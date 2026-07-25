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The internet’s reputation for toxicity is both well earned and somewhat depressing. It’s a coin flip every time one opens a comment section if they might possibly see the worst, most hostile take of all time. But every now and then, someone actually decides to be nice.

The “Gates Open, Come On In” Internet group is dedicated to those, sadly, rare but beautiful moments when someone is actually nice and wholesome online. So we’ve gathered a few of the best posts from it, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.