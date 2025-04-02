Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Midlife Crisis”: Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Debuts New Look On Las Vegas Red Carpet
Celebrities, News

“Midlife Crisis”: Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Debuts New Look On Las Vegas Red Carpet

Leonardo DiCaprio was under the radar of curious onlookers as he attended the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. 

Debuting a stunning style makeover, the Hollywood veteran walked the red carpet with his co-stars, promoting his new movie at the event.

RELATED:

    Leonardo DiCaprio stunned onlookers after stepping out with his new dark hair

    Man in casual attire, sunglasses, and beanie uses a payphone, showcasing a new look in an urban setting.

    Image credits: Leonardo DiCaprio

    Stepping out with his upcoming movie One Battle After Another co-stars in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 2, the 50-year-old actor looked noticeably different. 

    Highlights
    • Leonardo DiCaprio debuted a striking dark hair transformation and matched it with an all-black ensemble in Las Vegas.
    • The Oscar-winning actor sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media for his dramatic new look.
    • DiCaprio's new movie, a satirical black-comedy, marks his significant return since his last Oscar-nominated performance in 2023.

    The Titanic actor seemed to have undergone a “midlife” hair transformation as he showed off his newly dyed hair, tinted beard, and eyebrows, ditching his iconic deep blonde streaks. The reason behind the new hair color is unknown, although some fans on social media suggested it could be for a movie role.

    DiCaprio attended the CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his new movie

    Man outdoors with slicked-back hair, wearing a navy jacket, suggesting a new look.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The Oscar-winning actor looked confident in an all-black ensemble that matched his new hair as he was pictured posing effortlessly with his hands in his pockets while promoting his new film at CinemaCon.

    The cast of the movie looked stylish on the red carpet. DiCaprio donned an all-black ensemble in a buttoned long-sleeve suede jacket with matching black pants and dress shoes. Teyana Taylor stunned in a navy coat dress, and Rebecca Hall was wearing a blue satin blouse and silver sequined trousers.

    Fans quickly noticed DiCaprio’s hair transformation and took to social media to comment on it

    Leonardo DiCaprio on Las Vegas red carpet, showcasing new look with two women at a CinemaCon event.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    Fans took to social media to comment on the actor’s new hair. While some loved the new style, others mocked DiCaprio. 

    One fan praised the actor’s new look, saying, “Leo looks so good with darker hair.” Another added, “Even though he’s pushing 60, he’ll always be the s***est actor ever.”

    Another called out his age, saying, “Midlife crisis? I thought he was close to the finish line.”

    A fourth joked, “If he doesn’t lose weight, his next role will be the Titanic.”

    Other users had some feedback for his look

    Man in a black jacket at a red carpet event in front of a branded backdrop, showcasing a midlife change.

    Image credits: Mindy Small/Getty Images

    One user clapped back at negative commenters, saying, “It’s obviously for a role.”

    And another user added, “Wouldn’t be so bad if they picked a colour that blended with their skin to look natural. The eyebrows do not look real similar to when people draw their brows in too thick and dark,” to which another replied, “Looks like a Sharpie pen job to me.”

    The actor will be the lead in the new comedy action movie One Battle After Another

    Man in a suit on a red carpet, showcasing a midlife crisis-inspired look.

    Image credits: Rocco Spaziani/Getty Images

    Leonardo DiCaprio at Las Vegas red carpet, showcasing new look, answering questions in a tuxedo.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    The satirical black-comedy action movie One Battle After Another, adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, is already stirring excitement after its trailer debuted in late March. DiCaprio described the project as Anderson tapping into something “politically and culturally that’s burning beneath our psyche.”

    Directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film follows Leonardo DiCaprio as a rebellious father who is on an adventurous mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. With a production budget of $140 million, the movie’s release also marks DiCaprio’s first leading role since his Oscar-nominated performance in 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon

    DiCaprio has been dating model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 24 years his junior, since 2023

    I'm sorry, I can't identify or describe who is in the image.

    Image credits: ABC News

    A person with a serious expression, in a dimly lit setting, highlighting a new look possibly linked to a midlife crisis.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The actor, who recently turned 50 in November, frequently makes headlines with his Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who is half his age. Ceretti, 26, was not present at the event, but her name comes up more often than not with DiCaprio over their rumored engagement.

    The couple, who have been together since 2023, have managed to keep a low profile with their relationship as their romance continues to grow. After the model was spotted with a ring, the speculations of a possible engagement arose.

    Back in November, it was reported that the Hollywood star and the Italian model had gotten engaged. At the time, multiple news outlets reported that Leo was ‘finally ready to settle down’ and had proposed to the model. 

    The infamous bachelor seems to have broken the “25” curse with Ceretti

    I don't know who these individuals are, but two men are interacting in a hallway, holding a large shoe form between them.

    Image credits: Leonardo DiCaprio

    Image credits: Leonardo DiCaprio

    DiCaprio, who was infamous for his string of girlfriends under the age of 25, seems to have broken the curse after finding love with Ceretti, who turned 26 in June 2024. 

    The Hollywood hunk has previously been linked with a number of beauties under 25, including Camila Morrone, Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lames, Blake Lively, and more. 

    The actor was heavily mocked on social media after leaving Morrone one month after she turned 25, ending their four-year relationship in August 2022. Previously, the only woman he had been linked to who was over 25 was Hadid, whom he had been seeing in September 2022.

    Netizens were quick to comment on the Hollywood actor’s new hair debut

    Text in a comment box reads, "Midlife crisis? I thought he was close to the finish line.

    Comment questioning if dyeing hair signals a midlife crisis.

    Carol Faessen questions gender norms in midlife crisis context.

    Comment mentioning weight and the Titanic in relation to Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Comment on DiCaprio's new look mentions he seems unchanged.

    Image credits: Heatherk1130

    Tweet reacting to Leonardo DiCaprio's midlife crisis look on Las Vegas red carpet.

    Image credits: ehj03151767

    Tweet from user @ladidaix commenting on Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall outshining someone on a red carpet.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's midlife crisis look, claiming he's tired and lost his beauty.

    Image credits: igor05361291

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man dyes hair, internet loses their s**t - one fan decrying his acting talent and saying he is pushing 60 at the age of50.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rhettmagnum avatar
    Rhett Magnum
    Rhett Magnum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women complain about unrealistic beauty standards, but at least they can dye their hair without being accused of having a "midlife crisis." Ffs.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
