawyer "Don't interrupt me!", and the judge says "I think you should take a moment to listen to your attorney" and then he told the judge "Dont tell me what to do, I'm not a d**n child!" and the judge just smiled, and leaned back and said "by all means, continue".



It went badly for him. unsurprisingly.

#17 Showed up to plead not guilty on a weed charge, while wearing shorts printed with pot leaves and a tshirt with a blunt on it.

#18 I was a divorce attorney in Los Angeles, CA for 16 years before I moved to Phoenix, AZ and started my own private practice.



Years ago in Cali, I had a client that was being divorced by her husband.



She was a smoking hot woman in her 20's, and he claimed she was being unfaithful so he divorced her, but he didn't have any evidence so I thought we had a pretty rock solid case and my client would get a decent share of his fortune, who worked in oil and gas and was worth millions.



During the trial, one of the bailiffs recognized my client and told the judge.



This is wear things got bad for us.



Turns out my client was a s*x a****t and doing pornography in the San Fernando Valley while she was married to her husband, and the bailiff embarrassingly recognized her from one of her videos online.



The judge reviewed the evidence in private in her chamber with me and his lawyer, and awarded my client nothing.

Prevention is always better than remedies, and knowing how to spot an inept lawyer before you start working with them would be ideal. According to tech entrepreneur and JustVerdict founder Adriana Herrera, a “handwavyy strategy” is one of them. “If a lawyer cannot detail exactly how they will approach your case (e.g., deadlines, documents, cited case law), they are unlikely to win your case,” said Herrera, who founded her company after an unpleasant episode involving her aunt and a divorce lawyer.

#19 Barrister: “a leopard never changes it’s spots”

Defendant: “what’s a leopard?”

Jury: {laughter}.

#20 Lawyer here. When I had been licensed less than a year, I was representing a guy in a custody case. He was adamant that his ex was on d***s so I requested d**g testing. The judge said both parties had to be tested, which I had warned my client would likely be the Judge’s request. Mom tested clean, my guy tested positive for d***s. We did not win the case. Same guy also fell asleep during the hearing.

#21 I once attended oral arguments for US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. It's pretty much the big time.



I watched a lawyer argue that his client received what's known as "ineffective assistance of counsel" at the trial from which she was appealing.



The attorney however was not doing a very good job during oral arguments. So, at one point one of the judges on the panel leans forward and asks him "counselor, are you currently providing ineffective assistance of counsel?".

Indifference is the easiest to spot tell-tale sign of an incompetent lawyer, according to Kruse. An attorney who is often distracted or unengaged is understandable to dismiss, but he says it’s a red flag to consider. “In case you feel that your attorney is not interested, not ready, and does not do everything possible to support your case, it is advisable to review your wish to work with such an attorney,” Kruse said. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was the respondent (not the lawyer) in a civil case where the county accused me of violating a rule that a house cannot have more than two parties in a month.



The county's prime witness admitted, on the stand, that



1 The rule was implemented specifically in response to a complaint against me.



2. The rule was not written in the county code.



3. The rule was not included in my warning letter nor in my citation.



4. The county had no expectation of ever applying this rule to any other resident in the future.



The judge declared the rule null and void.

#23 A defence lawyer was delivering her closing statement to the jury. In her final sentence, she said, "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I urge you to find my client guilty".



There was a moment of silence and she then says "Not guilty! I meant to say NOT guilty!".

#24 I’m a bankruptcy paralegal. I used to work for a Chapter 13 Trustee who told me this story.



A debtor who had filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy was going through the normal questions at his 341 meeting. This meeting is a hearing without a judge, where the trustee asks debtors simple questions regarding their situation and the paperwork they’ve filed. Creditors may also question the debtor, but other than the IRS, none ever show up. And when I was there, the IRS representative always fell asleep, and I’d have to wake her when one of the cases she was there for was called.



For the most part, it takes no more than five minutes per case. The hearing basically exists for the debtor to affirm under oath that to the best of their knowledge, their paperwork is complete and accurate, and for the trustee to address any issues he has with the case before the case is confirmed and allowed to take its natural course. With few exceptions, an attorney has done all their paperwork for them, and is with them, representing them at this hearing. It’s all very straightforward and a non-event for the most part.



One document that the debtors have to provide lists all their personal property. Another document they provide is used to protect their property, as in bankruptcy, you’re still allowed to keep your stuff, your car, and your house, provided the value of these things is within certain limits or meets various criteria. Most people don’t have to give up any property at all.



However, in a Chapter 7, a Trustee can seize any of your property that is not protected. This would be property that is worth more than the values that are allowed, or that is not protected by other factors, such as being exempt from seizure for various reasons provided by the law. The Trustee can also seize property if it *could* be protected, but the debtor has failed to fill out the correct paperwork to create that protection. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the gist of it. But again, very few people lose anything at all.



Anyway, in his paperwork, the debtor in this story failed to disclose one item in particular, and had also failed to include it in the paperwork that would have protected it. And that is why he was forced to remove the Rolex from his wrist, and hand it over to the Trustee, right then and there.

According to Gasparian, poor communication, missed appointments, and a total lack of preparation are behaviors that clients should look out for in the lawyers they are working with. The school from which they graduated is another important factor to consider. Finally, Gasparian advises checking an attorney’s track record and the number of cases they have lost. If it's too high, you may want to start looking elsewhere.

#25 I worked as a paralegal in a firm specializing in land use litigation and real estate. Another paralegal’s husband got a DWI and as a favor to her, one of the partners offered to defend her husband in court.



This is a small town with a landmark windmill in the center of town. Well, this paralegal’s husband’s (who we all called the missing link) DWI stemmed from him crashing his car into the windmill. Front page of the local paper, reporters at the arraignment, the whole nine yards.



So the law firm partner tells the missing link that when the judge asks him how many beers he had before his accident, he should tell her he had three.



He proceeds to stand in front of the judge and tell her he had three...cases. The whole room started laughing and he ended up getting jail time.

#26 Not an exact fit for the answer, but I once worked at a company where we found out that a lawyer was trying to arrange a class action suit against us, before it got off the ground. We found out because this lawyer attempted to email her client, but accidentally emailed us instead. With all the details of the class action.

#27 I was an expert engineer witness at a deposition defending a contractor who happened to be an engineer himself. Plaintiff claimed he was liable as an engineer as well as the contractor. Defense was he was the contractor but that doesn’t mean he was the engineer for the project just because he was one.



AFTER 6 hours of headache inducing questioning, plaintiff’s lawyer pulls out a letter from and certified by the contractor that simply stated “I am the engineer for the project”. He sits back and basically has that look of....let’s see what you got to say now mfer.

#28 Obligatory not a lawyer, but I took a class on constitutional rights where we had to read decisions from my country's supreme court.



There was this one where a woman was suing her employer, a company, because IT had found s*x pics of the woman on the company's computer. IT gave the tip to HR, who proceeded to contact the company's legal department. Anyhow, the woman was fired and she sued because she claimed that by showing the pics to the lawyer the company was going against her right to privacy. HR also threatened to release the pics to the other employees if the woman kept suing or something like that. In the end the court decided that HR had to return the pics to the woman, and that was it.



The funny thing was that the woman claimed that those pics weren't s*x pics, even though she was naked and in suggestive poses. She claimed that she had arrived tired from work, passed out on her bed, and her little daughter took those pics.

#29 A prominent female attorney didn't like the judge's ruling in a family law case. She asked him if he was from another planet. The judge said I beg your pardon? She approached the bench (without permission) and very rudely repeated her question. Judge told her to apologize. She refused. The judge had her thrown in the lock up for contempt of court.

#30 My professor was a lawyer (has worked on both sides of the law) and says the funniest s**t in court is when someone attempts to represent themself. He said they never know what they're doing and usually blow it for themself. Plus counsel is a free right.



Edit: I am referring mainly to constitutional law.

#31 Not me, not a legal professional, but my brother's EMT instructor used to live in Chicago. This one's a two-for.



The instructor himself had had his license suspended for numerous traffic charges, including evading police. But forgot about his arraignment date until about an hour prior. So the guy hops on motorcycle and drives himself to the court. Remember this for later.



The dude in the court right before him is a hispanic guy. The judge reads off everything he's charged with and then the conversation goes like this:



Judge: "Mr. Gonzalez, how do you plead?"



Gonzalez: "No hablo ingles."



Judge: "Mr. Gonzalez, do you understand a word I'm saying?"



Gonzalez: "No hablo ingles."



Judge: "Mr. Gonzalez, am I to understand that, this whole time, no one has bothered to get a translator for you?"



Gonzalez: "No hablo ingles."



Judge: "Well... I guess, if you can't understand what you're charged with, we'll have to drop all the charges."



Gonzalez: "Gracias, señor." *starts walking out*



Judge: "Get back in here!"



After him, the instructor goes up, judge reads his charges, and then asks him how he got to the court that day.



Instructor: "Oh, my brother gave me a ride."



Judge: "Is that right?"



Instructor: "Yes, your honor."



Judge: *Looking at the Bailiff* "Do you have that footage from parking deck 3?"



He then proceeds to play CCTV footage of him showing up on the exact same bike that he was using for all when he ran from the cops. His license remained suspended and the judge told him he couldn't go anywhere near the bike during that time. There was even a cop standing next to it when he left.

#32 In court room where all they do is restraining orders. Everyone gets there at one time in he morning and sits in the chairs and judge calls the cases one by one. Dude purposely sits next to girl getting the restraining order against him and starts trying to hold her hand and s**t. She yells and asks for help and bro had to wait outside. When it was his turn, the judge was so mad he almost sent him to jail.

#33 Not my case, but still a personal favorite.



I was sitting in court waiting for my turn. Case going was a littering case, officer said he saw the defendant throw the clear wrapper on a pack of gum out of his window. Guy decided to defend himself. Girlfriend takes the stand (officer has already testified). Guy asks "did I throw a gum wrapper out the window?" She replies "no you did not" with this huge grin on her face. The defendant is now also grinning and goes "what **did** I throw out the window?" To which she replies "it was the plastic wrapper from your cigarettes."



Guy rests his case right there. Literally thought he would get off because the officer couldn't properly identify the clear plastic that he admits to throwing out the window.

#34 I saw the cops blow it once. A high school friend got a speeding ticket and he ended up in court questioning the cop. Asked where the cop was situated when he clocked him (sitting under an underpass), would you say it was dangerous to speed in that situation (yes, traffic was heavy), do you remember me saying at the stop there was another vehicle same make, model, and close in color as mine (yes), how can you be sure you pulled over the right one (between clocking the vehicle and pulling it over I never took my eyes off of it).



At this point my friend says, After the stop if I had pulled quickly onto the highway from the shoulder without looking at traffic in the rightmost lane I was entering, would you say that was dangerous and something you might pull me over for again?



The cop is like, Uh, yea, if I saw you do that it would be unsafe and I'd pull you over again and give you another ticket. Are you admitting that's what you did?



My friend: Are you testifying that you would never pull out onto traffic without checking the rightmost lane you were merging into?



Cop: Yes, I wouldn't do that.



Friend: So it's safe to say that when you pulled out to chase me, you definitely did so safely? You already said the traffic was dense, so are you sure you didn't just fly out into traffic and possibly almost hit someone?



Cop, smugly: Uh, no. I'm quite sure I didn't almost hit someone or pull out in a dangerous fashion. What does this have to do with anything?



Friend: Well, you said earlier that you never took your eyes off the vehicle you clocked. Now you're saying that you entered the roadway safely because you checked the lane you were merging into. Can you please explain how it is that you managed to keep your eyes on a speeding vehicle in dense traffic retreating from you at a high rate of speed and looked in your side mirror & rear view, or over your shoulder, and merged safely?



Cop: I, uhh, I mean, it's possible…



He just kind of looked pleadingly at the DA at this point. Judge had had enough, reamed my friend but dismissed the ticket.

#35 My grandfather was a big time lawyer back in the day for an oil company.



In one case, it was the federal government that blew the whole case. My grandpa showed up to court, and the first thing he said was that they didn't have jurisdiction. The judge was like " I'm a federal circuit court judge, the highest judge around. How can this be out of my jurisdiction?"



"The oil in question was drilled in Texas, refined into gasoline in Texas, and sold in Texas gas stations. Since it never crossed state lines, interstate commerce never happened so the federal government has no jurisdiction. "



The judge just said he was right, and closed the case. Pissed off the guys from Washington!

#36 I went to court with a friend who was really nervous, and just needed someone to sit with him. D**g court was VERY interesting.



One girl was there with her mom who kept trying to speak for her. The judge would ask a question, the mom would answer. The judge would remind the mother that her daughter was 18, and could speak for herself.



This mom would NOT listen, and was pissing the judge off. The mom even started getting an attitude with the judge and started saying, “she’s a child, she’s scared” the judge was like ma’am she’s 18. She’s not a child anymore. He finally threatened her with contempt of court and that got her to be quiet.



The girl ended up getting a slightly harsher punishment than the other people pleading youthful offender, and I defiantly think her mom helped with that. Instead of having d**g test once a month that are 50$, she was put on color code.



This seemed to make the mom mad who tried to say something again, but this time the daughter elbowed her.

#37 It happened to a friend. He hired a lawyer to sue his university for charging a fee that he wasn't supposed to pay.



He discovered, at the very hearing, that his lawyer sued the wrong university.

#38 The accused was being sentenced after a common suggestion by both the crown and defence attorneys. When it came to calculating the total amount of days to be purged according to each infraction, the defence attorney started arguing that the crown had her numbers wrong and that the sentence was supposed to be 75 days LONGER than what was about to be agreed upon. The accused’s jaw just dropped in disbelief.

#39 Defendants claimed they got trapped in a linen closet during the 2008 world series, and therefore shouldn't be on hook for the parking tickets their car aquired. They were ordered to pay the original fine.

#40 Lawyer showed up 45 min late for court, just to reschedule it because she didn't have time to talk to defendant prior to court. Next court date, showed up late again, and proceeded, despite still not having time to talk to defendant before hand.



Twist? Was my lawyer. Second time she was late I got to facepalm as I listened to judge and bailiff joke about what a crackpot my public defender was.

#41 I don't practice family law, but I occasionally cover simple family law hearings for my colleagues. One time I went to family law court I saw a guy who was arrested and brought in for failing to pay child support. Although he vehemently denied that he failed to pay child support, his defense was that he didn't pay because he didn't have the full amount to meet his payments. Basically instead of making partial payments he paid nothing and admitted it to the judge after denying that he failed to make payments. Like bruh.







Edit: I also once got a guy to admit during his deposition that he sued my client for breach of contract without actually verifying that my client breached said contract and he had no idea whether or not he suffered any damage. Needless to say I won that case.

#42 A blustering lawyer from a big firm thought he could intimidate me in to recommending a terrible settlement to my client by refusing any kind of negotiation. I called his bluff and we went to trial. I had never done a trial before. In this area of law (not criminal) I had never even SEEN how a trial was conducted. I won. That blustering lawyer was furious.