“I Still Wear A Leotard To Work”: Pink Slams Troll Calling Her “Old” On Social Media

Age ain’t nothing but a number, but also a beautiful reminder that you are lucky to get older in the first place. Pink has reminded us all of that very principle.

After sharing the news that her Summer Carnival tour was adding more concert dates on X (formerly known as Twitter), a person felt compelled to comment “Pink got old.”

In the initial announcement, the singer-songwriter wrote on December 5: “NORTH AMERICA – we had the BEST TIME with you this year, so we HAD to add more dates in 2024 and bring my friends Sheryl Crow, The Script, and Kid Cut Up with me. Can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets on sale next Monday!”

Image credits: P!NK

Image credits: pink

But on Tuesday (December 12), a certain Tim Jonson burst the bubble of the exciting news with the ageist snub.

Pink, who is 44 years old, decided this may have been the perfect opportunity to teach her fans a lesson, as she reposted Tim’s comment with the following message: “Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day.

“What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able To still p*ss off complete strangers just by existing. F*ck yeah times 44!”

Image credits: Pink

Image credits: TimJonson19

Tim seemed to have embraced the songstress’ snapback, as he went on to repost Pink’s message on his own X page.

Meanwhile, the So What hitmaker’s fans were quick to come to her defense as one wrote: “It’s almost like people age as time goes on?”

Another person commented: “Getting older is a blessing and you are absolutely stunning!!!”

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

A separate individual echoed the supportive views: “You know that’s how life works yes? People get older as time goes on. Just like you’ll get older if you’re fortunate enough. It’s not an insult. It’s a privilege to get older, not everyone has that chance. Do better.”

Unfortunately, Pink was already the subject of ageist comments as, in September, Pink slammed a troll who thought it would be funny to try to insult her birthday post with a picture of Eddie Izzard, a 61-year-old British comedian, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Once again, Pink had the perfect response and reshared the image, replying, “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

Image credits: Pink

She continued: “MOST IMPORTANTLY – what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f**ko. At least be creative next time dum dum.”

The mom-of-two went on to explain why she hits back at the haters: “I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

“I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night.”

Image credits: P!NK

During an interview with 60 Minutes in October, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed why she will always go against the grain and fire back in ways that people deem unconventional, as per the publication.

She said: “I like going against societal norms. Why can’t we ride it till the wheels fall off? That’s what I plan on doing.”

Pink has always been outspoken about aging, as in 2018, she wrote on X: “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”



Image credits: Pink

