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The internet’s reputation for toxicity is both well earned and somewhat depressing. It’s a coin flip every time one opens a comment section if they might possibly see the worst, most hostile take of all time. But every now and then, someone actually decides to be nice.

The “Gates Open, Come On In” Internet group is dedicated to those, sadly, rare but beautiful moments when someone is actually nice and wholesome online. So we’ve gathered a few of the best posts from it, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

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#1

Wholesome people: A text post about listening to people passionately describe their hobbies online.

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    #2

    A wholesome blog post describing an encounter with an older woman, where kindness and pink hair built trust, showcasing people's generosity online.

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    #3

    A text post describing humans waving at boats, a wholesome moment of human connection and excitement.

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    There's actually a name for that thing where someone types a comment they'd never dream of saying out loud, and psychologists have been studying it for two decades. Back in 2004, a professor named John Suler coined the term online disinhibition effect to describe how people loosen up, or straight up lose their filter, once they're behind a screen.

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    The short version is that a handful of things stack together and make people braver, or meaner, than they'd normally be. The biggest one is anonymity. When your name and face aren't attached to what you're saying, your brain quietly decides the comment doesn't really count as "you."

    #4

    Wholesome people: A Twitter post stating that it is okay to like things without knowing everything about them, supporting people online.

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    #5

    Wholesome people: A Twitter screenshot of an invitation to celebrate Lunar New Year, showing people's backs online.

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    #6

    A text post discussing not invalidating struggles, emphasizing support among wholesome people online.

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    Anonymity helps you feel less vulnerable about self-disclosing and engaging in antisocial or harmful behavior. It's the same reason people say wilder things in a group chat under a joke username than they ever would introducing themselves at a party. Then there's invisibility. Even when people know your username, they can't see your face, hear your tone, or watch you flinch.
    #7

    Screenshot of a dating app conversation where someone addresses a nonbinary adult, showing wholesome people respecting identities.

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    #8

    A social media post with a witty and wholesome explanation of the difference between transwomen and women, having someone's back.

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    lukas_14 avatar
    Lukas (alt)
    Lukas (alt)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Louder for the bigots who lurk on this site, who somehow aren't banned when my main account was, thanks BP

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    #9

    Wholesome people: A group of young boys dressed as secret service agents, supporting their friend online.

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    Typing at a screen removes the immediate feedback loop that normally keeps us polite. In person, you get instant cues, someone's expression falling, an awkward silence, that makes you soften what you're about to say. Online, none of that exists until after you've already hit send, and by then the damage is done.
    #10

    A wholesome Facebook post where Milly introduces herself using caplocks due to bad eyesight, receiving a kind welcome.

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    #11

    A wholesome tweet encouraging solo activities, reflecting the sentiment of having someone else's back for self-care.

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    #12

    A screenshot of wholesome text that praises freckles, stretch marks, tattoos, and scars as evidence of a lived life, supporting people online.

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    Timing plays a role too. Conversations online rarely happen in real time. You can read a comment, stew on it for six hours, and reply at 2am when you're tired, cranky, and not thinking straight. Suler called this asynchronicity, and it basically means arguments can ferment instead of resolving the way they would in a normal back and forth conversation.
    #13

    An aerial view of two contrasting houses: one dark and simple, the other vibrant pink and purple, representing wholesome diverse taste online.

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    #14

    A wholesome tweet about office coworkers planning to cheer up a colleague with mac and cheese after a breakup online.

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    #15

    A wholesome image of a man proposing with a kitten and comments about starting marriage with love, not debt online.

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    There's also a weird trick people's minds play where they imagine the person on the other end isn't fully real, more like a character in a story they're telling themselves. Combine that with the fact that most platforms don't feel like they have an authority figure watching, no teacher, no manager, no parent in the room, and suddenly shouting into the void feels consequence free.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A wholesome text message conversation where a dad responds to his daughter coming out in a funny, supportive way online.

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    #17

    A wholesome tweet about an old man and woman who are best friends and take care of each other online.

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    #18

    A tweet about an 8-year-old sharing lunch with a friend, showing wholesome people supporting others online.

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    None of this means people are secretly awful. Suler's whole point was actually that this same effect can go the opposite direction. He called it benign disinhibition, and it's the reason strangers will offer support, share vulnerable stories, or be kinder online than they'd manage face to face with someone they barely know. Anonymity and distance can unlock generosity just as easily as cruelty. It just depends which way the wind blows in a given comment section.
    #19

    A tweet describing a boy helping a girl with a period emergency, highlighting wholesome people having each other's back.

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    #20

    A heartwarming tweet about a pet trotting faster, illustrating wholesome people and their beloved companions.

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    #21

    A screenshot of a tweet about a niece correcting the gender of a deer based on antlers, showing wholesome people.

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    Add in a few extra modern ingredients and it gets easier to understand why timelines get so heated. Algorithms tend to reward posts that spark strong reactions, so outrage and snark often get pushed higher than a calm, thoughtful reply ever would.

    #22

    A wholesome cartoon comic showing two women, one applying lipstick, portraying a moment of shared experience.

    _packetman_ Report

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    #23

    A wholesome tweet about resistance not being a one-lane highway, supporting people who had someone else's back online.

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    #24

    A wholesome birthday cake celebrating a 10-year-old Among Us fan, showing someone having someone else's back.

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    Piling on also feels safer in a crowd, since one nasty comment among fifty others feels less personal to write than it would if you were the only one saying it. And plain old stranger danger works both ways online, since it's easier to be cruel to someone you'll never actually meet.

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    #25

    A meme of Jim Halpert pointing at a whiteboard, sharing wholesome advice about nostalgia and happiness online.

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    #26

    Bunker Hill Community College building illuminated at night, a place for wholesome people to learn and grow.

    Boston's $4,000,000 tuition-free community college plan expansion, covers up to 3 years of community college for all Boston residents, regardless of income, grad year, or immigration status.

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    #27

    Screenshot of an online post where a child had someone else's back by complimenting a cake.

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    Understanding the why behind all this doesn't excuse rude behavior, but it does make it a little less mysterious and a little less personal when you run into it. That keyboard warrior yelling in your comments probably wouldn't say a single word of it to your face, and that says a lot more about the medium than it does about you.

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    #28

    Screenshot of Reddit post about a person feeling wholesome after their girlfriend called them princess.

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    #29

    A wholesome tweet describing a stranger helping a woman carry her stroller up stairs in NYC without interruption online.

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    #30

    A woman wearing a dress adorned with student art, showcasing wholesome people supporting others online.

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    Which is exactly why groups like this one matter. Every time someone chooses to leave an encouraging comment instead of a snarky one, or takes the extra second to be kind to a total stranger online, they're proof that the disinhibition effect can swing in the good direction too. Wholesome internet is entirely possible, it just takes people deciding to make it that way, one comment at a time.

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    #31

    Screenshot of Katie Mack's wholesome online post about her niece hugging a wounded dinosaur model at a museum.

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    #32

    Screenshot of Mia's online post about a man having her back, discreetly providing pads in a pastry bag at work.

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    #33

    Screenshot of Asim Qureshi sharing an online post about privilege and supporting someone else's career choices.

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    #34

    Screenshot of two wholesome people supporting each other online, sharing stories about changing careers and achieving dreams.

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    #35

    A heartwarming story of a paramedic and a 3-year-old helping deliver a baby, depicting wholesome people having someone's back.

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    #36

    Screenshot of a post where a man helps another by selling a table and giving money back for groceries, showing wholesome people.

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    #37

    Austin Powers refusing to take advantage of a drunk woman, showing wholesome people having someone's back.

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    #38

    An image comparing the perception of teaching to the reality using pie charts, illustrating wholesome people.

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    #39

    A humorous tweet about a wife buying off-brand Pop-Tarts, highlighting someone else having your back in a playful way.

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    #40

    Screenshot of a wholesome post on Twitter, showing someone having someone else's back online.

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    #41

    Screenshot of a wholesome post on Twitter, showing someone having someone else's back online.

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    #42

    A crow calmly sitting on a person's lap in a car, an unexpected yet wholesome encounter.

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    #43

    A man walking past a large window display with the wholesome quote: If them not choosing you forced you to finally choose yourself, you win.

    r_I_reddit Report

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    #44

    Vintage postcard showing various women in sweaters, celebrating wholesome people of all shapes and sizes.

    Hotchi_Motchi Report

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    #45

    A person in a long hallway, walking away, with another person in the distance, representing wholesome people helping each other.

    Colorado lawmakers pass bill to enforce disability accommodations in schools.

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    #46

    A meme with a woman walking through a city, with text about congratulating chat for taking care of mental health.

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    #47

    Screenshot of an online post with a man delivering a speech about wholesome people having each other's back online.

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    #48

    Screenshot of a meme with Gomez Addams giving wholesome advice to a person who likes a trans girl.

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    #49

    Screenshot of Vanessa Dezutter's online post describing her husband having her back during a discussion about feminism.

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    #50

    Screenshot of a wholesome vegan lunchbox prepared for a child at a birthday party, having someone's back online.

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    #51

    A screenshot of a tweet about a child asking about a wheelchair and a mother's kind reply, showing wholesome people.

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    #52

    A screenshot of a tweet about a husband who always takes a bite out of grilled cheese sandwiches, showing wholesome people.

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    #53

    A screenshot of a text conversation where a neighbor asks for pictures of a pug dog, showing wholesome people having someone's back.

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    #54

    A touching story of a man's wife watching out for someone else at a bus stop, showing someone else having her back.

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    #55

    Volunteers sit in an animal shelter, comforting pets during 4th of July fireworks, showing someone else had their back.

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    #56

    A heartwarming tweet about a four-year-old opening a car door, emphasizing someone else had her back online.

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    #57

    A boy excitedly holds a custom shoe that matches a drawing, showing someone else had his back in the best way.

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    #58

    Screenshot of a wholesome post on Instagram, showing someone having someone else's back online.

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    #59

    Screenshot of a wholesome post on Twitter, showing someone having someone else's back online.

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    #60

    Screenshot of a wholesome post on Twitter, showing someone having someone else's back online.

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a beautiful cuddle puddle.🥰

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    #61

    Screenshot of a tweet about a man's advice for wholesome people and having someone else's back.

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    #62

    Screenshot of a tweet about wholesome people, a 4-year-old pretending to be a cleaner and having someone else's back.

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    #63

    Screenshot of a tweet about a wholesome person having someone else's back at the gym.

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    #64

    Screenshot of a tweet about a wholesome high schooler making the honor roll and having someone else's back.

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    #65

    Screenshot of a tweet about wholesome people with their child doing hug attacks, having someone else's back.

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    #66

    A tweet from Kaitlyn about her husband's wholesome experience teaching elementary school math.

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    #67

    A tweet about a drive-thru moment where a man pays for his wife, a wholesome act of having someone's back.

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    #68

    A collection of name tags showing Katie Duke's career progression to General Manager, illustrating wholesome achievements.

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    #69

    A tiny puppy peeking out of a cloth bag, looking wholesome and adorable.

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    #70

    Wholesome people online: a tweet from Mommy Owl about her grandma's fierce advice to open a secret bank account.

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    #71

    Wholesome people online: a tweet from Tara about her dad's definition of her mom as the one.

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    #72

    Wholesome people online: a tweet from Richard Dean about supporting his anxious wife and watching the kids.

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    #73

    Wholesome people online: a tweet from Shanandra about a guy giving his girlfriend's number for rewards.

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    #74

    Wholesome people online: a tweet from Luciuxness about her son insisting on brushing teeth together.

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    #75

    A wholesome tweet about someone having their back online, a boyfriend and his mom comforting a woman after a missed promotion.

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    #76

    A wholesome tweet about someone having their back online, an old couple sharing secrets to a long marriage.

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    #77

    A wholesome tweet about someone having their back online, a granddaughter talking with her grandmother with Alzheimer's.

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    #78

    A wholesome tweet about someone having their back online, a man supporting his girlfriend at a bar.

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    #79

    A wholesome tweet about someone having their back online, where a boyfriend buys shampoo to impress.

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