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Gen Z Resurrects Fashion Trend Everyone Thought Was Gone For Good
Three young women smiling, showcasing a fashion trend. One wears a white dress, another a pink bra and red coat, the third a pink bra and jeans, embodying a Gen Z fashion trend.
Society, World

Gen Z Resurrects Fashion Trend Everyone Thought Was Gone For Good

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Gen Z has brought back a fashion trend that many experts thought was gone for good.

After years of wireless bralettes, minimalist styling, and comfort-first fashion dominating wardrobes, the push-up bra is suddenly making a major comeback.

The shift marks a dramatic reversal from a decade ago, when fashion insiders declared that cleavage was out and natural silhouettes were the future.

Highlights
  • Gen Z has revived the push-up b*a, reversing a decade-long trend that declared the style extinct.
  • High-profile celebrities like Addison Rae and Sydney Sweeney, along with hit TV shows and recent runway events, have fueled the resurgence of structured lingerie.
  • Fashion experts noted that today's revival is more about personal expression, confidence, and freedom of choice.

“Ah, yes, the return of the push-up bra, good times, and so many surprises,” one person commented.

RELATED:

    Celebrities, festivals, and fashion runways have helped fuel the comeback of the push-up bra

    Gen Z fashion trend: Three women posing in revealing outfits, showcasing the resurrected fashion trend.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

    The revival has been impossible to ignore this year.

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    At Coachella, several high-profile stars embraced the trend.

    Addison Rae performed wearing a glossy vinyl Agent Provocateur push-up bra, while PinkPantheress opted for a tartan version trimmed with blue lace. Olivia Rodrigo also joined the trend, stepping out in a pale pink leather padded bra.

    The look has moved beyond music festivals as well.

    Gen Z fashion trend: A woman in a plaid tube top with a large bow, embodying a fashion trend.

    Image credits: pinkpantheress

    Recent runway shows have featured a noticeable return to structured lingerie-inspired fashion.

    During Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 presentation in Milan, models walked in slinky mini dresses, body-hugging silhouettes, and styling that prominently featured push-up bras.

    The resurgence comes nearly a decade after British Vogue famously declared that cleavage was d*ad.

    Gen Z fashion trend: Two models on a runway in form-fitting dresses, highlighting the resurrected fashion trend.

    Image credits: FFChannel_Official

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    Gen Z fashion trend: A tweet from Dr. Nyikal stating, The trend isnt back, it never deserved to leave apparently.

    Image credits: dr_vennas66777

    Back in 2016, fashion publications argued that heavily padded bras had fallen out of favor and that more natural silhouettes were replacing them.

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    The prediction clearly did not age well.

    “The trend isn’t back, it never deserved to leave apparently,” one commenter joked.

    Apparently, the comeback isn’t being driven by celebrities alone

    Gen Z fashion trend: A woman dressed as a fairy with wings and a floral headpiece, showcasing a fashion trend.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The recent television phenomenon Off Campus has reportedly triggered a surge in demand for the lingerie styles worn by its characters.

    Fans have flooded social media, searching for the exact bras worn by Hannah and Allie, and many are trying to recreate the show’s ultra-feminine aesthetic.

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    “Oh my god, I need Hannah’s bras,” became a common reaction online as viewers tracked down similar pieces.

    Gen Z resurrects fashion trend with a singer wearing a red top and black bra.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Gen Z resurrects fashion trend: a tweet about the return of the push-up bra.

    Image credits: 0dteSPY

    The trend has also received a boost from celebrity brands.

    Actress Sydney Sweeney recently launched her lingerie label SYRN, which prominently features push-up styles.

    Meanwhile, the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after a six-year break has helped bring glamorous lingerie back into mainstream conversation.

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    Lingerie brands revealed that younger women are embracing a different attitude toward fashion

    Gen Z resurrects fashion trend as a woman in a white top and blue bra holds snacks.

    Image credits: syrn

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    Gen Z resurrects fashion trend with a woman in a black bra and bubbles around her.

    Image credits: first.thing

    Georgia Gazal, founder of Australian underwear brand First Thing, launched her company in 2022 with a focus on comfort. However, she said consumer preferences have changed significantly over the last few years.

    Her company recently introduced a padded bra as part of its AirShape collection, and it quickly became the brand’s most successful launch.

    According to Gazal, First Thing has been selling one of the bras every 30 minutes since its release.

    Gen Z resurrects fashion trend: three push-up bras in different colors on white fluff.

    Image credits: first.thing

    A social media post questioning Gen Z fashion trends, discussing a fashion trend.

    Image credits: Swervesshouse

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    “After a lot of minimalism, younger women are having fun getting dressed again, and that starts with their underwear,” Gazal told news.com.au.

    “It’s not just push-up bras either; it’s bold colors, it’s wearing lingerie as part of the actual outfit.”

    She believed younger shoppers still want comfort, but they also want their underwear to feel stylish and expressive.

    “There’s a different energy to what we’ve seen before,” she said.

    Fashion experts also shared that the comeback is about confidence, not just cleavage

    Two young women dancing joyfully at home, showcasing a fashion trend.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau/pexels (not an actual photo)

    The original push-up bra boom of the 1990s was heavily associated with overt sex appeal, thanks in part to Eva Herzigová’s iconic Hello Boys Wonderbra campaign.

    Today’s revival appears to carry a different message.

    Sydney stylist Tamarra McNaught believed the trend is less about following beauty standards and more about personal choice.

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    Four diverse young women posing together in comfortable undergarments, representing a fashion trend.

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew/pexels (not an actual photo)

    “The real trend isn’t cleavage. The real trend is freedom,” she explained.

    “Women are increasingly choosing what makes them feel confident rather than what fashion tells them they should wear.”

    “What an amazing trend,” wrote one user

    A social media post about Gen Z bringing back the pushup bra fashion trend.

    Image credits: ducksinacoat123

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    A social media post discussing the return of push up wire bras as a fashion trend.

    Image credits: ProfessorDNA

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    A social media post from Gage Bratz about a Gen Z fashion trend: What an amazing trend, Oct 30, 2025.

    Image credits: NFTmaxi_

    A social media post from Corners about a Gen Z fashion trend: Whys fashion always spark global waves, Oct 30, 2025.

    Image credits: Corners589

    A social media post from Cat Lady Hater about a Gen Z fashion trend: The world is healing, Oct 30, 2025.

    Image credits: AmericaEfYeah

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    A social media post from Young Danny Gee: Dope, Jun 19, 2026. This relates to the Gen Z fashion trend.

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    Image credits: YoungDannyGee

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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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