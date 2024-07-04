25 Famous Moms Who Candidly Opened Up About Their Postpartum Bodies
Postpartum is defined as the period following giving birth, and it can last about six weeks. Nevertheless, a plethora of changes, from mental health to physiology, can alter someone’s life for years to come.
According to a 2023 study published in The Lancet Global Health, every year, at least 40 million women are likely to experience a long-term health problem caused by childbirth.
The study further showed a high burden of postnatal conditions that persisted in the months or even years after giving birth.
These include pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), affecting more than a third (35%) of postpartum women, low back pain (32%), anal incontinence (19%), urinary incontinence (8-31%), anxiety (9-24%), depression (11-17%), perineal pain (11%), fear of childbirth or tokophobia (6-15%), and secondary infertility (11%).
While birthing people might feel isolated during the challenging postpartum period, some celebrities have brought awareness to these trying changes, candidly opening up about their postpartum bodies.
This post may include affiliate links.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February 2023. The Gossip Girl star and Ryan are devoted parents to their children, James, Inez, Betty, and little Obi.
Taking to her Instagram page in 2021, the 36-year-old actress posted some throwbacks on her story, dating from when she had given birth to Betty.
In one of her posts, Blake spoke out about her frustration that designers don't make clothes for all bodies, especially for bodies that have just given birth, Elle reported at the time.
Alongside an image of herself from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wrote: "I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit.
“Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth.
“And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many.”
Blake continued: “It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer.
“It's alienating and confusing.
“And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back.
“That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply.
“What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure.
"Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly that is in retrospect."
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner previously revealed that she had given up trying to get back to her pre-baby body.
The 52-year-old actress, who shares 18-year-old Violet Anne, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, explained that although she works out constantly and has very healthy eating habits, her body “will still look like a woman who’s had three babies.”
As per Hola, in 2021, Jennifer appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast and explained that all women have different bodies and different metabolisms.
The 13 Going On 30 star described how “incredible” it is that some people “bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach” after giving birth.
Shining light on the importance of accepting your own body and urging everyone to “be grateful,” Jennifer said: “It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.”
Back in 2020, the actress expressed her frustration with constant pregnancy rumors, stating that she had accepted her natural body transformation.
Jennifer also reportedly insisted that she was “not pregnant”: “I‘ve had three kids and there is a bump.”
She added: “From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump.
“Let‘s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and [Fin].”
Ashley Graham
When Ashley Graham was pregnant with her twins, Roman and Malachi, born on January 7, 2022, whom she shares with her husband, Justin Ervin, she told People in 2021: "I think being in control when you're pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window.
"And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight.'"
Ashley and Justin’s first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, was born on January 18, 2020.
The 36-year-old model continued: "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same.
“So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same.”
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson had her first child, Ryder, in 2004 with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, lead singer for The Black Crowes.
Kate welcomed a second child, a son named Bing, in 2011, whom she shares with her ex, Muse lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy.
In 2018, the 45-year-old actress gave birth to Rani, whom she had with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.
Speaking to Redbook magazine for their December 2012 issue, Kate admitted: “When I had [my first son] Ryder, I was 24 and didn’t really experience any changes to my hair or skin.
“But with my second child, I got acne, all my hair fell out after he was born, and I definitely had to work out to drop the weight.
“No pregnancy is easy to bounce back from.”
Beyoncé
In 2018, Beyoncé wrote for Vogue: “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look.
“I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months and scheduled a small tour to ensure I would do it.
“Looking back, that was crazy.
“I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012.
“After the twins, I approached things very differently.”
The 42-year-old vocalist has three children with her husband, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z.
Their first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was born on January 7, 2012. The couple later welcomed twins, a daughter named Rumi Carter and a son named Sir Carter, on June 13, 2017.
Queen Bey continued: “I was 218 pounds (99 kilograms) the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir.
“I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month.
“My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section.”
She further recalled: “During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier.
“I accepted what my body wanted to be.”
Beyoncé admitted: “To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.
“I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real.
“Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it.
“But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore, has two daughters with her third and ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Their first daughter, Olive, was born on September 26, 2012. Their second daughter, Frankie, was born on April 22, 2014.
Taking to her Instagram page in February 2020, the 49-year-old actress shared a before and after photo of herself, highlighting her pregnant and postpartum body.
She wrote in the caption: “I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride.
“I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them!
“It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls.
“So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!”
The Hollywood star admitted: “That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried.
“Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good!
“It takes so much for me to look decent.
“I have to eat just right and work my *ss off!
“I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls).
“So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after [a] baby.”
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet has three children from three different relationships. Her first child, Mia Honey, was born on October 12, 2000, with her first husband, film director Jim Threapleton, whom she married in 1998 and divorced in 2001.
The Titanic star’s second child, Joe Alfie, was born on December 22, 2003, during her marriage to director Sam Mendes; they married in 2003 and separated in 2010.
Her third child, Bear Blaze, was born on December 7, 2013, with her third husband, Ned Rocknroll (born Edward Abel Smith), whom she married in 2012.
In 2014, the 48-year-old actress opened up about welcoming Bear, in addition to filming Divergent.
She told E! News: "To be honest with you, after having a baby you end up being so busy with the baby and the nursing.
"And I have two other children as well obviously, so there's so much going on that the difficulty I find is remembering that you have to eat.
“Because when you're nursing you really have to eat, otherwise you don't produce anything that's going to feed your child.
“So nursing's a great excuse to eat heaps.
“That's what I've been doing."
But as for squeezing her post-baby body back into her Divergent costumes, Kate joked: "Getting into the costume again was a little bit like squeezing a sausage into a thimble!"
"I had just had a baby! It just doesn't feel right. Your body is very soft."
Katy Perry
Katy Perry has one child with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born on August 26, 2020.
Taking to her Instagram page, four days after giving birth, the 39-year-old singer posted a story to provide a glimpse of her postpartum body, Vogue reported at the time.
The Teenage Dream hitmaker reportedly posted in a nude nursing bra by Medela for hands-free pumping and gray high-waisted disposable underwear by Frida Mom to aid vaginal recovery.
More recently, Katy stunned in a revealing outfit, which was designed to cover her c-section scar, when she arrived at a Balenciaga show in Paris, France, on June 26.
“I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar,” she explained. “That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there.”
Kylie Jenner
A year after giving birth to her son Aire, Kylie Jenner revealed during a 2023 cover interview with Vanity Fair Italia that she worried her postpartum depression might “never pass”– and that, contrary to previous comments she made about finding the experience “harder” than with her first-born, daughter Stormi, she, in fact, experienced the struggles “twice.”
The 26-year-old reality TV star shares Aire and Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
She told Vanity Fair: “The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable.”
Kylie advised: ”I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.
“Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful.
“I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same.
“That's not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you.
“My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath.
“The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West. Their first daughter, North West, was born on June 15, 2013.
Their son, Saint West, followed on December 5, 2015. Due to complications with her previous pregnancies, their third child, Chicago West, was born via surrogate on January 15, 2018.
Ye and the reality TV’s star fourth child, Psalm West, was also born via surrogate on May 9, 2019.
After her difficult pregnancies with Saint and North, the 43-year-old starlet told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: "Having a positive self-image has always been important to me because it affects so many aspects of my life: my work, my relationship with my husband and my life as a mom.”
Kim reportedly acknowledged that shedding 70 pounds (almost 32 kilograms) after giving birth to Saint took plenty of hard work and dedication.
She said at the time: "After I had Saint, I decided to set goals for myself.
“I was motivated, but it was tough!
“It isn't easy to just bounce back.”
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in 2023. Their son, Luai Shammas, was born on July 17, 2023.
In March 2024, the 37-year-old actress was featured in a new cover story for Bustle, where she chatted about the “pressure” of being thin and the postpartum period.
She said: “Everyone’s getting so thin now.
“I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass.
“But it does seem like there’s pressure.”
The Freaky Friday star, whose own struggles with body image became nearly emblematic of the early 2000s size 0 obsession, was gladly observing this moment from the sidelines, Bustle reported.
“I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill,” Lindsay said. “I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time.”
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon has three children. With her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, she has two kids: daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, born on September 9, 1999, and son Deacon Reese Phillippe, born on October 23, 2003.
And with her current husband, Jim Toth, she has a son named Tennessee James Toth, born on September 27, 2012.
After giving birth to Tennessee James, the 48-year-old actress reportedly said she wasn’t exactly bouncing back into shape.
She told People in 2020: “I don’t know if I’m bouncing back. I’m slowly crawling back.”
The Oscar winner joked about fighting a case of “baby brain,” saying: “I couldn’t remember, the other day, what you call that thing that keeps the food cold.
“It was the refrigerator, I couldn’t remember the name of it!”
Amy Adams
Back in 2011, Amy Adams claimed that she had a muffin top after giving birth to her daughter.
The 49-year-old actress gave birth to Aviana in 2010 after becoming engaged to actor and painter Darren Le Gallo.
The Arrival star reportedly revealed that she felt no pressure to lose her baby weight.
She told In Style at the time: "I read about these actresses who get on a stationary bike two weeks after giving birth and I'm like, 'What? Where did you push your baby out of?'"
Amy confessed: "Since having Aviana, I have a muffin top, and that's okay right now."
She continued: "I'm definitely not one of those women who make it look easy.
“But I'm more patient than I ever thought I would be, and I'm not hard on myself anymore."
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff shares a son, born in 2014, with her ex, NHL star Mike Comrie, as well as three daughters with her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.
“I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay,” the former Disney Channel star told People in 2018.
Hilary added: “I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.
“My body helped create a bond between us, and me being there for him in those first months of his life ultimately was far more important than me trying to get in shape right away.
“And that mental shift helped all the other stuff eventually fall into place.”
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016.
The 40-year-old actress told Shape magazine for its April 2015 cover: "I am not in perfect shape.
“In fact, I’m softer than I’ve ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot."
Olivia admitted: "The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced.
“The truth is, I’m a mother, and I look like one.”
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis welcomed her first child, a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle, in 2014 with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. The couple went on to have a son named Dimitri Portwood in 2016.
The 40-year-old actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight in October 2017 about her postpartum journey, admitting that maintaining a post-baby body took effort.
She said: “Lots of gym-ing.
“I hate someone who's like, ‘This is all natural.’ Bullsh**. It's not natural.”
Keira Knightley
Back in 2018, Keira Knightley wrote an essay criticizing Kate Middleton's seemingly perfect, post-baby appearances.
The 39-year-old actress was referring to the time she had given birth to her daughter, Edie, in 2015, the same year that Kate Middleton welcomed Princess Charlotte.
Written for a collection entitled Feminists Don't Wear Pink and Other Lies, the Pride & Prejudice star suggested that the polished image of Princess Kate appearing so quickly after her baby was born sent an unrealistic image to women.
Keira wrote, as per Refinery29: "My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open.
“Arms up in the air. Screaming.
“They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal.
“Pulsating, gasping, screaming."
She further stated: "Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging.
“Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate.
“Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out.
"Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers."
In addition to sharing Edi with her husband, James Righton, Keira gave birth to a second, Delilah, in 2019.
P!nk
In November 2010, Pink announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and her husband, Carey Hart, were expecting their first child.
In June 2011, she gave birth to their daughter, Willow Sage Hart. In December 2016, Pink gave birth to their second child, a son named Jameson.
In 2017, the 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself working out at the gym.
She wrote in the caption: "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3?"
"By 'regular standards' that makes me obese.
“I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has four children with her husband, musician John Legend. Their first child, a daughter named Luna Simone, was born on April 14, 2016.
Their second child, a son named Miles Theodore, was born on May 16, 2018.
In September 2020, they experienced the heartbreaking loss of their third child, a son named Jack, due to pregnancy complications.
They later welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Esti Maxine, born on January 13, 2023, and their fifth child, a son named Wren Alexander, born on June 19, 2023, via surrogate.
Taking to her Instagram page shortly after losing Jack, the 38-year-old model shared a photo of herself, noting that her belly acted as a constant and "frustrating" reminder of "what could have been."
She wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday.
“Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.
“And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.
“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.”
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson shares three children with her husband, American guitarist, vocalist, and composer Eric Johnson.
Their first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, was born on May 1, 2012, their second child, Ace Knute Johnson, was born on June 30, 2013, and their youngest child, Birdie Mae Johnson, was born on March 19, 2019.
“It wasn’t until I became a mother that I learned to celebrate what a woman’s body can do," the 43-year-old singer-actress told People in April. "I am more confident now after three kids than I was at 25!”
Cardi B
After welcoming her second child into the world with fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B addressed a few rumors via her Instagram, namely that she did not have cosmetic surgery post-birth, Cosmopolitan reported in 2021.
The 31-year-old vocalist also reportedly shared details of her labor and said she wanted to "keep it real" when it came to her postpartum body, showing the difference that angles can make.
Cardi claimed people had been showering her with "amazing compliments on [her] body," suggesting it was because her hips changed throughout pregnancy.
She explained: "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me.
“I lost so much blood guys, one day I'm gonna talk to you about my crazy ass delivery, but anyways I looked snatched, especially when I take these paparazzi pictures when I'm 'like this'... but I'm really like this."
The I Like It hitmaker admitted: "My skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy pouch right here, and if I showed you my back fat... but f*ck it!"
Cardi and Offset share a daughter, Kulture Kiari, born in 2018, and a son, Wave Set, born in 2021.
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin, who has been married to Hollywood star Alec Baldwin since 2012, has welcomed seven children.
The 40-year-old yoga instructor has been open about her postpartum physique in the past.
Taking to her Instagram page in September 2020 after giving birth to her fourth son and fifth child, Eduardo, she wrote: "A day and a half...and a baby later,” along with pictures of her body postpartum.
She continued: “On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home.
"Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do.
"I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me...step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time."
Serena Williams
Serena Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was roughly eight to nine weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open in early 2017.
The tennis star gave birth to a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. She was delivered through emergency cesarean-section after her heart rate dropped during labor.
In August 2023, Serena gave birth to a second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.
On June 15, the 42-year-old athlete took to her Instagram page to open up about undergoing radio frequency on her stomach to tone her post-baby tummy.
Serena wrote: “On my last trip to Paris a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day.
“She knows after 2 babies I have been self-conscious of my tummy.
“I just had to post this video she took.
“The results have been amazing.
“I can see progress with my skin going back to normal and my confidence coming back.
“Listen my body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life.”
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel welcomed daughter Elsie Otter in 2015 and son Charlie Wolf in May 2017, alongside her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.
The 44-year-old actress told Redbook magazine back in 2016: “I’ve never really felt like an adult, but I think it’s a huge accomplishment to have a child so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason!”
After giving birth to her first child, the New Girl star opened up about not prioritizing losing pregnancy-related weight gain.
Zooey said: “To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd.
“Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human — there’s a lot that needs to go back to where it was.
“All your organs move around, for Christ’s sake!”
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway has two children with her husband, Adam Shulman. Their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, was born on March 24, 2016. Their second son, Jack Shulman, was born in November 2019.
Last year, the 41-year-old actress told People: “People don't talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it.
“It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn't snap back.
“I want to be very, very clear about that.
“With my second, it took every minute of those three years.
“Let your body be a body.
“There's nowhere to get to. It's just now.
“Be present and take care of yourself and don't set expectations.”