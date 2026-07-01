Millie Bobby Brown’s Co-Star Sparks Furious Misogyny Backlash After Shady Dig: “Very Unpleasant Guy”

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A seemingly harmless joke between Millie Bobby Brown and her Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge has erupted into a heated online debate, with millions scrutinizing a viral clip for signs of everyday misogyny.

What began as playful banter quickly spiraled into a social media firestorm, leaving fans sharply divided over whether it was just friendly teasing between the longtime co-stars or whether Partridge’s comment crossed the line.

Highlights A viral interview clip sparked fierce debate over Louis Partridge's remarks to co-star Millie Bobby Brown.

Fans clashed over whether the exchange reflected casual misogyny or harmless co-star banter.

The off-screen friendship among the Enola Holmes 3 actors adds new context to the viral interview.

As the clip spread online, many viewers said Partridge’s remarks made them uncomfortable.

“Oh, I do NOT like this boy,” one person commented.

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Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge discussed their favorite summer songs

Image credits: extratv/YouTube

Ahead of Enola Holmes 3’s release, Brown and Partridge, who play a couple in the movie, sat down for a conversation with PopSugar.

During the interview, the co-stars were asked about their favorite summer songs. Brown, who plays the titular amateur sleuth in the movie, sang Midnight Sun, a song from Swedish singer Zara Larsson’s album of the same name.

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Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

However, Partridge not only failed to recognize the song but also appeared to tease Brown, suggesting that her musical knowledge was limited to mainstream pop.

“You say that like it’s obvious,” he said.

Brown quickly responded with a subtle jab, naming artists such as the French Impressionist composer Claude Debussy and the American alternative rock artist Sombr.

“I’m trying to think of something poppy for you to get your head around,” Partridge countered.

Millie Bobby Brown fans slam Louis Partridge over alleged dig at the actress

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

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While the co-stars appeared to share harmless banter, the clip went viral, garnering more than 14 million views on X in less than 24 hours.

Several users argued that Partridge’s remarks contained casual misogynistic undertones that made them uncomfortable.

One fan argued that Partridge implied the Stranger Things actress was “stupid” for only listening to pop songs. Others found the actor’s comments “classist” with an “alarmingly pretentious tone.”

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

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“Being this pretentious when you’re 23 and more known for dating a pop girly than for your actual career is so pathetically funny,” one person wrote.

A second commented, “He’s very classist; she picks up on it and mocks his accent, and he retaliates by doubling down. Very unpleasant guy.”



oh sister i don’t like his tone… https://t.co/1TKcU2mBJu — nibby⁷ 🫧 (@zoromins) June 30, 2026

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“There’s misogyny everywhere for those with eyes to see,” a third added.

Some users speculated that Partridge’s apparent dismissal of pop music stemmed from his past relationship with singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, whose most recent album has widely been interpreted as drawing on their breakup.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge on reuniting for Enola Holmes 3

Image credits: Netflix

Although many fans slammed Partridge for his comments and labeled him a “misogynist,” most observers dismissed the situation as playful banter between him and Brown.

In an interview with the BBC, the 22-year-old actress admitted that she and Partridge brought out each other’s sillier side while working together. The duo is known for their collaboration on the Enola Holmes franchise, in which Partridge plays Brown’s love interest, Tewkesbury.

Despite playing a couple on screen, the actor likened their bond to that of “brother and sister.”

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Image credits: extratv/YouTube

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He admitted that they shared a strong off-screen friendship, which helped them portray the romance more naturally despite the nearly four-year gap between films.

“We realized we don’t do much prep for some of the scenes; we learn our lines and rehearse, and it’s not that we don’t take it seriously, but we’re really able to be in it,” Partridge added.

Directed by Philip Barantini, the third movie follows Enola as she investigates her brother Sherlock’s disappearance while preparing for her impending wedding to Tewkesbury.

Enola Holmes 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.