Kate Winslet has three children from three different relationships. Her first child, Mia Honey, was born on October 12, 2000, with her first husband, film director Jim Threapleton, whom she married in 1998 and divorced in 2001.



The Titanic star’s second child, Joe Alfie, was born on December 22, 2003, during her marriage to director Sam Mendes; they married in 2003 and separated in 2010.



Her third child, Bear Blaze, was born on December 7, 2013, with her third husband, Ned Rocknroll (born Edward Abel Smith), whom she married in 2012.



In 2014, the 48-year-old actress opened up about welcoming Bear, in addition to filming Divergent.



She told E! News: "To be honest with you, after having a baby you end up being so busy with the baby and the nursing.



"And I have two other children as well obviously, so there's so much going on that the difficulty I find is remembering that you have to eat.



“Because when you're nursing you really have to eat, otherwise you don't produce anything that's going to feed your child.



“So nursing's a great excuse to eat heaps.



“That's what I've been doing."



But as for squeezing her post-baby body back into her Divergent costumes, Kate joked: "Getting into the costume again was a little bit like squeezing a sausage into a thimble!"



"I had just had a baby! It just doesn't feel right. Your body is very soft."

