Gigi Hadid "Furious" After Bradley Cooper’s Ex Talks About Their Breakup: "She [Won't] Let This Go"

Gigi Hadid might be in the middle of a brewing feud with former friend Suki Waterhouse, who recently spoke about her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel, 29, was first linked with the Hangover star last October, and rumors were confirmed this year. The lovebirds have been pictured together on different occasions and appear to be flourishing.

“Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go," the source claimed.

The supermodel was said to be "furious" after Suki said her split from Bradley was a “dark and difficult” time.

Gigi and the Oscar-winning actor have been dating since last October, and a source claimed he is "determined" to ask her to marry him.

But things seem to be heating up, as sources claimed Gigi was not happy with the comments made by Suki, who dated Bradley from 2013 to 2015.

Suki Waterhouse recently spoke about her breakup with Bradley Cooper and said it was a “dark and difficult” time

Share icon

Image credits: HKGC/GC Images

Ten years after their breakup, Suki said it was a “dark and difficult” time for her to get over the Oscar-winning actor.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” the Daisy Jones & The Six actress said about the split to British Vogue earlier this month.

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life,” she added.

“Your 20s are pretty sadistic,” the English singer said. “The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishisation”

Suki Waterhouse Calls Bradley Cooper’s Feelings for Her in Her 20s ‘Fetishisation’ https://t.co/dIZ4Ct4Uep pic.twitter.com/mt7Fk1f1Et — pajiba (@pajiba) July 3, 2024

She also said her relationships in her 20s were all about “fetishisation.”

“Your 20s are pretty sadistic,” she told the outlet. “The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”

Following her comments, a source claimed Gigi was “furious” about her former pal’s comments about her current boyfriend.

“They’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them,” an insider told Life & Style. “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go.”

The Oscar-winning actor “has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him,” an insider recently said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLOW (@glowmagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fathom (@fathom.magazine)

On the other hand, another insider said, ​​“Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn’t like it, that’s her problem.”

Suki began dating Robert Pattinson in 2018 and welcomed a daughter with him this year.

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous,” she told British Vogue about their daughter’s birth, “but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm.”

The Twilight star is “the dad [she] could have hoped for,” she added.

Suki and Robert Pattinson began dating in 2018 and welcomed a daughter together this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

#RobertPattinson Looked Every Inch The Doting Dad As He Pushed The Light Pink Pram With Their Newborn In While #SukiWaterhouse Looked Happy And Healthy Walking Beside Him 💞 Congratulations 💐 To The Happy Parents On Their First Baby Girl 🩷👶🍼🧸🩷 https://t.co/LHi08m70UK — Absolutely Rob (@sweenypowl) March 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the A Star Is Born actor-director is “determined” to marry Gigi after about nine months of dating.

“Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship.”

“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when,” the source added.