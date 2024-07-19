Known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, Keanu Reeves is loved by fans not only for his charisma and acting but also for his character in real life. The actor has repeatedly shown to be humble, kind, thoughtful, and generous.



As fan James Dator recounted on X, back in 2001 when he was working at a theater in Sydney, one Wednesday morning, a man came up to him wearing jeans, a leather jacket, and a helmet. Because of the shape of the protective gear, Dator didn't initially see that the man was Reeves, who took advantage of the lack of people during that time of day to watch a Johnny Depp movie.



As soon as he noticed that his customer was one of the hottest stars of the year, he tried asking for his autograph without being too obvious by granting him an employee discount. The plan backfired as Keanu, somewhat confused, told him he didn’t work there and then ordered an ice cream.



A couple of minutes later, Dator heard a knock on the door. It was Keanu.



“I realized you probably wanted my autograph, so I signed this,” he said as he handed a receipt to the teenager, who realized the actor had only bought the ice cream in order to have somewhere to write his signature.

