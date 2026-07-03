Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence After Getting Brutally Roasted Over Major Blunder In ‘Enola Holmes 3’

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Millie Bobby Brown is finally responding to the Enola Holmes 3 controversy that had fans talking long before the film’s release.

The actress returned as the iconic young detective in the franchise’s third installment, but a glaring detail in the first-look photos sparked widespread trolling across social media. Although Enola Holmes 3 debuted to mixed reviews from critics, the online backlash remained one of its biggest talking points.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown finally addressed a viral controversy over Enola Holmes 3.

Fans spotted an unexpected detail that sparked widespread online backlash.

Brown responded with humor as the film arrived on Netflix to mixed reviews.

Now, Brown has broken her silence with a witty response worthy of Enola Holmes herself.

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Fans brutally roasted Enola Holmes 3 after spotting a major blunder

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On April 28, 2026, Netflix unveiled the first official images from the third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise.

Based on Nancy Springer’s best-selling The Enola Holmes Mysteries series, the third film is set in the Victorian era and follows Enola as she investigates her brother Sherlock Holmes’ sudden disappearance.

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Given its 1800s setting, the first-look images drew criticism over Millie Bobby Brown’s modern-looking appearance.

Image credits: Netflix

In one of the stills, the 22-year-old actress appeared wearing makeup, while her polished, manicured nails became the biggest talking point.

“Pulling up to 1885 with a fresh gel set,” one X user wrote.

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 9 million views as more users piled on with jokes about Enola’s modern look.

“Why does Enola have acrylic nails in the 1800s?” one person asked.

Another added, “Historical inaccuracy at its finest.”

Millie Bobby Brown finally responds to the major Enola Holmes mistake

Image credits: Netflix

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While fans poked fun at the movie over the historically inaccurate styling of its lead character, Brown had mostly remained silent on the matter.

Instead, Brown reflected on growing up alongside Enola and also discussed working with Louis Partridge, who reprises his role as Tewkesbury, while promoting the movie.

After weeks of silence, Brown, who is also a producer on Enola Holmes 3, finally addressed the backlash on July 1, during a promotional video with Allure.

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

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While discussing her makeup routine, Brown explained how beauty factored into the film’s production

The actress admitted that Enola wasn’t a “huge makeup girly” and wasn’t taking risks with her styling choices primarily because the story is set in the 1800s.

“God forbid a girl gets a manicure,” Brown jokingly added.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals the struggles of filming Enola Holmes 3

Image credits: Netflix

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Brown’s response quickly gained the attention of fans on social media, with many praising her for handling the criticism with wit. The X user who originally highlighted the blunder also came forward to apologize to the actress.

“I’m sorry, Millie, ilysm pls I didn’t mean to sound rude,” they wrote.

Beyond the styling controversy, Brown said the biggest challenge during filming was wearing her period costume.

Image credits: Netflix

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star revealed that Malta’s intense heat made filming especially challenging. As a result, she found it difficult to work in period costumes.

“It was hot and being in that clothing… it was not Malta-friendly,” she said.

Enola Holmes 3 was released on July 1, earning mixed reviews from critics. It currently holds a critics’ score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. While Brown’s performance received praise, the overall story, especially the central mystery, was deemed underwhelming.

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Enola Holmes 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.