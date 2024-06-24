Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

ADVERTISEMENT

After a prolonged retreat from the limelight, Keira Knightley stepped out for a public event with her husband, James Righton.

The 39-year-old actress attended the opening of the new exhibition Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, and she was captured posing with her musician husband in the rare public appearance.

The event, which took place on June 19, was hosted at Derbyshire’s Chatsworth House. The stately home likely holds a special place in the onscreen leading lady’s heart, as it served as one of the locations for her 2005 film Pride and Prejudice.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Husband James was not only in attendance but also played drums for the event, which was attended by star Jenna Coleman as well. The English actress is pregnant with her first child and looked gorgeous with her baby bump dressed in a green floral dress.

Greta Bellamacina, Kate Moss, and Elfie Reigate were also present.

Image credits: leithclark

The Pirates of the Caribbean star largely keeps herself away from the spotlight and fiercely guards her private life from the public eye.

When she spoke about the false impression people might have about her being haughty or posh, the English actress said she doesn’t mind it and likes keeping things private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark)

“No, I think that’s fine…” she told Harper’s Bazaar all the way back in 2013.

“I like being private. I haven’t asked a lot of the actresses who I really admire, ‘How do you do it?’ because I don’t want to know. Maybe I’m childish in that way; I just don’t want to know about your life,” she continued.

Having tasted fame at the age of 17, she revealed in another interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2023 that she knew for a long time about the expectations upon her.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I had quite an entrance into adult life, an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age,” she told the outlet. “There’s a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt.”

When asked about whether she worries about ageism, she replied, “Change is always tricky. We’re taught that it’s bad. We’re taught that we don’t want grey hair.”

Mentioning Helen Mirren as a “terribly good” example, she continued, “She ages in the most sensational manner. She’s fabulous in every way. You look at her and think, ‘God, you’re having so much fun. You’re enjoying life so much.'”

