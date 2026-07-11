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It’s rarely a bad time for a good meme, unless you are in the middle of landing a plane or just in traffic. If you’re reading this while doing any of that, please stop. Otherwise, warm up your thumb and get ready to enjoy this bounty from the internet.

The “Xavier” Facebook page is home to both hilarious memes and unhinged replies that netizens adore, so we’ve gathered the best of both. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and leave your best attempt at a reply in the comments section down below.

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#1

A funny image from 'Xavier' showing a calculator with 2+2=4 and a pop-up: 'You are permanently banned from using Calculator'.

Memes by Xavier Report

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    #2

    A hilarious post from 'Xavier' about hair forming a '5', with Xavier's comment on a '4' appearing next.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #3

    A split image comparing a romantic Titanic scene with a couple in a panic, from Xavier's hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #4

    Hilarious post from Xavier: A funny email exchange about a paid leave request for coronavirus.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #5

    A meme from 'Xavier' titled 'The Detective is back on duty' showing a person filming their partner's eye reflecting their phone.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #6

    A 'Xavier' meme showing a man with a mustache and a smiling woman, captioned 'new gf' and 'When you see it'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does he realise he is dating a vampire?

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    #7

    A man comically leaning on a curved stone wall, illustrating another satisfied client, from hilarious posts by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #8

    A meme showing a magnified mosquito on a finger, with a humorous comment by Xavier about the bug.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #9

    A meme featuring Mark Zuckerberg responding to a child, part of a collection of hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #10

    Hilarious post by Xavier about receiving an email from Shein offering a discount if an unblocked contact is added.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #11

    Hilarious post by Xavier contrasting the iconic green hill of Windows XP in 1996 with a dry, autumn-like hill in 2025.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #12

    Hilarious Xavier post showing a vivid red moon in the top panel (What my eyes see) and a small, dull moon in the bottom panel (What my camera sees).

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #13

    Xavier meme: A woman's striped pants are mistaken for her legs, a funny post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #14

    Hilarious Posts from Xavier: A person's arm with visible veins, and a comment from Xavier saying his blood travels via Bluetooth.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #15

    Xavier shares a hilarious post comparing Conor McGregor's flashy Instagram car to a more modest real-life vehicle.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Hilarious post from Xavier: A security camera encased in a metal cage on a brick wall.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #17

    Xavier shares a hilarious post about keeping relationships private, featuring a man and a woman with a cobra head.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #18

    Xavier shares a hilarious post featuring a vintage car's dashboard and steering wheel resembling a smiling face.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #19

    Xavier shares a hilarious post showing women and men cats during a video call, highlighting different camera angles.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #20

    Xavier shares a hilarious post comparing a young Adele in 1992 to her baby in 2016, noting the resemblance.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #21

    A 'Xavier' meme comparing different reptiles, labeling them all 'Crocodile' except for 'Alligator' and 'Indian Gharial'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #22

    Hilarious Xavier post featuring a toilet with a target: top panel (loud) shows a target at the back, bottom panel (mute) shows a target at the front. The image also includes an image of Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #23

    Hilarious post by Xavier showing a contrast between modern Iran and its depiction in American movies with a desert hovel.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #24

    Hilarious post by Xavier depicting a plate of various styles of cut onions, claiming they all taste different.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #25

    Hilarious post by Xavier shows a messy Spider-Man cake, implying someone attempted to save it after a mishap.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #26

    Hilarious Xavier post contrasting a modern Indian skyline (India) with a slum (India in American movies).

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #27

    An iceberg illustrating different levels of shared information, a hilarious post from Xavier about what people tell ChatGPT.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #28

    Image showing multiple iPhone 17 models and a comparison of Japan's flag from 1999, a hilarious post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #29

    A hand holding an orange iPhone 17 Pro max in a messy room, a hilarious post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #30

    A collage showing a travel vlogger in Nepal with crowds and smoke, a hilarious post from Xavier about becoming a freedom fighter.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #31

    A girl in boxing shorts next to girls in princess dresses, a hilarious post from Xavier about not all girls wanting to be princesses.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #32

    Hilarious Xavier post shows a couple in bed, with the man on his phone. The woman asks Who is it babe?, and his phone screen replies It's my wife. She's going to be late because she's at the movies with you.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #33

    Xavier meme: A man smiling with a thumbs up in a divorce selfie, shared in hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #34

    Xavier meme contrasting movie scenes with a Fantastic Four character and a woman in a bikini, from hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #35

    A man's face evolution from 2021 to 2025 in a series of hilarious posts by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #36

    Three men disguised as sheep in a truck, a hilarious post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #37

    A person uses a spoon to eat a banana, creating a hilarious post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #38

    A woman wearing a 'Fet's Luck' t-shirt being interviewed on a busy street, featured in hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #39

    A collage of four blonde actresses: Margot Robbie, Jaime Pressly, Samara Weaving, and Emma Mackey, in hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #40

    A couple posing outdoors, with the woman sitting on a horse, showing a perfect moment in hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #41

    A man in a store holding a phone displaying a family photo, forgetting his password in hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #42

    A man watching a woman work on a car, then dressed in a Cinderella gown in hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #43

    Hilarious post from Xavier: a person leaning over a desk, solving problems, with Xavier's funny caption.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #44

    Hilarious post from Xavier: a comparison of a baby bottle toy and Xavier's childhood experience.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #45

    Hilarious post from Xavier: ChatGPT generates two family photos, with Xavier's clever touch.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #46

    Hilarious Posts: A meme by Xavier showing a fly and a mosquito, captioned Summer schedule: 6am-6pm for the fly and 6pm-6am for the mosquito.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #47

    Hilarious Posts: A meme by Xavier showing a list of the richest people with Xavier at the bottom with $0, humorously implying his financial status.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #48

    Hilarious post from Xavier: a couple on a cliff, with Xavier's comment common sense.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #49

    Hilarious post from Xavier: Brock Lesnar and his daughter Mya Lesnar, with Xavier's humorous comment.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #50

    Hilarious Posts: A meme by Xavier showing a group of kids in Messi jerseys surrounding a single kid in a Ronaldo jersey, titled The bravest kid in Argentina.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #51

    Hilarious Posts: A football meme by Xavier where two players are in an awkward position, captioned Football when my parents walk in.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #52

    Hilarious Posts: A meme by Xavier comparing fresh bananas from a supermarket to rotten ones at home, humorously depicting their short lifespan.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #53

    A funny Xavier meme illustrating a doctor advising more seafood, followed by a man pushing a pig into water to swim.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #54

    A humorous meme from Xavier showing a woman with a disgruntled expression, representing single moms reacting to an adblocker.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #55

    A Xavier meme with Shrek's changing expressions, depicting the struggle of remembering passwords versus signing in with Google.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #56

    A text message meme from Xavier about waterproof socks and the humorous response of waterproof water.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #57

    A ChatGPT conversation screenshot where Xavier jokes about a girl's text, part of a collection of hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #58

    A screenshot of a 1-star review for a pizzeria, with the owner's sarcastic response; a hilarious post by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #59

    Hilarious Xavier post of a smiling meerkat with a stick in its mouth, captioned Me at my boss's funeral asking myself 'Who is late now'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #60

    A meme showing Dad's shocked face when typing 'S' in the browser, a hilarious post by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #61

    A long line of women in traditional dresses, representing teacher expectations during a fire, a hilarious post by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #62

    Hilarious Posts from Xavier: Two young men, one wearing a shirt with an image of himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #63

    Hilarious Posts from Xavier: A grain of rice next to a tiny computer chip, labeled 'smallest computer ever'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #64

    Hilarious Posts from Xavier: A white plumber's van with a funny decal of a person sitting on a toilet with the word 'idraulico'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #65

    Hilarious Posts from Xavier: A vintage sewing machine glowing with purple and green lights, called 'grandma's setup'.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #66

    A meme with a car on its side with a sticker saying NO PROBLEM, showcasing funny internet posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #67

    A Xavier meme showing a man thinking of his hose, creating hilarious posts that had the internet in stitches.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #68

    Xavier character comments on a video about how to drink water, adding to the internet in stitches with his post.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #69

    A meme featuring the Xavier character, showing a man pondering a money problem, highlighting the hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #70

    A boy wearing a rocket costume with flames, labeled as costume of the year, from Xavier's hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #71

    Xavier meme illustrating the bigger fish concept with images of celebrities, featured in hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #72

    Xavier meme of men disguised in makeup and headscarves, humorously attempting to blend in, shared in hilarious posts.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #73

    An optical illusion on a sports jersey, making for a hilarious post from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #74

    A yellow duck-shaped slipper is shown, potentially a part of hilarious posts from Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #75

    A meme with Leonardo DiCaprio reacting to a doctor's prescription, a hilarious post by Xavier.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #76

    A split image highlighting two different people, a meme from Xavier featuring Supergirl and Will Poulter.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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    #77

    A Xavier meme showing a man fixing an airplane with duct tape, generating hilarious posts that had the internet in stitches.

    Memes by Xavier Report

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