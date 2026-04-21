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Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known as Coachella, officially concluded on April 19, but not without leaving behind many cringeworthy moments.

This year, headliners for the two-week event held in Indio, California, included stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. Among the performers were also The Strokes, Sombr, Addison Rae, and Teddy Swims.

Unfortunately, as is the case with award shows and other large, star-studded events, many moments at the music festival did not go to plan.

From heavy light fixtures falling on an attendee’s head to headliners being “canceled” for mocking fans or putting little effort into their shows, Coachella 2026 won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Here are some of the most awkward and unexpected moments from the festival.