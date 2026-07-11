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It’s rarely a bad time for a good meme, unless you are in the middle of landing a plane or just in traffic. If you’re reading this while doing any of that, please stop. Otherwise, warm up your thumb and get ready to enjoy this bounty from the internet.

The “Xavier” Facebook page is home to both hilarious memes and unhinged replies that netizens adore, so we’ve gathered the best of both. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and leave your best attempt at a reply in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook