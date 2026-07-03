Millie Bobby Brown Angers Fans By Jumping On Sheer Look Bandwagon: “Hollywood Ruins Them Young”

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown has found herself at the center of another fashion debate after appearing in a revealing sheer outfit while promoting Enola Holmes 3.

The former Stranger Things star was photographedalongside co-star Louis Partridge during an appearance on dating interview show Street Hearts with Tiff on July 1, where her ensemble sparked strong reactions online.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown’s revealing outfits during the ‘Enola Holmes 3’ promotional tour divided fans online.

Critics argued Hollywood encourages young stars to embrace overly revealing fashion, while supporters praised her confidence.

The debate reflected the growing popularity of the sheer “n*ked dress” trend across Hollywood.

While some fans praised the actress for her confidence and fashion experimentation, others felt the look was too revealing.

“From Stranger Things kid to this level of thirst bait. Hollywood ruins them young,” one critic wrote.

RELATED:

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest promotional appearance quickly got people talking

Image credits: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Brown has spent the past few weeks promoting the latest installment of the Enola Holmes franchise, but much of the online conversation has focused on her wardrobe rather than the movie itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her recent appearance with Louis Partridge, the actress wore a fitted white sheer top layered under a light blue cropped cardigan. The semi-transparent fabric subtly revealed her silhouette underneath, while she paired the look with a black mini skirt featuring delicate floral details.

She completed the outfit with black-framed glasses, pearl drop earrings, and a soft makeup look that gave the ensemble a playful, vintage-inspired feel.

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

Her look immediately divided the viewers. Some fans questioned why young Hollywood stars continue to embrace increasingly revealing fashion trends.

“What kind of outfit is that… Why do these people want to show off everything?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote, “Is this not too much for a kid? Who are her parents? I can’t believe they are so irresponsible to let their kid appear on screen dressed like this.”

Image credits: Street Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others pointed out that Brown is now an adult and should be free to wear whatever makes her feel comfortable.

“I love how she’s becoming bolder, and I wanna be like her,” one supporter commented.

“Showing off with confidence and not minding what other people would say.”

Another fan added, “Millie Bobby Brown really grew into such a confident and talented actress. She’s been in the spotlight for years and keeps evolving.”

The reaction to Brown’s latest look showed just how split audiences are when it comes to celebrity fashion

Some people saw her recent style choices as a natural part of growing up and becoming more comfortable with herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her newfound boldness is exactly who I want to be, confident, unbothered, and entirely self-made,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Yes, she’s really looking respectful. She’s well dressed and has good makeup.”

Not everyone agreed.

“Decency is the real goal for a real woman. Respect!” one critic argued.

Others suggested Hollywood places too much pressure on young actresses to constantly push boundaries.

“She looks 20 and 50 at the same time,” one viewer wrote.

The actress’ fashion choices have led some fans to call for her stylist to be fired

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days before, she attended an Enola Holmes 3 after-party in New York wearing a lingerie-inspired outfit designed by Mirror Palais, as reported by Bored Panda.

The look featured a translucent floral lace top with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves, paired with a matching skirt that exposed part of her midriff.

The outfit immediately drew criticism from some fashion watchers.

“What the hell is she wearing?” one person asked.

“She should fire her stylist. They are doing her dirty,” another wrote.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Others, however, loved the look and argued that it finally reflected Brown’s age rather than styling her as older or younger than she is.

“Yes!!! I love this styling, her hair, her makeup. Finally,” one supporter commented.

Another added, “She finally looks her age.”

The debate highlighted the public scrutiny Brown has dealt with for years.

The actress was only 11 years old when she started filming Stranger Things and has spent much of her teenage years being criticized for everything from her appearance to her fashion choices.

Millie Bobby Brown’s look comes as sheer and bare dresses continue dominating Hollywood

Image credits: Allure

Brown’s outfits are part of a much larger trend that has taken over red carpets, premieres, and award shows in recent years.

Often called the “n*ked dress” trend, the style uses sheer fabrics, mesh panels, lace, crystals, and strategically placed details to create the illusion of n*dity while still remaining technically covered.

The trend has been embraced by countless celebrities, including Sydney Sweeney, who also attracted attention for wearing a sheer silver gown at Variety’s Power of Women event in October 2025.

Sweeney later explained that she sees these fashion choices as expressions of confidence rather than attempts to please others.

Image credits: Netflix

“When people think, ‘She’s a s*x symbol’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself,’” she said.

The trend dates back decades and has been worn by stars ranging from Marilyn Monroe and Cher to modern celebrities like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Supporters often view the style as a statement about body confidence and personal freedom.

“It grabs attention; they like exploring the limits of fashion; they’re confident and attractive people with many beauty resources at their disposal,” one commenter wrote about the trend.

Another added, “I don’t judge anyone for using what they’ve been given in life to make their life better, as long as it harms no one else.”

“She looks like a librarian, in a bad way,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: baddieeannie

Image credits: primusyustisio

Image credits: heyitslilylane

Image credits: john01069644

Image credits: itssaramuat

Image credits: Zoeyviews_

Image credits: watcherpulsex

Image credits: niceosognosic

Image credits: kambingnyeret

Image credits: CM7733416788951