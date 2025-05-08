ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always a blast from the past when celebrities try recreating iconic looks worn by other A-listers. Sometimes it’s a nostalgic, bittersweet feeling, especially if there’s an emotional story behind the outfit.

But other times, it doesn’t go quite so well — particularly when it comes to a prestigious fashion event like the Met Gala.

Fans tend to have strong opinions about celebrity fashion, more so when said celebrity is revisiting a look that’s been loved and talked about for years. From Gigi Hadid to Timothée Chalamet, here are a few people that sparked conversation by throwing us back in time.