If you finish this list and, well, regret it, don’t say you weren’t warned. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

Humans have a seemingly ceaseless appetite for “fun facts ” but one brave, intrepid netizen, perhaps in a moment of boredom, posted “I’m sick of fun facts. Give me your worst not-so-fun fact. Make me regret asking,” and so people did just that.

#1 Everyone has demodex mites living on their faces and in their eyelashes! It’s up to you if you want to google what they look like under a microscope, but suffice it to say, they are not cute.

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#2 Chainsaws were invented for child birth.

#3 Your bones are always wet.

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#4 More people on earth are indifferent to you than care about you.

In 100 years, you will be forgotten.

#5 Funding Volume: Er*ctile dysfunction (ED) and male baldness treatments receive vastly more funding than endometriosis, with one report noting ED dr*g market valued at $2.46 billion in 2022 versus $1.22 million for endometriosis treatments.

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#6 There used to be a paint called "mummy brown", it was made of mummies. They stopped making it because they ran out of mummies... Because people kept eating them.

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#7 Goats have a pretty much 360° view and their eyes automatically level to the horizon, no matter how they move their head.

#8 People that are said to have d**d peacefully in their sleep, most likely woke up, unable to speak, breath, or move, and experience the fear and agony of the d***g process.

#9 This is the Sydney funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus).

It's the world's most dangerous spider to humans. Can k*ll you within hours if you don't get antivenom.



Native to Australia.

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#10 The animal often associated with throwing its baby at predators is the quokka, but they don't actually throw them; instead, the mother releases the joey from her pouch to distract the predator, allowing the mother to escape, a harsh survival tactic also seen in kangaroos and wallabies. This instinctive behavior, sometimes called "infant abandonment," prioritizes the mother's survival so she can reproduce again

#11 My child told me yesterday that rabbits eat their own poop

#12 Every organism that has ever lived has either died or will die.



The universe is expanding, and distant galaxies are already moving away from us faster than light, making them permanently unreachable.



Earth has undergone at least five mass extinction events, none of which were preventable by the dominant species at the time.

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#13 The person who invented leaded gas and the person who invented CFCs (which were destroying the ozone layer) were the same person.

#14 Lysol was originally marketed as a feminine hygiene product

#15 Measels is bad, but it also gives your immune system amnesia! So if you had a "childhood illness" like rubella or chicken pox, and then you get measels, your immunity is gone

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#16 Plants emit ultrasonic popping and clicking noises when stressed or cut. It’s as close as they get to basically screaming as we humans methodically mutilate them to make bouquets.

#17 On 9/11, firefighters had to hide in the rubble for the rescue dogs to find because they kept getting depressed that they couldn't find anyone alive.

#18 Dog toys squeak in order to mimic the sound prey would make as its being attacked if the dogs were living in the wild

#19 If you develop a serious bowel blockage.. then your entire stomach will go into reverse and you will start vomiting up stuff that has gone below the stomach.



All the way below the stomach. It’s called faecal vomiting. You are literally sh*tting out of your mouth. Don’t ask me how I know this.

#20 Pineapple digests you back.

#21 Lice don’t infect men as frequently as women because they think testosterone tastes yucky.

#22 Diarrhea k*lls approximately 2,195 children every day, which is more than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined.

#23 Your eyes have their own immune system, if the body's immune system "discovered" your eyes, it would attack causing permanent damage and possibly blindness.



This can happen without warning at any time.

#24 A prion disease could take you out at any second and you wouldn’t have any notice or warning.

#25 One of your siblings will attend every siblings funeral. And one of them, won’t attend any.

#26 A lot of moths don’t have mouths, an*ses, or intestinal tracts. Sometimes mating ends them, but sometimes they essentially starve to death.



Very “I have no mouth and I must scream,” of nature.

#27 Imperial Japan was planning on releasing bubonic plague in the United States near the end of WWII.

#28 It’s more fun for you to discover for yourself, but look up how hyenas give birth.

#29 When pregnant women die their decomposing body often expelled the fetus, which led to people thinking the dead woman was a vampire so they'd cut out her heart, cut off her head, then cremated everything and scattered the ashes.

#30 Your body peaks physically in your 20s, but your brain doesn’t fully chill out until your 30s… so you suffer with full anxiety and back pain later.

#31 The world’s heaviest man per Guiness weighed above 1000 lbs and had to be buried in a piano case.

#32 This is a weird somewhat personal not so fun fact. A guy I almost went on a date with years ago just got arrested for grave robbing and having over 100 human remains in his basement. I’m just shook!

#33 The fluoride in toothpaste comes from the byproduct of nuclear processes. Holler at my environmental law professor.

#34 Not-so-fun fact: we don't need honey bees that much for pollination. They can actually be harmful for native species, both to flora and insects. For example, a chilean plant called "chilco" gets its flower ripped when a honey bee enters it to feed. The plant can't pollinate and the native pollinators starve.

#35 The biggest natural (not human-related) k*llers of Australia’s Koalas and Tasmanian Devils are awful diseases:



In Koalas it’s Chlamydia, a s*xually transmitted disease which causes urethritis, cystitis, reproductive disease, blindness & death.



In Tasmanian Devils it’s Devil Facial Tumour Disease, a contagious cancer which spreads when infected Devils bite each other. It causes large facial tumours that interfere with feeding, leading to organ failure, starvation, infection, & death.

#36 Male giraffes when they want to mate with a female will gently nudge or kick the female giraffe to essentially ask them to pee. If the female is willing she will pee after this. The male will then drink it to see if the pheromones that are there when the female is ovulating are present before mating with them. This behaviour is called a flehmen response.

#37 A cougar a puma and a mountain lion are the same thing

#38 About 20 percent of men leave their spouses when they’re diagnosed with cancer. Oncologists warn women so they can be prepared for worst case.

#39 Cleanliness testing is wiping out the horseshoe crab population.

Horseshoe crab blood is legendary for its sensitivity to endotoxin, a type of toxin produced by Gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli. Because of this, horseshoe crab blood is harvested from the animals and used in all sorts of LAL/endotoxin testing. This is essential in both the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Problem is, many horseshoe crabs don't survive the blood harvesting process. It's devastating!

#40 The nursery rhyme “Ring Around the Rosie” is actually about the plague. A pocket full of posies is referring to the flowers people carried to mask the smell of decaying bodies. You’re welcome.

#41 The leading cause of death for pregnant women is murder

#42 When homeless people age into dementia, they are no longer able to attend to any self-care at all. So when they are eventually brought into hospital, they often have toenails that have grown through their footwear, and the skin on their feet builds up inside socks or shoes and forms a moist, pungent goop that blends the fabric of socks with skin. They need their feet soaked carefully to remove the socks without tearing the skin. Often there are wounds that have ulcerated and bled into the goop.

#43 Many STDs exist because men couldn’t keep their d*cks out of animals.

#44 A woman can release her entire uterine lining in one go. It takes mere seconds. It's called a decidual cast and I've had two of them.

#45 Your eye's cornea is not irrigated by blood, thus it doesn't get oxygen from that. It absorbs oxygen directly from the air.

#46 As the universe expands, eventually civilizations will develop that won't be able to detect any stars in the sky, and they'll believe their solar system is the only thing in the universe.

#47 Plaque is fecal matter that didn’t fully digest down the stomach and out the back so it changes form as it travels back up- hardens around the teeth

#48 At age 9 I had a hitch trailer fall over and land on my head. Woke up covered in blood, nearest hospital was 10 minutes away dad doubled that time to drive me to a hospital that wasn’t Kaiser, but before he made a pit stop to my mom’s work to show me off. She yelled at him and told him to take me straight to the ER. By the time we get there I passed out due to loss of blood, woke up with 72 stitches on my head.

#49 Every single person (possibly even animal) that has ever walked this earth however far back it goes their body is still on this earth