The American television series Stranger Things first aired in 2016, and since then, its actors have outgrown their characters quite a bit. Millie Bobby Brown and Eleven, for example, were both 12 in Season 1, but now they're 21 and 16.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not highlighting this gap to make the old "grown-ups playing teenagers is nonsense" argument. What I'm trying to say is that we, the fans, have been waiting a long time for the last pieces of the puzzle.

And now that Volume I of Season 5 has dropped, we want more. However, Volume II won't be released until Christmas (with the finale arriving only on New Year's Eve). So to help you survive until the next episodes, we put together a list of the best posts we found on r/StrangerThingsMemes. Come on in, reflect on what's happened, speculate about what's to come, and just have fun!