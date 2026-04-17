Fletcher, along with two psychology researchers, set out to measure how we make judgments about situations or people based on our confidence in the information we have — even if it’s just a fraction of the full picture.

To do that, the academics recruited nearly 1,300 people with an average age of about 40. Everyone read a fictional story about a school running out of water because its local aquifer was drying up.

About 500 people read a version that favored the school merging with another school, presenting three arguments supporting the move and one neutral point.

Another 500 people read a version with three arguments in favor of staying separate, plus the same neutral point.

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The final 300 people, the control group, read a balanced story that included all seven arguments — three pro-merge, three pro-separate, and the neutral one.