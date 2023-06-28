Pink Taken Aback As Fan Throws Mom’s Ashes On Stage During Concert
If you’ve been paying attention to concert news recently, you know there’s something weird going on. Following the bewildering ‘fans throwing objects to singers on stage’ trend, “So What” popstar Pink became the latest victim when someone tossed a bag of their mom’s ashes on stage last night.
Of course, the 42-year-old singer, who is currently touring with her ‘Summer Carnival’ show to promote her most recent album Trustfall, had it pretty easy, as weird as it sounds. Just last week Bleta Rexha, also known as Bebe Rexha, was pelted during her performance after someone threw a phone at the musician’s face. Something that happened to Harry Styles last year, only it was a Skittle that got right in his eye. Not that throwing someone’s ashes to get the popstar’s attention makes it any less weird.
Last night, a concertgoer tossed their mom’s ashes at Pink during her show in London
Image credits: cashewnutter
Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs
— Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023
Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks
After confirming that it’s actually a ziplock full of ashes, the pop singer set it down, visibly bewildered
Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks
Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks
Image credits: cashewnutter
Image credits: cashewnutter
You can listen to the pop singer’s reaction yourself
@cashewnutter “Is this your #mom?!” Fan throws mum’s ashes to @P!NK #hidepark #pink #concert #london @Trash Italiano ♬ suono originale – Alex
Of course, the Grammy-winning singer is not only known for her classics, but also for her aerial stunts
Image credits: rocktheview
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities, including the actor Hugh Jackman, attended the show, showering Pink with praise for her performance
Image credits: RealHughJackman
Image credits: pink
The 42-year-old singer is currently on the ‘The Funhouse Summer Carnival Tour’, promoting her newest, well-received album Trustfall
Image credits: sofistadium
Image credits: pink
As much as I understand the sentiment of “oh, Mum was such a fan, she’d love to go to a P!nk concert”, what happened afterwards? Bag lies there on stage, concert finishes, clean up crew chuck it in the big. That’s it. Is that really what Mum’s family wanted?
Pink is such a mensch.
At least the bag didn't explode...
As much as I understand the sentiment of “oh, Mum was such a fan, she’d love to go to a P!nk concert”, what happened afterwards? Bag lies there on stage, concert finishes, clean up crew chuck it in the big. That’s it. Is that really what Mum’s family wanted?
Pink is such a mensch.
At least the bag didn't explode...