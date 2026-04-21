15 Moments From Coachella 2026 That Made Fans Laugh, Cringe And Roll Their Eyes
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, better known as Coachella, officially concluded on April 19, but not without leaving behind many cringeworthy moments.
This year, headliners for the two-week event held in Indio, California, included stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. Among the performers were also The Strokes, Sombr, Addison Rae, and Teddy Swims.
Unfortunately, as is the case with award shows and other large, star-studded events, many moments at the music festival did not go to plan.
From heavy light fixtures falling on an attendee’s head to headliners being “canceled” for mocking fans or putting little effort into their shows, Coachella 2026 won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Here are some of the most awkward and unexpected moments from the festival.
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Heidi Klum’s bold fashion choices
The German model went incognito at the famous festival in two daring looks.
Her first outfit was an all-white Maison Blanche bodysuit with geometric cutouts and baggy pants. Heidi accessorized with a beanie and sunglasses to hide her face.
For Day 2, she switched to a white asymmetrical midi dress layered over black lingerie bottoms. The star looked unrecognizable in a black wig with matching sunglasses.
Her fashion choices seemed too extravagant for many—even for a music festival.
“Seems like Coachella is one big joke now. Badly dressed people who sadly think they look good,” wrote one critic.
Others told Heidi to “grow up and put it away."
Justin Bieber dodging a fan who crossed the line
While he was performing Walking Away, a song dedicated to his wife, Hailey, Justin Bieber had to create space between himself and a fan in the crowd.
When the fan got too handsy, placing her hand on his thigh, the singer quickly leaned away.
The moment went viral, with hundreds of people blasting the fan’s inappropriate behavior.
“Trying to touch his pants while he is singing about his wife? Have some respect!” read one post.
“Shameless and she knew he’s married… This is harassment ngl,” said another fan.
“No wonder he stopped interacting with fans, just weird and disrespectful,” echoed one fan.
This lady tried to grab Justin Bieber by his crotch and groin region, thank goodness he had the instinct to protect his privacy as a married man.
If the gender was reversed, he’d have been slammed with sexual assault in today’s world. Women really do get away with a lotta weird… pic.twitter.com/PQ60hoGSvk
— @Heisam001 (@heisam001) April 19, 2026
Sabrina Carpenter mocking a fan’s Zaghrouta
The pop star publicly apologized after mocking a fan’s cultural chant.
During her set, Sabrina paused after hearing a sound from the audience. "I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing?" the singer asked.
She then frowned and told the fan, "I don't like it."
The fan explained that the cheer was part of their culture, to which Sabrina replied, "That's your culture? Yodeling?"
"It's a call of celebration," the fan explained. But Sabrina continued judging the person, saying, "Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird.”
After the interaction went viral, social media users identified the sound as a ululation, or Zaghrouta, a long, high-pitched sound traditionally performed by Middle Eastern women during celebrations and commonly used at weddings.
Facing accusations of “xenophobia” and “Islamophobia,” the Manchild singer was forced to apologize.
"I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly," she stated on X, adding, "My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm, and not ill-intended."
E a Sabrina Carpenter que ouviu um grito cultural árabe no show dela e disse não ter gostado? KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK
"Essa é sua cultura? Eu não gosto". Agora tá dizendo que não viu bem quem era a pessoa (deve ter pensado que era uma branca pic.twitter.com/B6rcYiabW4
— 🎃 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙠𝙧𝙤𝙣_ (@Unikron_) April 15, 2026
A massive light fixture falling on a festivalgoer and leaving her injured
During John Summit’s performance in the DoLab, an EDM tent venue, someone in the audience had an unforgettable experience for all the wrong reasons.
According to the SFG, halfway through the DJ’s show, a heavy light fixture fell from the stage, injuring one woman.
The equipment hit her on the side of the head and “gashed her head open,” one fan said, adding, “There was blood all over the light, and then there was blood on the ground.”
Three people in the audience then picked up the injured festivalgoer, took her out of the crowd, and ran to get medical attention.
“This is not okay,” said the fan who witnessed the accident. “Coachella, what are we doing?”
The fan suggested that strong winds likely caused the heavy light fixture to fall, saying that “it was picking up wind pretty quick” during Summit’s set.
Another artist, Anyma, canceled his late-night set due to the heavy winds.
Lewis Capaldi reacting to a post linking him romantically to Kim Kardashian
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian recently started dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and the two turned Coachella into a date night.
However, a social media post reporting that Kim and Lewis Hamilton had been seen at the festival mistakenly said Lewis Capaldi was spotted with Kim.
The Scottish singer didn’t mind the mistake, joking on X that the viral report was "such an invasion of our privacy."
Some people didn't realize he was joking, causing confusion about Kim’s love life.
Lewis Capaldi spotted with Kim Kardashian at Coachella during Justin Bieber’s set last night. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/CBNY2kpmGU
— Distinct Post. (@DistinctPost) April 12, 2026
Addison Rae’s “flop” performance
According to fans on Reddit, the Diet Pepsi singer was met with a lukewarm reception at the festival.
One user claimed that “no one was clapping” during Addison’s set and that the audience was “literally acting like iPad children with no personality.”
“She’s pouring her heart out right now. Maybe it’s pop music; I get it. You’re not into that, you’re waiting for The Strokes or Justin Bieber, but remember you need to support music in general,” they wrote.
Others claimed the pop star felt the lack of enthusiasm from the audience and failed to get the crowd going.
“She knew it was a flop too - the number of times she was like ‘Coachella - are you having a good time?!?!?!…I guess not’ and ‘Scream for meeeee,’ and it was crickets,” shared one person.
Another fan said Addison’s set was assigned to the “wrong stage and time” and that she should have performed on a smaller stage.
Addison Rae performed her and Charli xcx’s “Von dutch” remix during her Coachella set today.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y6JmkZabko
— xcx source (@xcxsource) April 12, 2026
Justin Bieber’s controversial “YouTube karaoke” set
The headliner’s highly anticipated show fell short of many fans' expectations, with some even calling it the “worst performance in Coachella history.”
Instead of performing with an elaborate backdrop and backup dancers, Justin sat in front of a laptop—its screen projected onto a larger screen behind him—and sang over his own YouTube videos.
The 32-year-old star did not put much thought into his outfit either, performing some of his bigger hits, including Baby, Beauty and a Beat, in sweats.
The moment was compared to a lazy karaoke session and sparked a debate about expectations for male artists compared to the industry standards for their female counterparts.
Others, however, defended the pop star, saying the performance was intimate and emotional, as Justin sang over videos from his teenage days, including covers recorded at home before he became famous.
Kylie Jenner’s “dystopian” house tour
The reality star was slammed for an “out-of-touch” house tour of where she stayed during Coachella.
Before the festival, Kylie took to TikTok to share a video of her family's luxury Palm Springs property.
Set to Sabrina Carpenter's House Tour, the clip began with Kylie pulling up to the house in a golf cart before heading inside.
She then walked viewers through an indoor-outdoor living space, which featured a pool with stunning mountain views.
Kylie is also seen taking an elevator to another part of the house and showing off an indoor basketball court and a movie theater.
The mom of two faced backlash for showcasing her lavish lifestyle. One viewer called the house tour "dystopian," writing, "I had to make a decision between gas and groceries this week."
"Gas is $7 a gallon, babe, not rn,” read another comment.
Kylie Jenner via Instagram celebrates Coachella w/ the song "House Tour" by Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/JUr1xnwP2a
— The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) April 11, 2026
Jennifer Lopez’s surprise performance amid her “happy era”
J.Lo made a surprise appearance during David Guetta’s set at the Quasar Stage, performing their new song, Save Me Tonight.
For her first Coachella show, the superstar opted for a sparkling silver bodysuit by The Blonds.
"I invited a friend, and it’s her very, very first Coachella," Guetta told fans. "Make some noise for Jennifer Lopez!"
After the April 12 show, Jennifer wrote on social media that she had “the most fun day.”
"My happy era is rewriting everything,” she continued. “Don’t ever stop surprising yourself 🤍"
The show and her comments sparked mixed reactions, with one person posting, “I wish she would stop trying to convince people that she’s happy. When you are really happy it shows. No explanation no announcement is needed!!”
Some fans branded her the “queen of Coachella," while others slammed the crowd’s behavior, “No one dances.. all phones out.”
👑 Jennifer Lopez e David Guetta no Coachella 🌟 pic.twitter.com/bxScMGC0Wx
— Re_jlo (@re_jlo) April 12, 2026
Dozens of people leaving the festival in handcuffs
Though the Indio festival was nowhere near as chaotic as Woodstock ’99, it still made headlines for criminal activity among attendees.
Nearly 100 people were reportedly arrested during Weekend 1, with charges including property crime, illegal substance possession, intoxication, and false identification.
The Indio Police Department said that 97 people were taken into custody over the first three days of the two-weekend event.
Thirty-two other people were also issued citations for the unlawful use of a disabled person placard, according to CBS News.
Lil Wayne calling out festival organizers for not inviting him
The rapper took to X to claim he had been "uninvited" from the California festival.
“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved,” he wrote on April 18.
“I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u.”
It's not the first time the 43-year-old emcee has publicly shared his disappointment about being excluded from mainstream events.
He made similar remarks about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show after he wasn't tapped to perform in his hometown, New Orleans. Kendrick Lamar performed instead.
Sombr surprisingly upstaging a rock legend
Rockstar Billy Corgan, the lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins, received a lackluster response to his surprise Coachella appearance during Sombr’s show.
The 20-year-old Grammy nominee asked the crowd, "Coachella, is it cool if I bring some f***ing rock royalty on the stage right now?
“I want you to make the most noise for this person. It's their first time ever appearing at Coachella,” he added. "Please make some f***ing noise for Bill Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins!"
Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, brought Billy out to perform the Smashing Pumpkins’s 1979. But the crowd didn't sound too impressed by the surprise.
"They're too young to know who he was 😭." one commenter wrote in a video of the chill response.
Another wrote, "They're all saying.... Who, from who?"
Hailey Bieber turning away women from Justin's Coachella afterparty
Hailey Bieber allegedly “turned away” twenty women from her husband’s Coachella afterparty.
The event was reportedly hosted off Coachella grounds by Justin Bieber’s new fashion brand, Skylrk.
Stars in attendance included the Kardashian-Jenner clan and actor Jacob Elordi.
A source told The Sun, “Many people were turned down who had previously been invited. Promoters also had a lot of girls on their guest lists and I heard Hailey was turning them away.”
Similarly, influencer Zach Clayton posted on social media that twenty of the women he invited had been all denied entry and called Hailey a “boss.”
“They cut all my guest list off,” Zach claimed.
Kylie Jenner wearing a “humiliating” Justin Bieber tank top
Kylie, who is close with Hailey Bieber, attended the festival with her friend to watch Hailey’s husband, Justin, perform.
Many people found it odd to see the Kardashians star sporting a green tank top featuring an image of Justin flipping off the camera.
“Humiliation ritual is real it seems,” read one comment, while another netizen said, “She’s just wearing the official Bieber Coachella merch, nothing of value here.”
“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should… “ commented a separate critic.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder later wore a glittery white top paired with jeans.
Sombr dealing with technical issues during his set
Sombr’s show reportedly ran into technical issues, with the massive screens behind him temporarily going pitch black before finally turning on halfway through his second song.
Additionally, when he brought out special guest Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins to perform 1979, Billy’s microphone didn’t work until the chorus.
“These singers handled all these glitches like pros, but hopefully all the mishaps will be avoided this time around,” wrote the Desert Sun after the first week of Coachella came to a close.
sombr, Billy Idol e Steve Stevens
performando "Eyes Without a Face" no #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/Ff1S1O7KO3
— Sombr Brasil (@SombrBR1) April 19, 2026