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We typically learn how to lie between the ages of 2 and 4. At that point, the ability to deceive is actually an important cognitive developmental milestone.

It indicates we realize that our thoughts are separate from others’ — we understand that we can’t read each other’s minds!

But that doesn’t mean we can just say whatever and get away with it. Push your false narratives too far, and you’ll get exposed. People aren’t dumb and will catch up. Plus, since we all carry cameras in our pockets and know how to take screenshots online, there will be receipts.

To remind everyone that confidence doesn’t always equal credibility, we put together some of the most satisfying times liars got caught in broad daylight.