ADVERTISEMENT

Wings fluttered and jaws dropped on the floor as this year’s lineup of Angels walked the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Some old faces commanded the runway, while some new ones made their runway debut and owned the spotlight.

Fans fell to their knees, flooding the internet with heart and fire emojis over the dazzling looks.

Here are 30 of the best looks from the October 15 fashion show.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gigi Hadid

Model in vibrant pink lingerie and oversized floral train walking runway during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 stunning looks.

Gigi Hadid said she felt like a different version of herself with each Victoria's Secret Fashion Show she was part of.

She walked in her fifth VS show this week since making her winged runway debut in 2015.

“I continue to come back to the show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show,” she said in behind-the-scenes videos ahead of the show.

“I look back and I feel like with each show, I’m a different version of myself,” she added.

When asked about feeling nervous ahead of the walk, she said: “I think the VS shows is one of those things that still makes my heart beat really fast. And I feel the responsibility of doing the best I can…”

Fans said she looked “ethereal” in pink petals and lace.

“She looks stunning!” commented one fan, while another said she looked “absolutely gorgeous.”

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Jasmine Tookes

    Pregnant model wearing a gold netted outfit with pearl accents on runway showcasing Victoria's Secret fashion show looks.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Alex Consani

    Model wearing red outfit with large red wings walking runway in stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show look 2025.

    Alex Consani put on her angel wings for the second time in a row for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    The transgender supermodel walked the ramp in two looks, one of which included red-hot, thong-bearing trousers and a matching bra.

    “Alex consani is so beautiful its crazy,” said one fan.

    “SHE LOOKS AMAZING OMG,” another wrote.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Emily Ratajkowski

    Model in pink lingerie and large petal wings walking the runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 showcasing stunning looks.

    Another name to grace the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time this year was Emily Ratajkowski.

    Although the 34-year-old model has been part of the brand’s campaigns before, this was the first time she made an appearance on the runway.

    Instead of wings, she had three-dimensional, crystal-embellished orchid petals surrounding her frame.

    “This lady is very beautiful,” one commenter said.

    Another wrote, “Absolutely iconic.”

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Candice Swanepoel

    Model wearing elaborate wings and lingerie, showcasing one of the most stunning runway looks from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    “Candice Swanepoel looks unreal,” a fan rightly said.

    Proving she’s a seasoned pro, the South African model walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a brown lingerie two-piece set.

    “I have no words for Candice Swanepoel, she is absolute perfection,” one fan commented on her walk.

    “Best wing i have ever seen,” another said.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Abény Nhial

    Model wearing pink lingerie and decorative accessories walking the runway at Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Adriana Lima

    Model wearing black lace lingerie and large metallic wings walking the runway in stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show look 2025.

    Adriana Lima, who wanted to be a nun before an Angel, walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1999.

    She previously said she used to be “very shy” during her Catholic school years.

    “I’ve been in Victoria’s Secret since 1999. I was a baby,” the Brazilian model told E! News in 2023. “So I went through the teenager years, to the younger woman, to now I’m a mom. Throughout all of these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I’m so happy to be here.”

    Fans agreed that the 44-year-old model “slayed” on the runway as she has done through the years.

    “OMG the mother of victoria secret fashion show looks so SLAY,” one commented online. 

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Model wearing intricate black lingerie and large butterfly-inspired wings on runway, showcasing stunning Victoria's Secret fashion.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Ashley Graham

    Plus size model confidently walking runway in black lingerie with large feathered wings at Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025.

    Ashley Graham returned to the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, rocking black lingerie and massive black wings made of feathers and a train that cascaded behind her.

    She made her VS debut last year and told People she was “excited just for the full representation that's going to happen during the show.”

    Fans were in love with her runway look this year.

    “Ashley Graham didn’t just walk... she owned the runway, paid rent, and flipped it on Zillow,” read one comment.

    “She looked so good I had to double-check if I was wearing pants before leaving the house,” a second comment said.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Barbara Palvin

    Model walking the runway in a flowing bronze gown showcasing stunning runway looks Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    Weeks before the show, Barbara Palvin sustained a foot injury and walked the runway this week on a “half-healed foot,” her husband Dylan Sprouse said during a pre-show interview on the pink carpet.

    When asked about what message he would send his wife, he said: “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight. She actually did break her foot four weeks ago so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. So, I wish you luck. I love you.”

    Barbara Palvin spoke to E! News backstage and said she underwent surgery in June to alleviate her symptoms of endometriosis. She also said her husband has been extremely supportive during the recovery.

    “She didn’t walk… she casted a spell,” one fan commented on her gliding down the runway.

    “This fit was so hot,” another said.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Amelia Hamlin

    Model in a red sequined mesh dress walking the runway showcasing stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 looks.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Anok Yai

    Model in elaborate pink feather and pearl costume walking the runway during Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 stunning looks.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Behati Prinsloo

    Model in intricate lingerie and flowing fabric showcasing stunning runway looks from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Grace Elizabeth

    Model wearing a sheer embellished dress with bow detail, showcasing stunning runway looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Karol G

    Model wearing a red lace bodysuit with large red wings walking the runway at Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025.

    Karol G joined artists like Missy Elliott and TWICE in performing at the runway show.

    Wearing a long-sleeved lace red catsuit, she performed her hit songs Ivonny Bonita and Latina Forever before taking off her skirt and walking down the runway in red-hot wings.

    “Everyone’s performance was awesome but the best one was Karol G,” one commenter said.

    “SHE ATE,” read another comment. 

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Abby Champion

    Model wearing a stunning Victoria's Secret runway look with blue embellished pants and a purple bird headpiece.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Angel Reese

    Model wearing floral lingerie and a pink feathered coat walking the runway at Victoria's Secret fashion show stunning runway looks.

    Angel Reese looked like a seasoned pro while making her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

    The 23-year-old WNBA star made history by being the first-ever professional athlete to walk down the runway.

    “Stepping into a dream … I’m finally getting my wings,” the basketball player said on Instagram, days before she glided down the ramp in a bra, garter and panties studded with pink roses.

    She said the runway debut was a “dream come true” on Amazon Live ahead of the show.

    “I am filled with joy. Am I nervous? No. Am I ready? Yes, because I know I worked for this moment,” she said.

    Fans called her “priceless, Beautiful & Gorgeous.”

    “Best one yet,” one said.

    Another wrote, “I'm thinking the next Tyra Banks.”

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Bella Hadid

    Model in red lingerie and sheer robe on runway showcasing stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show looks 2025.

    Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway with two looks, one of which included a red ensemble and a satin robe around her elbows.

    Her sizzling catwalk came about a month after she was hospitalized for Lyme disease.

    Fans gushed over her catwalk, with one saying, “She didn’t walk the runway she levitated.”

    “God she is glowing differently i am on my knees for you bella,” another wrote.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Irina Shayk

    Model wearing an elaborate white lingerie outfit with a large pink feathered headdress at the Victoria's Secret runway show.

    Irina Shayk complained about not getting enough sleep ahead of the show, but she still wowed fans with her walk down the runway.

    She admitted one has to “suffer a little bit” before wearing their angel wings for the show.

    “I didn't sleep enough,” said Irina, who was secretly pregnant with her and ex Bradley Cooper’s daughter when she first walked a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016.

    “I did my eye mask. I did my infrared sauna. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so hot, but you have to suffer a little bit,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show. “You sweat it out. Pilates. Nothing else, no real prep.”

    In addition to the many heart and fire emojis that flooded her pictures, one fan said, “Your beauty shines, dazzles, and enchants.”

    Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Lily Aldridge

    Model showcasing stunning runway looks in a sheer black gown with intricate crystal embellishments at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Yasmin Wijnaldum

    Model wearing a red, shimmering bodysuit walking the runway during stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show looks 2025.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Liu Wen

    Model wearing sparkling silver outfit and starburst headpiece on runway showcasing Victoria's Secret fashion show looks

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Madison Beer

    Model in sparkling white outfit and pink feathered wings performing on stage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway looks 2025.

    Madison Beer performed Bittersweet live for the first time in an angel corset set and wings during the show.

    She told Billboard ahead of the event that she was “honored” to be performing at the “iconic” fashion show.

    “The show has an incredible legacy of celebrating fashion, empowerment and music, and I’m excited to share the stage with such inspiring women and to debut new music,” she told Billboard.

    Fans fell in love with her performance.

    “She understood the assignment: serve vocals and runway energy,” read one comment.

    “Whoever thought of having Madison Beer performing … deserves a raise,” another said.

    “Victoria’s Secret is that Madison Beer just broke up 37 couples with one performance,” one quipped.

    TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Joan Smalls

    Model in a shimmering gold outfit with winged headpiece showcasing stunning runway looks from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    George Chinsee/WWD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Daiane Sodre

    Model wearing red lingerie and flowing fabric on runway showcasing stunning Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 looks.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Paloma Elsesser

    Model walking runway in black lace lingerie and heels during Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025 stunning runway looks.

    Taylor Hill/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Xiao Wen Ju

    Xiao Wen Ju

    Gilbert Flores/Variety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Yumi Nu

    Model wearing red lace lingerie with dramatic feathered wings on runway during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

    George Chinsee/WWD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Doutzen Kroes

    Model in sheer black lace bodysuit and large feathered wings striking a pose on the runway at Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025.

    Taylor Hill/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Mathilda Gvarliani

    Model wearing sparkling denim runway outfit and headpiece during stunning Victoria's Secret fashion show 2025.

    Taylor Hill/WireImage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!