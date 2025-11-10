Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio? Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio is an American actor and producer, celebrated for his intense performances and commitment to complex characters. His dedication to craft consistently shapes his enduring presence in Hollywood cinema. His breakout moment arrived with James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic, which instantly propelled him to international stardom and set box office records. The film solidified his position as a global heartthrob.

Full Name Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, German, Russian American Education GED Father George DiCaprio Mother Irmelin Indenbirken

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Leonardo DiCaprio was the only child of George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken. His parents, who exposed him to art and film from a young age, co-parented after their divorce when he was an infant. He began appearing in commercials at age 14, marking his first forays into acting. DiCaprio later earned his GED after leaving high school to pursue his burgeoning career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life, with notable relationships including models Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Camila Morrone. His relationships often garner significant media attention. DiCaprio has no children and is currently not publicly linked to a long-term partner, maintaining a private stance on his current relationship status.

Career Highlights Leonardo DiCaprio first achieved global fame with his starring roles in William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet and the monumental 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which garnered immense commercial success. His powerful performance in The Revenant later earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2016. Beyond acting, DiCaprio established Appian Way Productions, through which he has produced numerous films and documentaries. He also actively champions environmental causes globally as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.