ADVERTISEMENT

One of the easiest ways to spot a smart person is by hearing them say, “I don’t know.” It’s a powerful phrase that shows humility, curiosity, and a willingness to learn. But, as you’ve probably seen in your own life (or online), these words aren’t in everyone’s vocabulary.

To show you what stubbornness can lead to, we’ve collected a list of moments where people were absolutely sure of themselves… and completely wrong at the same time—proof that confidence can take you far, just not always in the right direction.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Spanish Is A Language - People Aren’t Spanish”

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously showing people 100% sure but 100% wrong about language facts.

Power-C-Lies Report

16points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Your Parents Failed You

    A social media post incorrectly criticizing public school parenting followed by comments correcting grammar mistakes.

    knightphox Report

    15points
    POST

    The funny thing is that as embarrassing as these situations are, they’re also pretty human.

    According to a study published in the journal Plos One, it comes down to believing you have all the information you need to form an opinion, even when you don’t.

    “Our brains are overconfident that they can arrive at a reasonable conclusion with very little information,” said Angus Fletcher, a professor of English at Ohio State University, and one of the co-authors of the study.
    #3

    Three In A Row! You Can’t Make This Up

    Greenland shark in the ocean with users debating its age, a perfect example of being sure and wrong at the same time.

    oddlygorgeous Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    On The Topic Of Exoplanets

    Screenshot of a social media thread where people are 100% sure and 100% wrong about space facts and moon landings.

    OkaTeluguAbbayi Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    Widow ≠ Spinster

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a mansplaining moment, highlighting people being 100% sure and 100% wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the widows I know are widows because they eat their mates. Most of my friends are insects

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fletcher, along with two psychology researchers, set out to measure how we make judgments about situations or people based on our confidence in the information we have — even if it’s just a fraction of the full picture.

    To do that, the academics recruited nearly 1,300 people with an average age of about 40. Everyone read a fictional story about a school running out of water because its local aquifer was drying up.

    About 500 people read a version that favored the school merging with another school, presenting three arguments supporting the move and one neutral point.

    Another 500 people read a version with three arguments in favor of staying separate, plus the same neutral point.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The final 300 people, the control group, read a balanced story that included all seven arguments — three pro-merge, three pro-separate, and the neutral one.
    #6

    America Is The Reason You Have Cars

    Comment thread where one user claims America invented cars and another confidently replies that it was Germany, showing being sure but wrong.

    LazyFlamingRooster Report

    13points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well.. it depends on what exactly they mean. The car was invented in germany. But the mas production of cars started with Ford in Usa.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Question

    Social media post questioning meteors as falling objects on a flat Earth, showing wrong beliefs and comments.

    heaxghono Report

    13points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh, them pesky rocks falling from the flatmoshere

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    That Is Biologically Incorrect

    Family photo of diverse parents and children outdoors illustrating moments people were sure and wrong simultaneously

    ClayMitchell Report

    12points
    POST

    After reading, the researchers asked the participants about their opinions on what the school should do and how confident they were that they had all the information they needed to make that judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The answers revealed that a majority of people were much more likely to agree with the argument — either in favor of merging or staying separate — they had read, and that they were often confident they had enough information to have that opinion.
    #9

    Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, Arthropods, Reptiles, Amphibians Are All Animals

    Comment thread showing someone confidently wrong about animal classification, fitting the theme of being 100% sure and 100% wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Millipedes are amphibians and frogs are plants. Plants are bears. Obviously

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Wireless PC's Don't Exist

    Reddit post from r/Showerthoughts where someone is sure wireless PCs do not exist but is proven wrong with a laptop example.

    dimerocks Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Guess It’s Time To Buy A Globe!

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people confidently wrong about Spanish and Dutch origin, illustrating graduation misunderstandings.

    ThePhantomThiefArc Report

    11points
    POST

    People in the groups who had read only one point of view were also more likely to say they were more confident in their opinion than those in the control group who had read both arguments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The key, however, is what we do when we’re presented with another point of view.

    Half of the participants in each group were then asked to read the opposing side’s information, which contradicted the piece they had previously read.

    Although people were confident in their opinions when they had read only arguments in favor of one solution, when presented with all the facts, they were often willing to change their minds. They also reported feeling less confident in their ability to form an opinion on the topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Learn Grammar

    Screenshot of an online argument where one user confidently corrects another and is proven wrong, illustrating common mistakes.

    everythingistakn Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #13

    What's Trinity?

    Twitter thread showing a debate about the meaning of the word trinity, illustrating people sure but wrong moments.

    ThePhantomThiefArc Report

    10points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those sneaky prefixes!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Blood Nearlyboiling But Heart Rate Normal

    Screenshot of a test question estimating heart rate with answer 0 bpm, highlighting people sure but 100% wrong.

    luigi517 Report

    10points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. I wonder if this was a typo. 98.7° F is average.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We thought that people would really stick to their original judgments even when they received information that contradicted those judgments, but it turns out if they learned something that seemed plausible to them, they were willing to totally change their minds,” Fletcher said, adding that the experiment supports the idea that people fail to contemplate whether they have all of the information about a situation.
    #15

    I Say Let Them Do The Swim!

    Map showing stretch between Argentina and Antarctica with comments disputing swim distance, highlighting being 100 percent sure and wrong.

    romeovf Report

    10points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That particular bit of water is called the Drake passage. It’s known for severe storms and enormous waves. You want to try swimming it, go ahead. Just make sure your affairs are in order first

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Guy Thinks Incel Means "Introverted Celibate" And Corrects People Who Think Otherwise

    Reddit post humorously mistaking the identity of incel as excel, showing common people sure and wrong moments.

    Special_Orange_6738 Report

    10points
    POST
    #17

    The Problem With Kids Nowadays

    Social media post discussing parenting time with children backed by a chart, illustrating 61 times people were sure but wrong.

    Biscuitarian23 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But our willingness to change our minds is limited. The researchers noted that the findings may not apply to pre-established political beliefs.

    Todd Rogers, a behavioral scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, compared these findings to the “invisible gorilla” study, which illustrated the psychological phenomenon of “inattentional blindness,” in which a person fails to notice something obvious while focused on something else.

    There seems to be a cognitive tendency not to realize that the information we have is inadequate.
    #18

    They Continue On Saying That The Earth Is Around 6,000 Years Old, "According To The Bible"

    Social media conversation showing people sure but wrong about Earth's age and biblical interpretation debates.

    Ill-Key1438 Report

    9points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creationists are a “special” kind of people

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    '23 Stands For The Month'

    Social media comments showing confusion about dates and months, highlighting moments people were sure but wrong.

    Huge-Mortgage-2202 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

    Tips left in US dollars in Greece where the currency is euros, showing a common currency mistake.

    ALazy_Cat Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Don't Even Know What To Say

    Reddit thread showing users being sure they graduated English but making grammar mistakes and arguments.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST

    The study also parallels a psychological phenomenon called the “illusion of explanatory depth,” in which people underestimate what they know about a certain topic.

    “It’s not just that people are wrong. It’s that they are so confident in their wrongness that is the problem,” Schwartz said.

    The antidote, according to him, is “being curious and being humble.”

    The fact that the people in the study who were later presented with additional information were open to changing their minds should give us hope about the ones on our list, too!
    #22

    Some Guy Thinks That CGI And AI Are The Same (Many More Corrections Were Attempted)

    Comments thread showing people 100 percent sure and wrong, confusing CGI and AI in a humorous online discussion.

    Ms-Infinity0803 Report

    9points
    POST
    #23

    Two People Confidently And Incorrectly Correcting The Dictionary

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing a funny conversation about language mistakes and people being 100% sure and 100% wrong.

    HeartSoft_ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Girl…

    Social media post showing tsunami watch after Russia earthquake, with a comment questioning earthquake effects on Hawaii, graduation fail.

    whoaaintitfun Report

    8points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody missed the physics portion of science class

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    There Are No Replicas Of The Statue Of Liberty, So This Is AI

    Comment thread about misunderstanding a statue replica, showing people unsure and wrong about the real Statue of Liberty size and details.

    doppiojohn Report

    8points
    POST
    #26

    Guy Thinks Iphones Don't Have Bluetooth

    Online comments showing people 100% sure and 100% wrong about smartphones and technology in a humorous discussion thread.

    Working-Ad-7415 Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    I Don't Think So

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread where users are 100% sure but 100% wrong about Germany and Austria.

    Jimm144 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Everything You Said Is Incorrect

    Screenshot of a social media post showing someone confidently sharing a misguided opinion about national park signs.

    crowpierrot Report

    8points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes I wish I was that simple in my head.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Monotremes Are Not Mammals, Apparently. Found On Youtube Under A Short About The Evolution Of Horses

    Online discussion with people confidently wrong about platypus facts, illustrating common mistakes and fact-checking errors.

    CopperheadSlinger Report

    8points
    POST
    #30

    Guy Thinks Gravity Is Biased (I’m Confused If He’s Fighting For Or Against Flat Earth)

    Social media comments debating gravity and flat world theory, showing people 100% sure and 100% wrong at the same time.

    Even_Ganache3329 Report

    8points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understood every word in that response but not the response itself. My head hurts

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Every Comment This Person Made Was As Completely Wrong As This One, Including The Several Other Times They Confidently Insisted 0 Isn't A Multiple Of 5

    Screenshot of an online debate where someone is 100% sure but wrong about zero being a multiple of five in math discussion.

    gmalivuk Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    The Only Time Genghis Was White Was When He Was Played By John Wayne

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing someone being 100% sure but 100% wrong about Genghis Khan’s ethnicity.

    laybs1 Report

    7points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you know this how exactly?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #33

    The Reasons We Can't Have Nice Things

    Comment claiming solar and wind energy are too expensive and harmful, a clear example of being sure but wrong.

    hummvee69 Report

    7points
    POST
    #34

    On A Post About Not Receiving Medical Attention Prior To Giving Birth

    Comments showing people were 100% sure about homebirth safety but proven 100% wrong in NICU nurse discussion

    penguinpants1993 Report

    7points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So all of the mothers and babies that died throughout history did so because the mothers were “in fear or not deeply aware of the process?” How did you survive to adulthood being that stupid?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    I Think The Word You Are Looking For Is Colonizers

    Woman wearing glasses and red shirt explaining the difference between settlers and immigrants, highlighting being sure but wrong.

    Leather-Bug3087 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect

    Screenshot of social media comments showing people being 100% sure but 100% wrong, related to graduation doubts.

    cranialbone Report

    7points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Schizophrenia is now a kidney issue requiring dialysis? Has anybody told the schizophrenics or the doctors yet?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Vitamin D

    Online discussion where people are 100% sure but 100% wrong about vitamin D sources and facts.

    AshesFallin Report

    7points
    POST
    #38

    “Um, Actually Pride Month Is July”

    Online discussion where users confidently confuse June as July, illustrating moments people were 100% sure and 100% wrong.

    ExtensionAntique Report

    7points
    POST
    #39

    “Samurai Were Monks”

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing people 100% sure but wrong about samurai being warrior monks.

    SuspiciousSmilez Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Guy Thinks Female Reindeer Dont Have Antlers

    Social media post debunking the myth about male and female reindeer antlers in winter with factual corrections.

    nerdgurl196305 Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5tb Of RAM?!?

    Screenshot of online argument about 1.5TB of RAM, showing people sure but wrong about computer memory and hardware facts.

    olly1999 Report

    6points
    POST
    #42

    This Comment

    Social media comments discussing misconceptions about sponges made of plastic fibers, highlighting people being 100% sure and wrong.

    Indie_Dragon-897 Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Watches A Clip From A Legal Drama, Thinks It’s Real

    Comment thread showing people sure about a courtroom scene, with one user clarifying it is a TV show, illustrating being 100% wrong.

    DTPVH Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Dejected Because They Don't Know The Difference Between Lbs And Kg

    Plastic container of green grapes on a scale weighing over 1 lb, contrasting with 2 lb sale price at grocery store, showing mistaken assumptions.

    NoviceNotices Report

    6points
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the scale is set on kilograms. 1 kg is approximately 2.2 pounds

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Math Does Not Check Out

    Online discussion showing people confused about historical year calculations, illustrating moments of being sure but wrong.

    Vhexer Report

    6points
    POST
    #46

    Time Is Hard

    Comment confidently explaining the change from PM to AM times, yet being 100% wrong and sure.

    fallriver1221 Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Didn't Know They Had Coyotes In London!

    Screenshot of a social media thread where people are sure but wrong about animal species in London.

    wj56f Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    "2nd Grade Science" Indeed

    Social media post humorously showing a science misconception about ocean levels, highlighting people being sure but wrong.

    foogama Report

    6points
    POST
    damonrn avatar
    Theoretical Empiricist
    Theoretical Empiricist
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly didn't pay attention in 2nd grade.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Pluto Was Not Physically Removed From The Solar System

    Screenshot of a social media poll about Pluto's solar system status with users 100% sure but 100% wrong.

    GarbledReverie Report

    6points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's a fair though rough way of describing Pluto's demotion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Playing Fast And Loose

    Reddit thread showing users confident in spelling but 100% wrong, illustrating moments people were sure yet mistaken.

    miss_archivist Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    He Didn't Do His Research

    Alt text: Bold text meme about Fight Club satire and male fragility, with social media reactions on a dark purple background.

    ElfOverlord Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Red Has Clearly Never Set Foot On A Farm

    Farmers market 2025 cartoon showing workers holding signs for seasonal jobs, highlighting wrong assumptions about labor needs.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    Fourteenth Amendment

    Tweet discussion about the 14th Amendment definition of person, illustrating people being 100% sure and 100% wrong.

    N1KOBARonReddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    Genuinely One Of The Biggest Whiffs I've Seen

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a logic puzzle and a user’s confident but flawed answer about pills on a deserted island.

    rkaminky Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite

    Social media post debunking the false memory of schools forcing students to watch the shuttle explosion live.

    ExplorationGeo Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Yes they did. I was there

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    “USA Is Number 1”

    Reddit users debating the origin of a video game, showing moments of being 100% sure and 100% wrong in comments.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Neanderthals Are Not Real

    Social media exchange showing people 100% sure and 100% wrong about Neanderthal existence evidence.

    daintyanemoney Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    Think Critically

    Twitter exchange about misconceptions showing people were 100% sure and 100% wrong at the same time in a discussion.

    Yunners Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Less Uninsignificant

    Alt text: Online comments showing doubts and opinions about news, illustrating moments people were sure and wrong.

    DifferentYoungUrine Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Tesla Getting Clapped By Grok

    Twitter thread discussing Tesla safety ratings versus criticism about mortality rates with data and user comments.

    SpreadsheetMadman Report

    4points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You couldn’t pay me enough to get one

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    How Ironic Is The Group Name. Op Got Roasted In The Comments, Then Dirty Deleted

    Woman humorously correcting a doughnut price, showing a moment of being 100% sure and 100% wrong at the same time.

    Weekly_Airport_9046 Report

    4points
    POST
    Follow