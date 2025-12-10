ADVERTISEMENT

The American television series Stranger Things first aired in 2016, and since then, its actors have outgrown their characters quite a bit. Millie Bobby Brown and Eleven, for example, were both 12 in Season 1, but now they're 21 and 16.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not highlighting this gap to make the old "grown-ups playing teenagers is nonsense" argument. What I'm trying to say is that we, the fans, have been waiting a long time for the last pieces of the puzzle.

And now that Volume I of Season 5 has dropped, we want more. However, Volume II won't be released until Christmas (with the finale arriving only on New Year's Eve). So to help you survive until the next episodes, we put together a list of the best posts we found on r/StrangerThingsMemes. Come on in, reflect on what's happened, speculate about what's to come, and just have fun!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It's Time For TV's Best Mom To Return!

Stranger Things meme with characters debating who is the best mom, ending with a scene labeled Perfection.

alwaysunderwatertill Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Me Waiting For Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 After Finishing Volume 1

    Four-panel meme featuring a man in a suit reacting dramatically in a dark, red-lit Stranger Things inspired setting.

    becerel Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    If Erica Meets Vecna

    Character pointing at a monster near a portal and the monster walking into a dark, eerie environment from Stranger Things meme.

    MysticMermaid6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    I Think Vecna Was Running Up That Hill

    Stranger Things meme showing Vecna’s transformation with a humorous caption about his waist routine.

    Misty_Petals_1010 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Meme About Mike... By Another Mike

    Person in a Stranger Things meme comparing 1980s kids named Mike to the show's character, featuring funny Stranger Things memes.

    VancouverWriter1984 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Is Legendary!

    Group of kids sitting on a carpeted floor resembling Stranger Things characters, funny Stranger Things memes inspiration.

    Firm_Rich_9358 , Hamuktakali Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Side By Side Comparison Between D&d Vecna And Season 5 Vecna

    Comparison of dark creature designs from D&D and Stranger Things season 5, featured in funny Stranger Things memes.

    Arkillius Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    She Is The Very Foundation Of The Entire Narrative

    Three images of Winona Ryder from Stranger Things, highlighting her key role in popularizing the show with funny Stranger Things memes.

    Possible-Cup-566 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tbh I Agree

    Joe Keery photos with funny Stranger Things memes about him as a potential Spider-Man and Funko Pop comparison.

    WowHow06 Report

    4points
    POST
    sheilachris80 avatar
    Lyop
    Lyop
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HAHAHAHHHAHAAAAA!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    When It Comes To Missing Children In Hawkins

    Upside-down cartoon of Holly and Will in school desks labeled with Stranger Things season 5 and season 1, funny Stranger Things memes.

    Cyphermaniax97 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    She Got Played

    Teen girl with long red hair looking concerned with text about making friends and government conspiracy, funny Stranger Things memes.

    Duck_but_Australian Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    I Don't Make The Rules

    Man playing electric guitar on stage with text about doing something cool, related to funny Stranger Things memes.

    calltheavengers5 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    When Mike Looked At Will In That Final Scene

    Man with bowl haircut and white eyes wearing plaid shirt inside a kitchen, perfect for funny Stranger Things memes content.

    Johnnnybones Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Resemblance Is Uncanny

    Man and animated character both wearing glasses and reading newspapers, shown side by side in a humorous comparison meme.

    alicenchainz666 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Love To See This

    Comparison meme showing old Will as chocolate mushroom snacks and new Will as a serious young man, referencing Stranger Things memes.

    Hungry-Principle-859 Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Demogorgon's Fear

    Scene from Stranger Things with characters wearing Demogorgon mask and holding an ax, featured in funny Stranger Things memes.

    cycle-255 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    These Kids Grow Up Way To Fast

    Character evolution meme from Stranger Things seasons 2 to 5 showcasing humorous expressions and style changes.

    smartsass99 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Makes Sense

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing a crying boy and a humorous reply with a person’s unusual haircut viewed from behind.

    Marylinia Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    The Vecna Volume Shampoo

    Funny Stranger Things memes showing Steve’s hair growing progressively longer in different episodes of the series.

    Kanye-Waist Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    I Love The Google Notifications Im Getting Rn

    Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower behind a metal door with text about Miley Cyrus saving him from Vecna.

    Aggressive_Ask163 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Geometric Hairdo

    Close-up of hair styled in a Fibonacci spiral with text referencing Stranger Things in a funny meme format.

    ItsHelloToast Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    If Stranger Things Was Filmed In 80s

    Black and white photos of 80s-style actors humorously imagined to play Steve and Nancy in Stranger Things memes.

    Appropriate_Chest754 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    You Deserve It

    Woman with messy hair and smeared makeup looking intensely, featured in funny Stranger Things memes for entertainment.

    CaptCumQuick Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Why Is It Taking Soooo Long 😩

    Stranger Things meme with creepy creature in costume on set, humorously waiting for December 25th release date.

    ThrowRa_Cod5492 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Expecting Will To Say “Expecto Patronum” Here

    Top image shows a Stranger Things character facing a monster, bottom image depicts Harry Potter with Voldemort in a meme crossover.

    AMassiveGamerGeek Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    That’s Right Mama Steve

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing Steve Harrington’s unique way of dealing with breakups by adopting middle-school kids.

    Emotional_Dress2936 Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Did Vecna Just Give Birth?

    Two different monster forms from Stranger Things, featuring grotesque and eerie designs in dark and red tones.

    Winter_Seat_5528 Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    🤣

    Four images showing Stranger Things kids growing up, featured in a collection of funny Stranger Things memes.

    Still_Boat_233 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Character Development In Real Quick

    Funny Stranger Things memes featuring character comparisons and humorous expressions in a comic-style format.

    MuttapuffsHater Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    No But Why’d They Do Him This Dirty Though?

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing four images of Will with a bowl haircut captioned about his barber being the real monster.

    ItsHelloToast Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Who The Hell Is Holly

    Man looking serious with text about Stranger Things season 1-4, funny Stranger Things memes for entertainment.

    morfyyy Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Will, Are You There?? Will?!

    Meme showing a blurred and focused Leonardo DiCaprio representing a funny Stranger Things meme about flickering light bulbs.

    Fritschgum Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    #mrstealyourheart

    Four Stranger Things characters in a meme format labeled as Mr. Steal Your Girl, Wife, Kids, and Heart.

    gingaaninja29 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I Was In My Friends House And Saw This

    Antique wooden wall clock with pendulum and framed photos in a cozy room, inspired by Stranger Things memes.

    Bernazzz Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    How Many Pairs Is Too Many Pairs?

    Character Eleven looking worried in hospital gown with caption about ten pants, a funny Stranger Things meme.

    NineteenEighty9 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Finding Will

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing a clownfish with a human face asking have you seen my son underwater.

    Whobitmyname Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    I Think We All Tried

    Two vintage portraits humorously captioned about Will and Mike having a serious conversation in Stranger Things memes.

    fartsmellaa32 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    “Now Can We Play Dungeons And Dragons?”

    Man dressed as wizard sitting alone while couples cuddle on a couch, a funny Stranger Things meme about feeling left out.

    ScoopsAhoyEmployee Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    First Episode - The Dental Terror

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing a British twist with dark, eerie background and red retro text style.

    sithlorddarthvaderr Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    The Power Of D&d 💪🏻

    Man labeled Will Byers dancing with text about Stranger Things anxieties and hand wiping glass with text about playing D&D now meme.

    Normal_Ad1216 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Sadie Sink Getting Paid For Sleeping At Work

    Stranger Things meme showing a character sleeping at work and another lying on a pile of money to entertain fans.

    Longjumping_Table740 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Oh My Love 😍

    Stranger Things meme showing emotional and intense scenes with characters expressing surprise and love.

    Das_Zeppelin Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Be Honest, What Episode Would You Cut Your Ex Off At In S5?

    Screenshot of a tweet joking about Netflix account sharing and watching season 5 of Stranger Things memes.

    nikkyroyal Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Look How Much Erica Sinclair Has Grown Up

    Stranger Things memes showing Priah Ferguson before and after high school graduation with humorous caption.

    WowHow06 Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    This Arc We Never Expected

    Two pairs of Stranger Things characters, one indoors beside a door and one outdoors near a field, in funny Stranger Things memes.

    PermissionLow8879 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Best Hawkins Mother !!

    Stranger Things meme featuring characters arguing about being the best mother with kids holding waffles saying hold my beer.

    MySelfHateRestDay Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    So True

    Kids watching a computer screen and two boys in a forest scene in a funny Stranger Things meme conversation.

    Sorry_Fun5062 Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Thoughts?

    Funny Stranger Things meme showing a character named Will with text about season 5 being his season.

    Ambitious-Lady2807 Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Will: "You Guys Have Girlfriends?"

    Four Stranger Things characters in a funny meme about girlfriends with superpowers, singing, and skateboarding.

    AlbertaRamos Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    They Should Get A Room

    A woman looking annoyed at a party with Mike and Eleven kissing, funny Stranger Things memes about survival.

    KarmaSpidr Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Gosh Nancy!!!

    Image showing a Stranger Things meme featuring Jonathan Byers with relatable quotes about not liking most people.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Me Right Now

    Man in field and person watching Stranger Things on computer, illustrating funny Stranger Things memes about waiting for new volumes.

    Jackie_Chan_93 Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Besties?

    Stranger Things meme featuring a monster drinking a drink and a boy in a striped shirt walking in a school hallway.

    ta_paulinkaa Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Who Looks Best In A Bowl Cut?

    Characters from Stranger Things with similar bowl haircut styles shown in a humorous meme collage.

    Sorry_Fun5062 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    What's Vecna??

    Close-up of Henry Creel from Stranger Things with a meme about the nickname Vecna from a tabletop game.

    Few-Spinach8114 Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Believe It Or Not, It’s Not Even A Difficult Thing To Do

    Stranger Things meme with a character in a suit and monster mask saying were gonna build a wall.

    hochamp69 Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    This Is Why You Don't Interrupt Wine Time

    Stranger Things meme showing military platoon vs suburban mom with wine battling a Demogorgon creature

    Broseph_McFleeb Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Hahaha

    Man lying down watching group of people playing on field, funny Stranger Things meme about character Holly Wheeler.

    shutupandscroll Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Spiderman vs. Vecna

    Comparison meme featuring Spiderman swinging through a city and Vecna with a shadowy spider figure, Stranger Things memes humor.

    Dahlia_Rose74 Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Add Alice In Borderland On The Left And Games Of Thrones On The Right Too

    Boy at a forked path with Stranger Things logo, comparing shows with excellent endings and show-ruining endings memes.

    Sudden_Pop_2279 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Saw This On Twitter

    Two Stranger Things characters with serious expressions, featured in a funny Stranger Things meme on Twitter.

    drexter007 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Worst Sup Plot Ever

    Two Stranger Things characters with dark makeup and serious expressions referencing a buried sub-plot in Stranger Things memes.

    Ambitious-Lady2807 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!