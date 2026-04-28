Major Blunder Spotted In Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ As First-Look Photos Are Released
It’s the kind of detail most people would miss, but not the internet.
Within hours of the first-look photos for Enola Holmes 3 dropping online, fans zeroed in on a distracting blunder that was part of leading lady Millie Bobby Brown’s look.
“Historical inaccuracy at its finest,” one commented.
It’s the kind of detail most people would miss, but not the internet
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- Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3, set to release in July.
- Netizens obsessed over one particular detail from the recently released teaser photos.
- “Historical inaccuracy at its finest,” one commented online.
- The actress, 22 , spoke about growing up alongside the role of Enola.
Millie Bobby Brown’s fan-favorite character Enola Holmes is once again gracing the screen for the third installment of the franchise.
The 22-year-old actress will step back into the role of the Victorian-era detective, who is ready to walk down the aisle to marry Tewkesbury (played by Louis Partridge).
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“I think what’s really exciting about this one is how much Enola has grown,” Millie told People about the film. “She’s still got that same fire and curiosity, but she’s a bit more confident in who she is and what she stands for.”
Louis spoke about wedding bells ringing for the characters and said, “With any wedding, there’s drama around every corner, and this one is no exception.”
“Enola has grown,” Millie said after reprising the role of Enola Holmes
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He said his and Millie’s characters go through a rough patch in the film and added, “The stakes are higher than we’ve seen before but our characters are older and wiser than before too, and they care about each other a lot.”
Millie also said the stakes feel “bigger,” saying, “Their relationship feels more mature, a bit deeper, and real. I think audiences are really going to feel like they’ve grown up with Enola, which is such a special thing.”
Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix
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Set to release in July, the teaser sent a wave of excitement among fans. But some netizens claimed there was a detail in the photos that they just couldn’t see. And that was Millie’s nails, which set the internet off for being noticeably polished and manicured.
Viewers questioned why the modern acrylics, with its smooth and glossy finish, were on the set of a 19th century movie.
Netizens couldn’t digest Enola’s manicured nails, lip gloss and perfectly styled hair in the film
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Some also couldn’t digest the character having lip gloss or perfectly styled her.
“Why does Enola have acrylic nails in the 1800s?” one asked.
Another wrote, “I can’t stand Enola from the last century with those nail extensions.”
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“Enola got lipgloss and nail extensions lmao,” quipped another.
Another chimed in, saying, NOBODY back then had nails like that. It’s like they just threw the costume on her and called it a day.
She’s “pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set,” one commented online
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“Enola homes got some nice nails for the period of time it’s meant to be in,” one said.
“I’m excited for this as a fan of the ENOLA HOLMES series but Enola’s nails are really off hahahahahhahaha,” echoed a fan.
Image credits: John Wilson/Netflix
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Another wrote, “Enola Holmes with a fresh gel nail set and perfectly styled hair.”
“The concept of enola holmes having lip fillers,” said another.
The actress admitted that she sort of grew up alongside the role of Enola over the years
Image credits: Netflix
In the upcoming film, Millie will be sharing the screen with other familiar faces, including Henry Cavill who plays Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter playing Eudoria, Himesh Patel playing Watson, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster playing Moriarty.
The first movie in the franchise was released in 2020, with Millie not only starring in it but also producing it, making her one of the youngest actors to lead and produce a major film project.
Image credits: Netflix
The actress admitted that she sort of grew up alongside the role of Enola, and now, stepping into the character’s shoes for the third move felt like embracing a version of herself that “feels much more defined but still evolving.”
“I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this…but who am I now?’” she told Tudum.
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“I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal,” she added. “It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change.”
The Stranger Things star said it felt really “honest” to her to play the role for the third film.
“No matter what year, a lady has her priorities,” one joked online about the nails
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