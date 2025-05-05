Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Official, Fans Brutally Call Out Major Age Gap

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid used her 30th birthday to enjoy another milestone moment with fans—making her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official.

The supermodel shared a series of snaps from her special day, including a photo of her birthday smooch with the Oscar nominee, 50.

But instead of basking in the love, netizens were more fixated on their age gap, with one critic harshly saying, “So creepy, he is almost twice her age.”

“Oh look she's dating someone old enough to be her dad,” a social media user said.

Gigi recently gushed about how her relationship was “very romantic and happy.”

Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

The runway star appeared to be having the time of her life as she crossed the milestone birthday with loved ones at L’Avenue at Saks at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 25.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, her parents Yolanda Hadid and her ex Mohamed Hadid, actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, and others were part of the star-studded guest list.

Image credits: Gotham / Getty Images

As she shared an Instagram carousel on Instagram, Gigi said she felt “so lucky” for a number of reasons, including being 30.

“I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to say that she felt “so lucky” to be a mother to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

The former couple dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2021.

Sister Bella Hadid and stars like Anne Hathaway were part of the guest list

Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

Gigi said she also felt lucky to be a friend, partner, sister, daughter, and colleague to “some of the most unbelievable humans.”

“So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week,” she went on to say. “I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!!”

“I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G,” she concluded.

Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

Netizens wasted no time in swooning over their kiss pic.

“Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg,” one said, while another wrote, “You and Bradley are so cute.”

But naysayers fixated over their age gap of about two decades.

“Does she have a daddy complex? Ugh. He is an old man,” a social media user said

Image credits: gigihadid / Instagram

Image credits: bruceHebrew

Image credits: itsolgababy

Image credits: vonbvtch

“Oh look she’s dating someone old enough to be her dad,” one quipped. Another wrote, “He needs to date women his own age.”

“Is his mission to date EVERY run way model alive?? He’s about caught up with Leo! Lol,” one said.

“He is 50 can’t he find someone his own age?” another asked.

Fans came to their defense, saying, “I like them together.”

“They make a cute couple,” said another.

“Another hollywood divorce waiting to happen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” said one naysayer

Image credits: The Hapa Blonde / Getty Images

Gigi and Bradley were first linked together romantically in early October 2023.

Only a few weeks passed since the model gushed about how her relationship with the Hangover star was “very romantic and happy.”

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she told Vogue.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Gigi and Bradley dated for more than a year before recently going Instagram official

Image credits: milano_alyssa / Instagram

Image credits: thejoannac / Instagram

Gigi, who met her beau at a backyard birthday party of a mutual friend’s child, said she respects him a lot “as a creative.”

“I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she went on to say. “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

“I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” Gigi said about her romantic flame

Image credits: Aeon / Getty Images

The internet thought their relationship was “on steroids” when the acclaimed actor bought a $6.5M farmhouse near Gigi’s mother in Pennsylvania.

Bradley is also a father to daughter Lea De Seine, 8, whom he welcomed during his previous relationship with model Irina Shayk.

Netizens had mixed opinions after seeing Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s PDA

