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Major Blunder Spotted In Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ As First-Look Photos Are Released
Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes 3, looking surprised while peeking from behind a distressed wall.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Major Blunder Spotted In Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ As First-Look Photos Are Released

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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It’s the kind of detail most people would miss, but not the internet.

Within hours of the first-look photos for Enola Holmes 3 dropping online, fans zeroed in on a distracting blunder that was part of leading lady Millie Bobby Brown’s look.

“Historical inaccuracy at its finest,” one commented.

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    It’s the kind of detail most people would miss, but not the internet

    Millie Bobby Brown in a red top against foliage, hinting at Enola Holmes 3 details and a potential major blunder.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Highlights
    • Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3, set to release in July.
    • Netizens obsessed over one particular detail from the recently released teaser photos.
    • “Historical inaccuracy at its finest,” one commented online.
    • The actress, 22 , spoke about growing up alongside the role of Enola.

    Millie Bobby Brown’s fan-favorite character Enola Holmes is once again gracing the screen for the third installment of the franchise.

    The 22-year-old actress will step back into the role of the Victorian-era detective, who is ready to walk down the aisle to marry Tewkesbury (played by Louis Partridge).

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    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, in a blue military-style jacket, being held by another woman in a forest setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    A Twitter post by @cherycaprisun reads, pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set. A reference to Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: cherycaprisun

    “I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown,” Millie told People about the film. “She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for.”

    Louis spoke about wedding bells ringing for the characters and said, “With any wedding, there’s drama around every corner, and this one is no exception.”

    “Enola has grown,” Millie said after reprising the role of Enola Holmes

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes looks scared amidst flames and sparks, from newly released Enola Holmes 3 photos.

    Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix

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    A tweet from Lakhan Chaudhary suggesting natural nails, potentially related to a Major Blunder spotted in Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: lakhanup85

    He said his and Millie’s characters go through a rough patch in the film and added, “The stakes are higher than we’ve seen before but our characters are older and wiser than before too, and they care about each other a lot.”

    Millie also said the stakes feel “bigger,” saying, “Their relationship feels more mature, a bit deeper, and real. I think audiences are really going to feel like they’ve grown up with Enola, which is such a special thing.”

    Close-up of a female with long nails, wearing a shirt with a blue tie, possibly Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix

    A tweet by Eriiii states, Historical inaccuracy at its finest, sparking discussion about an Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: OyetolaErioluwa

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    Set to release in July, the teaser sent a wave of excitement among fans. But some netizens claimed there was a detail in the photos that they just couldn’t see. And that was Millie’s nails, which set the internet off for being noticeably polished and manicured.

    Viewers questioned why the modern acrylics, with its smooth and glossy finish, were on the set of a 19th century movie.

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    Netizens couldn’t digest Enola’s manicured nails, lip gloss and perfectly styled hair in the film

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, looking concerned and peering from behind a stone wall. First-look photos.

    Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix

    A tweet from "viral vault NG" humorously claims the Industrial Revolution began with the UV nail lamp in 1885. Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: TheViralVaultNG

    Some also couldn’t digest the character having lip gloss or perfectly styled her.

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    “Why does Enola have acrylic nails in the 1800s?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “I can’t stand Enola from the last century with those nail extensions.”

    Close-up of a hand with a ring touching a weathered stone wall, hint of Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3 look.

    Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix

    A hand with long, coffin-shaped French-tip nails, sparking. A fan's comment on Enola Holmes 3 with Millie Bobby Brown.

    Image credits: Prince_B_M

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    “Enola got lipgloss and nail extensions lmao,” quipped another.

    Another chimed in, saying, NOBODY back then had nails like that. It’s like they just threw the costume on her and called it a day.

    She’s “pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set,” one commented online

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes 3, smiling in a park with trees and blurred figures in the background.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    A tweet from queen alice regarding a blunder in Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3, discussing historical nail extensions.

    Image credits: TheAfrikkkan

    “Enola homes got some nice nails for the period of time it’s meant to be in,” one said.

    “I’m excited for this as a fan of the ENOLA HOLMES series but Enola’s nails are really off hahahahahhahaha,” echoed a fan.

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes looks surprised as a man offers her a small flower in Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix

    A tweet from Florent, @ardillakh, replies, "Because Enola Holmes was always about historical accuracy, right?" This highlights a major blunder.

    Image credits: ardillakh

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    Another wrote, “Enola Holmes with a fresh gel nail set and perfectly styled hair.”

    “The concept of enola holmes having lip fillers,” said another.

    The actress admitted that she sort of grew up alongside the role of Enola over the years

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes 3, smiling brightly in a striped shirt, holding a small book.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In the upcoming film, Millie will be sharing the screen with other familiar faces, including Henry Cavill who plays Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter playing Eudoria, Himesh Patel playing Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster playing Moriarty.

    The first movie in the franchise was released in 2020, with Millie not only starring in it but also producing it, making her one of the youngest actors to lead and produce a major film project.

    Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, wearing a striped shirt, looking up with a thoughtful expression for Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    The actress admitted that she sort of grew up alongside the role of Enola, and now, stepping into the character’s shoes for the third move felt like embracing a version of herself that “feels much more defined but still evolving.”

    “I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this…but who am I now?’” she told Tudum.

     

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    A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

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    “I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal,” she added. “It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change.”

    The Stranger Things star said it felt really “honest” to her to play the role for the third film.

    “No matter what year, a lady has her priorities,” one joked online about the nails

    A Twitter post featuring "selina meyer's wife" with a caption "wuthering heights 2026 core," sparking buzz for Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: selinameyersgf

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    A tweet from emrys headcanoning that a character from Enola Holmes 3 invented fresh gel sets in 1885.

    Image credits: mmrysdnn

    A tweet pondering nail care for a 19th-century detective, hinting at a potential Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: printemps1411

    A tweet from deer.ly on April 28, 2026, saying no matter what year a lady has her priorities. Enola Holmes 3 discussion.

    Image credits: 0801deerly

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    A screenshot of a tweet by user @maggiekristinee, complaining about cheap movie details. Could this be an Enola Holmes 3 blunder?

    Image credits: maggiekristinee

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    A tweet from Crystal Gibson mentioning "pierced ears" with a grinning emoji, possibly related to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes.

    Image credits: CrystalGibson_

    A Twitter screenshot showing a user's reply, 'welcome back bridgerton s3,' related to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: whysosexyif

    A tweet by @Aimée, profile pic a smiley with sunglasses, reads, "I feel like the movie industry doesn't take us serious anymore." Possible Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: Aimedmy

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    A tweet from "Cassiopeia" saying, "What's even the thought process behind that decision." Might relate to Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: haunted_dreams_

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    A tweet by @bbyanggg, Lina, comments on a look: "the filler face and spray tan really pulls the 1885 look together," possibly referencing Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: bbyanggg

    A tweet from Picked By Nik, dated April 28, 2026, saying "I said time travellers exist," hinting at a potential Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: pickedbynik

    A Twitter comment from "Lones" about lip filler in a "stranger things movie," connecting to Millie Bobby Brown and Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: l0nele_

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    A tweet by Britney (@babybottlpop) expressing a major blunder spotted in Millie Bobby Brown's "Enola Holmes 3".

    Image credits: babybottlpop

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    A tweet from "Big BAG" dated April 28, 2026, saying Dont blame her, the nail tech is a time traveler, related to Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes 3.

    Image credits: emmawilliamm

    A tweet from "final girl AI" about "amazing dentistry for victorian england," referencing a Millie Bobby Brown Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: finalgirlAI

    A Twitter post from "mojoromo" discussing a ring, potentially related to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: mojonojoroko

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    A social media post from DaMie, replying to @cherycaprisun, discusses Enola Holmes 3 details, mentioning natural nails.

    Image credits: Ruby_Damie

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    A tweet from @andcacii about the Enola Holmes 3 blunder. It asks how hands impact a movie and historical accuracy.

    Image credits: andcacii

    A tweet from Dan_The_Noob about historical accuracy in Enola Holmes 3, discussing manicures in 1885 and modernizing period movies.

    Image credits: DanTheNoob

    A social media post from Hana Saito discussing natural nail color, potentially related to an Enola Holmes 3 blunder.

    Image credits: itshanasaito

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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