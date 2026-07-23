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Humans have a seemingly ceaseless appetite for “fun facts” but one brave, intrepid netizen, perhaps in a moment of boredom, posted “I’m sick of fun facts. Give me your worst not-so-fun fact. Make me regret asking,” and so people did just that.

If you finish this list and, well, regret it, don’t say you weren’t warned. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A microscopic view of a disturbing mite, a fact that changes the way people see the world. Everyone has demodex mites living on their faces and in their eyelashes! It’s up to you if you want to google what they look like under a microscope, but suffice it to say, they are not cute.

blinkingsandbeepings , bill rix Report

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    #2

    A person in yellow pants using a chainsaw to cut a log, illustrating disturbing facts. Chainsaws were invented for child birth.

    staceyoristano , www.kaboompics.com Report

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    #3

    X-rays of two hands, one seemingly normal and the other with visible bone abnormalities, showing disturbing facts about human anatomy. Your bones are always wet.

    nelacat59 , cottonbro studio Report

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    #4

    A lone figure in a hoodie standing on a busy city street at night, highlighting disturbing facts about urban isolation. More people on earth are indifferent to you than care about you.
    In 100 years, you will be forgotten.

    rossisaurus , Kaique Rocha Report

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me, that is hardly a bad thing! Let me be irrelevant! Let me be forgotten! That way no one will remember that day I was proudly walking around with a period blood stain on my jeans (and none of my friends told me!)

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    #5

    A man with a beard and bleached hair looks at his reflection in a mirror. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Funding Volume: Er*ctile dysfunction (ED) and male baldness treatments receive vastly more funding than endometriosis, with one report noting ED dr*g market valued at $2.46 billion in 2022 versus $1.22 million for endometriosis treatments.

    nicoledellerr , Mesut çiçen Report

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even getting diagnosed is a nightmare! Try getting a doctor (male or female) to take you seriously. "They're meant to hurt". Oh, am I supposed to be completely useless for 2-3 days and then in "normal" amounts of pain for 3-4 more days? And I know that others get it much worse

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    #6

    An ancient Egyptian sarcophagus, representing historical disturbing facts and ancient burial practices. There used to be a paint called "mummy brown", it was made of mummies. They stopped making it because they ran out of mummies... Because people kept eating them.

    onsvaltti.heck , Narciso Arellano Report

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    #7

    Two goats with curious expressions, a lighthearted image amidst unsettling disturbing facts. Goats have a pretty much 360° view and their eyes automatically level to the horizon, no matter how they move their head.

    anna_thefairychild , BAILEY MAHON Report

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    #8

    An elderly woman sleeping peacefully, a stark contrast to disturbing facts that can change perceptions. People that are said to have d**d peacefully in their sleep, most likely woke up, unable to speak, breath, or move, and experience the fear and agony of the d***g process.

    caedmon_wilson , Curated Lifestyle Report

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    #9

    Two Sydney funnel web spiders (Atrax robustus) illustrate disturbing facts about these venomous creatures. This is the Sydney funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus).
    It's the world's most dangerous spider to humans. Can k*ll you within hours if you don't get antivenom.

    Native to Australia.

    dennismysh Report

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't help but wonder what led to Australia having such an "interesting" array of animals and bugs. Why did they evolve to be that dangerous?

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    #10

    A quokka, a small marsupial, standing on a tree stump. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. The animal often associated with throwing its baby at predators is the quokka, but they don't actually throw them; instead, the mother releases the joey from her pouch to distract the predator, allowing the mother to escape, a harsh survival tactic also seen in kangaroos and wallabies. This instinctive behavior, sometimes called "infant abandonment," prioritizes the mother's survival so she can reproduce again

    buskah , Federico Abis Report

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    #11

    A small, light brown rabbit sitting in green grass, offering a respite from disturbing facts. My child told me yesterday that rabbits eat their own poop

    ensoulment.doula , William Warby Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least someone does something against unnecessary waste! Go rabbits! Serious: My brother and I had two as kids (Klopfer and Blume) and the breeder we got them from explained this behaviour, but I forgot. It was a very good reason, but it depended somehow on the kind of p**p.

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    #12

    An animal skull lies on dry, cracked desert ground, revealing disturbing facts. Every organism that has ever lived has either died or will die.

    The universe is expanding, and distant galaxies are already moving away from us faster than light, making them permanently unreachable.

    Earth has undergone at least five mass extinction events, none of which were preventable by the dominant species at the time.

    stefaniamariaa , Moaz Tobok Report

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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. There's nothing the T-Rex forelimbs could do. Other than this 🤌🤌

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    #13

    A sepia-toned portrait of a man in glasses and a suit, among disturbing facts. The person who invented leaded gas and the person who invented CFCs (which were destroying the ozone layer) were the same person.

    ehzed_ca , Anonymous for Blank & Stoller N.Y. Report

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    #14

    Three Lysol Foaming Bathroom Cleaner cans, illustrating disturbing facts about everyday cleanliness and germs. Lysol was originally marketed as a feminine hygiene product

    lyr.c_ , Mike Mozart Report

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    lucasmicci avatar
    OnlyOnce
    OnlyOnce
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the h*ll??? Hopefully the ingredients used at that time were waaaaayyy different.

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    #15

    A close-up of a person's leg with small red bumps, revealing disturbing facts about skin conditions. Measels is bad, but it also gives your immune system amnesia! So if you had a "childhood illness" like rubella or chicken pox, and then you get measels, your immunity is gone

    strolling_through_the_keep , sourlikealemon02 Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Hands use shears to cut a vibrant pink flower from its stem. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Plants emit ultrasonic popping and clicking noises when stressed or cut. It’s as close as they get to basically screaming as we humans methodically mutilate them to make bouquets.

    the.reiki.lady11 , Josephina Kolpachnikof Report

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    #17

    On 9/11, firefighters had to hide in the rubble for the rescue dogs to find because they kept getting depressed that they couldn't find anyone alive.

    gun_dork Report

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    #18

    A cute dog lies surrounded by plush toys, holding one in its mouth. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Dog toys squeak in order to mimic the sound prey would make as its being attacked if the dogs were living in the wild

    _sherrieb_ , marieke koenders Report

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    #19

    A man wearing glasses covers his mouth with his hand, looking unwell. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. If you develop a serious bowel blockage.. then your entire stomach will go into reverse and you will start vomiting up stuff that has gone below the stomach.

    All the way below the stomach. It’s called faecal vomiting. You are literally sh*tting out of your mouth. Don’t ask me how I know this.

    artnouveaucat , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

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    #20

    A close-up of a pineapple, showcasing its textured skin. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Pineapple digests you back.

    the.art.of.mara , www.kaboompics.com Report

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    #21

    A magnified view of a human body louse, a disturbing fact showing parasites up close. Lice don’t infect men as frequently as women because they think testosterone tastes yucky.

    ashleyja , Michael Wunderli Report

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    #22

    Multiple lit candles in a dark setting, creating a peaceful glow. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Diarrhea k*lls approximately 2,195 children every day, which is more than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined.

    thebadmouth , Eli Solitas Report

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    #23

    A close-up of a human eye, showing intricate detail. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. Your eyes have their own immune system, if the body's immune system "discovered" your eyes, it would attack causing permanent damage and possibly blindness.

    This can happen without warning at any time.

    dglenzsch , v2osk Report

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    #24

    An MRI scan displaying human brain images. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. A prion disease could take you out at any second and you wouldn’t have any notice or warning.

    secretlytinabelcher , Getty Images Report

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    #25

    Pallbearers carrying a small casket, a solemn ceremony. Disturbing facts changed the way people see the world. One of your siblings will attend every siblings funeral. And one of them, won’t attend any.

    mkin717 , The Good Funeral Guide Report

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    #26

    A detailed close-up of a grey and brown moth on a reddish surface, part of disturbing facts. A lot of moths don’t have mouths, an*ses, or intestinal tracts. Sometimes mating ends them, but sometimes they essentially starve to death.

    Very “I have no mouth and I must scream,” of nature.

    abriarwall , Carol Petri Report

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    #27

    Imperial Japan was planning on releasing bubonic plague in the United States near the end of WWII.

    rabidlemur Report

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    #28

    It’s more fun for you to discover for yourself, but look up how hyenas give birth.

    m_and_e_spawnpoint Report

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    ciaraeynon avatar
    Ciara Eynon
    Ciara Eynon
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually was not fun, poor hyena mums!

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    #29

    When pregnant women die their decomposing body often expelled the fetus, which led to people thinking the dead woman was a vampire so they'd cut out her heart, cut off her head, then cremated everything and scattered the ashes.

    spookyjami Report

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    #30

    Your body peaks physically in your 20s, but your brain doesn’t fully chill out until your 30s… so you suffer with full anxiety and back pain later.

    nicoffeinne Report

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    #31

    The world’s heaviest man per Guiness weighed above 1000 lbs and had to be buried in a piano case.

    edspellman9080 Report

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    #32

    This is a weird somewhat personal not so fun fact. A guy I almost went on a date with years ago just got arrested for grave robbing and having over 100 human remains in his basement. I’m just shook!

    meganlolszewski Report

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    #33

    The fluoride in toothpaste comes from the byproduct of nuclear processes. Holler at my environmental law professor.

    thehealthandwealthdiva Report

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    #34

    Not-so-fun fact: we don't need honey bees that much for pollination. They can actually be harmful for native species, both to flora and insects. For example, a chilean plant called "chilco" gets its flower ripped when a honey bee enters it to feed. The plant can't pollinate and the native pollinators starve.

    dr.alvaroz Report

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    #35

    The biggest natural (not human-related) k*llers of Australia’s Koalas and Tasmanian Devils are awful diseases:

    In Koalas it’s Chlamydia, a s*xually transmitted disease which causes urethritis, cystitis, reproductive disease, blindness & death.

    In Tasmanian Devils it’s Devil Facial Tumour Disease, a contagious cancer which spreads when infected Devils bite each other. It causes large facial tumours that interfere with feeding, leading to organ failure, starvation, infection, & death.

    ankasavasci Report

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    #36

    Male giraffes when they want to mate with a female will gently nudge or kick the female giraffe to essentially ask them to pee. If the female is willing she will pee after this. The male will then drink it to see if the pheromones that are there when the female is ovulating are present before mating with them. This behaviour is called a flehmen response.

    thehistorynerd3029 Report

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    #37

    A cougar a puma and a mountain lion are the same thing

    tovfam Report

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    #38

    About 20 percent of men leave their spouses when they’re diagnosed with cancer. Oncologists warn women so they can be prepared for worst case.

    sharpstickintheeye Report

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    #39

    Cleanliness testing is wiping out the horseshoe crab population.
    Horseshoe crab blood is legendary for its sensitivity to endotoxin, a type of toxin produced by Gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli. Because of this, horseshoe crab blood is harvested from the animals and used in all sorts of LAL/endotoxin testing. This is essential in both the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Problem is, many horseshoe crabs don't survive the blood harvesting process. It's devastating!

    dr_birch Report

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    #40

    The nursery rhyme “Ring Around the Rosie” is actually about the plague. A pocket full of posies is referring to the flowers people carried to mask the smell of decaying bodies. You’re welcome.

    imdaydaydaisy Report

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    #41

    The leading cause of death for pregnant women is murder

    artsylydia Report

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    #42

    When homeless people age into dementia, they are no longer able to attend to any self-care at all. So when they are eventually brought into hospital, they often have toenails that have grown through their footwear, and the skin on their feet builds up inside socks or shoes and forms a moist, pungent goop that blends the fabric of socks with skin. They need their feet soaked carefully to remove the socks without tearing the skin. Often there are wounds that have ulcerated and bled into the goop.

    sheryl.minns Report

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    #43

    Many STDs exist because men couldn’t keep their d*cks out of animals.

    0tterlyinlove Report

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    #44

    A woman can release her entire uterine lining in one go. It takes mere seconds. It's called a decidual cast and I've had two of them.

    cassa_2505 Report

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    #45

    Your eye's cornea is not irrigated by blood, thus it doesn't get oxygen from that. It absorbs oxygen directly from the air.

    gonleo Report

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    #46

    As the universe expands, eventually civilizations will develop that won't be able to detect any stars in the sky, and they'll believe their solar system is the only thing in the universe.

    matt_holohan Report

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    #47

    A dentist examining a patient's open mouth with tools, reflecting disturbing facts about dental health and hygiene. Plaque is fecal matter that didn’t fully digest down the stomach and out the back so it changes form as it travels back up- hardens around the teeth

    itsmuvasage , Caroline LM Report

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    #48

    At age 9 I had a hitch trailer fall over and land on my head. Woke up covered in blood, nearest hospital was 10 minutes away dad doubled that time to drive me to a hospital that wasn’t Kaiser, but before he made a pit stop to my mom’s work to show me off. She yelled at him and told him to take me straight to the ER. By the time we get there I passed out due to loss of blood, woke up with 72 stitches on my head.

    rosalamariposa Report

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    #49

    Every single person (possibly even animal) that has ever walked this earth however far back it goes their body is still on this earth

    iceymonique Report

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    #50

    Vlad the impaler was a real person who inspired Dracula.
    The nicer, quicker impaling was a sharp stake in the torso. The crueler, slower death was the blunter stake through the rectum.

    jessejanereads Report

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