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You’d think that by now, humanity would have perfected the basic objects we use every day. After all, how much better can a simple bucket or a toilet really get?

As it turns out, a lot better.

Some brilliant designers looked at ordinary household items and realized they were long overdue for an upgrade. For example, someone installed a glow-in-the-dark toilet that can light your way without waking everyone up. Another creator found a way to deal with messy spills by inventing a bucket with a flat side that can rest right against the wall.

Bored Panda has gathered photos of some of the most ingenious designs that make everyday life much easier and colorful. These fun ideas might just make you want to fix up your own home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Lines In This Parking Lot Extend Up Unto The Barrier

A parking lot with spaces too short due to a guard rail. Designers made using this ordinary thing unenjoyable.

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Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay! This is brilliant! I myself have sometimes gone to get out of the car, only to realise I parked like a jerk. So I repark to make sure I am between the lines. This will be perfect for sheeple, that park like a jerk.

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    #2

    My Friend's House Key Is Shaped Like A Sword

    A hand holding a key that designers transformed into a sword, making ordinary things enjoyable with brilliant design.

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    #3

    A clever door latch design featuring Captain Hook pulling on his mustache, transforming ordinary things into something more enjoyable.

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    Usability and ergonomic design play a major role in how people experience consumer products, which is why even small design improvements can make a surprisingly big difference.

    In design, ergonomics is about making products fit our bodies, not forcing our bodies to fit the product. The goal is to eliminate discomfort and risk of injury due to work.

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    Don Norman, the author of “The Design of Everyday Things,” argues that many everyday frustrations come from poor design, not user mistakes. For example, a door that makes people push when they should pull, or a bottle that is impossible to open.

    This usually happens because some designs focus on the requirements of the system and the machines rather than on the requirements of people.
    #4

    The Water Fountain Repair Guy Left Behind A Tiny Water Fountain Calling Card

    A miniature SnowBird water cooler with hot and cold buttons, demonstrating brilliant design in a small, ordinary object.

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    #5

    My Local Garden Centre Has Urinals Shaped As Plants

    A pitcher plant-shaped urinal, an example of designers transforming ordinary things brilliantly.

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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seymour! I'm..... thirsty? 🤮

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    #6

    Clock Made Using Books With Numbers On The Cover Page. The Book Lounge In Kirkby Lonsdale

    Brilliantly transformed ordinary books into a wall clock, showing creative design.

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    It’s easy to assume that the tools we use every single day were designed for the masses from the start. However, some of the most functional upgrades in modern history didn’t start out as mass-market consumer ideas at all. They began as targeted solutions for people living with physical disabilities, and ended up making life better for everyone else.

    This phenomenon is known as the curb cut effect. It proves that laws and programs designed to benefit vulnerable groups, such as the disabled or people of color, often end up benefiting all of society.

    In the 1970s, disability activists fought for sloped sidewalk ramps so wheelchair users could cross streets safely. Once the ramps were built, everyone started using them. Parents with strollers, travelers with rolling bags, delivery workers, and bicyclists all use the ramps now because they make moving easier.

    Even electric toothbrushes were originally designed for hospital patients with limited arm movement, but are now widely used.
    #7

    The Anglerfish Sauna All Fired Up In The Woods Of Washington State

    A unique fish-shaped cabin in a snowy forest, transformed brilliantly for an enjoyable escape.

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    #8

    USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator

    A miniature red Honda generator that designers transformed into a phone charger, making ordinary things enjoyable.

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    #9

    Measuring Cups Designed To Visually Depict The Fractions They Represent

    Four uniquely designed measuring scoops, making ordinary cooking tasks more enjoyable and brilliant.

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    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But ¼ is bigger than ⅓! Everyone knows that!

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    When we talk about clever home designs, it is easy to think of features like glow-in-the-dark toilet seats or motion-activated ambient night lights as mere aesthetics.

    But looking closely at injury data reveals that these simple design changes solve a major public health hazard hiding in plain sight.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 80% of all bathroom injuries are caused by slips and falls.

    The bathroom is, statistically, the most dangerous room in the average house. Hard, slippery surfaces combined with water create a constant risk. The danger spikes drastically at night when people walk into dark bathrooms half-asleep.

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    #10

    This Microwave Has A Beeper Volume Control

    A microwave with buttons for popcorn, soup, pizza, and beverages. Designers transformed this ordinary thing.

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    adinadrumea88 avatar
    Flopsy
    Flopsy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many buttons. Ideally I have one controller for time and one for power.

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    #11

    This Bench Has WI-Fi, Power Outlets, And A Solar Battery

    A park bench with solar panels, a brilliant example of designers transforming ordinary things.

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    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And in the USA they have spikes to prevent homeless people sleeping

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    #12

    Honda Del Sol With A Trailer That Also Looks Like The Back Of A Del Sol

    Brilliantly transformed ordinary car to transport a bicycle on the highway, showing clever design.

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    Simple modifications can actually become life-saving tools.

    A Cochrane Systematic Review analyzing data from thousands of participants found that targeted home safety adaptations, such as improving lighting, adding non-slip surfaces, and installing grab bars, reduce overall fall rates by 26%.

    They also cut falls among high-risk seniors by up to 38%.

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    “Make sure that your bathroom lighting is adequately bright enough for your daily needs… You may want to use a nightlight or install an illuminated switch in order to make the bathroom easier to find in the middle of the night. Some even use glow-in-the-dark stickers or markings to create an easy-to-see path from the bedroom to the bathroom,” says Brian O. Sutter of Florida’s All Injuries Law Firm.
    #13

    This Ceramic Coffee Mug That Looks Like It's Made Of Cardboard

    A unique cardboard-textured mug with a torn PLEASE HANDLE WITH CARE sticker, showing brilliantly transformed ordinary things.

    waquasy Report

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks cool but what a nightmare to clean!

    1
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    #14

    This Pen Can Act As A Mobile Holder

    Green pen transformed into a phone stand, cleverly holding a smartphone displaying text, showcasing brilliant design.

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    #15

    The Barcode On This Can Of Hairspray

    Hair product bottle with a barcode that designers transformed into a beautiful woman's flowing hair, making ordinary things enjoyable.

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clever. Surprised I haven’t seen this before

    1
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    Designers often aim to boost productivity and minimize discomfort by tailoring everyday objects to individual requirements. This holds especially true in a workplace environment.

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    Research from the University of Leicester indicates that ergonomic setups can boost employee productivity by up to 40%. In controlled workplace studies, up to 70% of workers report direct performance improvements after switching to proper ergonomic chairs.

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    #16

    Built A Pyramid PC

    A pyramid-shaped PC case with brilliant RGB lighting, an enjoyable design transforming an ordinary computer.

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. Looks cool, but the amount of excessive space it takes is ridiculous

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    #17

    The Ceiling Lights In This Toilet

    A brilliant sky-themed ceiling design in a restroom, transforming an ordinary space into an enjoyable view.

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    #18

    My Bucket Has A Flat Side To Put Against Walls

    Water being poured into a blue bucket from a faucet, an ordinary thing brilliantly transformed.

    1NC3PT10N Report

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    bluedogs1967 avatar
    The Chronic Insomniac
    The Chronic Insomniac
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing the OP has never been to a feed store?

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    Our environment and aesthetics play an equally important role in everyday settings. For example, one company built an office break room styled like the interior of a commercial airplane, complete with simulated cabin windows and row seating.

    Stepping into a regular break room that looks just like the rest of the office may not stop work-related stress. Stepping into a room that visually feels like travel can force the brain to take a real mental reset.
    #19

    A uniquely designed wooden chair with a flowing grain pattern, a brilliant transformation of an ordinary chair.

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    #20

    This Guy’s Socks At The Gym

    A man wearing chicken leg socks on a leg press machine, transforming an ordinary gym workout into an enjoyable moment.

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    kembr12 avatar
    K_Tx
    K_Tx
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have these! One long pair much like his from Temu. Also some ankle socks with chicken feet. Probably from Temu.

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    #21

    This Cruise Ship I Went On Gave Me A USB Drive In The Shape Of The Ship

    A brilliant designer USB drive shaped like a Holland America Line cruise ship, cleverly transformed.

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    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carnival does this and then you realize the drive is full of photos of you taken from within your stateroom

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    In modern cities, people spend over 90% of their lives inside buildings. That makes thoughtful interior design essential — not just for style, but because our indoor spaces shape our physical and mental health.

    “A well-designed environment can help us relax and restore, but it can also sharpen our minds, enhance our creativity, and put us in a good mood,” says Dr. Joel Frank, a licensed clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist at Duality Psychological Services.
    #22

    This Elevator Shows How Close To Capacity It Is Based On The Weight Of The Riders

    An elevator weight indicator transformed with a brilliant red light for overload, an enjoyable design.

    SonOfWAY Report

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    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as soon as your mom walks in train over capacity...

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    #23

    Can't Believe A Tanker Has A Better Vibe Than Me

    A truck with a smiley face and heart-shaped eyes on its back, a brilliant design transforming ordinary things.

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    Smart fixes — like a pen that doubles as a phone stand, or a microwave with volume control — prove that small details can bring genuine ease and joy to your routine.

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    So next time something in your home bugs you, don’t just live with it. Ask what a small tweak could fix. The next clever idea on this list could be yours.
    #24

    My Gardening Tool Kit Came With A Claw Glove

    Brilliantly transformed ordinary gardening gloves into clawed tools for enjoyable digging, showing brilliant design.

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    #25

    My Fish Oil Capsules Are Shaped Like Fish

    Brilliantly transformed ordinary fish oil into an enjoyable fish-shaped capsule, a smart design.

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    #26

    The Plastic Utensils At This Tacqueria Have Wrappers Only Around The Mouth-End To Save Plastic

    A cleverly designed black fork with an integrated plastic sleeve, enhancing usability of ordinary things.

    cpclemens Report

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    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or, save even more plastic by not making the utensils out of plastic!

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    #27

    My Local Police Department Has A 24 Hour Clock

    A large wall clock with a 24-hour military time display, making time-telling more enjoyable and brilliantly designed.

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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda want one but I'm already confused seeing this as 5:18, rather than 10:18.

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    #28

    My Childhood Doctors Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

    A small child standing in front of a glass door with a large Novant Health logo, illustrating a transformed space that is more enjoyable.

    23x3 Report

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    #29

    Union Jack Taillights For The Mini Are A Pretty Neat Idea For A Car With British Roots

    A Mini Cooper taillight brilliantly designed to display the Union Jack flag, transforming ordinary car lights into something more enjoyable.

    lokumithai7 Report

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    #30

    Bizarre Looking Chairs

    Egg-shaped chairs with yellow cushions in a modern setting, an enjoyable design transforming ordinary seating.

    Architecture & Design Report

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    #31

    Mouse Pad Carpet

    A computer mouse rests on a miniature Persian rug mousepad, an example of designers transforming ordinary things.

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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶A whole new world...

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    #32

    Anyone Know Where To Find And Buy This Cat Pot?

    Two cat-shaped planters holding cacti, demonstrating how designers transformed ordinary things.

    miakialia Report

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    #33

    This Train Has An Information Screen Which Shows How Full Each Carriage Is

    A train loading indicator, a brilliant design transforming ordinary travel for more enjoyable journeys.

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    #34

    University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students Work

    Papers printed with no margin. Designers made using this ordinary printer less enjoyable.

    p50cal Report

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    southon avatar
    Bobert Robertson
    Bobert Robertson
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool, Pull Print also would work just as well

    0
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    #35

    This British Coin Has A Skull On It

    A William Shakespeare 2016 coin featuring a skull and rose, a brilliant designer transformation of ordinary things.

    MechaGuru Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can find all sorts of interesting things on our £2 coins. This one commemorates the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's dèàth.

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    #36

    Mom’s New Apartment Has A Glow In The Dark Toilet

    A glowing green toilet seat in the dark, showcasing brilliantly transformed ordinary things by designers.

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    #37

    This DIY Rocket Lamp

    A steampunk rocket lamp with glowing thrusters, a brilliant design transforming an ordinary lamp into something more enjoyable.

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    #38

    These Glow In The Dark Stair Stickers At My Work

    Stairs with glow-in-the-dark strips, an ordinary thing transformed brilliantly for safety and enjoyment.

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    #39

    Keyhole On A Side Door Of The Bourdeux Cathedral, France

    An old wooden door with a keyhole cover that designers transformed into a tiny person, making ordinary things enjoyable.

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    #40

    Was Told You Would Enjoy

    Brilliantly transformed pizza barcode on a package, making ordinary things enjoyable with unique design.

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    #41

    When Your Clothes Aren't Hung, You Can Let The Bat "Sleep" 🦇✨

    Black metal bat-shaped hangers, an example of designers transforming ordinary things brilliantly.

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    #42

    Double Sink

    A woman soaking her foot in a custom sink with two basins, a brilliant design transformation of an ordinary thing.

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    #43

    This Basin Combined The Soap, Water, & Hand Dryer Into A Satisfying Combo-Meal Sink

    A brilliant all-in-one sink, soap, water, and hand dryer. Designers made using this ordinary thing enjoyable.

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    #44

    Relative Was Given This Chocolate Ear From Her Hearing Aid Company

    A hand holding a piece of chocolate shaped like an ear, an enjoyable and brilliantly designed ordinary thing.

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn‘t eat that without feeling like a cannibal ;-)

    0
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    #45

    Cash Counter At Paradise Biryani Restaurant In Hyderabad

    A restaurant host seated inside a giant cooking pot, brilliantly transformed into a unique reception desk, making it more enjoyable.

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    #46

    This Tire Has Tread Depth Measuring Built Into The Rubber

    Tire with an innovative design showing wear indicator numbers 8, 6, 4, 2 and a REPLACE BY 2 mark.

    [deleted] Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All tyres have some sort of indicator to show when it needs replacing.

    0
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    #47

    That's My Kind Of Sofa

    A sofa covered in a pizza-themed blanket and cushions, a brilliantly transformed ordinary thing for enjoyment.

    SongOfBlueEyes Report

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    #48

    The Clock In My Hotel Room Has A Second Display On The Side

    An alarm clock brilliantly designed with time projected on the wall, making ordinary things enjoyable.

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    #49

    This Soap Holder Allows Excess Soap Water To Drain Back Into Sink

    An ordinary bar of soap on a soap dish. Designers made this ordinary thing slightly more enjoyable.

    CertifiedPizzatarian Report

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    #50

    A navy tie with a pattern of small mice, a brilliant design transforming an ordinary accessory.

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    #51

    Hmmmm

    An armchair made entirely of bricks, a brilliant and unexpected transformation by designers.

    Zanderb4 Report

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    #52

    Pray Periwinkle Jesus

    A preacher delivers a sermon from a pulpit shaped like a giant seashell, brilliantly transforming ordinary things in a church.

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    #53

    This Bag

    A woman carries a crossbody bag designed to look like a large silica gel packet, a brilliant transformation of ordinary things.

    [deleted] Report

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    #54

    Itable

    A glass coffee table supported by five colorful iMac G3 computers, showcasing designers transforming ordinary things.

    ElectronGuru Report

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright Pandas. Raise your hand if you had one.

    0
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    #55

    This Boat You Can Sit Underneath The Water In

    A futuristic white boat-like vehicle on a trailer, an ordinary thing brilliantly transformed for transport.

    Enviro_1 Report

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    #56

    My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason

    A person relaxing in a reclined airplane seat with four windows, a designer's brilliant transformation of an ordinary thing.

    yahguyconnor Report

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    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you can't get too comfortable on your break methinks.

    0
    0points
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    #57

    This Work Laptop Has A Webcam Cover

    A brilliant webcam privacy slider, showing an ordinary laptop transformed for more enjoyable use.

    SonOfWAY Report

    2points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many do now. Both my last PC and my current one have all had shutters.

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    #58

    My New Bicycle Is Belt Driven. No Chain

    Brilliantly transformed ordinary bike chain into a carbon drive belt, making the bicycle more enjoyable to use.

    ChefArtorias Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same principle but will need replacing more often. ££££££

    0
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    #59

    Truck With Purple Tail Lights

    A large dump truck with striking purple lights on the back, a brilliant transformation of ordinary things.

    klystron88 Report

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    #60

    An Ericsson phone with an attached miniature keyboard, showcasing designers transforming ordinary things.

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    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody used this... in 1997 t9 was king

    0
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    #61

    Digital Hangers Show Size And Prize

    A clothing hanger with a rotating size display, an ordinary thing transformed brilliantly for easy shopping.

    Jackinmybox Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that what the tag is for? I don't think hangers need to go digital.

    2
    2points
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    #62

    AirPods Charging Phone Case Holder

    A phone case with a built-in AirPod holder, brilliantly transforming an ordinary thing for convenience.

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    #63

    Shoe Bag

    A person wears a backpack designed like a giant white sneaker with a Gucci logo, brilliantly transforming ordinary things.

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