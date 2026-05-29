47 Times Someone Tried To Lie In Plain Sight And Made A Fool Of Themselves
We typically learn how to lie between the ages of 2 and 4. At that point, the ability to deceive is actually an important cognitive developmental milestone.
It indicates we realize that our thoughts are separate from others’ — we understand that we can’t read each other’s minds!
But that doesn’t mean we can just say whatever and get away with it. Push your false narratives too far, and you’ll get exposed. People aren’t dumb and will catch up. Plus, since we all carry cameras in our pockets and know how to take screenshots online, there will be receipts.
To remind everyone that confidence doesn’t always equal credibility, we put together some of the most satisfying times liars got caught in broad daylight.
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Yeah Not Everyone Is As Healthy As You. Some Of Us Like Our Soda
I convinced my whole class to breath air. I saved some lives that day. I wouldn't call myself a hero, but I'm a hero.
That Totally Happened
It's like one of Donald Trump's Sir stories. Where there "tears in his eyes"?
Most of us are honest, says University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor Tony Docan-Morgan, co-author of the study “Unpacking variation in lie prevalence: Prolific liars, bad lie days, or both?” published in Communication Monographs.
The paper examined 116,366 lies told by 632 participants over 91 consecutive days. Participants self-reported their lies daily via an online survey, and about 75% did not lie often — just 0 to 2 times per day.
A small group — 6% of respondents — had similarly low average levels of lying but had days when they lied much more frequently.
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College Class Clappers
Going into the wrong lecture is one thing, not knowing what class it is since there is a schedule and usually it is marked on the syllabus and on the work material, makes this an obvious lie.
Unlike most previous lie studies, this research examined lies over time rather than in a one-day behavioral survey.
The study’s authors found that day-to-day variance varies considerably from person to person. People who are usually honest have days in which they lie more than is typical for them, and prolific liars have days in which they tell few lies.
Generally, prolific liars exhibited much more day-to-day variation than the rest. And this variance was especially true for the top 1% of liars, who averaged 17 lies per day. The only respondents who did not vary much day-to-day were the 1% who almost never lied.
More Things That Never Happened
That's not how getting a job works. That's not how hiring works. What is an "HR Recruiter"? Someone from HR who is tasked with recruiting or someone someone who recruits HR people? This makes little sense to me in the Real World.
Okay Karen
You are a sad, strange, little man and you have my pity.
Girlbosses Can Be Liars Too
How did the woman know she was married? Wedding ring? Why would another woman at the gym be looking for wedding... Ohhhhh.
And Then He Woke Up
Yeah, that's a cool plot for a teen comedy starring 16yo Leonardo Dicaprio.
Why do people lie? According to the aforementioned study, there are several reasons:
- 21 % to avoid others
- 20 % as humor (a joke or a prank)
- 14 % to protect oneself
- 13 % to impress or appear more favorable
- 11 % to protect another person
- 9 % for personal benefit or gain
- 5 % for the benefit of another person
- 2 % to hurt another person
- 5 % unspecified reasons or, explicitly, for no reason at all
Additionally, 79% of the study’s lies were told face-to-face, and 21% were mediated.
Oh Man, Got Burned
Delusional
That’s 15 Pages A Day
Then it won the Nobel Prize in literature, the FIFA Peace Prize, and a coupon for a free breakfast at Denny's
So Fake It Made Me Cringe
Reeks of Israeli propaganda. "No we aren't a racist warlike regime! Look how we treated this one guy!" Who may or may not exist.
Who do people lie to?
- 51% of the time, it’s friends
- 21% - family
- 11% - school/business colleagues
- 8.9% - strangers
- 8.5% - casual acquaintances
88.6% of reported lies in the study were described as “little white lies,” and 11.4 % were characterized as “big lies.” An example of a “little white lie” would be saying you like a gift you really don't, and an example of a “big lie” would be insincerely declaring “I love you” to someone.
A Review For A Local Gun Range
This is how people get multiple guns they have no business being near.
On A Post About Trans People
Saw This On Fb In A Group For Things That Never Happen
And In Today’s Things That Never Actually Happened
I went to the dentist because of a loose filling. After an hour waiting I heard a little voice call my name. Turns out my loose filling was the dentist the whole time
When we think about which of them are worse, our initial instinct is to condemn big lies and brush off the little ones. But that’s not necessarily the correct approach.
Dan Ariely, a professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University, is the author of the book The Honest Truth about Dishonesty.
“One of the frightening conclusions we have is that what separates honest people from not-honest people is not necessarily character, it’s opportunity,” he said.
On Today’s Episode Of Things That Never Happened
Just A 15 Yo Working At Louis Vuitton
Friend Of Mine Has Daily Stories Of Men Worshipping Her Like The Goddess She Is
Lying About Donating Bone Marrow
To Ariely, honesty is something of a state of mind. He thinks the IRS should require people to sign a pledge to be honest when they start working on their taxes, not when they’re done. Setting the stage for honesty is more effective than asking someone after the fact whether or not they lied.
However, echoing the study in Communication Monographs, he said we shouldn’t view research on honesty and lies as negative. We have plenty of opportunities to cheat and steal — sometimes, without even getting caught — and we usually don’t take them.
“There's a lot of good in us,” he added. “In fact, the surprising thing for a rational economist would be: why don't we cheat more?”
Robbery
Ouchie
Meh, this is plausible. This one time a guy brought his mistress to a Coldplay concert and they were broadcast for the whole world to see.
I Bet She Did
Maybe Gretchy misheard: "I do not talk to freaks who film me in my apartment building without my consent"
Review
And Then The Teacher Started Breakdancing
Stuff That Never Happened For $500 Please
“A Homeless Man Was Willing To Put His Life In Danger For $15 A Night”
Going Hiking
And Then Everyone Clapped And He Cried And Ran Out And Later I Found Out He Quit His Job
I mean 40 pushups isn't that many though. I am 46 and can still do that many
TikTok Commentor Gets Called Out For Faking Mental Issues For No Reason
The Comment Section On Backstreet Boys Video
That Never Happened, Did It Homer?
This is absolutely true. The deportations ARE for children. ICE has deported many children. No word of a lie here.
Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour
A Real Leader Is Born
And Then My Newborn Did My Taxes
Tough Guy
One Word One Star Review Got Decapitated
Latest Addition To "Things That Never Happened"
This Didn't Happen So Hard It Make Things That Already Happened Unhappen
This Totally 100% Happened. For Reals And For True
I Literally Have Never Met A Single Person Who Gets Angry At Either Merry Christmas Or Happy Holidays
Then Her Whole Family Clapped And Carried Her On Their Shoulders
Sure
You forgot who you were supposed to be, halfway through the story. Brilliant.