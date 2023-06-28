Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert
25points
Celebrities, Entertainment22 minutes ago

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

If you’ve been paying attention to concert news recently, you know there’s something weird going on. Following the bewildering ‘fans throwing objects to singers on stage’ trend, “So What” popstar Pink became the latest victim when someone tossed a bag of their mom’s ashes on stage last night.

Of course, the 42-year-old singer, who is currently touring with her ‘Summer Carnival’ show to promote her most recent album Trustfall, had it pretty easy, as weird as it sounds. Just last week Bleta Rexha, also known as Bebe Rexha, was pelted during her performance after someone threw a phone at the musician’s face. Something that happened to Harry Styles last year, only it was a Skittle that got right in his eye. Not that throwing someone’s ashes to get the popstar’s attention makes it any less weird.

Last night, a concertgoer tossed their mom’s ashes at Pink during her show in London

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: cashewnutter

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

After confirming that it’s actually a ziplock full of ashes, the pop singer set it down, visibly bewildered

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: cashewnutter

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: cashewnutter

You can listen to the pop singer’s reaction yourself

@cashewnutter “Is this your #mom?!” Fan throws mum’s ashes to @P!NK #hidepark #pink #concert #london @Trash Italiano ♬ suono originale – Alex

Of course, the Grammy-winning singer is not only known for her classics, but also for her aerial stunts

Image credits: rocktheview

Celebrities, including the actor Hugh Jackman, attended the show, showering Pink with praise for her performance

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: pink

The 42-year-old singer is currently on the ‘The Funhouse Summer Carnival Tour’, promoting her newest, well-received album Trustfall

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: sofistadium

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Image credits: pink

People applauded Pink for handling the situation quite well, despite the ‘throwing stuff on stage’ situation getting out of hand

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

