After years of production delays and sky-high fan expectations, Stranger Things: Season 5 is finally here marking the beginning of the end for Netflix’s biggest sci-fi saga.

But while the show’s cast returned to Hawkins to close out the story, the real drama unfolded on the red carpet.

Between behind-the-scenes controversies and emotional cast reunions, the premiere turned into a fashion event of its own, filled with looks that ranged from gothic and theatrical to downright bizarre.

Here are the 20 strangest outfits from the world premiere.

Snitchery

Person with elaborate purple and black dress and winged shoulder pieces at Stranger Things 5 red carpet premiere.

Snitchery arrived in a Demogorgon-inspired gown featuring a sculpted magenta bodice, and petal-like shoulder pieces that simulated the beast’s mouth. A voluminous skirt mimicked the creature’s tentacles.

    #2

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Actress in a black feathered lace gown posing on the red carpet at the Stranger Things 5 premiere event.

    Brown showed up in a sheer Rodarte gown decorated with black ostrich feathers. The actress described the theme of the premiere as it being the show’s “funeral” in a sense.

    While many fans were impressed by the craftsmanship behind the outfit, others felt it made the actress look mature beyond her years.

    “It's crazy to me that she is only 21. Seems like she has been in the spotlight for years now,” a user wrote.

    #3

    Jillea Godin

    Person wearing a bizarre floral monster costume posing on red carpet at Stranger Things 5 premiere with dark, tangled background.

    Jillea Godin, best known on TikTok for her elaborate cosplay transformations, arrived at the premiere dressed as a full-scale Demogorgon, one of the show’s most recognizable monsters.

    #4

    Winona Ryder

    Woman in a black gothic-inspired outfit at the Stranger Things 5 premiere showcasing one of the strangest red carpet outfits.

    Ryder arrived at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black two-piece from Yohji Yamamoto’s Spring 1998 collection.

    “She’s always stunning!” a fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the actress managed to shine despite the moody theme of the evening.

    #5

    Cara Buono

    Woman in a textured red outfit on the red carpet at the Stranger Things 5 premiere with a dark themed backdrop.

    The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural crimson ensemble that matched the show’s Season 5 logo.

    Fans, stunned by her beauty, couldn’t help but joke how they finally “understood” how Dacre Montgomery’s character, Billy Hargrove, kept hitting on Buono’s.

    #6

    Emma Norton

    Woman in intricate red textured gown with black bag posing on the red carpet at Stranger Things 5 premiere event.

    Norton showed up in a blood-red gown that made her look like an empress from the netherworld. The outfit came complete with layered textures, shredded fabric, and a massive trailing train.

    #7

    Heidi Wong

    Person wearing a black lace top with an orange leather dress featuring studs and bows at the Stranger Things 5 red carpet event.

    Wong wore a gothic-punk see-through black lace top under a bright orange leather corset dress with metal studs and lace-up seams.

    #8

    Sadie Sink

    Woman in a white two-piece satin outfit posing at a Stranger Things 5 red carpet event with dark themed backdrop.

    Sink arrived in a crystal-studded white Prada bralette and matching skirt, a look that glowed amid the premiere’s gothic mix.

    Beyond fans praising the actress’ beauty, many seemed to hint at a rivalry between her and Bobby Brown.

    “She knew Millie wasn’t going to serve so she had to think quick!” a user joked. “She’s light years ahead of Millie,” another added.

    #9

    Maya Hawke

    Woman in a sheer green dress posing on the red carpet at the Stranger Things 5 premiere with dramatic dark backdrop details.

    Hawke appeared at the premiere in a sheer mint-green gown by Prada, layered over a black bra and high-waisted skirt.

    Online, many were quick to point out how similar she looked to her mother, Uma Thurman.

    “She looks exactly like her mother, but with her dad’s smile,” a fan pointed out.

    #10

    Liv Morgan

    Woman in a revealing black lace dress poses at the Stranger Things 5 premiere red carpet event with dark tentacle backdrop.

    The WWE wrestler, real name Gionna Daddio, wore a black lace cutout gown that left most of her midriff exposed, with floral lace detailing connecting the bodice and skirt in a web-like pattern.

    “Maybe I need to start to watch wrestling again,” a viewer wrote.

    #11

    Linnea Berthelsen

    Person wearing a brown two-piece outfit posing on the Stranger Things 5 premiere red carpet with Netflix and show logos behind.

    The Kali actress wore an understated brown three-piece set consisting of a structured bralette, low-rise skirt, and cropped jacket.

    Her appearance fueled rumors of her character coming back for the show’s finale.

    #12

    Priah Ferguson

    Woman in a black lace crop top and long skirt on the Stranger Things red carpet at the premiere event.

    Ferguson wore a black halter crop top made of laser-cut lace with subtle red details, paired with a low-rise, pinstriped skirt.

    Among the most upvoted comments was one that suggested the 19-year-old could one day act in a Beyoncé movie.

    “I might be delusional but this face card could do a Beyoncé biopic in my opinion,” the user wrote.

    #13

    Ellie Thumann

    Woman wearing a black lace dress posing on the red carpet at Stranger Things 5 premiere showcasing strangest red carpet outfits.

    The model attended in a semi-transparent black dress featuring a floral lace motif.

    The outfit follows one of today’s biggest celebrity fashion trends: formalwear designed to look like lingerie.

    #14

    Stassi Schroeder Clark

    Woman in a black dress posing at the Stranger Things 5 premiere showcasing one of the strangest red carpet outfits.

    Schroeder Clark wore a black gown topped with a sculptural satin rosette draped across her chest.

    She attended alongside her husband, Beau Clark, a casting director involved with the show.

    #15

    Joe Keery

    Actor wearing a black leather jacket and pants with silver details at the Stranger Things 5 premiere red carpet event.

    Keery showed up in a tight black leather jacket and matching pants that fans couldn’t resist but roast.

    “He can’t even zip it,” one user joked, while others compared him to Green Day’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.

    #16

    Nell Fisher

    Young woman in green sequined dress posing at Stranger Things 5 red carpet premiere showcasing stranged carpet outfits.

    Nell Fisher was among the few who wore a colorful outfit to the event, attending in a shimmery green sequined mini dress decorated with a loose hooded neckline and oversized black bow.

    #17

    Olive Abercrombie

    Young woman in white dress with red accents poses at Stranger Things 5 red carpet premiere, showcasing strange fashion choices.

    The actress wore a white lace gown with a bright red sash around her waist and matching details on her skirt.

    “Thanks @strangerthingstv @netflix for an unforgettable experience. Beyond thrilled to be here,” she wrote on social media.

    #18

    Caleb Mclaughlin

    Actor in a unique military-style outfit with gold buttons and red stripes at Stranger Things 5 red carpet premiere.

    The actor showed up in a dark military uniform suit with gold buttons and red stripes down the pants.

    The look confused viewers, with many saying he should fire his stylist and others cracking jokes.

    “He looks like he's trying to secure his next job in a space naval battle series,” a viewer wrote.

    #19

    Linda Hamilton

    Woman in a long-sleeve purple lace dress posing at a red carpet event for Stranger Things 5 premiere.

    Hamilton wore a burgundy lace dress with long sleeves and a tied waist, paired with dangling earrings.

    The elegant look did not shield her from mean comments online, however, one particular comment calling her “Mr. Hamilton,” and saying she looked “very manly.”

    POST
    Ok not my kind of dress but she doesn't look manly, i mean wtaf.

    #20

    David Harbour

    Actor in a pinstripe suit posing at the Stranger Things 5 premiere showcasing unique red carpet outfits.

    The actor wore a navy pinstripe suit with a loosened tie and slicked-back hair.

    His appearance comes right after it was revealed that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him before filming for the fifth season began.

