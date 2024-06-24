Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side
Celebrities, News

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

After a prolonged retreat from the limelight, Keira Knightley stepped out for a public event with her husband, James Righton.

The 39-year-old actress attended the opening of the new exhibition Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, and she was captured posing with her musician husband in the rare public appearance.

Highlights
  • Keira Knightley made a rare public appearance with husband James Righton after over a year
  • The couple attended the opening of Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah
  • The event was held at Chatsworth House, a filming location for her 2005 movie, Pride and Prejudice
  • James Righton played drums at the event, which was also attended by pregnant actress Jenna Coleman

The event, which took place on June 19, was hosted at Derbyshire’s Chatsworth House. The stately home likely holds a special place in the onscreen leading lady’s heart, as it served as one of the locations for her 2005 film Pride and Prejudice.

Keira Knightley stepped out for a public event with her husband, James Righton, by her side

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Husband James was not only in attendance but also played drums for the event, which was attended by star Jenna Coleman as well. The English actress is pregnant with her first child and looked gorgeous with her baby bump dressed in a green floral dress.

Greta Bellamacina, Kate Moss, and Elfie Reigate were also present.

She wore a teal dress as she attended the opening of Imaginary Conversations, an exhibition paying homage to the late Dowager Duchess Deborah Cavendish

Image credits: leithclark

Image credits: leithclark

The Pirates of the Caribbean star largely keeps herself away from the spotlight and fiercely guards her private life from the public eye.

When she spoke about the false impression people might have about her being haughty or posh, the English actress said she doesn’t mind it and likes keeping things private.

The English actress is known for keeping her personal life fiercely private and doesn’t mind if people think she is post or haughty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leith Clark (@leithclark)

“No, I think that’s fine…” she told Harper’s Bazaar all the way back in 2013.

“I like being private. I haven’t asked a lot of the actresses who I really admire, ‘How do you do it?’ because I don’t want to know. Maybe I’m childish in that way; I just don’t want to know about your life,” she continued.

Having tasted fame at the age of 17, she revealed in another interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2023 that she knew for a long time about the expectations upon her.

“There’s a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt,” the Pride and Prejudice actress once said

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I had quite an entrance into adult life, an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age,” she told the outlet. “There’s a funny place where women are meant to sit, publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt.”

When asked about whether she worries about ageism, she replied, “Change is always tricky. We’re taught that it’s bad. We’re taught that we don’t want grey hair.”

Mentioning Helen Mirren as a “terribly good” example, she continued, “She ages in the most sensational manner. She’s fabulous in every way. You look at her and think, ‘God, you’re having so much fun. You’re enjoying life so much.'”

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Keira Knightley Makes First Public Appearance In Over A Year With Husband By Her Side

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

