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You’d think that by now, humanity would have perfected the basic objects we use every day. After all, how much better can a simple bucket or a toilet really get?

As it turns out, a lot better.

Some brilliant designers looked at ordinary household items and realized they were long overdue for an upgrade. For example, someone installed a glow-in-the-dark toilet that can light your way without waking everyone up. Another creator found a way to deal with messy spills by inventing a bucket with a flat side that can rest right against the wall.

Bored Panda has gathered photos of some of the most ingenious designs that make everyday life much easier and colorful. These fun ideas might just make you want to fix up your own home.