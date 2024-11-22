Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Share Kiss On The Lips In Reunion 27 Years After ‘Titanic’

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited at a screening of Kate’s new film, Lee, in Los Angeles, USA, marking 27 years since their iconic roles in Titanic. The pair shared a kiss, prompting fans to celebrate their enduring friendship, calling it “timeless.”

Leonardo and Kate shared a sweet reunion at the screening of Lee at the Harmony Gold in the City of Angeles on Tuesday (November 19).

The 50-year-old actor introduced Kate ahead of a panel, describing her as “my dear friend.”

Leonardo further stated: “Your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck.”

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

“I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create.

“Without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation: the one and only Kate Winslet.”

As the 49-year-old British actress took the stage, she embraced her longtime friend with a kiss on the lips, followed by a warm hug, Page Six reported on Wednesday (November 20).

The affectionate reunion sparked excitement on social media, as a Threads user commented: “Those two are soulmates, whoever he b*ngs she’s his other half. There, I said it.”

Image credits: imdb

“He still shows up for her even though she didn’t share space on the door with him,” a fan joked, referencing the notable Titanic scene where Jack sacrifices himself by staying in the freezing water while Rose floats on a wooden door after the ship sank.

A person wrote: “He loves her.”

“Friendship goals,” a netizen exclaimed.

A Bluesky user shared: “27 years on, Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet still have nothing but love for each other.”

Image credits: dicapriofans

Someone else penned: “I ship it, you ship it and everyone else ships it.”

A Facebook user noted: “An iconic friendship that never lets go! Seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet embrace reminds us all why their bond is as timeless as Titanic itself.

“True legends supporting each other!”

Image credits: dicapriofans

A separate individual chimed in: “They would have made a very handsome couple but he doesn’t date women his own age.”

During the screening, the duo also reportedly posed together alongside a poster promoting Lee.

In the snap, Kate rested her head on Leonardo’s shoulder as they held on to each other’s arms and smiled for the camera, Page Six reported.

Leonardo DiCaprio introducing Kate Winslet during ‘Lee’ screening in Los Angeles (November 19, 2024). pic.twitter.com/K7H58zNSzS — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) November 20, 2024

The Oscar-winning actors first met in 1996 on the set of James Cameron’s Titanic, where they played the iconic roles of Rose and Jack.

Since the 1997 film’s release, the pair have remained close, reuniting for Revolutionary Road in 2008 and supporting each other’s careers ever since.

Kate previously reflected on the 25th anniversary of Titanic in December 2022, calling the film’s lasting impact “just magical.”

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She told Good Morning America at the time: “It’s amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does.

“It’s a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago.”

Nearly three decades after Titanic became a global phenomenon, Leonardo reunited with Kate to support her latest film, Lee.

Directed by Ellen Kuras in her feature debut, the biographical drama stars Kate as Lee Miller, a model-turned-World War II photojournalist chronicling the war for Vogue.

Share icon

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

The film, based on Antony Penrose’s biography The Lives of Lee Miller, took eight years to complete, with Kate stepping in to cover salaries during financial challenges.

The Reading, UK, native revealed that attitudes toward women in the film industry were changing, but that it was an ongoing fight.

She further railed at how she had been patronized by male executives when trying to raise money for Lee.

Image credits: imdb

She told Vogue in September 2023: “The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging.

“I’ve even had a director say to me: ‘Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little Lee funded…’ Little!

“Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?’”

Lee has received mixed to positive reviews, with a 67% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 136 critics and an average score of 6.5/10, praised particularly for Kate’s “compelling” performance.

“I know that they are real friends,” a reader commented

