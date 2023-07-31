 Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her
28points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

In the latest incident of musicians dealing with items being thrown at them during their shows, Cardi B took a stand after she hurled a microphone at a concertgoer who had splashed her with a drink during her weekend performance.

On Saturday, at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, the Grammy-winning artist found herself in a situation familiar to many musicians in recent years: dealing with items being shamelessly chucked at them. Unlike many, Cardi is a force to be reckoned with and couldn’t let this slide. After a brief moment of realization, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, known simply as Cardi B to fans, paused her rendition of “Bodak Yellow” and assertively launched her microphone towards the front-row fan who had splashed the artist with liquor.

Cardi B then quickly got her bearings back and continued the show as if nothing happened. Meanwhile, the fan who emptied her cup on the artist was already being escorted out by security.

This weekend, a concertgoer chucked the contents of their drink at Cardi B during her show in Las Vegas

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: iamcardib

You can witness the incident unfolding firsthand by watching the video below

Image credits: Victor Mochere

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

The artist proved she’s a force to be reckoned with after throwing the mic back at the shameless fan

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: updatesofcardi

Reportedly, this wasn’t the only time Cardi B retaliated with throwing a microphone during this weekend. According to a now-viral video, during her Drai’s Beachclub performance the night before, Cardi B expressed her frustration this time not with a concertgoer but with a DJ who was cutting off her songs prematurely. In response to the situation, she threw her microphone in the DJ’s direction and walked off the stage.

Cardi B, however, is not the only victim in the line of artists who have experienced objects being thrown at them during shows. Recently, Bleta Rexha, widely recognized as Bebe Rexha, encountered a distressing incident during her performance when an individual hurled a phone at her, striking her face and causing a split eyebrow that needed stitches. A similar incident also happened to Harry Styles, but instead of a phone, he was hit in the eye by a Skittle.

Perhaps the incident that takes the crown belongs to Pink, who only a couple of weeks ago had to experience a fan throwing a bag of ashes on stage.

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: PopBase

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: PopBase

@paxybabyy Im bruised and sore 😩 #fyp #cardib #micophone #draisnightclub ♬ original sound – PaxyBabyy

Cardi B won her first Grammy for her 2019 album “Invasion Of Privacy”

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: iamcardib

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: iamcardib

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: iamcardib

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the only time Cardi B hurled a mic at someone this weekend

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: FightVideosTV

During a show just one day before, the artist expressed her frustration at the DJ who was cutting off her songs prematurely

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: LAVISHSZN_

The fans, however, were unanimous in their opinion that the concertgoer should have seen it coming for such shameless behavior

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Earlier this month, Pink experienced a fan throwing a bag full of their mom’s ashes during her show in London

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

While the artist Bebe Rexha got pelted by a phone recently, knocking her out mid-show and requiring hospital treatment

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: beberexha

Last year, Harry Styles also fell victim to this infuriating trend when someone aimed a Skittle at the “As It Was” artist and hit him in the eye

Cardi B Hurls Microphone At A Fan After They Throw Drink At Her

Image credits: harryloustan1

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The show wasn't disturbed a bit. The vocals continued even without the microphone. ;)

10
10points
reply
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad really that people can't do their own work live.

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
sweetrottenpeaches
sweetrottenpeaches
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why people doing this? Was the show bad? Or the performer couldn't sing or what makes a fan do this? I don't like cardy b but I'd never in thousand years go to her gig to throw something on her. I just dont get it.

6
6points
reply
Lucas
Lucas
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vocals continued without her... Perhaps they could tell she was lip-syncing and were annoyed? The money these things cost you want the performer to be up to doing the live performance. Though no excuse to throw things. Mostly I suspect drink. When I've seen it at concerts it's because the person throwing the drink was three sheets to the wind.

4
4points
reply
Load More Replies...
Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a sound tech I am highly offended by entitled divas throwing around expensive and sensitive equipment. She could have rather thrown a fit instead.

4
4points
reply
sweetrottenpeaches
sweetrottenpeaches
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother would say just the same :D he is pissed when he see guitars being smashed and stuff like that.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The show wasn't disturbed a bit. The vocals continued even without the microphone. ;)

10
10points
reply
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad really that people can't do their own work live.

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
sweetrottenpeaches
sweetrottenpeaches
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why people doing this? Was the show bad? Or the performer couldn't sing or what makes a fan do this? I don't like cardy b but I'd never in thousand years go to her gig to throw something on her. I just dont get it.

6
6points
reply
Lucas
Lucas
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The vocals continued without her... Perhaps they could tell she was lip-syncing and were annoyed? The money these things cost you want the performer to be up to doing the live performance. Though no excuse to throw things. Mostly I suspect drink. When I've seen it at concerts it's because the person throwing the drink was three sheets to the wind.

4
4points
reply
Load More Replies...
Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a sound tech I am highly offended by entitled divas throwing around expensive and sensitive equipment. She could have rather thrown a fit instead.

4
4points
reply
sweetrottenpeaches
sweetrottenpeaches
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother would say just the same :D he is pissed when he see guitars being smashed and stuff like that.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda