Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Official, Fans Brutally Call Out Major Age Gap
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper holding hands at night, fans reacting to major age gap in their relationship.
Celebrities, News

Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Official, Fans Brutally Call Out Major Age Gap

Gigi Hadid used her 30th birthday to enjoy another milestone moment with fans—making her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official.

The supermodel shared a series of snaps from her special day, including a photo of her birthday smooch with the Oscar nominee, 50.

But instead of basking in the love, netizens were more fixated on their age gap, with one critic harshly saying, “So creepy, he is almost twice her age.”

Highlights
  • Gigi Hadid made her romance with Bradley Cooper Instagram-official.
  • The supermodel shared a picture of her birthday kiss with her boyfriend in an Instagram carousel.
  • “Oh look she's dating someone old enough to be her dad,” a social media user said.
  • Gigi recently gushed about how her relationship was “very romantic and happy.”
RELATED:

    Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her birthday smooch with Bradley Cooper, making their relationship Instagram-official
    Gigi Hadid in white robe holding perfume bottle, posing reflectively near mirror, showing relationship with Bradley Cooper.

    Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

    The runway star appeared to be having the time of her life as she crossed the milestone birthday with loved ones at L’Avenue at Saks at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 25.

    Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, her parents Yolanda Hadid and her ex Mohamed Hadid, actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, and others were part of the star-studded guest list.

    Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper walking together in casual outfits, highlighting their relationship and age gap discussions.

    Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

    As she shared an Instagram carousel on Instagram, Gigi said she felt “so lucky” for a number of reasons, including being 30.

    “I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!” she wrote in the caption.

    She went on to say that she felt “so lucky” to be a mother to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

    The former couple dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2021.

    Sister Bella Hadid and stars like Anne Hathaway were part of the guest list

    Gigi Hadid celebrating with a cake surrounded by friends as fans react to major age gap with Bradley Cooper.

    Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

    Gigi said she also felt lucky to be a friend, partner, sister, daughter, and colleague to “some of the most unbelievable humans.”

    “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week,” she went on to say. “I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!!” 

    “I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G,” she concluded.

    Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper kissing at party with chocolate cake, fans reacting to major age gap in relationship.

    Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

    Netizens wasted no time in swooning over their kiss pic.

    “Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg,” one said, while another wrote, “You and Bradley are so cute.”

    But naysayers fixated over their age gap of about two decades.

    “Does she have a daddy complex? Ugh. He is an old man,” a social media user said

    Red layered cake with white candles celebrating Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship and age gap discussion.

    Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

    Tweet expressing shock at the major age gap between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in their relationship announcement.

    Image credits: bruceHebrew

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Gigi Hadid in relation to her relationship with Bradley Cooper and their age gap.

    Image credits: itsolgababy

    Twitter comment about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship, highlighting fan reactions to their major age gap.

    Image credits: vonbvtch

    “Oh look she’s dating someone old enough to be her dad,” one quipped. Another wrote, “He needs to date women his own age.”

    “Is his mission to date EVERY run way model alive?? He’s about caught up with Leo! Lol,” one said.

    “He is 50 can’t he find someone his own age?” another asked.

    Fans came to their defense, saying, “I like them together.”

    “They make a cute couple,” said another.

    “Another hollywood divorce waiting to happen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” said one naysayer

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper holding hands at night, fans discussing their major age gap relationship.

    Image credits: The Hapa Blonde / Getty Images

    Gigi and Bradley were first linked together romantically in early October 2023.

    Only a few weeks passed since the model gushed about how her relationship with the Hangover star was “very romantic and happy.”

    “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she told Vogue.

    “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

    Gigi and Bradley dated for more than a year before recently going Instagram official

    Gigi Hadid posing with three people indoors, wearing a black leather jacket and beige pants, highlighting relationship age gap talks.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa / Instagram

    Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper posing together smiling, fans reacting to major age gap in their relationship.

    Image credits: thejoannac / Instagram

    Gigi, who met her beau at a backyard birthday party of a mutual friend’s child, said she respects him a lot “as a creative.”

    “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she went on to say. “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

    “I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” Gigi said about her romantic flame

    Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper walking together outdoors amid fan reactions to their major age gap.

    Image credits: Aeon / Getty Images

    The internet thought their relationship was “on steroids” when the acclaimed actor bought a $6.5M farmhouse near Gigi’s mother in Pennsylvania.

    Bradley is also a father to daughter Lea De Seine, 8, whom he welcomed during his previous relationship with model Irina Shayk.

    Netizens had mixed opinions after seeing Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s PDA

    Comment from Charlene Edwards discussing the age difference in Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship.

    Comment highlighting the age gap between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, noting he is 50 and she is 30 years old.

    Comment on social media post about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship mentioning the major age gap controversy.

    Comment from Liz Rose discussing men dating outside their own age, related to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper age gap.

    Comment highlighting 20 year age difference in Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship discussion.

    Comment on social media by Ariane Lee reacting to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship and the discussed age gap.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the age gap in Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship.

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing the age gap in Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship.

    Comment expressing disapproval of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship due to their major age gap.

    Comment on social media post discussing Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship and their major age gap controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about Brad’s midlife crisis amid Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's age gap news.

    Fan comment criticizing Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship, highlighting the major age gap concern.

    Comment on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship highlighting fans' reaction to their major age gap.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing the age gap in Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship.

    Comment about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship, highlighting fans' reactions to their age gap.

    Social media comment reacting to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship and age gap debate online.

    Comment by Alecsandra Gabriela praising Bradley Cooper with a heart emoji in a social media discussion about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

    Comment from fan Nancy Joe Newell expressing happiness about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship, calling them a beautiful couple.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
