These 10 Celebs Tried Iconic Fashion Reboots That May Have Been A Hit Or A Miss
It’s always a blast from the past when celebrities try recreating iconic looks worn by other A-listers. Sometimes it’s a nostalgic, bittersweet feeling, especially if there’s an emotional story behind the outfit.
But other times, it doesn’t go quite so well — particularly when it comes to a prestigious fashion event like the Met Gala.
Fans tend to have strong opinions about celebrity fashion, more so when said celebrity is revisiting a look that’s been loved and talked about for years. From Gigi Hadid to Timothée Chalamet, here are a few people that sparked conversation by throwing us back in time.
Zendaya
Zendaya’s white suit fit the theme perfectly and, as one fan said, “cleaned across the board.”
But the sleuths of the Internet managed to do a little more digging — and found some problematic dirt.
“The origin of the three piece suit and fedora can be traced back to northern Europe WHITE PEOPLE,” one person pointed out. “Stop the cultural appropriation.”
Another said, “Shame she chose a design by zionist Pharrell.”
Beyoncé
Directing our attention to the Super Bowl 50 instead of the star-studded Met Gala, Beyoncé was seen strutting on stage in a black and gold ensemble that took inspiration from an outfit worn more than two decades ago by the one and only Michael Jackson.
It was a trip down memory lane for those who were fans of the King of Pop, but some weren’t huge on the comparison.
“Her name shouldn’t be even mentioned in the same sentence as Jackson,” someone slammed. “He stands alone as the greatest performer to ever take the stage.”
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala was no doubt one of the highlights of the night. In addition to her blonde hair for her second album Happier Than Ever, the singer has drawn many comparisons to none other than Marilyn Monroe.
According to The Marilyn Report, Eilish said she had always wanted to create the lavish ballgowns of the ‘holiday Barbies’ she adored as a kid.
But those online believed the color palette wasn’t playing to her strengths.
“Yeesh, that is not a good color on her. What was de la Renta thinking?!” one person asked.
“She choose [sic] the worst possible colour for her skin tone,” a second chimed in.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s golden dress was the right move… if it were on theme.
Many stars who attended the Met Gala were encouraged to reimagine previous historical outfits, while also honoring Black menswear and dandyism. But as deemed by fans, the model unfortunately missed the mark.
“Soooo disappointing,” one person commented. “Such an incredible opportunity to not wear a standard gown and to showcase tailoring in this gorgeous way.”
However, another person defended Hadid and claimed it did fit the theme.
“She is referencing Zelda Wynn Valdes, an African American designer who, in 1940’s Broadway opened a design and dressmaking studio (one of the 1st black owned business near) after learning her trade as a seamstress and designer at what I understand was her uncles tailoring shop,” they clarified.
Keke Palmer
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025 red carpet, Keke Palmer decided to revive an outfit worn by Christina Aguilera from Versace’s spring 2024 collection.
It featured an “ab-bearing white dress,” as described by Page Six, with a transparent, crystal bodice and a skirt that flowed to the floor, the actress pairing it with silver accessories and an icy glam makeup look.
The verdict by most was a stunning take, but one person criticized, “I like Keke but Christina wore it better, Keke needs a little more up top to fill the dress out.”
Millie Bobby Brown
On February 27 of this year, Millie Bobby Brown promoted her new film The Electric State in New York City by rocking a gown very similar to the one Gwyneth Paltrow wore in the ‘90s. Similar to the Marvel star, the 21-year-old paired it off with a blue shawl.
Her bold yet simple makeup look and voluminous blonde curls also closely resembled Paltrow’s.
But as a similar image was posted on Reddit, it was met with less than enthusiastic replies.
“Sorry but millie’s hair and makeup and overall recent vibe don’t go well with the dress,” one person commented. “Not to mention that satin stole.”
Another wrote, “Love the reuse of iconic fashion we’ve been seeing a lot of celebs do lately, but I do think she would have been better suited with a darker lip like Gwyneth did. The dress is so pale that with her hair and makeup it unfortunately washed her out a bit.”
Sydney Sweeney
Coming in strong was the Euphoria star’s look for this year’s Met Gala: the theme emphasizing the history of Black menswear.
Sweeney showed up in a glittering black gown that pooled gently by her ankles, and one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, drew a comparison between her outfit and Kim Novak’s gown in the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare, a custom design by Miu Miu.
Most people loved the look but believed it didn’t pay homage to the event’s dress code.
“Still not the theme,” someone wrote. “Was supposed to be in honor of black not white.”
“She said the dress is black,” another joked.
Timothée Chalamet
With the Dune star playing Bob Dylan in the singer’s biopic A Complete Unknown, it’s no wonder Timothée Chalamet would want to get in character, even when he’s not on set.
In a photo posted on X, the 29-year-old sported an oversized leather jacket, plaid scarf, and blue-grey beanie that looked almost identical to an outfit worn by the original artist.
Some fans loved it, but others went to label the comparison as “a complete disgrace” or “a nonsense.”
Ayo Edebiri
People were fawning over Ayo Edebiri’s monochromatic grey suit by Loewe as the actress showed off her stylist’s work at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Prior to the event, she gave a sneak peek into her outfit, posting a photoset of Julia Roberts wearing a similar men’s Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes, while also sharing a picture of Carmelo Anthony in an enormous gray suit at the 2003 NBA Draft.
The general consensus of the night was simple: “She looks cool af,” according to a Reddit user.
But others argued it wasn’t as unique as they had hoped.
“Looks cool but literally nothing custom about this,” someone criticized. “We could all walk to jcpennys right now and get this. No need to hype up loewes like they did something here.”
Julianne Moore
2022’s Met Gala saw celebrities bring their take on the Gilded Age, inspired by the period of American history from 1870 to 1890, but Julianne Moore paid tribute to another American icon that evening.
Walking the red carpet in a strapless ivory gown by Tom Ford, the dress was reportedly a nod to Jackie Kennedy’s outfit at the same event at the National Gallery of Art in 1963.
While the actress described Kennedy as someone who was “indescribably elegant,” netizens saw the recreated outfit as simply “a white knockoff.”