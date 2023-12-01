Before joining The Real Housewives of New York City in season 12, Leah McSweeney matched with Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che on a dating app and later went on to slam the star as “D-list” and “arrogant”.



In an episode of her Improper Etiquette podcast in 2017, per Page Six, Leah said: “I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians.



“They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name.”



She continued: “Why are you on a dating app if you hate women?



“Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid b*tch … texting me and being mad rude.



“He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’



“And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”



But once Michael learned about Leah’s rants, he dropped receipts of the actual text exchange that had taken place.



“Hey remember me,” she wrote in November 2016 as she began a conversation about Michael living in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in New York City.



She added, “Lots of food options at least.



“[I’m] fat,” he responded.



“I’m laughing out loud. [Are you]?” she asked.



Following the exchange, the Married to the Mob founder tried to reach out to Michael again on two separate occasions, but she was left on read.



Then, in late December 2016, she wrote, “U hate me [because] I’m White.



“Our conversations [are] everything to me [by the way].



“We have a lot of friends in common and if [any one] of them saw this I would [be] so ashamed.”



The comedian went on to bluntly let Leah know he had no interest in meeting her after she wrote, “Do u ever want to meet up?



“Or [are] we just gonna text each other randomly until eternity?



“Well, I did think it was odd [you] kept saying [you’re] fat.”



Finally, Michael replied: “I [don’t] wanna meet up.



“You text really strange declarations looking for a reaction, and I don’t wanna know what’s the real-life equivalent of that.”