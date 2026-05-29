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We typically learn how to lie between the ages of 2 and 4. At that point, the ability to deceive is actually an important cognitive developmental milestone.

It indicates we realize that our thoughts are separate from others’ — we understand that we can’t read each other’s minds!

But that doesn’t mean we can just say whatever and get away with it. Push your false narratives too far, and you’ll get exposed. People aren’t dumb and will catch up. Plus, since we all carry cameras in our pockets and know how to take screenshots online, there will be receipts.

To remind everyone that confidence doesn’t always equal credibility, we put together some of the most satisfying times liars got caught in broad daylight.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yeah Not Everyone Is As Healthy As You. Some Of Us Like Our Soda

Class hydration speech convinces everyone to drink water during Zoom meeting

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rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I convinced my whole class to breath air. I saved some lives that day. I wouldn't call myself a hero, but I'm a hero.

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    #2

    That Totally Happened

    Flat Earth theory post claiming NASA deception

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like one of Donald Trump's Sir stories. Where there "tears in his eyes"?

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    Most of us are honest, says University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor Tony Docan-Morgan, co-author of the study “Unpacking variation in lie prevalence: Prolific liars, bad lie days, or both?” published in Communication Monographs.

    The paper examined 116,366 lies told by 632 participants over 91 consecutive days. Participants self-reported their lies daily via an online survey, and about 75% did not lie often — just 0 to 2 times per day.

    A small group — 6% of respondents — had similarly low average levels of lying but had days when they lied much more frequently.
    #3

    During Lockdown A Guy Leaves A Bad Review For A Shop He Was Never Even At

    Online company response denying physical store after customer complaint about unmasked employees

    Majestic_Beard Report

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooo - Burn! 🔥🔥

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    #4

    Wow, The Worst Types Of People On Yelp

    Negative hair salon review and owner's ironic response

    bbill53 Report

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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's quite the fricking burn

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    #5

    College Class Clappers

    Social media story about accidentally attending the wrong college lecture and pretending to belong.

    FormerSperm Report

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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going into the wrong lecture is one thing, not knowing what class it is since there is a schedule and usually it is marked on the syllabus and on the work material, makes this an obvious lie.

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    Unlike most previous lie studies, this research examined lies over time rather than in a one-day behavioral survey.

    The study’s authors found that day-to-day variance varies considerably from person to person. People who are usually honest have days in which they lie more than is typical for them, and prolific liars have days in which they tell few lies.

    Generally, prolific liars exhibited much more day-to-day variation than the rest. And this variance was especially true for the top 1% of liars, who averaged 17 lies per day. The only respondents who did not vary much day-to-day were the 1% who almost never lied. 

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    #6

    More Things That Never Happened

    Post describing HR recruiter offering 40% less salary after disclosure

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not how getting a job works. That's not how hiring works. What is an "HR Recruiter"? Someone from HR who is tasked with recruiting or someone someone who recruits HR people? This makes little sense to me in the Real World.

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    #7

    Okay Karen

    Restaurant owner responds to fake negative review with harsh reply

    42words Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are a sad, strange, little man and you have my pity.

    1
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    #8

    Girlbosses Can Be Liars Too

    Story about a woman confidently explaining her business trip to Abu Dhabi at the gym.

    That_Operation_9977 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did the woman know she was married? Wedding ring? Why would another woman at the gym be looking for wedding... Ohhhhh.

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    #9

    And Then He Woke Up

    YouTube comment about panicking and speaking in British accent through college

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's a cool plot for a teen comedy starring 16yo Leonardo Dicaprio.

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    Why do people lie? According to the aforementioned study, there are several reasons:

    1. 21 % to avoid others
    2. 20 % as humor (a joke or a prank)
    3. 14 % to protect oneself
    4. 13 % to impress or appear more favorable
    5. 11 % to protect another person
    6. 9 % for personal benefit or gain
    7. 5 % for the benefit of another person
    8. 2 % to hurt another person
    9. 5 % unspecified reasons or, explicitly, for no reason at all

    Additionally, 79% of the study’s lies were told face-to-face, and 21% were mediated.

    #10

    Oh Man, Got Burned

    One-star review reply reveals restaurant not open and applicant not hired

    No-Bear Report

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    #11

    Delusional

    Tweet about alpha male recognition by a linguist at a cafe

    Tri734 Report

    12points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, for sh1ts sake!

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    #12

    That’s 15 Pages A Day

    Seventh grade student writes 211-page novel for extra credit and class reading

    unknown Report

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then it won the Nobel Prize in literature, the FIFA Peace Prize, and a coupon for a free breakfast at Denny's

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    #13

    So Fake It Made Me Cringe

    Person holding Pakistani passport with story about landing at an airport in Israel.

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reeks of Israeli propaganda. "No we aren't a racist warlike regime! Look how we treated this one guy!" Who may or may not exist.

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    Who do people lie to?

    1. 51% of the time, it’s friends
    2. 21% - family
    3. 11% - school/business colleagues
    4. 8.9% - strangers
    5. 8.5% - casual acquaintances

    88.6% of reported lies in the study were described as “little white lies,” and 11.4 % were characterized as “big lies.” An example of a “little white lie” would be saying you like a gift you really don't, and an example of a “big lie” would be insincerely declaring “I love you” to someone. 
    #14

    A Review For A Local Gun Range

    Review and owner response about illegal gun purchase involving a felony conviction.

    acrobafox Report

    11points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how people get multiple guns they have no business being near.

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    #15

    On A Post About Trans People

    Social media exchange denying surgery claim on child, accusing lying about gender reassignment

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Saw This On Fb In A Group For Things That Never Happen

    Funny quote from a 3-year-old about cooking dinner for dad

    Shuyuya Report

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    #17

    And In Today’s Things That Never Actually Happened

    Man watches Shrek 2 at dentist office before dentist calls his name

    Embarrassed-Fun2989 Report

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I went to the dentist because of a loose filling. After an hour waiting I heard a little voice call my name. Turns out my loose filling was the dentist the whole time

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    When we think about which of them are worse, our initial instinct is to condemn big lies and brush off the little ones. But that’s not necessarily the correct approach.

    Dan Ariely, a professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University, is the author of the book The Honest Truth about Dishonesty.

    “One of the frightening conclusions we have is that what separates honest people from not-honest people is not necessarily character, it’s opportunity,” he said.
    #18

    On Today’s Episode Of Things That Never Happened

    Tweet about donating blood monthly for pediatric surgeons and critical cases

    FalconLynx13 Report

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They also marvel at the smoothness of your brain

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    #19

    Just A 15 Yo Working At Louis Vuitton

    Reddit post discussing buying habits observed working at Louis Vuitton

    thethugwife Report

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    #20

    Friend Of Mine Has Daily Stories Of Men Worshipping Her Like The Goddess She Is

    Bookstore compliment reaction moves woman to tears unexpectedly

    acedude0369 Report

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    #21

    Lying About Donating Bone Marrow

    Reddit post claiming bone marrow donation with comment exposing photo theft from an article

    VolantisMoon Report

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    To Ariely, honesty is something of a state of mind. He thinks the IRS should require people to sign a pledge to be honest when they start working on their taxes, not when they’re done. Setting the stage for honesty is more effective than asking someone after the fact whether or not they lied.

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    However, echoing the study in Communication Monographs, he said we shouldn’t view research on honesty and lies as negative. We have plenty of opportunities to cheat and steal — sometimes, without even getting caught — and we usually don’t take them.

    “There's a lot of good in us,” he added. “In fact, the surprising thing for a rational economist would be: why don't we cheat more?”
    #22

    Robbery

    One-star review calling venue thieves, owner explains underage alcohol rules and incident

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    #23

    Ouchie

    Text message reveals lie about tickets and seeing someone with another guy

    pyreonfire Report

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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh, this is plausible. This one time a guy brought his mistress to a Coldplay concert and they were broadcast for the whole world to see.

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    #24

    I Bet She Did

    Woman at gym posts about being ignored by foreigner

    FirmlyGraspIt81 Report

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    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Gretchy misheard: "I do not talk to freaks who film me in my apartment building without my consent"

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    #25

    Review

    Online comment calling a venue worst and rip-off, venue replies it hasn't opened yet

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    #26

    And Then The Teacher Started Breakdancing

    Story about accidentally playing music on school speaker and teacher joining in

    Mouseinanutshell Report

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    #27

    Stuff That Never Happened For $500 Please

    Army young man prays and parks jeep without engine proving faith in God story

    GunkFace Report

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    #28

    “A Homeless Man Was Willing To Put His Life In Danger For $15 A Night”

    Tweet about a homeless man protecting a car from break-ins in Austin.

    unknown Report

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    #29

    Going Hiking

    Woman falsely claiming hiking on social media backyard photos

    QuirkyWolfie Report

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    #30

    And Then Everyone Clapped And He Cried And Ran Out And Later I Found Out He Quit His Job

    Comment about embarrassing PE teacher by doing extra push ups in class

    mharden716 Report

    9points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean 40 pushups isn't that many though. I am 46 and can still do that many

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    #31

    TikTok Commentor Gets Called Out For Faking Mental Issues For No Reason

    Social media comments exposing lies about dementia diagnosis

    unknown Report

    9points
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    #32

    The Comment Section On Backstreet Boys Video

    Grocery store impromptu singalong with I want it that way surprises shoppers

    Scoobyboodude Report

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    #33

    That Never Happened, Did It Homer?

    Tweet about child's question on helping ICE and deportation perspective

    champdo Report

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    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absolutely true. The deportations ARE for children. ICE has deported many children. No word of a lie here.

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    #34

    Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour

    Review dispute about unrealistic pay request for babysitting in parenting context

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    #35

    A Real Leader Is Born

    Social media post about CVS lines and a cashier's witty answer about smart and dumb lines

    unknown Report

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    #36

    And Then My Newborn Did My Taxes

    Children preparing breakfast with french toast and orange in calm home setting

    HopWallace Report

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    #37

    Tough Guy

    Gas station confrontation ends with punch after coughing in line

    hoorayformoo Report

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    #38

    One Word One Star Review Got Decapitated

    Owner replies to fake bad review by neighbor at Paris Jeweler restaurant

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    #39

    Latest Addition To "Things That Never Happened"

    Quote about virtual summit speaking fee increase and booking information

    ReyScavenger Report

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    #40

    This Didn't Happen So Hard It Make Things That Already Happened Unhappen

    Social media post about chaotic behavior at steakhouse in downtown Orlando

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

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    #41

    This Totally 100% Happened. For Reals And For True

    Customer leaves 10,000 tip hidden behind trash can with Door Dash food order

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    #42

    I Literally Have Never Met A Single Person Who Gets Angry At Either Merry Christmas Or Happy Holidays

    Post about changing Merry Christmas greetings to a religious holiday message

    Zeletuma Report

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    Shannimal
    Shannimal
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain't nobody got time for that!

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    #43

    Then Her Whole Family Clapped And Carried Her On Their Shoulders

    Social media post about skincare business growth and accountant advice

    premed_donna Report

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    #44

    Sure

    Funny text about calling police for open door and easy burglary

    Gagaga-riddle Report

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    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You forgot who you were supposed to be, halfway through the story. Brilliant.

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    #45

    "And Then The Whole Room Stood Up And Cheered"

    Hiring manager story about hiring man recently out of prison

    axbaz Report

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    #46

    Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

    Customer complaint and owner response about cafe behavior and loyalty

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    #47

    Tried To Pretend He Got Scammed In A Martial Arts School

    One-star review claiming money stolen, owner responds explaining attendance and refund policy

    Sticky_fingaaaas Report

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